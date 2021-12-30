Connect with us

News

‘Station Eleven’: Getting Know the Prophet (Or Cult Leader) David

Published

1 min ago

on

‘Station Eleven’: Getting Know the Prophet (Or Cult Leader) David
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Kristen (Mackenzie Davis) is on the hunt for the Prophet Ian Watson/HBO Max

The HBO Max miniseries Station Eleven is, in the words of showrunner Patrick Somerville, an “aggressive adaptation” of Emily St. John Mandel’s acclaimed novel of the same name. The miniseries has deviated from its source material from the start—the novel is told from multiple viewpoints; the show prioritizes protagonist Kirsten Raymonde—but episodes 6 and 7 particularly highlight the ways in which Somerville and company have restructured the narrative. 

Episode 6, “Survival is Insufficient,” picks up with Kirsten (Mackenzie Davis) in Year 20 of the post-pandemic world as she hunts for the Prophet David (Daniel Zovatto). Kirsten is certain that David is a cult leader who plans to indoctrinate her surrogate sister Alex and kill the rest of her theater troupe, the Travelling Symphony. So she resolves to kill him first. When she finds David, he convinces her that the Symphony has been captured by the Museum of Civilization, who also have something he wants. (Unbeknownst to her, the Museum is pretty much benign.) Kirsten reluctantly agrees to ally herself with Daniel in order to free her family. This storyline is original to the series, and gives the audience a lot more time to get to know the Prophet. 

The screen adaptation makes the Prophet into a more human but no less terrifying figure. In both versions, the Prophet is a grown-up Tyler Leander, who survives the pandemic with the rest of the Severn City Airport, but in the novel he’s as obsessed with the Bible as he is with the Station Eleven comic book. He becomes a more traditional fire-and-brimstone preacher who takes over a small town and collects young girls as his “wives,” gathering power and spreading his influence across the country by force. He’s a figure so devilish that no rational person could follow him, except out of fear. Kirsten only comes face to face with the Prophet once, at the climax of the novel.

The Prophet David we know from the series is more Pied Piper than preacher, building a following of children who he convinces are better off without the influence of people who remember the world before the pandemic. He may be onto something, but he’s also taking advantage of their ignorance, spinning his own sci-fi-infused gospel based on the Station Eleven graphic novel and preaching it as a prophecy to be taken literally. His influence turns deadly when he (or an underling acting under his orders) turns two children into unwitting suicide bombers. The series puts Kirsten in a position where she (and the audience) must stick close to David and take a closer look into his psyche. Actor Daniel Zovatto brings a quiet charisma to the role, with an occasional sweetness that effortlessly explains how Daniel has lured so many into his flock.

The Prophet isn’t the only character the series goes deeper on. Episode 7, “Goodbye My Damaged Home,” spotlights the relationship between Kirsten and Jeevan, which has been at the heart of HBO’s Station Eleven from the beginning. In the novel, Jeevan is our point of view character at the moment of the outbreak and its immediate aftermath, holed up in his brother Frank’s apartment. We see only a brief glimpse of his post-pandemic life, and his role is greatly reduced after the first hundred or so pages. The series keeps Jeevan and Kristen together throughout the pandemic, making Jeevan and Frank into Kirsten’s first surrogate family. 

Kirsten is haunted throughout the series by flashbacks to her cozy isolation with Jeevan and Frank and her (yet unseen) separation from Jeevan during their first year in the wasteland. “Goodbye My Damaged Home” sees Kirsten, poisoned and delirious, revisiting her final days in Frank’s apartment and interacting with her younger self (Matilda Lawler), seeking a way to prevent their tragic end. Even so, the episode really belongs to Frank (Nabhaan Rizwan, Mogul Mogli), whose story is mostly unchanged from the novel but is all the more sympathetic through the eyes of a child who looks up to him. This is likely Frank’s only focal episode, but the impact of his time with Kirsten reverberates both forward and backward throughout the series.

‘Station Eleven’: Getting Know the Prophet (Or Cult Leader) David

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Ebstein: COVID’s impact on education in 2021 & beyond

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 30, 2021

By

Ebstein: COVID’s impact on education in 2021 & beyond
google news

So much has been written about education in the time of COVID, and it has been chiefly an indictment of the system. Still, as we close out 2021, we might consider that there has been some good along with the bad, and it will certainly help shape the future of education.

First, the bad. There has been an erosion of faith in our public school systems, evidenced by the significant drop in enrollment. Massachusetts, for example, reported a 4% drop in its 2021 student base. NPR, in its investigation of 600 districts across the country, reported a similar loss. If that trend continues, it will have funding implications.

The thinking of families who opted out of public schools is complex but at its core reflects uncertainty about the curriculum and doubt about the educational product being delivered. Considerations about remote learning and hybrid models factored negatively into many parents’ thinking, and private and homeschooling alternatives flourished. Now that more schools have returned on-premise, there is some enrollment bounce back, but no one is predicting a return to what was.

COVID has also been charged with creating a widening education disparity that impacts our most vulnerable communities. New Hampshire Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut has remarked that “This is not a new problem. We shouldn’t let the education system off the hook. COVID has simply exacerbated an existing problem and pointed out the need for new instructional models geared for minority and economically disadvantaged.”

As students returned on-premise this fall, it was clear how difficult the adjustment was for many. Everything from modest brawls to escalated violence has been the result. The National Association of School Resource Officers reports that from Aug. 1 to Oct. 1 this year, there were 97 reported gun-related incidents in schools. During the same span in 2019, there were 29. It has been difficult for educators to retain control, though the challenge of re-acclimation is expected to dissipate.

Perhaps most daunting is the anxiety and depression that have affected many children. In the first six months of COVID, emergency department visits for mental health were up 31% for children ages 12 to 17.

Yet despite the many negative consequences of COVID on K-12 education, it’s had some long-term positive effects that will shape the system’s future. For one thing, parental involvement is much greater. “It’s very simple,” said Edelblut. “Where you have engaged parents, you get better educational outcomes.”

Shira Deener, head of Boston’s Jewish Community Day School, offered, “Our parents have always been involved partners in the enterprise of their children’s education, but the pandemic has brought parents inside in a way they had not been before. Getting proximate has increased our parents’ appreciation of what it takes and everyone benefits.”

Beyond parental engagement, another significant benefit rendered by COVID has been a renewed commitment to expanding the options for how and what education is delivered. As Edelblut explained, “We built a factory model that assumed homogeneous learning. Kids are not homogeneous, and what has become evident is that we need to personalize institutions. We need to meet the kids where they are.”

Jill Ebstein is the editor of the “At My Pace” series of books and the founder of Sized Right Marketing, a Newton consulting firm. This column was provided by InsideSources.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Holmes jury to take break after six days of deliberation

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 30, 2021

By

Holmes jury to take break after six days of deliberation
google news

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes departed court Wednesday without reaching a verdict after six days of deliberations. It won’t resume discussions until after the upcoming New Year’s holiday weekend.

The eight men and four women on the jury had been expected to continue deliberations on Thursday morning, but a court filing after they left disclosed they will be taking a break until Monday. There was no explanation for the decision to pause deliberations. The jury had already been scheduled to be off Friday, a federal court holiday.

The latest round of discussions occurred against a backdrop of intrigue raised by a closed-door meeting early Wednesday involving Holmes’ attorneys, and the judge presiding over the case.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila held the “in camera” hearing Tuesday morning with two of Holmes’ lawyers, Kevin Downey and Lance Wade, along with a two of the prosecutors, Jeffrey Schenk and Robert Leach, according to a court filing late Tuesday night. Holmes was not present at the 23-minute hearing.

The hearing transcript has been sealed, leaving the topics that were discussed a mystery. But it it’s not unusual for plea agreement discussions to take place while a jury deliberates over charges, especially the longer it takes to reach a verdict. The surprise decision to take Thursday off may also have been a focal point.

Holmes, 37, is facing 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company’s blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough when in fact it was prone to wild errors. If she is convicted, Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Editorial: High temps, low prices lure snowbirds to FL

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 30, 2021

By

Editorial: High temps, low prices lure snowbirds to FL
google news

Legislators pushing for estate tax reform aimed at raising an outdated threshold that burdens middle class families are on the right track.

But it won’t solve the state’s “snowbird” problem.

That — the phenomenon of Bay Staters flocking to warm weather states like Florida for the winter for half the year — is what prompted Massachusetts lawmakers to file their bills.

As the Herald reported, residents of places like Nantucket alerted their legislators that, thanks to a prohibitive estate tax that kicks in at $1 million in assets, neighbors are filling out temporary change of address cards to states in the sunny south that don’t have estate taxes, escaping the Mass. tax.

It’s that $1M bar that needs to go.

“If you’re a middle class family who’s just sitting on property, the valuation has just increased,” said state Sen. Julian Cyr (D-Truro), who authored the Senate version of the bill. “Those are the folks who’re being adversely affected by the state tax, not the ultra-rich, who frankly are savvy and well-resourced enough to avoid it in the first place.”

According to Zillow, the average Massachusetts home costs $541,834, a 16.6% increase from a year ago. “That means that a lot of middle-income families really quickly hit that $1 million threshold,” said State Rep. Daniel Fernandes (D-Falmouth), who filed the House version of the bill. “If they just have a home that is slightly over half a million dollars, and they have some money in a 401k and maybe a car and a life insurance policy.”

The bill would double the threshold from $1 million to $2 million.

“The estate tax in Massachusetts was always intended to be a rather progressive tax, meaning that you’re focusing on folks who are wealthy and super-wealthy, but I think that the million dollar threshold feels out of date,” Cyr said.

Eileen McAnneny, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, noted that the risk of losing the state’s aging population to other states like Florida and New Hampshire already has a ripple effect on the state’s other revenues, including capital gains taxes, interest, dividends, sales tax and more. The Herald reported earlier this year that the state lost $20.7 billion in adjusted gross income between 1993 and 2018.

It’s a great move — but avoiding the estate tax is but one reason Florida and other southern states appeal to Massachusetts seniors.

On Wednesday, the temperature in Boston at 5 p.m. was 41 degrees. In Tampa, it was 79.

A Massachusetts snowbird nesting from November until April in Tampa, Orlando, Vero Beach or any other of Florida’s literal hot spots doesn’t have to worry about shoveling snow, saving the space they’ve just cleared, scraping off their windshield, skidding on ice, paying an arm and a leg for heat, traversing the snowmounds piled at street corners by plows, etc.

Massachusetts has many wonderful attributes — a balmy winter isn’t one of them. Florida and other points south have appealed to retirees since the first grandpa wore socks with sandals and declared it a fashion statement.

Things are less expensive the farther south you go. A visit to NerdWallet’s cost of living calculator finds that compared to Boston, the cost of living in Tampa is 40% lower. The cost of food is 4% lower, and the price of entertainment is 11% lower. Healthcare costs are 13% lower.

So while the lawmakers’ reform bill is a much-needed piece of legislation to bring the estate tax code up to date, it doesn’t reform the weather nor the prices in our beautiful, cold, expensive state.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending