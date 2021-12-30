Bitcoin
Shortage.finance Adding Value to Users through Its Ethereum-backed Token
Shortage is one of the most recent projects in Q4 2021, creating a continuous backing for its token to help with its overall value in the long term. The project describes its token as a safe-haven asset, leveraging Ethereum as the backing currency. Notably, the straightforward nature of its ecosystem will be a beneficial factor to both starters and professionals in the industry today.
According to the project, its token is not suitable for trading or short-term investing. This factor is mainly due to its target to add more value as time goes by, incentivizing its holders to store the currency. It also assures users that there is no team to claim any portion of the supply or change the dynamics of how the token and its smart contract works. Anyone can confirm on etherscan.io that the team has transferred the ownership of the smart contract and 100% liquidity to the dead address. This fact further proves that the team has zero control over the project.
Moreover, it has no allocation of the token’s supply to marketing strategies, depending on the community to take up the task. Shortage believes that every holder can take a step to spreading the word about the token through social media, paid campaigns, and sharing to relatives or friends, among others.
Understanding RTG Tokenomics
The first unique thing to understand about the RTG token is that there will be no official presale. The project has a great focus on liquidity and burning the token during its existence in the industry. The whole concept surrounds reducing its supply while increasing its Ethereum backing.
RTG is an ERC-20 token with a total supply of 2 billion tokens. On December 27, the coin earned a listing on Uniswap V2, which will be the main exchange where you can acquire the coin. 50% of the total supply will go to liquidity locking, meant to remain locked forever. The other half will be burned to increase the scarcity of the token in the market.
Any transactions involving the RTG/ETH pair will incur a transaction fee of 10% from the total; that is from any purchase, sale, or transfer of the token. If you are a holder of the token, you can expect a share from 50% of all transaction fees; the rest will go to the burning address.
Holders do not have to go through a hassle claiming the rewards they earn from holding the token. All you need to do is get a wallet compatible with the pair, fund it, and acquire the tokens you wish. Make sure to set your slippage at 12% to complete all your orders efficiently.
Increasing the Value Holders Get
Currently, 50% of RTG’s total supply is already in the burn address, a move that many existing projects are employing to reduce the supply of their tokens. The basic law of supply and demand states that with reduced supply, demand increases. In the same way, projects wish to derive the most from the same concept by removing them from the circulating supply.
Additionally, when anyone buys or sells RTG on Uniswap V2, part of every transaction fee goes to burning. Also, ETH will replace the RTG tokens, increasing the backing of the Shortage tokens. As such, the backing will always be more than enough to cover the total circulation supply available for sale. As a result, the price floor increases after every RTG transaction.
Lastly, part of the Ethereum backing in the pool will not be withdrawable to ensure a constant boost after every transaction. In the long run, the fruits of this objective will be visible in making RTG a long-term investment option for its holders.
SHIB Dethrones FTX From #1 Spot as Largest Holding Among Top 1K Whales
- When it comes to FTX, its total value is $1,589,842,818 in US dollars.
- The SHIB army has destroyed approximately four billion SHIB tokens.
When it comes to cryptocurrency assets, SHIB lately reclaimed the top spot among the 1,000 most valuable ETH tokens in terms of USD value, overtaking the FTX token. After FTX attempted to do the same with SHIB, meme cryptocurrency SHIB retaliated. A recent tweet from WhaleStats said that the 1,000 most valuable FTX tokens owned by the top 1,000 Ethereum whales totaled $1,606,812,247.
SHIB, on the other hand, rose to the top of these whales’ wallets after an update to the data on WhaleStats. SHIB is currently valued at $1,874,858,006 to the top 1,000 Ethereum whales, according to the data. More than a quarter of a billion of these tokens are held by the typical cryptocurrency user in their wallets.
Billions of SHIB Burnt
When it comes to FTX, its total value is $1,589,842,818 in US dollars. These wallets have $158,791,856 worth of Ethereum in dollars. UNI remains the most popular token among these whales.
WhaleStats have also revealed that the SHIB army has gained a stunning 100,000 new members at the moment. SHIB owners have officially surpassed 1 million, according to the monitoring project’s website, and the total number of SHIB owners is currently 1,100,357.
Tokens were sent to a “dead address” from Dec. 20 through Dec. 26 that can no longer be spent or withdrawn, permanently removing them from circulation. The SHIB army has destroyed approximately four billion SHIB tokens since Dec. 1.
Ertha to Prime Listing Huobi on January 4th
ERTHA’s Listing and TGE will be hosted on Huobi as a Prime List on the 4th of January, 2022. Listing on Huobi ensures that ERTHA Metaverse becomes the leading token in the GameFi & NFT space.
Gaining a Primelist brings new levels of visibility and prestige to the project, introducing us to a wider demographic of investors and supporting the value and longevity of the token. It also provides the community with a convenient way to access the $ERTHA token.
Huobi is the industry’s leading digital asset exchange in both liquidity and real-trading volume. It ensures that ERTHA continues to be the world’s most in-demand and highly anticipated Metaverse.
This news comes shortly after the conclusion of three record-breaking IGOs hosted by GameFi, Seedify, and RedKite. Each community pool sold out in under one minute, and to date, the project has raised $5.4 million from a number of world-renowned VC investors including:
- LD Capital
- Polygon Syndicate
- OKEx Blockdream Ventures
- Shima Capital
- GD10
- Genblock Capital
- Dialectic
- Momentum 6
- X21
- Terranova
- AU21
- Zen Capital
- & Many others.
Ertha’s Gameplay
Ertha’s world is a complex and intricately designed playspace ripe for the creation of new governments, economies, and shaky alliances between its playerbase. The Metaverse is divided into 350,000 land plots, each of which collects taxes, fees, and other forms of revenue from the transactions taking place on them.
Ertha has been designed to replicate a real-life environment with a player-driven economy. A Player’s actions, whether political or environmental, in times of conflict or peace, can create real change and have far-reaching consequences.
Owners have a say in everything from international trade laws to taxes on the transactions being conducted in their territory. Just like in the real world, each HEX owner will profit from their real estate investment. You can see the mechanics in the new gameplay trailer.
If you’re to get involved in Ertha, or expand their portfolio of HEX plots, you can visit the marketplace where land sale continues with the recent addition of South Africa and increased availability in Brazil and India.
BOSAGORA(BOA), signs business partnership with PIST TRUST
BOSAGORA signed a business partnership with PIST TRUST, a blockchain-based digital asset management platform.
BOSAGORA, a public blockchain platform specialized in Metaverse, launched the MetaCity Forum in May, has signed partnerships with promising companies such as AIITONE, BRI (Canada), IBK Securities, KB Capital, Finger, Crowdy, etc. to build an expanding ecosystem.
The ‘Global ESG Metacity Summit 2021’ with Namyangju City was successfully held at the same time at ‘The Wider Agora’, a Metaverse platform developed by the MetaCity Forum, and at the Jeong Yak-Yong Library in Namyangju. The summit attracted an immense amount of attention with the participation of world-class IT guru Don Tapscott who attended as a special keynote speaker.
PIST TRUST is a blockchain-based digital asset one-stop platform that securitizes digital assets and systematizes various asset management services from trusts to liquidation. It is designed to easily transfer various types of virtual assets within the platform using cross-chain technology that connects multiple blockchains.
Additionally, an NFT marketplace has been recently launched where various works such as artworks, illustrations, sound sources, and game items can be issued as NFTs to prove copyright and ownership of works and to trade them. In the NFT Marketplace, user able to trade NFTs by connecting to the PIST wallet developed by PIST TRUST and Metamask.
With this agreement, BOSAGORA and PIST TRUST will cooperate through technical cooperation for developing the NFT marketplace based on BOSAGORA Metachain, entering the NFT marketplace based on the PIST ecosystem within Metacity’s Meta Media and providing related services as well as cooperation through providing mutual benefits for the development of both companies.
Inhwan Kim, president of BOSAGORA, said, “At Metacity, where real economy and the virtual world come together, convenient yet various benefits will be provided to users through expanding tradable assets into digital assets such as NFTs.”
“As the role of the marketplace that becomes a marketplace is important within Metacity, we plan to do our best to develop an optimized NFT marketplace for Metacity in cooperation with several different partners from around the globe.”
