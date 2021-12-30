News
Suspect arrested in the death of an Illinois officer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police surrounded a home in Clinton County, Illinois after an extensive search for the man wanted for killing an Illinois officer this morning. The suspect has been arrested.
WEHT-TV reports that Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley was shot and killed on the job on I-64 at around 5:00 am near Mill Shoals, Illinois Wednesday morning. The Deputy’s squad car was missing from the scene and then found abandoned on Interstate 64.
A man was shot in the shoulder and carjacked at a St. Peters QuikTrip at around 7:00 am Wednesday morning. St. Peters police say that they found evidence at the QuikTrip that connects the suspect to the death of an Illinois officer. It is not clear how the suspect got to the St. Peters area but they were investigating a semi-truck in the gas station’s parking lot.
The search for the suspect started in Missouri and then led to several locations in Illinois. People were warned to lock their doors and police released an image of another vehicle connected to the suspect.
Police surrounded a home in Carlyle, Illinois Wednesday afternoon. They eventually arrested the suspect wanted for this crime.
Suspect’s description
The suspect is described as a white man, last seen wearing a light gray hoodie, backpack, and black shoes. His vehicle was found unoccupied in O’Fallon, Missouri. He was considered armed and dangerous.
The Missouri carjacking
A Facebook post from the St. Peters Police Department said a man carjacked was shot and carjacked at the QuikTrip on Main Street in St. Peters at around 7:00 am. The suspect took the victim’s Chevy Cruze this morning and then fled the area. Police said the victim is in stable condition at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Searching for the suspect in Illinois
The Highland-Pierron Fire Department in Illinois was warning people to lock their doors.
Police in Clinton County, Illinois were warning people who live in communities near Breese, Illinois to be on the lookout a man they considered to be armed and dangerous. They shared images of the suspect’s vehicle. They were asking people to lock their homes and not respond to strangers.
Police initially said that there were two suspects. One of the men was misidentified and was a victim.
Illinois home surrounded
Police surrounded a home in Clinton County, Illinois at around 1:00 pm. There was a massive police presence in the area with officers’ vehicles lining the rural roads. Police were eventually able to arrest the suspect.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says he won’t drag out offseason decision on his future: ‘I’m just savoring this year as much as anything’
Aaron Rodgers says he won’t drag out any offseason decisions regarding his future with the Green Bay Packers.
Rodgers, 38, said he would make a decision after talking to his loved ones as well as team officials such as CEO/President Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball.
“I’m just savoring this year as much as anything,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “It won’t be something where I’ll drag it out for months and months. … I’m not going to hold the team back from anything and once I commit — and if it’s committing to move forward here — it will be a quick decision.”
That would represent a change from the most recent offseason, when Rodgers skipped organized team activities and mandatory minicamp in a standoff with Packers management before reporting to training camp.
Rodgers said he hadn’t ruled out anything, whether it be returning to Green Bay, trying to play elsewhere or even retiring. Rodgers has spent his entire career with the Packers, who selected him with the 24th pick in the 2005 draft.
“I think that I’m just enjoying this season for this season,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers noted he wanted to remain effective as long as he was playing. The reigning MVP certainly has done that by throwing 16 touchdown passes and no interceptions over his last five games while dealing with a toe injury that has limited his practice time.
“Wanting to not be a bum on the way out and to still be able to play, I think, is important to me,” Rodgers said. “If this year has taught me anything, it’s that I still can play, I still have a love for the game, I’m still super competitive and still enjoy the process of the week. I miss practice and it’s tough to not be out there week after week now, but I still do love competing and I love being out there.”
Rodgers’ contract was restructured last summer, making it likely the Packers will either extend or trade him before the 2022 season because of salary-cap considerations. Wide receiver Davante Adams, a 2020 All-Pro, has an expiring contract and says Rodgers’ situation could factor into his decision.
“We’ll see how everything plays out,” Adams said. “But to a certain extent, I will be connected with (No.) 12. It’s just not like, if he goes, I’m not going to be here, or if he stays, I will. It’s something we’ll have to pay attention to for sure.”
When Rodgers reported to camp, he discussed his issues with the organization. At the time, Rodgers said he wanted to have a voice in the decision-making process and believed the organization didn’t treat departing high-character veterans with enough respect.
Since then, Rodgers has praised moves the Packers have made to improve the team, such as the summer addition of linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and the October signing of cornerback Rasul Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. Campbell is the Packers’ leading tackler. Douglas is a Pro Bowl alternate with a team-high five interceptions.
The Packers also reacquired wide receiver Randall Cobb from the Houston Texans at the start of training camp. Gutekunst acknowledged that move was made at Rodgers’ suggestion.
“I do appreciate a lot of the things that I’ve seen from the team that are directly related to conversations we had in the offseason, and that was meaningful to me,” Rodgers said. “I’ve enjoyed being a part of conversations that directly affect my job, which I talked about in the offseason, and Brian’s taken the lead in that, and I do appreciate the way our relationship has grown.”
Rodgers said having Cobb as a teammate again “has made this year exponentially greater for me as far as happiness.”
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver divorce final after 10 years
LOS ANGELES — Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s marriage is officially over more than 10 years after the award-winning journalist petitioned to end her then-25-year marriage to the action star and former California governor.
A Los Angeles judge finalized the divorce on Tuesday, court records show.
The pair had been married since 1986 when Shriver filed for divorce in 2011 after Schwarzenegger disclosed he had fathered a child with a member of their household staff years earlier.
The revelation set off a tabloid frenzy, but Schwarzenegger and Shriver handled their divorce quietly and without lobbing accusations in court or in public.
It’s not clear why the process took so long. There were virtually no public actions taken in the case between the initial flurry of filings in 2011 and a resumption of court moves in June.
Financial details of the settlement were kept confidential. Because the couple’s four children together are now all adults, there is no child support or custody arrangement.
Settlement papers say that neither owes the other any spousal support, but both reserve the right to seek it through the court in the future.
Messages left with the former couple’s lawyers seeking comment were not immediately returned.
Schwarzenegger amassed a fortune playing action roles in the “Terminator” and “Conan” film franchises after a successful career as a bodybuilder. After California suffered economic problems and widespread power outages under the administration of then-Governor Gray Davis, voters recalled the Democratic incumbent and elected Schwarzenegger, a Republican, to the governorship in a free-for-all election in 2003.
Schwarzenegger put his film career aside and served two terms as governor. Within a year of leaving office, he admitted fathering a child, Joseph Baena, who is now 24, with a member of his household staff in the late 1990s. Shriver filed for divorce in July 2011.
He has returned to acting sporadically since, with roles in “Terminator” and “Expendables” films.
Shriver was forced to resign from her position as a correspondent on the NBC show “Dateline” when her husband announced he was running for governor.
She resumed her work as a television journalist after her husband left office, producing stories for NBC while remaining active promoting women’s rights issues and reporting on and advocating for people with Alzheimer’s disease.
Shriver is the daughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, who was the sister of President John F. Kennedy, and of Sargent Shriver, the first head of the Peace Corps and a vice presidential candidate in 1972.
Shriver and Schwarzenegger’s children range in age from 24 to 32. The eldest, Katherine Schwarzenegger, is an author who is married to actor Chris Pratt.
Another round of snow before thaw comes to frigid Northwest
A thaw-out is coming for frozen Seattle and Portland, Ore., but not before another round of snow that could compound problems for a region more accustomed to winter rain than arctic blasts.
More snow and rain fell on California on Wednesday, causing travel disruptions on mountain routes and raising the risk of debris flows from wildfire burn scars.
And in Nevada the governor plans to declare a state of emergency due to snow and storm conditions affecting travel in the Lake Tahoe area of northern Nevada.
Forecasters say parts of western Washington could see up to 3 inches of snow Thursday and northwestern Oregon could see a similar amount.
The normally temperate part of the Pacific Northwest has shivered with temperatures hitting the single digits in some areas this week after extreme cold air from Canada’s Fraser River Valley blew in on Sunday.
Snow and ice has made travel treacherous in some parts, forced closures and travel delays and prompted people to take shelter in emergency warming centers.
Temperatures could rise above freezing in Seattle Thursday and be even warmer in Portland, before airflow from the Pacific blows in on the weekend and causes the mercury to rise to more seasonable highs in the 40s Fahrenheit.
In Nevada, a statement released by Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office said the emergency declaration will allow state officials to order vehicles traveling in on mountain highways to turn around and return to lower elevations until weather conditions subside and the roadways are safe to use.
“This will help prevent motorists from becoming stranded overnight on the roadways, potentially running out of gas in subfreezing temperatures without access to emergency services,” the statement said.
Caltrans said snowplows were working around the clock and urged people to avoid all but essential travel in the Sierra.
Among staggering snowfall totals in the Sierra, the Northstar resort at Lake Tahoe reported 135 inches since Dec. 21.
At Donner Pass in the Sierra, officials with the University of California, Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Laboratory said recent snowfall has smashed the snowiest December record of 179 inches, set in 1970. The record is now 193.7 inches as more snow is expected.
