Times Square show will go on despite virus surge, NYC mayor says
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will ring in 2022 in Times Square as planned despite record numbers of COVID-19 infections in the city and around the nation, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.
“We want to show that we’re moving forward, and we want to show the world that New York City is fighting our way through this,” de Blasio, whose last day in office is Friday, said on NBC’s “Today” show.
After banning revelers from Times Square a year ago due to the pandemic, city officials previously announced plans for a scaled-back New Year’s bash with smaller crowds and vaccinations required.
While cities such as Atlanta have canceled New Year’s Eve celebrations, de Blasio said New York City’s high COVID-19 vaccination rate makes it feasible to welcome masked, socially distanced crowds to watch the ball drop in Times Square. “We’ve got to send a message to the world. New York City is open,” he said.
Thanks to the highly contagious omicron variant that was first identified as a variant of concern last month, new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have soared to their highest levels on record at over 265,000 per day on average. New York City reported a record number of new, confirmed cases — more than 39,590 — on Tuesday, according to New York state figures.
De Blasio said the answer is to “double down on vaccinations” and noted that 91% of New York City adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
The city’s next mayor, Eric Adams, will take the oath of office in Times Square early Saturday. Adams, a Democrat like de Blasio, planned a news conference later Thursday to outline his pandemic plan.
2021 Year in Photos, Part 2
This year, we divided our Year in Photos into three parts. Click here to see Part 1.
Safe Haven
The Tenacious Unicorn Ranch is a haven for transgender people who raise Alpaca, sheep, goats, lambs, ducks and chickens. For about a year, the ranchers have called home a 40-acre plot of hardscrabble land near Westcliffe, the county seat of rural Custer County, population 4,700.
George Floyd
Special Occasions
This year, we divided our Year in Photos into three parts. Click here to see Part 1 and Part 3.
Living with Trauma
The money — all $100,000 of it — didn’t last long.
For Vanessa Peoples, a payout after she’d been roughed up by Aurora police officers brought some relief to her family.
“I’m not upset I don’t have the money left because I did accomplish a lot. I had it and things needed to be done.” Peoples said. “I didn’t have to see my mom struggle anymore. For me to take care of my kids and pay my medical bills meant a lot.”
But four years later, Peoples continues to struggle with what happened on the afternoon of July 13, 2017, at her home in Aurora when an officer threw her on the floor, straddled her body and then tied her hands and legs behind her back as she screamed in pain. She suffers from depression, often questioning her actions that day despite the settlement.
“They took something from me,” Peoples said. “They made me feel like I was the one who was wrong. I still think about it and I ask, ‘Why did that have to happen to us?’”
Arvada Shooting
Twenty gunshots exploded in Olde Town Arvada one Monday afternoon last June, shattering windows, killing three and undermining the sense of safety previously held by those who live and work nearby.
Air Force Academy
Summer Fun
Rodeo
For a short time the crowd was silent.
Rodeo announcer Branden Edwards asked for a moment that Friday night — a moment of silence so they all could remember what it sounded like last year, when the pandemic shut down the rodeo in Deer Trail, Colorado.
The only noise came from the wind, punctuated by passing traffic on nearby Interstate 70.
The small eastern plains town of Deer Trail has a long history with rodeo. They hold a Guinness Book of World Records for the first recorded rodeo in the world, which dates back to 1869.
After the pause Edwards said, “That’s the last time I want to hear that.” The crowd, already on their feet, began to cheer.
And, after a year’s hiatus, the action began.
All-Star Game
Downtown Denver morphed into a sea of baseball jerseys new and old as tens of thousands gathered with mitts and hats for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, the culmination of several days of red carpet walks, youthful celebrations and monster home runs.
Coors Field, pinch-hitting as host city after the league moved the Midsummer Classic from Atlanta in April, opened its gates and its arms to the masses again — a cacophony of maskless, joyous fans looking to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put his signature on his first All-Star Game with one swing. Toronto’s 22-year-old first baseman crushed a 468-foot solo home run in the third inning, waking up the crowd and igniting the American League to a 5-2 win over the National League. He was named the game’s most valuable player.
Mudslides
Outdoors
Activists
Cannabis
New Graduate
Drought
Elijah McClain
The image of Elijah McClain was splashed across television screens and websites in 2020 at the height of protests against police brutality in Denver and across the nation. His name was printed on T-shirts, buttons, posters, murals and sports uniforms.
But this is Sheneen McClain’s son. The young man she raised as they bounced between homes, scraping together a life through public benefits, charity and whatever jobs she could find.
And she will control his legacy.
“His legacy has to be about what’s right in this world, but, unfortunately, his death is highlighted by what is wrong in the world,” Sheneen McClain said during one of three interviews with The Denver Post in anticipation of the anniversary of her son’s death. “Elijah’s legacy is about how humanity matters, how our lives matter.”
Three police officers and two paramedics have since been charged in McClain’s death. All five are scheduled to be arraigned in January.
Aurora agreed to pay $15 million to the parents of Elijah McClain to settle the civil rights lawsuit they filed against the city in the wake of the 23-year-old’s 2019 death after a violent arrest, a source with knowledge of the settlement confirmed Thursday.
The settlement is the largest police misconduct settlement in Colorado history and among the largest ever in the United States.
Wild sign coach Dean Evason to multi-year contract extension
Wild coach Dean Evason is off to the best start of any coach in franchise history. Thus, it felt like only a matter of time before the 57-year-old coach earned a contract extension.
On Thursday morning, it became official as the Wild announced that Evason and the rest of his coaching staff have signed a multi-year extension that will keep him around the Twin Cities for the foreseeable future.
After taking over for former coach Bruce Boudreau on Feb. 14, 2020, Evason shed the interim label on on July 13, 2020. He’s led the Wild to a 62-29-7 record in 98 games behind the bench, and more importantly, has helped change the culture in the Twin Cities.
There’s a noticeable sense of accountability that permeates about the Wild locker room nowadays and Evason is very much the reason behind that. He doesn’t treat any player differently regardless of if they have 1,000 games under their belt or 10 games under their belt.
His vision really started to take shape last season as the Wild finished with a 35-16-5 record amid a condensed 56-game schedule. That was good for the highest point percentage (.670) through 56 games in franchise history and it rightfully made him a finalist for the 2021 Jack Adams Award, which is given annually to the NHL’s best coach.
That success has continued this season as the Wild boast a 19-9-2 record through 30 games. They are trail the rival St. Louis Blues by a point for the lead of the Central Division.
In addition to Evason, the Wild also gave multi-year contract extensions to assistant coaches Darby Hendrickson, Brett McLean, and Bob Woods, goaltending coach Freddy Chabot, and video coaches T.J. Jindra and Jonas Plumb.
Denver weather: When, where and how much snow to expect on New Year’s Eve
Denver is almost certain to get its second snow of the season over the next few days. The storm will be the first time this season a significant amount of powder will fall downtown.
Epxected snow amounts through New Years Day. #cowx pic.twitter.com/Z2QMkslbjI
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 30, 2021
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will be sunny on Thursday with a high of 50 degrees. Winds could gust to 40 mph in the afternoon, and in the high country, the wind could howl to 80 mph. The winds will slow down around sunset as temperatures dip to 26 degrees and the gusts decrease to 25 mph.
Thursday will be an appetizer to what’s coming in the mountains, as light snow and blowing snow will make travel difficult.
Denver will end 2021 with a snow day. There’s a 50% chance of snow, mainly after 11 a.m., as about one inch will fall during the day. Winds will stay gusting over 20 mph. As the calendar turns, the temperature will plunge to 11 degrees overnight, and the snow will pick up. The chance for snow increases to 90% Friday night with an accumulation of three to five inches downtown.
In the mountains, snow will continue through Saturday morning, with two feet possible across Rocky Mountain National Park and the Park Range. There will be difficult travel conditions essentially statewide Friday night, with the snow slowing on Saturday. Along with the flakes, frigid temperatures with wind chills reaching below zero Friday night and
Saturday night will move in with this storm.
New Year’s Day downtown will have a high of 19 degrees, with a 60% chance of snow mainly before lunch. Saturday night will see the mercury fall to a measly one degree.
Those hitting the slopes or going for a weekend getaway in the hills for the holiday need to be prepared for dangerous driving conditions. That means possible below zero temperatures and possibly feet of new snow on back roads.
Temperatures will begin to warm up Sunday with highs in the 40s and back into the 50s by early next week.
