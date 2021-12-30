News
Six controversial books will remain in Rockwood School District libraries
EUREKA, Mo. – Six books that have been challenged by Rockwood School District parents for having explicit content are staying put in high school libraries.
A review committee decided to retain without restriction “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson, “Crank” by Ellen Hopkins, “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe, “Looking for Alaska” by John Green, “The Haters” by Jesse Andrews, Michael Crouch, et al., and “Where I End and You Begin” by Preston Norton.
The findings were presented during a Dec. 16 board meeting by Dr. Shelley Willott, assistant superintendent of learning and support services. She noted that retained books are only found in high school libraries.
The review committee is comprised of two teachers, two librarians, a curriculum coordinator, a school board member, four parents, and two high school students.
During a committee meeting, the person who challenged the book shares their concerns with the committee and then is dismissed. The review committee then discusses the school district’s library policy, as well as the value of the book compared to the concerns, followed by a recommendation, according to Willott.
“I think it’s important to point out that the reason that we have the challenger leave after the conversation starts is that we want to allow the committee to have authentic conversation without interruption and without fear of their conversation ending up on social media,” Willott said.
“We did have an instance where we did have a challenger take pictures of the committee in one of our sessions, so there was some concern from them.”
The school district has three other books going through a review process, including “This One Summer” by Mariko Tamaki and Jillian Tamaki, “Heroine” by Mindy McGinnis, and “The Breakaways” by Cathy G. Johnson.
Suggest a Correction
News
Illinois closing driver services facilities for 2 weeks due to COVID-19
CHICAGO – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday that all driver services facilities will be closed for two weeks at the beginning of the new year due to COVID-19.
They will be closed from Jan. 3 through Jan. 17.
White is encouraging the public to visit ilsos.gov for online services. Online transactions will remain open for all departments to conduct office services, including, but not limited to the following.
- Renewing a license plate sticker.
- Renewing a driver’s license or ID card for those who qualify (individuals may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility or to obtain their PIN).
- Obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card.
- Obtaining a driver record abstract.
- Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports.
The Drivers and Vehicles Services hotline phone number will remain open at 800-252-8980.
White previously extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31, 2022. The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.
“After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close all Driver Services facilities beginning Jan. 3, 2022, through Jan. 17, 2022, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases,” said White. “The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus. Our goal is to safely reopen all offices and Driver Services.”
Suggest a Correction
News
Argument leads to shootout inside Overland restaurant
OVERLAND, Mo. – Two people were rushed to a hospital Wednesday afternoon following a shootout in a fast-food establishment.
According to a spokesperson for the Overland Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:35 p.m. in the 1700 block of Woodson Road.
Customers inside the store began arguing with each other. The argument escalated and the customers pulled guns and began shooting. Two people involved in the altercation were struck
FOX 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.
Suggest a Correction
News
Missouri will send you a free COVID test
ST. LOUIS – Having trouble buying an at-home COVID-19 test? Missouri will mail one to you for free.
With COVID cases tripling in St. Louis, the demand for tests and booster shots has also increased. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will ship a testing kit to your home at no cost.
You’ll have to answer some basic questions but should still qualify for a free nasal swab test kit. Once approved, the kit will arrive at your home within two days with a prepaid FedEx return envelope. The test itself is good for up to six months.
Once you administer the test, it must be packaged in the FedEx envelope according to specifications and returned to a FedEx collection site within 24 hours. The test will be shipped overnight to a lab for processing and you should have your results emailed to you. Any delay in shipping could void the test itself.
The testing agency, Fulgent Genetics, says it can test for the omicron variant.
You can also find available free testing sites by zip code via Castlight Health.
Suggest a Correction
Six controversial books will remain in Rockwood School District libraries
Dua Lipa Sizzles In Neon Green Bikini After Split From Anwar Hadid
Illinois closing driver services facilities for 2 weeks due to COVID-19
Argument leads to shootout inside Overland restaurant
Missouri will send you a free COVID test
‘It’s a great time to live in Eureka;’ City receives land donation of 201 acres
‘This ain’t over’ – Convicted shooter threatens victims at sentencing hearing
The St. Louis area may get snow and bitter cold this weekend
Suspect arrested in the death of an Illinois officer
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says he won’t drag out offseason decision on his future: ‘I’m just savoring this year as much as anything’
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News2 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies