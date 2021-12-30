Connect with us

Vicki Gunvalson Reacts to Lala Kent Split, Lala Unfollows GG

Published

1 min ago

on

RHOC Alum Vicki Gunvalson Reacts to Lala Kent Split and Compares Randall to Her Ex Steve Lodge as GG Reveals Pump Rules Star Unfollowed Her After Breakup Comment
Vicki Gunvalson finds Randall Emmett to be similar to her former fiancé, Steve Lodge.

As Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent continues to shade Randall, who she split from in October after a five-and-a-half-year relationship and three-year engagement, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum reacted to Randall’s alleged behavior in an Instagram comment.

After coming across a clip from Lala’s recent appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, during which she did a lot for their relationship while Randall only spoiled her at the beginning, the former RHOC cast member compared the film producer to Steve.

“Sounds very similar to the man who stole almost [six] years of my life that I will never get back. So hurtful, so wrong,” Vicki wrote in a comment.

In other Pump Rules news, Shahs of Sunset cast member Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi has revealed that Lala unfollowed her after she weighed in on her split from Randall on Instagram earlier this week.

Along with a screenshot of Tuesday’s episode of the show, during which she and her cast mate Reza Farahan were seen attending the launch of Lala’s beauty line, Give Them Lala Beauty, GG offered an update on her online friendship with her fellow Bravolebrity.

“When the Shahs come out to play with the Pumps. Congrats [Lala Kent] you’re doing a great job! But why did you unfollow me?” GG asked Lala in the post.

As fans may have seen, GG reacted to an article Page Six shared in regard to the “red flags” Lala ignored in her relationship with Randall.

“If someone (Randall) is being their authentic-self and it’s all being referred to as ‘red flags’, why does the person (Lala) wait until they’ve experienced so many of these ‘red flags’ before they walk away? Just saying … Walk away and stop complaining unless you’re ready to take accountability for choosing to stay after the first ‘red flag.’”

GG also shaded Lala further in her post, saying it “ain’t cute” to publicly diss “the father of your child.”

Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Slays In Sexy Backless Dress As She Gears Up For 2022

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 30, 2021

By

savannah james
With 2021 wrapping up quickly, the NBA star’s wife looked gorgeous, as she gets ready to ring in the New Year.

The New Year is nearly here! As 2022 quickly approaches, Savannah James, 35, showed that she’s ready for next year to arrive, with a sexy Instagram photo on Wednesday December 29. Savannah, who’s married to NBA star LeBron James, looked excited to kick off whatever chapter the next year will bring.

Savannah stunned in the slim backless dress. She smiled, as she rocked the dark brown, velvet outfit. She also accesorized with some shining rings and hooped earrings, as she posed in front of a few giant, metal crowns, and she seemed ready to celebrate on New Year’s Eve. “Festive tings,” she captioned the post with a winking emoji, and the hashtag “#All2022.”

Savannah also shared Essence posting the same photo on her Instagram story, and called their caption “undefeated.” The magazine had raved over Savannah. “Let’s just call it like we see it. The Franchise player since 2003. The topic and the top pick,” the caption read. “Ladies and gentleman an introduction that needs no introduction.”

Savannah, LeBron, and their daughter Zhuri at the ‘Space Jam 2’ premiere. (AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

Hopefully 2022 brings plenty more exciting moments for both Savannah and LeBron, 37. The pair had plenty of great times together throughout 2021, and there are plenty of reasons for them to be happy. Savannah celebrated her 35th birthday back on August 27, and she rang in her next trip around the sun with yet another stunning dress. With LeBron starring in the long-awaited sequel to the classic 90s movie Space Jam, Savannah also showed her support for her husband by attending the premiere with him. Of course, since it is a family movie, the pair also brought along their youngest daughter Zhuri to enjoy the timeless Looney Tunes characters.

Savannah stuns in a black dress. (Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

Other than some of the major events, LeBron and Savannah also had plenty of romantic date nights in 2021, both in the United States and some abroad, like when the pair grabbed ice cream together in Italy. The pair also joined famous friends for group dates, like when they got dinner with LeBron’s agent Rich Paul and musical icon Adele along with Russel Westbrook and his wife Nina Earl.

 

Dr Heavenly Slams Nene Leakes for Posting Boyfriend Too Soon

Published

31 mins ago

on

December 30, 2021

By

Married to Medicine's Dr. Heavenly Kimes Chastises NeNe Leakes for Posting Too Much, Too Soon About her Relationships on Social Media After Late Husband's Death
Married to Medicine star Dr. Heavenly Kimes is known to speak her mind and that’s exactly what she did during an Instagram Live session with fans. Dr. Heavenly gave her take on RHOA alum NeNe Leake’s new relationship with Nyonisela Sioh, and she did not hold back.

Things started off well as Dr. Heavenly said she was happy for Nene and that she had her late husband, Gregg Leakes, blessing to be happy.

“Her husband gave her the go-ahead to live her life and do what she wants to do,” she said.

Dr. Heavenly went on to explain that she could empathize with what NeNe’s going through.

“It’s hard being out there by yourself. She’s a celebrity, probably a lot of dudes at her,” adding that NeNe had “stood behind” Gregg while he was battling cancer and it “was okay for her to move on.”

However, in terms of moving on so quickly and so publicly Dr. Heavenly was not impressed by NeNe’s constant posting on social media. Noting that not everything is meant to be public and the importance of keeping some things just for yourself.

“I wouldn’t have touted this dude. Not me, I would have had nobody this soon. Even if I did, I wouldn’t have posted them,” she said before adding “Nobody would know who I was sleeping with. Not everything is for Instagram. Maybe I am wrong.”

She concluded, “I just wouldn’t have posted him up.”

But, hey, that’s just NeNe being NeNe. In addition to posting up a storm with current boyfriend, Nyonisela, new photos have recently surfaced online of Nene hanging on a young man that goes by, Temper Boi, who says the two are/were involved.

“We’re more than cut buddies, but less than exclusive,” Temper Boi posted adding he wishes nothing but the best for NeNe.

If NeNe is happy and is staying true to her “close your legs to married men” mantra, I think our OG RHOA star is going to be just fine with or without Dr. Heavenly’s relationship advice.

Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Hit The Gym For Intense Plank Workout Together — Watch

Published

38 mins ago

on

December 30, 2021

By

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Hit The Gym For Intense Plank Workout Together — Watch
Talk about a power couple! The pop star called the actress his “swolmate” as they exercised together in a new Instagram.

Going strong! Justin Timberlake, 40, and Jessica Biel, 39, proved they were made for each other as they teamed up for a tough workout in a fun Dec. 29 Instagram video. The couple — who married in 2012 and share 2 kids — were dressed in their exercise duds for their home gym session. Jessica looked sleek in all black with her hair in a top-knot while Justin layered two shirts with red shorts and a backward hat.

Demonstrating their strength, the couple got down into plank position and worked their cores. Working up a sweat, the 7th Heaven actress and NSYNC crooner moved on to more difficult exercises, like balancing with one arm and side-kicks for their obliques. While Jessica was an all-star, executing all the moves perfectly, it looked like Justin started to lose steam near the end of their routine. Still, they were in it together, as the “Gone” singer captioned the post, “Swolemates,” and added, “See you in 2022”.

Jessica and Justin have been keeping a low profile after welcoming 2nd son Phineas out of the public eye in July 2020. The actress revealed there was no grand plan to keep her hide her pregnancy during a June 2021 appearance on Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast. She joked “I had, like, a secret COVID baby,” before she said the baby “wasn’t supposed to be a secret” from the world. “It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left,” the star said.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel quietly welcomed their 2nd child in Jul. 2020, near the start of the Covid pandemic. (SplashNews)

With 2 kids, Jessica said she’s still adjusting to the “big change” in her life. “The balance of everything is very different and super hard. It’s amazing. It’s so interesting. It’s so funny,” she told Dax. “The conversations I’m having now with my 6-year-old is so cool. He’s a real person saying the funniest stuff and he’s so sensitive and tender. It’s just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell.”

