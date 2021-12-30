St. Paul man sentenced to more than 8 years for downtown Minneapolis arson, rioting

Ime Udoka said Wednesday night that he would shake up his lineup, if he could simply get a prolonged look at his regular rotation.

But until that mysterious day arrives, the Celtics coach will try to patch a rotation together with survivors, or whoever doesn’t happen to be in health and safety protocol that night.

Wednesday night that meant losing their third straight game, this time 91-82 to the Clippers. Jaylen Brown, with 30 points, was one of only two Celtics to reach double figures on a night when the C’s shot 4-for-42 from 3-point range.

The Clippers countered the COVID-related absence of Jayson Tatum with an injured list that included Paul George, Reggie Jackson and the long-injured Kawhi Leonard.

Rob Williams converted a Payton Pritchard lob with 1:08 left, cutting the LA lead to 86-82.

But Al Horford fouled Marcus Morris Sr., and the former Celtic hit twice from the line with 50 seconds left for his 23rd point of the night and an 88-82 Clippers lead.

Josh Richardson and Jaylen Brown missed during a two-shot possession, and with 30.8 seconds left Terrence Mann went 1-for-2 from the line for an 89-82 lead.

The Celtics continued to find iron in the third quarter, with three quarters worth of 3-for-24 downtown shooting to show for their efforts. They trailed, 69-63, with a pair of Richardson baskets in the last 29 seconds of the quarter keeping them close.

The Celtics’ two two-way players, Brod Thomas and Sam Hauser, fresh out of health and safety protocol, both contributed to the team’s 9-2 quarter-opening run, good for a 72-71 lead on a Romeo Langford put-back.

The lead changed hands three times in the next two minutes before Eric Bledsoe gave the Clippers some space with a three-point play for a 78-74 lead.

Williams left the game with 5:49 left after diving for a loose ball and landing face first on the parquet, and the Celtics continued to miss from deep, at one stage with Brown, Langford and Horford all missing from downtown on the same possession, dropping the Celtics to 4-for-36 from downtown.

Brown finally cut the Clippers lead to 78-76 with 4:35 left with a drive, came back to cut it to 82-78, again off the dribble following four straight points from Morris.

Brown also followed with the Celtics’ 34th missed 3, leading to another Morris free throw and, when he missed the second, two Clippers offensive boards before Bledsoe hit from downtown for an 86-78 Clippers lead.

Brown answered with his 30th point, and with 1:08 left Williams converted a Pritchard lob, cutting the Clippers lead to 86-82.

The Celtics lost a brief lead to a 17-2 Clippers run that staked LA to a 47-40 halftime lead. Brown had 17 points, Morris 14, and neither team was on pace to break a scoring record. To wit, the Celtics shot 2-for-18 from downtown in the first half.

With the exception of a pair of Williams hoops, they opened the third quarter cold as well. But the Celtics center, a non-factor Monday night in Minnesota due to foul trouble, put back a Horford miss to trigger a 12-2 Celtics run for a brief 57-57 tie before the Clippers pulled ahead again, with a late-quarter 7-0 run staking them to a 69-63 edge.