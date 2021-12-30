News
Smith: How Mitt Romney’s bill could rescue Biden’s agenda
The success or failure of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda could depend on a single senator from a mountainous state who has idiosyncratic views and is not especially popular in his own party.
That’s right: Biden’s future may lie in the hands of Mitt Romney. The Utah senator introduced a bill last February that would take a key component of the president’s social policy — the child tax credit, which was part of this year’s American Rescue Plan and would be extended by the moribund Build Back Better legislation — permanent.
The president should enthusiastically support Romney’s bill. Yes, this would require a level of boldness uncharacteristic of this White House, and passage would still be a long shot. But it just might work. Call it the audacity of the last best hope.
Since the beginning of the year, it has been clear that Sen. Joe Manchin was one of the key votes (if not the key vote) in passing Build Back Better. Yet even now the latest version of the bill is at odds not just with his stated legislative goals, but with his fundamental philosophy.
Manchin wants a streamlined bill focused on giving a hand up to the most vulnerable — without discouraging work, driving up inflation or adding to the deficit. Build Back Better is packed full of gimmicks designed to win validation from the Congressional Budget Office, devotes hundreds of billions to reinstating tax loopholes for upper-income Americans, and provides no permanent funding for its hodgepodge of programs nominally designed to help the poor but structured to serve long-term Democratic constituencies.
Fortunately, however, there is a bill that fits Manchin’s requirements. It also expands and permanently funds the primary poverty reduction initiative in Build Back Better. Romney’s Family Security Act, in a rare feat in today’s hyperpartisan environment, has won accolades from across the political spectrum.
It accomplishes this by integrating competing visions from the very start. It offers child allowance benefits to expecting parents four months before their child is due, for example — managing to be both pro-life and pro-choice. It both offers government support for the unborn and expands the options available to working single mothers.
In addition, by tying benefits directly to children through the Social Security Administration — rather than to taxpayers through the Internal Revenue Service — the plan supports both one-income families with a dedicated stay-at-home parent and families on the margins of the economy, striving to make ends meet.
Romney’s plan would also would provide a flat, universal benefit to all families. That’s different from the current structure of the child tax credit, which is a classic trapezoid with both a phase-in (designed to encourage work) and a phase-out (designed to add progressivity). To allay liberal concerns about progressivity and conservative worries about disincentives, Romney’s proposal would reform the earned income tax credit, which would become a pure subsidy for lower-income workers regardless of how many dependents they claim.
Romney would pay for these reforms largely by ending both the state and local deduction and the Temporary Aid to Needy Families program, the successor to what used to be known as welfare. Both of these programs — one for the rich, one for the poor — sound good on paper but in practice are simultaneously inefficient (economically) and ineffective (policywise).
Unlike those programs, a universal child benefit wouldn’t discourage poor parents from working for fear of losing their benefits. Nor would it encourage affluent parents to move to more economically segregated municipalities in order to maximize their deductions.
As 2021 comes to a close, the president is facing crises on multiple fronts — a resurgent virus, persistent inflation, a fractious party, to name just a few. Granted, embracing the idea of a Republican senator won’t solve any of these directly. But it’s a genuinely good idea. And if the two sides are ever going to work together, which is something Biden has promised to try to do, then they need to focus more on good-faith efforts such as Romney’s Family Security Act.
Karl W. Smith is a syndicated columnist.
News
Ferriabough Bolling: Learn from the past to make future better for Boston
Here are a few of my personal hopes for a better, brighter and healthier new year.
We need to turn the tide on COVID-19
To start with, scientists need to get back to the drawing board. Right now there’s a scramble to keep up when we should be ahead of the curve when it comes to beating the coronavirus and its variants. We have a lot of tools, but none seems to be quite enough to gain the upper hand. We need a different, stronger formula to prevent COVID, not to just keep deaths low. Hospitalizations are surging. President Biden is right — we must do more. Constant boosters seem to do nothing but make millionaires out of pharmaceutical executives. The new flood of quick testing kits, if you can get them, seem almost a crapshoot with false positives galore. It’s all led to a lot of anxiety and downright panic. We need to be ahead of this pandemic if we’re ever going to conquer it.
We need to build back better in our own backyard
It will take a village to solve the problem of Mass and Cass — and I’m not just talking about the temporary cottage housing being created at Shattuck Hospital in Boston.
We keep talking about the opioid crisis being a regional problem but the lion’s share of the pain is borne in one area.
How about taking another look at rebuilding the Long Island Bridge as a new priority with funds from the new infrastructure bill and other federal and state money at our disposal?
An elected school committee will improve Boston schools
It shouldn’t be rocket science to implement what Bostonians overwhelmingly voted for in November: a fully elected school committee. They didn’t vote for a hybrid committee, which would just complicate what should be a simple exercise in returning to a democracy. And it definitely shouldn’t take three years to implement the change we have needed for nearly 30 years.
A youth center in Grove Hall is overdue
We need greater focus on solutions for the explosion of gun violence on our streets and ending the grotesque spike in domestic violence, one of the many byproducts of the pandemic.
We need to focus on the future
There must be continued support for our businesses, our restaurants and our arts communities.
They revive our spirit, nurture our resilience and promote acts of kindness — which we need more than ever.
The new year will bring challenges — we know that — but there is no question that our New Year’s resolution must be that we can solve anything by working together.
Happy New Year.
Joyce Ferriabough Bolling is a media and political strategist and communications specialist.
News
Smooth sipping for winter nights, courtesy of top Boston distillers
Maybe you want to sit by a roaring fire this winter and sip something delicious — even if that fire is actually just a space heater and a looped video of a fireplace on your tablet. Go for it. But what to drink?
With winter here, why not get seasonal while you get sophisticated? Here are four brilliant and unique offerings from four local distilleries proving that Boston’s got the best booze.
Maple Cream Liqueur
If the Dude from “The Big Lebowski” had a bit more sophistication, a dash more joie de vivre and a sharper sweet tooth, he’d drink this Maple Cream Liqueur from quite possibly our favorite local distillery (partly for its booze, partly because it spent 2021 hosting a bunch of great concerts featuring Ruby Rose Fox, Ali McGuirk and others). This artisanal treat comes from a decadent and delicious blend of fresh Wisconsin cream, rum and a signature sweetener: Ackerman Farms maple syrup. (bostonharbordistillery.com)
Velnias
This spiced honey liqueur from Dirty Water Distillery has an origin story to rival any superhero. A traditional Lithuanian liquor, this one is distiller Pepi Avizonis’ grandfather’s recipe that he brought to the States when he emigrated from Lithuania during World War II. Granddad taught a 14-year-old Pepi how to make it and now he’s making it just for you. He takes local honey, mulls it with eight spices and citrus, then blends it with Dirty Water’s house vodka. Drink Velnias over ice, add some to a Manhattan or espresso, use it in a bread pudding. The devilish possibilities are endless. (dirtywaterdistillery.com)
Amaro
If you know Italian amaros (technically “amari”), you might wonder why Bully Boy Distillers has saddled its bitter liqueur with the simple title: Amaro. After all, the word describes a range of flavors and spirits. Well, Bully Boy’s creation features a range of flavors. A nice shorthand for this Amaro is a supercharged Fernet-Branca (it’s got that black licorice finish). But Bully Boy crammed its bottle with a lot more complexity: 26 botanicals and a blend of hops. Sip it on ice and pretend it’s summer in Rome and not winter in New England. (bullyboydistillers.com)
Solera Costera Amber Rum
During the 17th and 18th centuries, New England was the rum capital of the world. No, really? With hundreds of ships coming and going, those sailors needed a lot of grog. At the height of our dominance, there were 63 distilleries along the Mystic River alone. While those days are gone, Deacon Giles Distillery references the heyday with its Solera Costera Amber Rum. The Salem booze masters make this through the solera aging technique. Part of the batch is bottled, the remainder stays to “teach” the younger spirit how to age. Bonus points: The coastal location forces the American oak barrels to swell and contract pulling and pushing the rum in and out of the wood to make for an amber rum just right to drink neat or mix in a dark mojito or Christmas punch. (deacongiles.com)
News
DIY spa treatments let you greet the new year beautifully
The week between Christmas and New Year’s Day is always a good time for chilling at home. Barely anyone is working full hours, everyone needs a break from the holiday frenzy, and this year, omicron is giving us yet another reason to hibernate for a bit.
But we could also use some serious pampering and self-care right now, too. So why not combine the best of both and bring the spa to your own home. Now’s the time to get out your favorite face masks, and hair and body treatments — and if you don’t have any handy, then whip some right up. These three super easy DIY recipes and treatments for face, hair and body will freshen you up for the year ahead.
Face: An Oatmeal & Honey Face Mask
Honey and oats are both anti-inflammatories, and help even out skin tone. And honey and coconut oil boast antibacterial properties, while the latter encourages collagen production.
To make the magic happen: In a blender, whizz one third of a cup of oats into a powder. Pour that powder into a big bowl and mix in a tablespoon of honey and a tablespoon of coconut oil. Using a spoon, add in small amounts of water (between 1-2 spoonfuls) until it forms a paste of about medium thickness.
Apply the mixture to your face using your fingers as you would any mask, and leave it on to get slightly dry. After 8 to 10 minutes, rinse off with warm water, rubbing any dried bits off carefully. Dry your face gently with a towel and apply moisturizer to achieve maximum softness.
Hair: Yogurt & Honey Hair Mask
Honey plays a key role again in this concoction, bringing out its moisturizing and calming qualities as an emollient, softening your hair. It’s also vitamin-packed, which makes both your hair and scalp happy. Meanwhile, the proteins and fats in the yogurt leave it shiny and glossy.
To make the magic happen: Mix four tablespoons natural yogurt and two tablespoons of honey together in a bowl or cup, and let it come to room temperature. Apply the mask to your hair, starting at your scalp and massaging with your fingers all the way to the ends of your hair. Leave on for 30 minutes and wash out.
Body: Coconut Lime Sugar Scrub
Silky, smooth skin all over is the goal here — and this combo makes it astonishingly easy to achieve. Pro tip: If you’ve got any residual oil left on your skin after washing off the scrub in the shower (and you probably will), take an extra moment to rub that into your skin for an even more hydrated, soft-as-can-be effect.
To make the magic happen: In a pot, slowly heat a half cup of solid coconut oil over low heat and melt it, then let cool for about 3 minutes before stirring in a cup of sugar (any kind is good, though raw sugar is a somewhat stronger exfoliant since it’s more coarse) and a teaspoon of lime essential oil. Transfer to a container and next time you shower, use as an exfoliating shower scrub (avoid your face, since it can be a bit too harsh) and wash off. Expect to walk out of the shower with spectacularly smooth, supple and hydrated skin.
