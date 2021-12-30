Vicki Gunvalson Reacts to Lala Kent Split, Lala Unfollows GG

Vicki Gunvalson finds Randall Emmett to be similar to her former fiancé, Steve Lodge.

As Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent continues to shade Randall, who she split from in October after a five-and-a-half-year relationship and three-year engagement, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum reacted to Randall’s alleged behavior in an Instagram comment.

After coming across a clip from Lala’s recent appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, during which she did a lot for their relationship while Randall only spoiled her at the beginning, the former RHOC cast member compared the film producer to Steve.

“Sounds very similar to the man who stole almost [six] years of my life that I will never get back. So hurtful, so wrong,” Vicki wrote in a comment.

In other Pump Rules news, Shahs of Sunset cast member Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi has revealed that Lala unfollowed her after she weighed in on her split from Randall on Instagram earlier this week.

Along with a screenshot of Tuesday’s episode of the show, during which she and her cast mate Reza Farahan were seen attending the launch of Lala’s beauty line, Give Them Lala Beauty, GG offered an update on her online friendship with her fellow Bravolebrity.

“When the Shahs come out to play with the Pumps. Congrats [Lala Kent] you’re doing a great job! But why did you unfollow me?” GG asked Lala in the post.

As fans may have seen, GG reacted to an article Page Six shared in regard to the “red flags” Lala ignored in her relationship with Randall.

“If someone (Randall) is being their authentic-self and it’s all being referred to as ‘red flags’, why does the person (Lala) wait until they’ve experienced so many of these ‘red flags’ before they walk away? Just saying … Walk away and stop complaining unless you’re ready to take accountability for choosing to stay after the first ‘red flag.’”

GG also shaded Lala further in her post, saying it “ain’t cute” to publicly diss “the father of your child.”

Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.