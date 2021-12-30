Celebrities
Tyler Perry, 52, Posts Muscular Throwback Pic As He Reveals He’s Since ‘Gained 12 Lbs’
Tyler Perry said he was “so close” to his weight loss goal before he was sidelined by an injury and needed surgery.
Keeping his head up! Tyler Perry, said he may have hit a setback in his fitness goals, but it won’t keep him from focusing on the finish line. The 52-year-old film producer, writer and actor revealed he was “so close” to his weight loss goal before he was recently sidelined by an injury and needed surgery. Taking to his Instagram on Dec. 28, Tyler shared a photo of himself with the caption, “I took this picture this past September around my 52nd birthday. I was killing it in the gym. Right after that I tore my meniscus and was told I needed surgery. I’ve gained about 12 lbs since then. I was so close to my goal, but now I feel like I’m starting over.”
“All of that to say, sometimes life will set you back, but as long as you have a breath in your body, you have to keep fighting,” he continued. “I’ll get it back when I recover. Happy New Year! Let’s get after it in 2022. Who’s with me? #willsmiththebestshapeofmylife” In the selfie, Tyler shows of his bulging biceps and toned stomach in a tight black tank top, which got quite a response from his famous followers. Mario Lopez wrote, “Lookin good my man!” in the comments section, while Tamar Braxton said, “Winners recover.”
The Madea star is no stranger to keeping his health on track after he first focused on losing weight when he was cast as the titular homicide detective in 2012’s Alex Cross, based on the best-selling James Patterson novels. He revealed he lost 30 pounds ahead of filming, telling Men’s Health it was a life-changing experience. “I walk into a room with a lot more confidence. All my life I’ve tried to hide my height. I was taller than everybody else and stood out, so I would slouch and try to hide it,” Tyler explained. “But with what I’ve been able to do with my body, I’m owning it. I’m standing up when I walk into a room.”
Celebrities
Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless In Photo With Wife Hailey Baldwin & His Sisters: ‘Favorite Girls’
Justin Bieber was joined by his wife Hailey Baldwin, plus sisters Allie and Jazmyn, for a sweet family photo that the singer posted to Instagram on Dec. 29.
Justin Bieber was surrounded by his “favorite girls” in a new black-and-white group selfie. The 27-year-old pop star posed with his wife Hailey Baldwin, 25, his half-sister Jazmyn, 13, and stepsister Allie, 14, in the photo, which he shared to Instagram on Wednesday, December 29. Justin was completely shirtless and Hailey rested her head on her hubby’s shoulder, while his two sisters smiled behind the married duo. He captioned the snapshot, “My favorite girlsss 🥺😍❤️.”
Since he was shirtless, a bunch of Justin’s intricate tattoos were fully visible in the photo. He had a buzz cut going, as well as some facial hair, proving that the “Baby” singer really has grown up! Justin, his wife, and his sisters appeared to be on a large outside patio at an unknown house. Behind them, a lake, trees, and mountains can be seen.
In the comments section, Allie lovingly wrote back to her brother’s kind words. “love you,” she said, alongside two emojis. In addition to Allie and Jazmyn, Justin has a 3-year-old half-sister, Bay Bieber, and a 12-year-old half-brother, Jaxon Bieber. Justin and his half-siblings all share the same father, that being Jeremy Bieber, 46.
It’s not too often that Justin gives his fans a glimpse at his family gatherings. However, in August, the “Peaches” singer shared pics of all of his siblings during a family celebration for Bay’s 3rd birthday. Justin, Hailey, and all of his brothers and sisters were present for the occasion, which Justin documented to Instagram. Jeremy and his wife Chelsey Bieber were there, as well.
Justin’s parents, Jeremy and Pattie Mallette, 46, were never married. Not long after Justin was born, they separated and Jeremy went on to have Jazmyn and Jaxon with his ex-girlfriend Erin Wagner. After they split, he went on to marry Chelsey, who is the mother of Allie, whom she had from a previous relationship. Jeremy and Chelsey then had Bay in 2018.
Celebrities
Hueless And Clueless: The ‘Real World Homecoming’s’ Tami Roman Tries To School Melanin-Sold Separately Roommates On N-Word Use, Caucacity Chaos Commences
One issue that has always plagued reality TV shows such as The Real World, Big Brother, and the like is the continued practice of placing one or two Black people in a sea of wall-to-wall whiteness forcing the marginalized to navigate the audacity of the privileged in their own homes.
Such was the case in a recent episode of Paramount Plus’ The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles, during which a Black cast member was, once again, put in the position where she had to engage in a futile battle against white obtuseness and obliviousness by trying to explain to her white roommates that certain terms are racist and simply should never pass through the non-existent lips of the melanin-sold-separately.
(Until they learn their lessons on racial insensitivity, I reserve the right to continue coming up with alternative ways to say “white people.”)
As reported by Showbiz CheatSheet, the caucasity-infused drama started when cast member/Real World legend Tami Roman, who is, of course, Black, asked cast member Irene Berrera-Kearns, who is pigment-redacted and also a cop, a question about how she feels about her handling of Black Lives Matter protests as a female police officer. Berrera-Kearns said she was in favor of the movement but admitted she could do more in the way of speaking out against bad cops.
Roman then asked cast member Jon Brennan, who Showbiz described as “a conservative white man living in the south,” what he thinks, and, well, that went pretty predictably.
“OK, I live in the south, y’all,” Brennan said. “I live in Alabama. Do you know who’s in my house right now? Young, Black-colored people that I’m minister to and I’m a father figure.”
A couple of things:
First, at this point, I’m just not sure why Roman is still even asking porcelain-complected people things having to do with racism and Blackness. One doesn’t throw a ball in the air just to get irritated at gravity for doing what gravity does and letting it land.
Second, how racist does a washcloth-reluctant person have to be when he can’t even get through his “See, I have Black friends” statement without using historically bigotted terminology? Brennan literally had the opportunity to just say “Black people” and instead opted to go with “Black-colored people.”
Somehow things managed to get worse as the conversation continued.
Roman, of course, called Brennan out on his dated descriptor for Black people, to which Brennan predictably responded, “Well, they don’t mind. They call themselves words I won’t repeat.”
In other words: Brennan has Black friends whose minds he can read to tell they don’t mind him calling them “colored,” and besides, they call themselves the n-word without the hard R all the time, so what’s the difference, amiwhite…I mean rite?
Somehow…things. still. got. worse.
Cast member Glen Naessens, who is bologna-tinted, entered the chat to say, first and foremost, that he doesn’t see color.
“You know you need to see some color, so you understand what I’m going through in America,” Roman responded. Then Naessens went into his own anecdote about his Black friend—and yep, that story also went predictably awry.
“The first time I really felt what you’re passionate about was when I was with my friend John, and I went to a pizza place, right?” Naessens began. “And they called him a n*****.”
“You don’t say that,” Roman responded.
“I’m saying that you can say he was called the N-word,” she explained after Naessens began to defend his use of the slur. “You don’t understand that the word shouldn’t come out of your white-a** mouth.”
*clears throat*
SOMEHOW SH** STILL GOT F**KING WORSE!
Berrera-Kearns jumped on Roman’s side and derided Naessens for repeating the n-word—by also repeating the n-word.
“You have no idea what it is to be a n*****!” she shouted.
At that point, all Roman could do was shake her head, exclaim, “I can’t,” and inform Berrera-Kearns that “You don’t say it either!”
Talk about the hueless and clueless.
Maybe we just need more all-Black reality shows. Then again, cast member David Edwards whom Tami had that infamous blanket incident with and who is Black but not Malcolm Black, sat there through this whole caucasified discussion and stayed silent, then wondered by Roman was annoyed at him too.
Peep the full clip below. The discussion starts at 1:20.
Who the hell was in charge of casting these people?!
Celebrities
