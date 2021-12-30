News
Ticker: Tenant gets $35K in emotional support dog dispute; Flight cancellations continue
A company that owns and operates offices and apartment complexes in Massachusetts and New Hampshire agreed to pay $35,000 to a tenant in Nashua who was denied permission to keep an emotional support dog, federal prosecutors say.
The John J. Flatley company was accused of violating the Fair Housing Act by refusing to accommodate the tenant’s disabilities of anxiety and depression, acting U.S. Attorney John Farley said Tuesday.
Without admitting liability, the company agreed to pay the tenant $35,000, enact reasonable accommodation policies for its New Hampshire residential properties, and complete training about the housing act.
An attorney for the company was not available for comment Tuesday about the consent decree.
Flight cancellations continue as omicron spreads
Hundreds of flights were cancelled Wednesday as the omicron variant creates havoc both for travelers and for airlines.
More than 850 flights were cancelled by midday Wednesday, and that number has ticked higher throughout the day, according to data from the flight-tracking website FlightAware. There were nearly 1,300 cancellations for flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. Tuesday, and about 1,500 on Monday.
In Boston, there were 86 flights delayed at Logan and 43 cancellations on Wednesday.
Cancellations began to spike the day before Christmas during what is already a buzzing pace for airlines this time of year.
Delta, United and JetBlue have all said that the omicron variant was causing enough staffing issues that flights were cancelled.
According to TSA checkpoint data, the number of people flying this holiday season far exceeds last year — before COVID-19 vaccinations were available — but still trails 2019 traveler numbers.
Bill Belichick honors the late John Madden, a Hall of Famer and ‘good friend’
During a video press conference Wednesday, Bill Belichick spoke for five consecutive minutes honoring the late John Madden.
And that was only his opening statement.
Over most of the 20-minute session, Belichick recalled all that made Madden, a Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, so great.
“It’s a huge loss for the NFL and professional football. John is just a tremendous person to be around,” Belichick said, before later calling Madden a good friend. “I think we all, probably, set out to try to have a good professional career. John had about five of them. He set the standard for coaching in his era. They had the best record, best teams, championships, and all that.
“He certainly did a lot for the league and the competitiveness of the league. He was a great champion for minorities and minority scouting. Some of the great players that they had with the Raiders from the smaller black colleges, he and [Al] Davis brought into the organization. Then he moved to broadcasting and, certainly, increased the popularity of the game, singlehandedly, by quite a bit.”
Belichick recounted coaching against Madden in the late 1970s, when he led the Raiders to a Super Bowl title. Belichick used the word “mystique” to describe the experience of facing those Oakland teams, a term opponents have used before playing his Patriots for years now. Madden broadcast several of Belichick’s most formative games as a head coach, including one of his first preseason games in Cleveland and the Pats’ famous upset of the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. They also collaborated over the NFL’s Top 100 players list two summers ago.
“Any time he spoke, I listened,” Belichick said. “Whether that was in private conversation, group meeting, or a forum where other people spoke. … you could always see where he was coming from. And it was always, I felt like, what was best for the game and a very unselfish view.
“He presented it that way, and I think that’s why he was so respected, because his motivation was for the game, the fans, the entertainment, the safety, and all the things that are right about football. That’s what he stood for.”
Belichick even admitted to playing the Madden NFL video game, which helped elevate the league’s popularity greatly in the 1990s and early 2000s. Belichick said he played a few times with his kids, including sons, Steve and Brian, who are now on staff. More recently, Belichick sat down for an on-camera interview as part of the “All Madden” documentary that will air Thursday on FOX at 8 p.m. and detail the life and career of an all-time football icon.
“He was a Hall of Fame coach and then, all the other stuff that came on top of it, what a man,” Belichick said of Madden. “What a career.”
Jury signals verdict not near at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
By TOM HAYS
NEW YORK (AP) — The jury considering the fate of Ghislaine Maxwell at her sex trafficking trial finished a third full day of deliberations Monday with no sign that a verdict is near and no clear signal either that there is dissension in their ranks.
Jurors in Manhattan federal court asked for multi-colored sticky notes and a white board, along with transcripts of some trial testimony, the definition of “enticement” and a question on the law. Judge Alison J. Nathan referred them to her legal instructions that she read to them just before they began deliberations a week ago.
The judge also requested that they deliberate an extra hour beginning Tuesday, unless that created a hardship.
The British socialite is charged with recruiting and grooming teenagers as young as 14 to be sexually assaulted by financier Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell’s lawyers say she was a U.S. government scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan federal jail cell while awaiting a sex trafficking trial.
Maxwell, who was behind bars for her 60th birthday Saturday, was described as a central component to Epstein’s plans by four women who testified they were sexually abused as teenagers by Epstein with help from Maxwell when she was his girlfriend and afterward.
Maxwell’s lawyers said the memories of her accusers were corrupted by the passage of time and the influence of lawyers steering them toward multimillion-dollar payouts from a fund set up to compensate Epstein victims.
The jury, which deliberated two full days last week, already has asked to review the testimony of the four women, along with former Epstein housekeeper Juan Patricio Alessi. They have given little hint of their overall progress on six charges, including a sex trafficking count that carries a potential penalty of up to 40 years in prison.
On Monday, jurors asked for the transcript of testimony by “Matt,” the pseudonym of a television actor who testified that he is the ex-boyfriend of “Jane,” the pseudonym of an actor who is one of the four accusers who testified against Maxwell. The judge had ruled that some witnesses in the trial could testify with only first names or pseudonyms to protect their privacy.
Matt, who lived with Jane from 2007 to 2014, testified that Jane initially described Epstein as a godfather who helped her family pay bills after her father’s illness and death depleted their finances. She was 14 when she met Epstein.
He said she eventually told him that the help Epstein provided “wasn’t free,” but did not provide any details about what happened.
When he was asked what her demeanor was like when he asked Jane questions about her encounters with Epstein, he testified that she was “ashamed, embarrassed, horrified.”
Matt said she also told him that she felt more comfortable in her encounters with Epstein because there was a woman around. Matt said he contacted Jane after Maxwell’s July 2020 arrest and asked her if Maxwell was the woman she had referenced as making her feel more comfortable in her dealings with Epstein.
He testified that she confirmed Maxwell was the woman.
The 10 most expensive Denver area home sales in 2021
While December isn’t officially in the books, 2021 has seen the largest number of million-dollar home sales yet in Denver.
BusinessDen’s analysis of six years of home sale data found that the number of homes selling for seven figures in seven Denver-area counties quadrupled between 2016 and the end of November 2021.
The top sale of the year — coming in at $15.7 million — was Mike Shanahan’s former 32,254-square-foot, Cherry Hills Village mansion. It was the highest-priced single-family home sale in Denver history.
Here are the top 10 Denver-area home sales in 2021 through the end of November:
8 Cherry Hills Park Drive, Cherry Hills Village: $15.7 million
The former Denver Broncos head coach sold his sport’s lover’s paradise complete with a two-lane bowling alley, squash court, an indoor golf simulator with a putting green and projector, gym and a wood-paneled study stuffed with Shanahan’s Broncos memorabilia.
Shanahan finished building the home in 2008. He listed it for sale for $22 million in 2016, later dropping the price to $19.75 million in 2019 and $16.95 million this year.
- Agents: Sandy Weigand and Chuck Gargotto with Kentwood Real Estate DTC (seller), and Phillip Larson with Catalina Realty (buyer)
- Sale Date: Oct. 21, 2021
600 Chateau V Road, Evergreen: $9.5 million
After five years on the market, a limestone castle in Evergreen finally crowned a buyer in November. The 21,692-square-foot mansion sits on 35 acres with six-bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It was inspired by the Biltmore Mansion in Asheville, N.C., and completed in 2016 by Boulder’s BVZ Architects after nine years of construction.
Known as Chateau V, the property has four stories of castle elements, such as 126 custom-made chandeliers, 25-foot ceilings in the great room, four fireplaces, wrought iron accents and a two-story library.
- Agents: Realtors Whitney L. Cain and Jennifer Davenport with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty represented both the sellers and buyer.
- Sale Date: Nov. 17, 2021
1 Polo Club Lane, Denver: $9 million
This 10,177-square-foot mansion in Denver’s exclusive Polo Club community features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The Beverly Hills-style home includes floor-to-ceiling windows and retractable doors in the great room and a “wellness room” built for yoga, a dance studio or a home gym, according to the listing.
An elevator connects the main and second floor to the basement, which is complete with a home theater, rec room and handicap accessible guest bed and bath. Outside, there are six patios, a pool with a hot tub, two fire pits and a large private yard.
- Agents: Sandy Weigand and Chuck Gargotto with Kentwood Real Estate DTC (seller) and Christopher Bouc and Ian Wolfe with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (buyers)
- Sale Date: June 30, 2021
1810 Norwood Ave., Boulder: $7.9 million
This newly built 5,665-square-foot, Hamptons-inspired home features three-bedrooms and four-bathrooms on a half-acre lot in the foothills. The contemporary classic house was built around a central courtyard to allow privacy from the street, and south-facing views of the Rocky Mountains can be seen from every angle, as well as in the main room. Modern features were added throughout, including heated floors, automated drapes, Wolf and SubZero kitchen appliances and custom tile and lighting.
- Agents: Tim Goodacre with Goodacre & Co. Real Estate (sellers) and Zachary Zeldner with Compass-Boulder (buyer)
- Sale Date: April 15, 2021
3 Churchill Drive, Cherry Hills Village: $7.85 million
The 14,239-square-foot mansion features five bedrooms and 12 bathrooms and sits on 2.6 acres, overlooking Cherry Hills Country Club. The property is the “ultimate retreat for those seeking privacy, serenity, and scenic beauty,” according to the listing. It features a pool, tennis court and spa.
- Agents: Linda Behr with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (sellers) and Aaron Tajchman with Real Estate Revolution (buyers)
- Sale Date: Jan. 19, 2021
4175 S. Humboldt St., Cherry Hills Village: $7.8 million
Sitting on 2.5 acres, this European stone mansion “is perfect for both entertaining on a grand scale, and more intimate gatherings,” according to the listing. The 12,106-square-foot property features six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a large gourmet kitchen with a marble-topped island, a see-through saltwater aquarium and a two-story stone gas fireplace.
Downstairs, the 3,152-square-foot finished basement includes an expansive rec room, a French antique bar, a study area with desks and a blackboard, a wine room, a media room and more.
- Agents: Gina Lorenzen with Kentwood Real Estate (seller) and Carmelo Paglialunga with Milehimodern (buyer)
- Sale Date: Jan. 26, 2021
21 Sunset Drive, Cherry Hills Village: $7.6 million
This gated European-inspired villa features 22,591-square-feet of space throughout three stories, which can be accessed by elevator. There are seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.
Guests are greeted in the two-story foyer by a limestone winding staircase. The main floor also includes a large-scale living room with two-story ceilings, a game room with a sunken bar, a gourmet kitchen, a mahogany-paneled library, and a luxurious master suite. Outside, there’s a pool, jacuzzi, fountains, a large cabana with a fireplace, an outdoor kitchen and a five-car heated garage.
- Agents: Gwenivere Snyder (seller) and Rollie Jordan (seller and buyer) with Christie’s International Real Estate
- Sale Date: Jan. 19, 2021
746 Wagonwheel Gap Road, Boulder: $7.59 million
Sitting on more than 40 wooded acres in Boulder, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom home is an “unrivaled sanctuary,” according to the listing. The 4,334-square-foot residence designed by Studio B Architecture features floor to ceiling windows, a modern open kitchen, and a primary suite with views of the Front Range. Outside, there’s a pool surrounded by a large deck with an outdoor kitchen and sunken seating area with a gas fire pit.
- Agents: Patrick Brown with Compass-Boulder (seller) and Angela Moss with 8z Real Estate (buyer)
- Sale Date: Oct. 15, 2021
4030 E. Forbes Court, Greenwood Village: $7.4 million
Surrounded by 2.1 acres, this 19,020-square-foot Greenwood Village mansion features seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a two-story living room, a gourmet kitchen with two islands, a 6,394-square-foot finished basement with a rec room, wine cellar, theater, gym, massage room and storage. Outside, there’s a pool, hot tub and multiple patios with grills and fireplaces.
- Agents: Gina Lorenzen with Kentwood Real Estate DTC (sellers) and Cliff Manley with BSW Real Estate (buyer)
- Sale Date: Sept. 8, 2021
1435 Sunset Blvd., Boulder: $7.15 million
This 6,067-square-foot Boulder home with five bedrooms and five bathrooms was built to capture the panoramic views of Boulder’s mountain scenery. Visitors are greeted by soaring ceilings, wide-plank white oak floors, walls of windows and a floating staircase that features a waterfall.
Over the years, the sellers updated the home built in 2009 with renovations like a professional heating system that extends to the outside deck, a custom dining nook with mountain views from every seat, and mahogany wood details in the kitchen.
- Agents: Kahn and Kathryn Whelan with Re/Max Alliance (sellers) and Sara Oclassen with 8z Real Estate (buyer)
- Sale Date: July 1, 2021
