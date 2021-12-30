News
US unemployment claims drop to 198,000
By PAUL WISEMAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell below 200,000, more evidence that the job market remains strong in the aftermath of last year’s coronavirus recession.
Jobless claims dropped by 8,000 to 198,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, fell to just above 199,000, lowest level since October 1969.
The numbers suggest that the fast-spreading omicron variant has yet to trigger a wave of layoffs.
Altogether, 1.7 million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment aid the week that ended Dec. 18, lowest since March 2020 and down by 140,000 from the week before.
The weekly claims numbers, a proxy for layoffs, have fallen steadily most of the year. Employers are reluctant to let workers go at a time when it’s so tough to find replacements. The United States had a near-record 11 million job openings in October, and 4.2 million Americans quit their jobs — just off September’s record 4.4 million — because there are so many opportunities.
The job market has bounced back from last year’s brief but intense coronavirus recession. When COVID hit, governments ordered lockdowns, consumers hunkered down at home and many businesses closed or cut back hours. Employers slashed more than 22 million jobs in March and April 2020, and the unemployment rate rocketed to 14.8%.
But massive government spending — and eventually the rollout of vaccines — brought the economy back. Employers have added 18.5 million jobs since April 2020, still leaving the U.S. still 3.9 million jobs short of what it had before the pandemic. The December jobs report, out next week, is expected to show that the economy generated another 374,000 jobs this month.
The unemployment rate has fallen to 4.2%, close to what economists consider full employment.
News
Iranian state TV says Tehran launched rocket into space
By NASSER KARIMI and ISABEL DEBRE
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Thursday announced it launched a satellite carrier rocket bearing three devices into space, though it’s unclear whether any of the objects entered orbit around the Earth.
The state TV report, as well as others by Iran’s semiofficial news agencies, did not say when the launch was conducted nor what devices the carrier brought with it. However, the launch comes amid difficult negotiations in Vienna over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal.
Previous launches have drawn rebukes from the United States. The U.S. State Department, Space Force and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Ahmad Hosseini, a Defense Ministry spokesman, identified the rocket as a Simorgh, or “Phoenix,” rocket. He said the three devices were sent up 470 kilometers (290 miles).
Hosseini was quoted as saying the “performance of the space center and the performance of the satellite carrier was done properly.” He described the launch as “initial,” suggesting more are on the way.
Iran’s TV aired footage of the white rocket emblazoned with the words, “Simorgh satellite carrier” and the slogan “We can” shooting into the morning sky from Iran’s Imam Khomeini Spaceport. A state TV reporter at a nearby desert site hailed the launch as “another achievement by Iranian scientists.”
However, officials were silent on whether the launched objects had actually reached orbit. Iran’s civilian space program has suffered a series of setbacks in recent years, including fatal fires and a launchpad rocket explosion that drew the attention of former President Donald Trump.
Iranian state media recently offered a list of upcoming planned satellite launches for the Islamic Republic’s civilian space program. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard runs its own parallel program that successfully put a satellite into orbit last year.
The blast-offs have raised concerns in Washington about whether the technology used to launch satellites could advance Iran’s ballistic missile development. The U.S. says that such satellite launches defy a United Nations Security Council resolution calling on Iran to steer clear of any activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.
Iran, which long has said it does not seek nuclear weapons, maintains its satellite launches and rocket tests do not have a military component.
Announcing a launch as nuclear negotiators meet in Vienna aligns with Tehran’s hard-line posture under President Ebrahim Raisi, a recently elected conservative cleric.
New Iranian demands in the nuclear talks have exasperated Western nations and heightened regional tensions as Tehran presses ahead with atomic advancements. Diplomats have repeatedly raised the alarm that time is running out to restore the accord, which collapsed three years ago when Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the deal.
Iran has now abandoned all limitations under the agreement, and has ramped up uranium enrichment from under 4% purity to 60% — a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels. International inspectors face challenges in monitoring Tehran’s advances.
Satellite images seen by The Associated Press suggested a launch was imminent earlier this month. The images showed preparations at the spaceport in the desert plains of Iran’s rural Semnan province, some 240 kilometers (150 miles) southeast of Tehran.
Over the past decade, Iran has sent several short-lived satellites into orbit and in 2013 launched a monkey into space. But under Raisi, the government appears to have sharpened its focus on space. Iran’s Supreme Council of Space has met for the first time in 11 years.
___
DeBre reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai contributed to this report.
News
Record number of guns found in U.S. airports in 2021, despite travel slump
Hugo Martín
Even as air travel languished below pre-pandemic levels, the number of travelers attempting to pass through airport security checkpoints with firearms in 2021 reached its highest point since the Transportation Security Administration began tracking it 20 years ago, the agency said Wednesday.
The TSA has stopped travelers carrying more than 5,700 firearms at U.S. airports since the beginning of 2021, far surpassing the previous record of 4,432 firearms in 2019, according to TSA spokesperson R. Carter Langston. A final tally will be announced next month.
About 85% of the firearms found in 2021 were loaded, Langston said.
The surge in gun discoveries comes even though travel demand remains about 25% below the pre-pandemic pace of 2019, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
The increase is probably tied to a jump in overall U.S. gun sales since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Langston, who cited a July 2020 report by the Brookings Institute, a Washington think tank.
In January and February of 2020, the average number of daily gun sales in the U.S. was about 92,000, the study said. After then-President Trump declared a national emergency on March 13, daily gun sales jumped to more than 120,000 a day, peaking at 176,000 on March 16. In total, nearly 3 million more guns were sold between March and July of 2020 than would have ordinarily been sold during those months, Brookings reported.
“It’s a trend with guns in America and now we are seeing more guns at airports,” Langston said.
Gun laws vary by state, but federal law prohibits airline passengers from bringing firearms, weapons, explosives or any replicas or movie props into the cabin of a plane. Unloaded firearms may be transported but only if they are declared to the airlines and locked in checked luggage. Legal gun owners who attempt to pass through security with their weapons are fined but can eventually get their guns returned to them; local police can seize illegal guns and arrest the travelers who possess them.
Violators face fines of up to $13,910 per violation per person, depending on the number of previous offenses and whether the firearm was loaded at the time.
The airports with the greatest number of uncovered firearms this year are Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, according to the TSA.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.
©2021 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
News
Who has the edge? Dolphins (8-7) at Titans (10-5), with major playoff implications
Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins (8-7) and Tennessee Titans (10-5) match up in six key areas ahead of Sunday’s Week 17 game at Nissan Stadium (1 p.m., CBS):
When the Dolphins run: The latest development in the Dolphins’ backfield merry-go-round is a timeshare of snaps split nearly evenly between Duke Johnson, Myles Gaskin and Phillip Lindsay. While they were in the game, Johnson and Lindsay saw the most carries, with each getting 13 against the New Orleans Saints last Monday night. It led to Miami finishing under 3 yards per carry, at 2.9.
The Titans are a run defense of similar caliber, ranking second in the NFL at 86.7 rushing yards surrendered per game. They’ve only allowed one opponent to surpass 100 yards rushing in their past nine games. Tennessee has Pro Bowl safety Kevin Byard lead the team in tackles (79). Inside linebacker David Long (66 tackles) could return for his first game since Nov. 7 against the Rams, and up front in the Titans’ 3-4 scheme is one of the game’s best in Jeffery Simmons.
It will be tough to manufacture rushing yards against the Titans, but Johnson and Lindsay will look to ground out that tough yardage. The run game will be critical, even if not getting much, in providing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa the balance in the run-pass-option offense and not putting too much on his shoulders. Edge: Titans
When the Titans run: The Dolphins may just be missing Derrick Henry’s comeback from a foot injury. Reports indicate he may return for the regular-season finale to shed rust before the postseason. Even while the bulldozing 2,000-yard rusher is out, Miami still has a ton of respect for Tennessee’s physical nature.
Without Heny, the Titans’ three backs splitting time are D’Onta Foreman, Jeremy McNichols and Dontrell Hilliard. Each has had his moments, but none are overly impressive. Three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan should return from back and COVID issues on an offensive line that still likes to run block and is fourth in the NFL in rushing, playing the first half of the season with Henry in the lineup.
Miami, on its seven-game winning streak has the league’s fourth-best run defense in that span. Duke Riley returns off the COVID list to give the Dolphins more versatility in the linebacker rotation with Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts and edge rushers Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel. The Dolphins keyed in on stopping the run well against Alvin Kamara and the Saints last time out. Edge: Dolphins
When the Dolphins pass: Tagovailoa is coming off a 19-of-26 performance where the completion rate could’ve been even higher against a tough Saints defense if he didn’t miss a few throws. Although he hit Jaylen Waddle for 10 receptions, there was a glaring opportunity that he missed, going up top to Mack Hollins instead for an interception.
Opponents are able to throw on the Titans as Tennessee has the league’s 26th-ranked pass defense. Tagovailoa said he’ll likely try to work away from Byard, who leads the team with five interceptions. Cornerback Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins also got his first pick of the season last week against the 49ers. Between Harold Landry (11), Denico Autry (8) and Simmons (7 1/2), Tennessee also brings a fierce pass rush with 37 sacks on the year.
Expect the Dolphins to once again be conservative in the passing game with quick, short throws and a lot of activity for Waddle. They’ll open it up occasionally, but Miami will mainly look to avoid turnovers, get what’s available and keep its defense out of tough spots, especially with Tagovailoa throwing behind this suspect offensive line. Edge: Titans
When the Titans pass: Finally, deep into the third season since the breakup, we finally have the first matchup of Ryan Tannehill against the Dolphins. His career began to take off since leaving Miami for Tennessee once he took over for Marcus Mariota in that 2019 season, but much of his success has come off having Henry’s threat in the backfield. Since Henry went down midseason, Tannehill has five passing touchdowns to seven interceptions, completing 68 percent of passes for 1,325 yards in seven games.
Tannehill will be the best quarterback the Dolphins have faced since Lamar Jackson on Nov. 11. Miami will come after him in waves with Emmanuel Ogbah, Phillips, Van Ginkel, Baker, Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler as the Dolphins have catapulted themselves to tops in the NFL with 45 sacks. Lewan will be back, so that shores up Tannehill’s blind side.
Physical possession receiver A.J. Brown will have to be accounted for as former All-Pro Julio Jones is on the COVID list early in the week but could return before the game. Dolphins coach Brian Flores often allows cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones to man up on their receivers to allow for extra blitzers, even from the safety position. Brown may be worthy of extra attention. It will be an intriguing matchup. Edge: Dolphins
Special teams: Yes, Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders had another miss against the Saints, but it was from a career-long distance of 59 yards at the end of the half after Miami allowed a bad situational sack that put them out of makeable field-goal range. Titans kicker Randy Bullock is 24 of 28 on the year with three extra-point misses.
Dolphins punter Michael Palardy continues to be a plus the second half of this season, and Hollins, a gunner, beautifully downed a fourth-quarter punt precisely at the 1-yard line off a Palardy boot in that game. The two have connected on quite a few of those. Miami seemed to like Tommylee Lewis the past couple of games on returns, but he was injured against New Orleans. Edge: Even
Intangibles: There is a four-day difference in rest and preparation ahead of this game with the Titans playing on Thursday night last week and Dolphins playing on Monday night. It also could be the coldest temperatures the Dolphins play in all season in a favorable schedule in that regard. Any revenge factor would mean more to Tannehill than any one of a bunch of young Dolphins that weren’t even in Miami when he last played with the organization. Edge: Titans
PREDICTION: Dolphins 20, Titans 16
US unemployment claims drop to 198,000
2021 Records to Be the Remarkable Year for Ethereum (ETH)
Iranian state TV says Tehran launched rocket into space
Record number of guns found in U.S. airports in 2021, despite travel slump
Who has the edge? Dolphins (8-7) at Titans (10-5), with major playoff implications
Boy, 14, guns down three teens inside Texas convenience store (Video)
Omar Kelly: Here’s what Dolphins have to do to defeat Titans
Katharine McPhee Stuns In Red Swimsuit As She Claps Back At Criticism Of Bikini Photo
A Record Year in Space: 10 Promising Space Tech Stocks to Watch in 2022
Five Colorado immigrants who lived in sanctuary in churches granted temporary block from deportation
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News2 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies