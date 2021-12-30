Celebrities
‘Star Trek: Discovery’s David Ajala: Booker & Burnham’s Relationship Will Be ‘Tested To The Max’
‘Star Trek: Discovery’s David Ajala spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about Booker’s profound encounter with his father, how it was a ‘catalyst’ for things to come, and more.
The sixth episode of Star Trek: Discovery season 4 was a monumental one for Cleveland Booker. After being hit by an energy surge, Booker began having visions of his father. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with David Ajala about this intense episode that gave a lot of insight into Booker.
“It’s really interesting when you become familiar with the character on screen, you follow their journey. You get more insight from the character when you see how they relate to people who have been part of their upbringing or who’ve played a significant role in their life,” David told HollywoodLife. “When we get to meet Cleveland Booker’s father, that’s certainly the case. Though their relationship was definitely tumultuous and challenging on many, many levels, this episode for me represents a lot of healing for Cleveland Booker. If he’s going to have this encounter with his father, now’s actually the perfect time because he’s been forced to really look inwardly because of the terrible loss he’s experiencing and the grief that he is actively trying to work through. It feels like this is all part and parcel of his very specific journey of self-healing, and you can only embrace love and give love if you are healed properly or if you’re working towards healing.”
One of the most pivotal things that Booker’s father said to him about Burnham was, “Her agenda is not your agenda.” David revealed whether or not his father’s words will continue to echo in the episodes to come, especially when it comes to Booker and Burnham’s relationship.
“Yes, I think so. I think this episode and this specific experience is the catalyst for things to come,” the actor teased. “Cleveland Booker’s always been the master of his fate, captain of his own ship, and now he’s been forced into a situation where he has to rely on the expertise and support of Starfleet. He’s always been able to keep his autonomy, which has been very important to him. But now it’s challenged and it’s challenged even more so because his father would say, ‘Her agenda is not your agenda.’ That’s a massive call from your father, and I think he sews a seed of doubt maybe, and though Cleveland Booker has some of the decent kind of poker face, I feel that it troubles him a little more than it should. That makes him feel a bit uneasy.”
Throughout the season, the crew has been on a mission to find out more about the DMA. This threat is unlike anything the Star Trek: Discovery characters have faced before.
“What’s wonderful about the season is DMA does represent something. It represents the epitome of uncertainty and danger, all encompassed in Dark Matter Anomaly,” David said. “But in and amongst that, you have many various characters who are going through very different things, who are trying to navigate and understand life as well as trying to figure out this DMA thing. The DMA means different things to different people, and I think what’s so poignant about this threat is that it has gravely affected someone within the camp. That’s what’s different about this. You’re seeing Cleveland Booker, the rest of Starfleet Academy are seeing Cleveland Booker going through his grief, and they are trying to do the best they can to bring justice, healing, and understanding, as well as going through their own stuff and their own shit. So there’s a lot going at one time, and without giving anything away, every character in the season is going to have to dig very, very deep to push through, and even more so Michael Burnham and Cleveland Booker. Their relationship will get tested to the max.”
The season 4 finale will air in 2022. While David couldn’t reveal too much, he was able to drop this tease: “I love how in the finale, certain individuals — individuals plural — rise to the challenge to quote-unquote save the day. That is a beautiful thing to see and see the power of togetherness and working together. That’s wonderful to see, and then also how very great that victory can be. I’ll say that as well. Because it’s not a clear-cut victory. It’s very gray.” New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery premiere on Paramount+.
Britney Spears’ Sons Have A Blast At Art Exhibit With The Singer & Sam Asghari: ‘So Much Fun’
Britney Spears took a trip to a Los Angeles art exhibit with her two sons and fiancé, who appeared to be bonding a lot in Brit’s footage.
Britney Spears, 40, recently spent some quality time with her sons Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James, 15, at a Los Angeles art exhibit. The “Toxic” songstress uploaded an Instagram video on Dec. 28 that featured Britney, her sons, and her fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, having a blast together at the exhibit. Britney sped up the group’s voices in the 2-minute-long video, as they played around on swings and wandered through the exhibit to get glances at the impeccable art collections.
Sam, who popped the question to Britney in Sept. 2021, seemed to be having a lot of fun bonding with her kids. At one point in the video, Sam spun one of Britney’s sons around in a circular spinning chair. The fitness trainer and the pop star also goofed around together while dancing, which one of the boys seemingly recorded for the video. Speaking of Britney’s sons, one of them told their famous mother, “Don’t post any of this,” in the footage, to which Brit said she’d “post my own version.” Britney also jokingly said that her teenage sons were acting like “such turds” during the outing.
Britney captioned her video, “Adventures with the kids are so much fun.” It’s not often that Brit posts footage of her sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, so it was a welcome surprise for fans to see them pop up on her Instagram page. It was also exciting to see how much Sam was enjoying spending time with his future step-sons.
Not long after Britney got engaged, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Sean and Jayden are “completely on board” and “supportive” of their mother having a child with Sam, which she’s hinted at wanting to do now that her conservatorship is over. “They’d love to have a little brother or little sister,” the source shared. “She talks to the boys about the next steps of her new life.”
Alabama Barker, 16, Hospitalized: Travis Barker’s Daughter Gives Update After Cryptic Post
The blink-182 drummer’s daughter shared that she was feeling okay after sharing a photo of a hospital wrist band.
Alabama Barker seems like she had a bit of a health scare on Tuesday December 28. Travis Barker‘s 16-year-old daughter took to her Instagram to share a photo of what looked like a hospital bracelet or a medical file, and shared that she was feeling okay. She didn’t divulge many details, but she assured her fans and followers that everything was okay, after whatever issue she had faced.
Alongside the tag for her name, Alabama thanked everyone who checked in on her. “I’m gonna be okay!” she updated her followers. “Thank[s] to everybody who made sure I was good.” She also included a heart emoji, but she didn’t give further details about what had happened. A few hours before she’d shared a picture of a hospital wristband, per E! News. After the update, Alabama showed fans that she was okay by posting a video of herself unboxing some new beauty products.
Hopefully whatever had affected Alabama has passed, and she’s feeling much better! She’s Travis’ youngest child, and she celebrated her 16th birthday on Christmas Eve. The 46-year-old blink-182 drummer shares Alabama with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 46. Other than Alabama, Travis also has a son Landon Asher, 18, and a stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22.
Alabama seems like she’s super close with her dad and her future step-mom Kourtney Kardashian. Alabama and all of Travis’ kids joined the couple as they vacationed in Mexico for the drummer’s birthday, and Travis shared photos with Kourtney and his kids, saying that he’d had a perfect day during the trip. Alabama was also spotted spending a day bonding and shopping with her dad in New York City back in September. Other than her dad, Alabama seems like she’s grown close to her future step-siblings and cousins. She posted an adorable TikTok video with Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Disick and Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North West earlier in December, where the three girls all participated in a viral trend, and Alabama called the girls her friends.
Chrishell Stause Slays In A Bikini As She Subtly Shades Jason Oppenheim After Split
Chrishell Stause seems to be doing fine after her breakup with Jason Oppenheim & she proved that when she showed off her incredible figure in a tiny bikini.
Chrishell Stause, 40, and Jason Oppenheim may have officially broken up, but that hasn’t stopped Chrishell from living her life and looking fabulous. The Selling Sunset star put her toned figure on full display when she posted a slideshow of photos of herself rocking a sexy animal-print bikini.
Chrishell posted three photos from her Cabo San Lucas vacation, with the caption, “Well these eggs aren’t going to fertilize themselves Or maybe they will…who knows. Until then, 2022 bring it on.”
In the photos, Chrishell rocked a Mimi The Label bikini featuring a plunging leopard print The Judy top that knotted and tied in the front, paired with the matching low-cut seamless bottoms. She styled her look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and smiled as she had her hands under the flowing water coming from the outdoor shower.
Chrishell and Jason, who are both co-stars on the hit Netflix show, apparently started dating over the summer. However, the couple officially called it quits just a week ago, due to the couple not wanting the same family values.
Chrishell shared a heartfelt statement to her Instagram that read, “Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”
She continued, “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.”
