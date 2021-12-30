News
St. Paul man sentenced to more than 8 years for downtown Minneapolis arson, rioting
A St. Paul man was sentenced Wednesday to more than eight years in prison for his role in the August 2020 riots in downtown Minneapolis sparked by false rumors that police had shot and killed a man.
Victor Devon Edwards, 32, was convicted in August 2021 of one count each of rioting and arson, according to a news release issued by the office of Charles Kovats, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota.
Edwards was sentenced to 100 months in prison and two years of supervised release.
Edwards drove to downtown Minneapolis on the evening of Aug. 26, 2020, after riots broke out as a result of a rumor that a murder suspect had been fatally shot by police on Nicollet Mall. The suspect had in fact shot and killed himself as officers attempted to arrest him. The incident followed the civil unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s May 2020 killing at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Over the course of three hours, Edwards was captured on surveillance video looting a Saks Off Fifth store and breaking into several other nearby businesses, including Target’s downtown headquarters, where he helped ignite fires that caused nearly $1 million in damages.
Edwards was also captured on surveillance video entering Brit’s Pub, which was also engulfed in flames shortly after he left.
Edwards later posted about his criminal activity on social media, including a video of himself holding a large amount of cash and implying that it was obtained through looting.
News
Lakewood police agent shot on Monday in exchange with suspected killer is identified
A Lakewood police agent who was shot in an exchange of gunfire with the suspect who allegedly killed five people in Denver and Lakewood on Monday was identified Wednesday night.
Police Agent Ashley Ferris, who was shot in the abdomen, remains in the hospital with family by her side, police said in a news release.
Ferris on Monday encountered 47-year-old Lyndon McLeod, the shooting spree suspect, in the area of South Vance Street and West Alaska Drive, in the Belmar area, and ordered McLeod to drop his weapon as he approached her, police said.
McLeod instead shot Ferris, according to police. Wounded and on the ground, Ferris returned gunfire. McLeod died at the scene.
“If not for the heroic efforts of Agent Ferris and other law enforcement, this incredibly violent tragedy could have been even worse,” police said.
Prior to the exchange, McLeod had just shot 28-year-old Sarah Steck, an employee at the nearby Hyatt House hotel. Steck later died Tuesday. McLeod allegedly killed four other victims Monday.
“All of us at the Lakewood Police Department are incredibly proud of Agent Ferris and the bravery shown by her and her fellow law enforcement officers during this active shooter situation. The entire Lakewood Police family will be here to support Agent Ferris and her family as she embarks on this recovery process.” said Lakewood Police Chief Dan McCasky, in the release. “Our hearts are incredibly heavy with the loss of life and injuries suffered by others during this rampage. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cardenas, Gunn-Maldonado, Scofield, Steck and Swinyard families, as well as the families of those injured.”
The family of Ferris, through the department, asked for “privacy during this time of healing.”
News
Celtics go cold in 91-82 loss to Clippers
Ime Udoka said Wednesday night that he would shake up his lineup, if he could simply get a prolonged look at his regular rotation.
But until that mysterious day arrives, the Celtics coach will try to patch a rotation together with survivors, or whoever doesn’t happen to be in health and safety protocol that night.
Wednesday night that meant losing their third straight game, this time 91-82 to the Clippers. Jaylen Brown, with 30 points, was one of only two Celtics to reach double figures on a night when the C’s shot 4-for-42 from 3-point range.
The Clippers countered the COVID-related absence of Jayson Tatum with an injured list that included Paul George, Reggie Jackson and the long-injured Kawhi Leonard.
Rob Williams converted a Payton Pritchard lob with 1:08 left, cutting the LA lead to 86-82.
But Al Horford fouled Marcus Morris Sr., and the former Celtic hit twice from the line with 50 seconds left for his 23rd point of the night and an 88-82 Clippers lead.
Josh Richardson and Jaylen Brown missed during a two-shot possession, and with 30.8 seconds left Terrence Mann went 1-for-2 from the line for an 89-82 lead.
The Celtics continued to find iron in the third quarter, with three quarters worth of 3-for-24 downtown shooting to show for their efforts. They trailed, 69-63, with a pair of Richardson baskets in the last 29 seconds of the quarter keeping them close.
The Celtics’ two two-way players, Brod Thomas and Sam Hauser, fresh out of health and safety protocol, both contributed to the team’s 9-2 quarter-opening run, good for a 72-71 lead on a Romeo Langford put-back.
The lead changed hands three times in the next two minutes before Eric Bledsoe gave the Clippers some space with a three-point play for a 78-74 lead.
Williams left the game with 5:49 left after diving for a loose ball and landing face first on the parquet, and the Celtics continued to miss from deep, at one stage with Brown, Langford and Horford all missing from downtown on the same possession, dropping the Celtics to 4-for-36 from downtown.
Brown finally cut the Clippers lead to 78-76 with 4:35 left with a drive, came back to cut it to 82-78, again off the dribble following four straight points from Morris.
Brown also followed with the Celtics’ 34th missed 3, leading to another Morris free throw and, when he missed the second, two Clippers offensive boards before Bledsoe hit from downtown for an 86-78 Clippers lead.
Brown answered with his 30th point, and with 1:08 left Williams converted a Pritchard lob, cutting the Clippers lead to 86-82.
The Celtics lost a brief lead to a 17-2 Clippers run that staked LA to a 47-40 halftime lead. Brown had 17 points, Morris 14, and neither team was on pace to break a scoring record. To wit, the Celtics shot 2-for-18 from downtown in the first half.
With the exception of a pair of Williams hoops, they opened the third quarter cold as well. But the Celtics center, a non-factor Monday night in Minnesota due to foul trouble, put back a Horford miss to trigger a 12-2 Celtics run for a brief 57-57 tie before the Clippers pulled ahead again, with a late-quarter 7-0 run staking them to a 69-63 edge.
News
Rest of world junior championship canceled over COVID-19
The remainder of the world junior hockey championship in Canada has been canceled over fears of a COVID-19 outbreak.
The International Ice Hockey Federation made the announcement Wednesday on the recommendation of the organization’s medical officials. Citing the spread of the coronavirus and the omicron variant, the IIHF canceled the rest of the tournament “to ensure the health and safety of all participants.”
Two games had already been forfeited because of positive coronavirus test results among U.S. and Czech players and another was imminent with Russia. Two U.S. players and one Czech player had returned positive tests, leading to team quarantine mandates.
The IIHF council determined the integrity of the event had been compromised by the forfeits, leading to the cancellation.
“We owed it to the participating teams to do our best to create the conditions necessary for this event to work,” IIHF President Luc Tardif said. “Unfortunately, this was not enough. We now have to take some time and focus on getting all players and team staff back home safely.”
Tardif said at a news conference that the tournament could resume this summer.
Teams arrived in Alberta on Dec. 15. Players were quarantined and tested before being allowed to skate. The pre-tournament schedule was reduced to one game per team, with the Czechs and Swiss unable to play an exhibition because of positive tests for the virus.
Protocols were established before a surge of the omicron variant caused the cancellation of six other tournaments in January, Tardif said in an interview posted on the IIHF website before the cancellation announcement.
“To put this into context, there were eight NHL games postponed when the teams entered their arrival quarantine on the 15th,” Tardif said. “By the time we had accepted the recommendation to cancel the January events on the 23rd there were 62 total NHL games postponed. That is how quickly the situation has changed.”
The cancellation breaks a run of 44 consecutive years for the IIHF’s under-20 men’s championship. The 2021 tournament in Edmonton managed to cross the finish line, with the United States beating Canada in the gold-medal game Jan. 5.
Tardif said the tournament adjusted protocols almost immediately upon players, coaches and staff arriving to avoid possible virus spread. That included daily testing and team-wide quarantine mandates when positive cases were confirmed.
Those steps, combined with participants not being contained fully inside a bubble, explain how the tournament for the top players in the world under age 20 was called off after nine games and four confirmed cases.
“Our hearts go out to the players and staff of not just our country but every nation, who have worked so hard and sacrificed so much to get to this point,” U.S. national junior team general manager John Vanbiesbrouck said. “We’re proud of our team for doing everything that’s been asked of them and will work to ensure their safe return home.”
Hockey Canada president Tom Renney and CEO Scott Smith said the host organization understands and supports the IIHF’s decision.
“Although we know this is the right decision, we sympathize with all participants who have earned the opportunity to represent their countries on the world stage and that will not be able to realize that dream in its entirety,” Renney and Smith said in a statement.
The women’s under-18 world championship was one of the January tournaments cancellations, with the IIHF citing health and safety concerns. USA Hockey and Hockey Canada asked the IIHF to reconsider the cancelation of the women’s tournament and instead reschedule for the good of the sport.
The Canadian Press contributed to this story.
