Bitcoin
TA: Bitcoin Turns Sell on Rallies Towards $48K, Bears In Action
Bitcoin extended decline below the $47,500 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC could recover, but upsides might be limited above $47,500.
- Bitcoin started a fresh decline below the $48,500 and $47,500 support levels.
- The price is trading below $48,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key declining channel forming with resistance near $47,150 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could correct higher, but upsides might be limited above $48,000 in the near term.
Bitcoin Price Extends Decline
Bitcoin price failed to recover above $48,800 and started another decline. BTC traded below the $48,500 and $47,500 levels to move further into a bearish zone.
The decline gained pace below the $47,000 level. A low is formed near $46,120 and the price is now consolidating losses. Bitcoin is trading below $48,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $46,600 level.
It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $48,123 swing high to $46,120 low. The first major resistance is near the $47,200 level.
There is also a key declining channel forming with resistance near $47,150 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The trend line is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $48,123 swing high to $46,120 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $47,500 resistance zone could start a fresh increase. The next major resistance is near the $48,500 level, where the bears might emerge. Any more gains could send the price towards the $50,000 level.
More Losses In BTC?
If bitcoin fails to recover above $47,200, it could continue to move down. An immediate support is near the $46,200 zone. The first major support is near $46,000.
A downside break below the $46,000 level could push the price towards the $45,500 support. Any more losses may possibly lead the price towards the $45,000 support zone, below which there is a risk of a larger decline in the coming sessions.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is well below the 40 level.
Major Support Levels – $46,200, followed by $45,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $47,200, $47,500 and $48,500.
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Should Not Be Measured In Dollar Terms, Says Pompliano
The value of bitcoin is currently being measured in dollar terms and this is understandable given that fiat is still the most dominant form of currency. While those in the crypto space believe this will not continue for much longer, it is still important to price the digital asset in fiat currency to show its value to investors.
However, millionaire investor Anthony Pompliano has countered against this accepted form of valuing bitcoin. He addressed the way the digital asset is valued as well as the dreaded volatility on a recent episode of CNBC’s Squawk Box.
Don’t Value Bitcoin In Dollars
Presently, one bitcoin is trading for around $51K. This apparent value is derived from the dollar, which confers a fiat value upon an asset that was created to replace it. Pompliano says that this should not be so. Instead, bitcoin should be priced in bitcoin. This way, “one Bitcoin still equals one Bitcoin,” says the investor.
Related Reading | Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Forget Fiat, Buy Bitcoin Bitcoin Instead
Bitcoin’s value, when gauged in bitcoin, does not really change. The deflationary asset was designed in a way that it appreciates in value over time rather than depreciate, as is the case with the dollar.
However, Pompliano notes that people ignore or overlook this part because they are so used to using dollars in their everyday lives. Bitcoin was never really meant to be priced in dollars as the issues that already plague the fiat currency could then translate onto the asset, for example, its volatility.
“The dollar itself is hyper volatile as well,” said Pompliano. “We just don’t think of that because all of the goods and services around us are priced in dollars.”
BTC continues downtrend | BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Volatility Is Good When It Favors You
Speaking to host Joe Kernen, Pompliano revealed his thoughts around the volatility that is one of the hallmarks of bitcoin. Said volatility has been one of the most mentioned reasons when prominent figures and governments have advised investors to steer clear of the digital asset, explaining that they are prone to losses due to the widely fluctuating nature of the prices.
Related Reading | Why Bitcoin Will Never Surpass The Market Cap Of Gold
Pompliano however does not see bitcoin’s volatility to be a bad thing. He explained that volatility is mainly a matter of how it affects an investor. An example of this is when a digital asset’s price swings upwards and the investor realizes gains from this move. In this scenario, they would accept volatility as being a good thing. But if the opposite happens, then it would be regarded as a bad thing.
“Volatility is not good or bad, right? Basically, volatility is only bad when it goes against you, so if you long an asset and it goes down you don’t like volatility, if you long an asset and it goes up, you do like volatility.”
The millionaire also pointed out that another issue was that bitcoin’s volatility was also being mentioned in dollars. Given the latter’s also volatile and depreciating nature, Pompliano said that it was a flawed way of measuring volatility.
Featured image from CoinDesk, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
Recapping 2021 Memecoin Mania: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, & More
With Dogecoin and Shiba Inu at the center, 2021 observed an incredible memecoin mania.. Both DOGE and SHIB saw rallies that were unprecedented even in the crypto world.
Dogecoin Vs Shiba Inu: The Stage Of The 2021 Memecoin Mania
2021 had some absurd memecoin rallies, but at the center of it all was of course the battle between the two dog coins, DOGE and SHIB.
It all began when, soon after Tesla had made its purchase of Bitcoin, Elon Musk began to make frequent tweets about Dogecoin. This would become the spark for several incredible runs that the coin would have shortly after.
At the same time, the WallStreetBets community also started making deep option bets on AMC, GME, and CLOV. The rally was carried by memes, and one of the catchphrases used by users was “We Like The Stock.”
A similar thing was seen in the crypto community, where members would say “We Like The Coin” regarding Dogecoin and other memecoins.
Supported by community memes and Elon “Doge father” Musk’s tweets, the memecoin went on an absurd run. Many other new coins were inspired by it, including Shiba Inu.
Here is a chart that shows how Dogecoin performed over the course of the year 2021:
Doge's incredible 2021 | Source: The Arcane Research Weekly Update - Week 51
SHIB (and some other memecoins) had rallies even more incredible than DOGE’s. However, following the Tesla CEO’s appearance at the Saturday Night Live where he jokingly called the coin “a hustle,” the coins had a quick market-wide crash.
Nonetheless, the market made a comeback later in the year. And in October, Shiba Inu had an out-of-the-world rally where at one point the memecoin was 1000% up over the span of 30 days.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Trend Is Again Shifting From Outflows To Inflows
The below chart shows how SHIB’s price changed over the period of 2021:
SHIB's run during 2021 | Source: The Arcane Research Weekly Update - Week 51
During the latest rally, Shiba Inu briefly entered into the top ten crypto by market cap list, and for a duration even surpassed Dogecoin on it.
However, both the coins have faltered in the past couple of months, and are now out of the top ten crypto list entirely.
Related Reading | Why Bitcoin Will Never Surpass The Market Cap Of Gold
The Arcane Research report predicts that most of the memecoins will have become obscure in 2022, only serving as a reminder of the bizarre year that was 2021.
DOGE Price
At the time of writing, Dogecoin’s price floats around 0.17043, down 18% in the past month. Here is a chart that shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days:
DOGE has plunged in the past couple of days | Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research
Bitcoin
Elon Musk Explains DOGE Edge Over Bitcoin, But Where Is He Wrong?
In an interview for the Lex Fridman Podcast, CEO at Tesla Elon Musk talked about Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin, Web 3, smart contracts and more. Musk has been more involved with the crypto space in 2021, but most of his takes have sparked debate and controversy.
Related Reading | DOGE Plunges 9% As Creator Reveals How Much He Holds In This Cryptocurrency
When asked about his preferences of DOGE over Bitcoin, Musk claimed that “even though” the former was created as a joke it is superior to BTC on transaction volume, and capability. In his view, the meme coin is also cost-efficient versus the “high price” users need to pay for using the Bitcoin network.
Moreover, the Tesla executive believes Bitcoin has been unable to adapt to current times where “better internet connections” make long synchronization times and “small” block size obsolete. He referred to these Bitcoin attributes as “comic” and added the following addressing one of this cryptocurrency’s main features, its fixed supply:
I think there is some value to having a lineal increase in the amount of currency that is generated (…). If a currency is too deflationary, if a currency is expected to increase its value over time there is reluctant to spend it (…)
Musk’s replies were full of gaps for some users that took the time to demonstrate the counter argument in the Bitcoin versus DOGE debate. Vijay Boyapati, author of “The Bullish Case for Bitcoin”, took to Twitter for this task and to point out the mistake made by the Tesla executive.
Talking about the block size for Dogecoin, Boyapati said that although it is in fact larger than Bitcoin, the latter has “orders of magnitude more transactional throughput” via the second layer solution Lightning Network. Historically, the BTC community has opposed any change to the network’s block size.
This is due to the numbers of issues that could altered the network and even threatened its existence. In that sense, Boyapati said:
Scaling at the blockchain layer is fundamentally flawed as it crucially undermines decentralization and protocol immutability.
What Elon Musk Missed On The Bitcoin v. DOGE Debate
Boyapati referred to Musk’s other reasons to support Dogecoin over Bitcoin. Addressing DOGE’s low transaction cost, Boyapati claims it’s due to the low network usage and not due to a superior design. Something similar happens to Bitcoin network fees.
In times of bullish price action, the Bitcoin network’s fees usually tend to follow the price. The opposite happens in extend periods of downtrend. In fact, the first half of 2021 saw transactions fees of over 50 sats/vB in opposition to todays 11 sat/vB, according to Mempool.space.
Boyapati hit the nail on the BTC monetary policy and block size, as he claimed developers would become “central bankers” if they are able to alter these characteristics. Bitcoin has surpassed the $1 trillion in market cap and worldwide adoption because people can verify its immutability, Boyapati added:
The problem here is that Elon believes money must first and foremost be a medium of exchange. Rather, money always evolves through stages where it first becomes a store of value THEN subsequently a medium of exchange.
Related Reading | Tesla To Accept Dogecoin For Merchandise, Token Soars 30%
As of press time, BTC trades at $47,940 with a 2.4% loss in the past day.
