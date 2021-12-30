Sharon schools to pay former superintendent $750K for discrimination claim

Ime Udoka was certainly disgusted enough in the wake of Monday’s loss in Minneapolis to juggle his lineup. But as many NBA coaches have discovered during the avalanche of COVID-triggered absences, you can’t juggle what you don’t have.

So with Josh Richardson the latest Celtic to return from health and safety protocol for Wednesday’s game against the Clippers, the Celtics coach still wants to see what a string of games looks like with his regular lineup on the floor before making major changes. That wasn’t possible against the Clippers due to the protocol-related absences of Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder, and Marcus Smart missing his second straight game with a right hand laceration.

Joe Johnson’s chance at playing time remains tied to whatever load the rotation regulars can muster.

“As far as guys coming back, that’ll help off top,” said the Celtics coach. “Getting Josh back tonight, we got Al (Horford) and Grant (Williams) that last game, so we’re getting some more depth back there and that’ll affect Joe (Johnson) and the others who we brought in. It’s possible — like I said, not to say insurance policies, but in case more positive popped up. And so we get some depth back and some rotational players, and so that should naturally help as far as that.

“We talked about it coming off the West Coast trip, with Jaylen (Brown) coming back and certain things, it’s tough to say, you need to start over and try something totally new,” said Udoka. “Lineup-wise, we’re getting guys back and still missing starters — Marcus, Dennis, Jayson right now. You don’t want to revamp everything while you don’t have your whole crew there. Just the guys back should help the continuity and the guys who’ve been here all year. Looking forward to more consistency, regardless of who plays.”

Smart misses second straight game

Smart’s absence was clearly evident down the stretch of the Minnesota game once the Celtics started to unravel. But according to Udoka, the pain in the point guard’s right hand still prevents him from gripping the ball properly.

“He’s better. The laceration is still there and painful, doesn’t have a lot of grip or touch,” he said. “So should be back soon, tried it out a few times doing some different things and you don’t want to risk getting worse, if he reaches for a steal or something like that. So obviously the bandage or padding or whatever he needs doesn’t help to the extent that he needed to, but it’s a short-term thing that should be next game or so.”

Richardson on the rebound

Richardson’s peculiar situation — he tested positive for COVID and went through health and safety protocol earlier this month before being sent back for a shorter stay that ended Monday night — speaks to the confusion of the NBA’s insistence on playing games.

The league’s shortened isolation period — a minimum of six days in line with national CDC standards — played a role in Richardson’s expedient return this time around.

“With new variants and new protocols and all that, I think it was up and down a little bit,” said Udoka. “I think some other guys may have been in similar situations around the league where they’re here and in and out and then having to come back. It was tough because of how well he played in New York and then losing him when we lose some other guys as well, and so we had to rely on some younger, less seasoned guys. But it is what it is and I think he showed that he could come back and play well against New York and we’re going to need that with the guys we have missing now.”