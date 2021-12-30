News
Smooth sipping for winter nights, courtesy of top Boston distillers
Maybe you want to sit by a roaring fire this winter and sip something delicious — even if that fire is actually just a space heater and a looped video of a fireplace on your tablet. Go for it. But what to drink?
With winter here, why not get seasonal while you get sophisticated? Here are four brilliant and unique offerings from four local distilleries proving that Boston’s got the best booze.
Maple Cream Liqueur
If the Dude from “The Big Lebowski” had a bit more sophistication, a dash more joie de vivre and a sharper sweet tooth, he’d drink this Maple Cream Liqueur from quite possibly our favorite local distillery (partly for its booze, partly because it spent 2021 hosting a bunch of great concerts featuring Ruby Rose Fox, Ali McGuirk and others). This artisanal treat comes from a decadent and delicious blend of fresh Wisconsin cream, rum and a signature sweetener: Ackerman Farms maple syrup. (bostonharbordistillery.com)
Velnias
This spiced honey liqueur from Dirty Water Distillery has an origin story to rival any superhero. A traditional Lithuanian liquor, this one is distiller Pepi Avizonis’ grandfather’s recipe that he brought to the States when he emigrated from Lithuania during World War II. Granddad taught a 14-year-old Pepi how to make it and now he’s making it just for you. He takes local honey, mulls it with eight spices and citrus, then blends it with Dirty Water’s house vodka. Drink Velnias over ice, add some to a Manhattan or espresso, use it in a bread pudding. The devilish possibilities are endless. (dirtywaterdistillery.com)
Amaro
If you know Italian amaros (technically “amari”), you might wonder why Bully Boy Distillers has saddled its bitter liqueur with the simple title: Amaro. After all, the word describes a range of flavors and spirits. Well, Bully Boy’s creation features a range of flavors. A nice shorthand for this Amaro is a supercharged Fernet-Branca (it’s got that black licorice finish). But Bully Boy crammed its bottle with a lot more complexity: 26 botanicals and a blend of hops. Sip it on ice and pretend it’s summer in Rome and not winter in New England. (bullyboydistillers.com)
Solera Costera Amber Rum
During the 17th and 18th centuries, New England was the rum capital of the world. No, really? With hundreds of ships coming and going, those sailors needed a lot of grog. At the height of our dominance, there were 63 distilleries along the Mystic River alone. While those days are gone, Deacon Giles Distillery references the heyday with its Solera Costera Amber Rum. The Salem booze masters make this through the solera aging technique. Part of the batch is bottled, the remainder stays to “teach” the younger spirit how to age. Bonus points: The coastal location forces the American oak barrels to swell and contract pulling and pushing the rum in and out of the wood to make for an amber rum just right to drink neat or mix in a dark mojito or Christmas punch. (deacongiles.com)
DIY spa treatments let you greet the new year beautifully
The week between Christmas and New Year’s Day is always a good time for chilling at home. Barely anyone is working full hours, everyone needs a break from the holiday frenzy, and this year, omicron is giving us yet another reason to hibernate for a bit.
But we could also use some serious pampering and self-care right now, too. So why not combine the best of both and bring the spa to your own home. Now’s the time to get out your favorite face masks, and hair and body treatments — and if you don’t have any handy, then whip some right up. These three super easy DIY recipes and treatments for face, hair and body will freshen you up for the year ahead.
Face: An Oatmeal & Honey Face Mask
Honey and oats are both anti-inflammatories, and help even out skin tone. And honey and coconut oil boast antibacterial properties, while the latter encourages collagen production.
To make the magic happen: In a blender, whizz one third of a cup of oats into a powder. Pour that powder into a big bowl and mix in a tablespoon of honey and a tablespoon of coconut oil. Using a spoon, add in small amounts of water (between 1-2 spoonfuls) until it forms a paste of about medium thickness.
Apply the mixture to your face using your fingers as you would any mask, and leave it on to get slightly dry. After 8 to 10 minutes, rinse off with warm water, rubbing any dried bits off carefully. Dry your face gently with a towel and apply moisturizer to achieve maximum softness.
Hair: Yogurt & Honey Hair Mask
Honey plays a key role again in this concoction, bringing out its moisturizing and calming qualities as an emollient, softening your hair. It’s also vitamin-packed, which makes both your hair and scalp happy. Meanwhile, the proteins and fats in the yogurt leave it shiny and glossy.
To make the magic happen: Mix four tablespoons natural yogurt and two tablespoons of honey together in a bowl or cup, and let it come to room temperature. Apply the mask to your hair, starting at your scalp and massaging with your fingers all the way to the ends of your hair. Leave on for 30 minutes and wash out.
Body: Coconut Lime Sugar Scrub
Silky, smooth skin all over is the goal here — and this combo makes it astonishingly easy to achieve. Pro tip: If you’ve got any residual oil left on your skin after washing off the scrub in the shower (and you probably will), take an extra moment to rub that into your skin for an even more hydrated, soft-as-can-be effect.
To make the magic happen: In a pot, slowly heat a half cup of solid coconut oil over low heat and melt it, then let cool for about 3 minutes before stirring in a cup of sugar (any kind is good, though raw sugar is a somewhat stronger exfoliant since it’s more coarse) and a teaspoon of lime essential oil. Transfer to a container and next time you shower, use as an exfoliating shower scrub (avoid your face, since it can be a bit too harsh) and wash off. Expect to walk out of the shower with spectacularly smooth, supple and hydrated skin.
Dear Abby: Sister’s explosive temper has siblings on edge
Dear Abby: I have a younger sister I love dearly. I respect and admire her. “Elise” is intelligent and talented. She is a minister’s wife and a mother to small children. Due to some unfortunate family circumstances when she was young, she has some emotional scars she’s trying to overcome. Sometimes at family gatherings, she’ll “explode” and lash out at whoever triggered her. Her outbursts usually take us all by surprise.
How do we, as siblings who have grown up in the same environment, handle this? We don’t think our childhoods so terrible, although we did have some challenges, and our daddy does have narcissistic tendencies. He actually recognizes that and is trying to improve himself. Sometimes we feel she makes mountains out of molehills, but we want to be sensitive to her pain. I’m concerned she’ll end up controlling our family gatherings in a negative way if these flare-ups don’t stop. What do you think could be done?
— Befuddled Big Sis
Dear Big Sis: What could (and should) be done is an intervention by you and your siblings in which Elise is advised to seek professional help for her explosive anger issues. If she refuses and her behavior continues, let her know you support her but can no longer include her.
Dear Abby: My husband’s personality changes completely when he drinks, and not for the better. He brags, repeats himself and presents in a way that’s annoying and embarrassing. His alcohol personality will never change — it is who he is. He’s been like this for the entire 13 years I’ve been with him.
He drinks two to three times a week, at most, and says I “overreact” to his personality change. He tells me I shouldn’t get so frustrated, but I don’t want to be around my husband when he drinks. Can you advise me how to live with him when he’s drunk? By the way, it doesn’t take much for him to get this way — three beers. Could he be having a reaction to the alcohol?
— Fed Up in San Diego
Dear Fed Up: That’s possible. Some individuals are more sensitive to alcohol than others. Whether it takes three beers or simply sniffing a cork to get your husband loaded, his drinking is causing a problem in your marriage.
It’s time for you to locate a chapter of Al-Anon (al-anon.org) and attend some of the meetings. This organization was created decades ago to help the friends and family members of people who have an alcohol problem — which your husband definitely has. You are far from alone in having this problem, which you will realize once you get there. Please don’t wait. Your reaction to his personality change is understandable.
Dear Abby: I have been having some hard times in school. I love my teacher, but I have been getting in trouble lately. She is also my coach. What should I do? Should I take her criticism or drop out of the sport and band? HELP!!
— Hard Times in Idaho
Dear Hard Times: I’m glad you asked. The mature thing to do would be to talk to your teacher and see if you can mend fences. If you enjoy the sport and playing with the band, to do otherwise would only be further punishing yourself.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
Lakewood opens public resource center to aid people from trauma of shooting spree
People who are struggling with the recent shooting spree in Denver and Lakewood can visit a resource center in Lakewood for help in coping with the incident.
The center, which will be staffed with mental health therapists and include trauma resources, will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday at 7349 W. Alaska Drive, according to a news release.
The center is in Belmar across the street from the Hyatt Hotel, where 28-year-old Sarah Steck was shot on Monday.
“Nobody will be turned away,” the release said. “This resource center is for anyone in our community (Lakewood, Denver or otherwise) who has been affected by the senseless tragedy this week.”
People seeking help can look for the center in a building with signage that says, “Core Cycling and Wellness.”
