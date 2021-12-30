News
Sharon schools to pay former superintendent $750K for discrimination claim
A former Massachusetts superintendent will receive $750,000 to settle racial discrimination allegations that a suburban Boston public school committee retaliated against her by voting not to renew her contract just days after she complained of racial discrimination.
Victoria Greer was hired as the Sharon school district’s first Black woman superintendent in February 2017. She was also the first person of color to hold the role.
A statement from the committee and Greer’s lawyers said the committee will rescind and expunge the vote to not renew her contract, and agreed her contract ended “by mutually agreed-upon terms,” while in turn, the committee admits no wrongdoing, The Patriot Ledger reported Wednesday.
Last year, Greer had nine months left in her contract when the committee voted to not renew it and placed her on leave during a closed-door meeting.
Greer filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, saying she was put on leave to discredit her for complaining about racism from committee members.
During Greer’s leave, the school committee paid her an additional $159,000 not to work. In total, the committee paid Greer at least $909,000, the newspaper said. The settlement will be paid by an insurance company.
News
Explore these campaigns to help victims of Denver-Lakewood shooting spree
Support for the victims of Monday’s shooting spree in Denver and Lakewood, which killed five people, is ongoing and fundraisers are accepting donations to help with funeral and other costs, as well as to aid surviving family members.
Killed in the shootings in Denver were 44-year-old Alicia Cardenas, Michael Swinyard, 67, and Alyssa Gunn Maldonado. Jimmy Maldonado, Alyssa’s husband, was injured in the shooting spree and was in critical condition at a local hospital.
Police identified two victims shot dead in Lakewood as Danny “Dano” Scofield, 38, and Sarah Steck, 28.
GoFundMe accounts have been started, as of Wednesday afternoon, for four of the five victims.
Cardenas was the owner of Denver’s Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing — the first stop on the unidentified shooter’s rampage across the city. Support for her child and family came be made at GFM.
Alyssa Gunn Maldonado was fatally shot at Sol Tribe, as was her husband. Jimmy Maldonado remains hospitalized in the ICU. Contributions to support the family can be made at GFM.
Scofield, who has two daughters and a son, was shot dead at the Lucky 13 Tattoo Parlor in Lakewood. There are two GFM accounts for Scofield to help with funeral expenses and to support his family.
Sarah Steck was shot at the Hyatt House hotel at Belmar in Lakewood. Steck graduated from Metropolitan State University of Denver in the spring with a bachelor of fine art degree in communication design. To help Steck’s family go online to GFM.
All of the above accounts have been verified by a GFM staffer. As of Wednesday evening a GFM account for Swinyard, who was shot in Denver near Cheesman Park, had not been posted.
A Lakewood police agent was shot in an exchange of gunfire with the suspect. She was hospitalized, her name has not been released.
The Colorado Healing Fund is also collecting donations for those affected by the mass shooting. CHF contributions go directly to the families of the deceased, the survivors and the greater impacted community, according to organizers.
News
Celtics notebook: Udoka’s options left up in the air
Ime Udoka was certainly disgusted enough in the wake of Monday’s loss in Minneapolis to juggle his lineup. But as many NBA coaches have discovered during the avalanche of COVID-triggered absences, you can’t juggle what you don’t have.
So with Josh Richardson the latest Celtic to return from health and safety protocol for Wednesday’s game against the Clippers, the Celtics coach still wants to see what a string of games looks like with his regular lineup on the floor before making major changes. That wasn’t possible against the Clippers due to the protocol-related absences of Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder, and Marcus Smart missing his second straight game with a right hand laceration.
Joe Johnson’s chance at playing time remains tied to whatever load the rotation regulars can muster.
“As far as guys coming back, that’ll help off top,” said the Celtics coach. “Getting Josh back tonight, we got Al (Horford) and Grant (Williams) that last game, so we’re getting some more depth back there and that’ll affect Joe (Johnson) and the others who we brought in. It’s possible — like I said, not to say insurance policies, but in case more positive popped up. And so we get some depth back and some rotational players, and so that should naturally help as far as that.
“We talked about it coming off the West Coast trip, with Jaylen (Brown) coming back and certain things, it’s tough to say, you need to start over and try something totally new,” said Udoka. “Lineup-wise, we’re getting guys back and still missing starters — Marcus, Dennis, Jayson right now. You don’t want to revamp everything while you don’t have your whole crew there. Just the guys back should help the continuity and the guys who’ve been here all year. Looking forward to more consistency, regardless of who plays.”
Smart misses second straight game
Smart’s absence was clearly evident down the stretch of the Minnesota game once the Celtics started to unravel. But according to Udoka, the pain in the point guard’s right hand still prevents him from gripping the ball properly.
“He’s better. The laceration is still there and painful, doesn’t have a lot of grip or touch,” he said. “So should be back soon, tried it out a few times doing some different things and you don’t want to risk getting worse, if he reaches for a steal or something like that. So obviously the bandage or padding or whatever he needs doesn’t help to the extent that he needed to, but it’s a short-term thing that should be next game or so.”
Richardson on the rebound
Richardson’s peculiar situation — he tested positive for COVID and went through health and safety protocol earlier this month before being sent back for a shorter stay that ended Monday night — speaks to the confusion of the NBA’s insistence on playing games.
The league’s shortened isolation period — a minimum of six days in line with national CDC standards — played a role in Richardson’s expedient return this time around.
“With new variants and new protocols and all that, I think it was up and down a little bit,” said Udoka. “I think some other guys may have been in similar situations around the league where they’re here and in and out and then having to come back. It was tough because of how well he played in New York and then losing him when we lose some other guys as well, and so we had to rely on some younger, less seasoned guys. But it is what it is and I think he showed that he could come back and play well against New York and we’re going to need that with the guys we have missing now.”
News
Charlie Baker, teachers, medical experts on collision course over coronavirus
State education officials, medical experts, politicians and teachers’ unions could be on a collision course next year over whether to continue in-person learning at coronavirus-plagued Massachusetts schools.
School systems all over the state are sweating bullets hoping to avoid a major COVID-19 outbreak that could send kids back to remote learning — an option that Gov. Charlie Baker vows will not happen.
The Baker administration on Wednesday announced it was mailing 200,000 at-home COVID tests to school districts around the state — a preemptive move that shows education officials are determined to keep kids and teachers in the schools even amid a surge in cases.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said in a statement that the delivery will allow all teachers and staff to take one test right before they return to work following the holiday break.
“Doing everything we can to keep students learning in classrooms is critical,” Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said. “Providing these tests to teachers and staff is one more thing we can do to ensure that is possible.”
“We all remain committed to keeping schools open despite the recent uptick in COVID cases,” Education Secretary James Peyser said.
Uptick? That’s the understatement of the year. More like a tsunami.
But there will be immense pressure on Baker and school officials from health experts and some unions to shut down in-person learning if thousands of students, teachers and staff are getting infected.
The fight could even spill over into the 2022 governor’s race.
Baker is not running for a third term but Republican candidate Geoff Diehl has been a strong and vocal proponent of keeping schools open.
The two announced Democrats in the race, Harvard professor Danielle Allen and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, as well as potential candidate Attorney General Maura Healey, could find themselves under strong pressure to bend to the teachers unions if they decide to fight Baker’s order to keep students in schools.
The stakes are high for all sides in this game of political chicken.
Thousands of kids who could get the virus could then pass it on to their vulnerable parents or grandparents — and Baker will be blamed for being stubborn if that happens.
Education experts all know that keeping kids in school and not remote learning is the best outcome for the state’s most vulnerable population — students. Epidemiologists say it’s safe to be in school as long as there is regular testing and masks.
No one wants to go back to the early pandemic days when students were slumbering through classes while sitting in their beds or on couches at home.
Baker ought to be not putting his head in the sand, but listening to health experts and searching for an equitable solution for all — including teachers and school kids
