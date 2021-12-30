News
What to watch this weekend – from New Year’s festivities to Harry Potter & more
Whether you’re set on watching the ball drop, or want to ring in the new year with alternative programming, here’s your guide to New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day viewing:
Friday
Ralph Macchio and William Zabka suit up for Season 4 of the “Karate Kid” spinoff “Cobra Kai.” Anytime, Netflix
A woman looks back on the mistakes she made as a young mother in first-time director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s 2021 drama “The Lost Daughter.” Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson star. Anytime, Netflix
The new Fab Five suit up for a sixth season of the rebooted makeover series “Queer Eye.” Anytime, Netflix
They may be through with the past, but the past isn’t through with them in the new mystery drama “Stay Close.” With Richard Armitage and “The Good Wife’s” Cush Jumbo. Anytime, Netflix
Cincinnati battles Alabama in the “Cotton Bowl” and Georgia meets Michigan in the “Orange Bowl,” with the winners of each contest facing off for the national title on Jan. 10. 3:30 and 7:30 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2
Times Square in NYC is the place to be — or not to be, what with the omicron variant running amok — in this year’s “New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.” 5 and 10:30 p.m., CNN
From New York to New Orleans and all points in between comes the special “All-American New Year 2022.” 7 and 10:30 p.m., Fox News Channel
The stars of New York’s Metropolitan Opera lend their pipes to a gala New Year’s Eve edition of “Great Performances at the Met.” 7:30 p.m.. PBS
Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, et al., twang their way into 2022 in the special “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.” 8 and 11:30 p.m., CBS
“Today’s” Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager host while celebrity guests supply the snark in the special “2021: It’s Toast!” 8 p.m., NBC
Journey, Daddy Yankee and LL Cool J are among the acts slated for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022.” 8, 10 and 11:30 p.m., ABC
Judy Collins and Tony winner Lea Salonga lend their pipes to the NYE special “United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream,” hosted by Chita Rivera. 9 p.m., PBS
“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host Guy Fieri has a series of misadventures in the Aloha State in his new travelogue, “Guy: Hawaiian Style.” 9 p.m., Food Network
The new stand-up special “Gary Owen: Black Famous” catches the comic cracking wise about his d-i-v-o-r-c-e and other domestic matters. 9 p.m., Showtime
Miley Cyrus and “SNL’s” Pete Davidson are mistress and master of ceremonies for the special “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.” 10:30 p.m., NBC; also on Peacock
Saturday
Wizards, assemble! Daniel Radcliffe and company reunite to reminisce in the special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.” Anytime, HBO Max
Leeza Gibbons, Mark Steines and Micah Ohlman host live and local coverage of the “133rd Rose Parade” in Pasadena. 11 a.m., NBC, ABC
Exterminate! Exterminate! Those dastardly Daleks are up to their old tricks in the annual “Doctor Who” holiday special. Jodie Whittaker stars. 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., BBC America
Utah faces the Ohio State University in the “Rose Bowl,” from Pasadena. 5 p.m.. ESPN, ESPN2
Take this waltz: The Vienna Philharmonic tunes up for “From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2022” on a new “Great Performances.” Hosted by “Downton Abbey’s” Hugh Bonneville. 8 p.m., PBS
A big-city marketing exec learns you can go home again in the TV movie “Where Your Heart Belongs.” With Jen Lilley. 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel
An amnesiac woman worries she may have had an affair she can’t remember in the TV movie “Deadly Infidelity.” 8 p.m., Lifetime
“Star Wars’ ” John Boyega plays a burned-out public defender who goes over to the dark side in the 2021 crime thriller “Naked Singularity.” 10 p.m., Starz
News
Smith: How Mitt Romney’s bill could rescue Biden’s agenda
The success or failure of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda could depend on a single senator from a mountainous state who has idiosyncratic views and is not especially popular in his own party.
That’s right: Biden’s future may lie in the hands of Mitt Romney. The Utah senator introduced a bill last February that would take a key component of the president’s social policy — the child tax credit, which was part of this year’s American Rescue Plan and would be extended by the moribund Build Back Better legislation — permanent.
The president should enthusiastically support Romney’s bill. Yes, this would require a level of boldness uncharacteristic of this White House, and passage would still be a long shot. But it just might work. Call it the audacity of the last best hope.
Since the beginning of the year, it has been clear that Sen. Joe Manchin was one of the key votes (if not the key vote) in passing Build Back Better. Yet even now the latest version of the bill is at odds not just with his stated legislative goals, but with his fundamental philosophy.
Manchin wants a streamlined bill focused on giving a hand up to the most vulnerable — without discouraging work, driving up inflation or adding to the deficit. Build Back Better is packed full of gimmicks designed to win validation from the Congressional Budget Office, devotes hundreds of billions to reinstating tax loopholes for upper-income Americans, and provides no permanent funding for its hodgepodge of programs nominally designed to help the poor but structured to serve long-term Democratic constituencies.
Fortunately, however, there is a bill that fits Manchin’s requirements. It also expands and permanently funds the primary poverty reduction initiative in Build Back Better. Romney’s Family Security Act, in a rare feat in today’s hyperpartisan environment, has won accolades from across the political spectrum.
It accomplishes this by integrating competing visions from the very start. It offers child allowance benefits to expecting parents four months before their child is due, for example — managing to be both pro-life and pro-choice. It both offers government support for the unborn and expands the options available to working single mothers.
In addition, by tying benefits directly to children through the Social Security Administration — rather than to taxpayers through the Internal Revenue Service — the plan supports both one-income families with a dedicated stay-at-home parent and families on the margins of the economy, striving to make ends meet.
Romney’s plan would also would provide a flat, universal benefit to all families. That’s different from the current structure of the child tax credit, which is a classic trapezoid with both a phase-in (designed to encourage work) and a phase-out (designed to add progressivity). To allay liberal concerns about progressivity and conservative worries about disincentives, Romney’s proposal would reform the earned income tax credit, which would become a pure subsidy for lower-income workers regardless of how many dependents they claim.
Romney would pay for these reforms largely by ending both the state and local deduction and the Temporary Aid to Needy Families program, the successor to what used to be known as welfare. Both of these programs — one for the rich, one for the poor — sound good on paper but in practice are simultaneously inefficient (economically) and ineffective (policywise).
Unlike those programs, a universal child benefit wouldn’t discourage poor parents from working for fear of losing their benefits. Nor would it encourage affluent parents to move to more economically segregated municipalities in order to maximize their deductions.
As 2021 comes to a close, the president is facing crises on multiple fronts — a resurgent virus, persistent inflation, a fractious party, to name just a few. Granted, embracing the idea of a Republican senator won’t solve any of these directly. But it’s a genuinely good idea. And if the two sides are ever going to work together, which is something Biden has promised to try to do, then they need to focus more on good-faith efforts such as Romney’s Family Security Act.
Karl W. Smith is a syndicated columnist.
News
Ferriabough Bolling: Learn from the past to make future better for Boston
Here are a few of my personal hopes for a better, brighter and healthier new year.
We need to turn the tide on COVID-19
To start with, scientists need to get back to the drawing board. Right now there’s a scramble to keep up when we should be ahead of the curve when it comes to beating the coronavirus and its variants. We have a lot of tools, but none seems to be quite enough to gain the upper hand. We need a different, stronger formula to prevent COVID, not to just keep deaths low. Hospitalizations are surging. President Biden is right — we must do more. Constant boosters seem to do nothing but make millionaires out of pharmaceutical executives. The new flood of quick testing kits, if you can get them, seem almost a crapshoot with false positives galore. It’s all led to a lot of anxiety and downright panic. We need to be ahead of this pandemic if we’re ever going to conquer it.
We need to build back better in our own backyard
It will take a village to solve the problem of Mass and Cass — and I’m not just talking about the temporary cottage housing being created at Shattuck Hospital in Boston.
We keep talking about the opioid crisis being a regional problem but the lion’s share of the pain is borne in one area.
How about taking another look at rebuilding the Long Island Bridge as a new priority with funds from the new infrastructure bill and other federal and state money at our disposal?
An elected school committee will improve Boston schools
It shouldn’t be rocket science to implement what Bostonians overwhelmingly voted for in November: a fully elected school committee. They didn’t vote for a hybrid committee, which would just complicate what should be a simple exercise in returning to a democracy. And it definitely shouldn’t take three years to implement the change we have needed for nearly 30 years.
A youth center in Grove Hall is overdue
We need greater focus on solutions for the explosion of gun violence on our streets and ending the grotesque spike in domestic violence, one of the many byproducts of the pandemic.
We need to focus on the future
There must be continued support for our businesses, our restaurants and our arts communities.
They revive our spirit, nurture our resilience and promote acts of kindness — which we need more than ever.
The new year will bring challenges — we know that — but there is no question that our New Year’s resolution must be that we can solve anything by working together.
Happy New Year.
Joyce Ferriabough Bolling is a media and political strategist and communications specialist.
News
Smooth sipping for winter nights, courtesy of top Boston distillers
Maybe you want to sit by a roaring fire this winter and sip something delicious — even if that fire is actually just a space heater and a looped video of a fireplace on your tablet. Go for it. But what to drink?
With winter here, why not get seasonal while you get sophisticated? Here are four brilliant and unique offerings from four local distilleries proving that Boston’s got the best booze.
Maple Cream Liqueur
If the Dude from “The Big Lebowski” had a bit more sophistication, a dash more joie de vivre and a sharper sweet tooth, he’d drink this Maple Cream Liqueur from quite possibly our favorite local distillery (partly for its booze, partly because it spent 2021 hosting a bunch of great concerts featuring Ruby Rose Fox, Ali McGuirk and others). This artisanal treat comes from a decadent and delicious blend of fresh Wisconsin cream, rum and a signature sweetener: Ackerman Farms maple syrup. (bostonharbordistillery.com)
Velnias
This spiced honey liqueur from Dirty Water Distillery has an origin story to rival any superhero. A traditional Lithuanian liquor, this one is distiller Pepi Avizonis’ grandfather’s recipe that he brought to the States when he emigrated from Lithuania during World War II. Granddad taught a 14-year-old Pepi how to make it and now he’s making it just for you. He takes local honey, mulls it with eight spices and citrus, then blends it with Dirty Water’s house vodka. Drink Velnias over ice, add some to a Manhattan or espresso, use it in a bread pudding. The devilish possibilities are endless. (dirtywaterdistillery.com)
Amaro
If you know Italian amaros (technically “amari”), you might wonder why Bully Boy Distillers has saddled its bitter liqueur with the simple title: Amaro. After all, the word describes a range of flavors and spirits. Well, Bully Boy’s creation features a range of flavors. A nice shorthand for this Amaro is a supercharged Fernet-Branca (it’s got that black licorice finish). But Bully Boy crammed its bottle with a lot more complexity: 26 botanicals and a blend of hops. Sip it on ice and pretend it’s summer in Rome and not winter in New England. (bullyboydistillers.com)
Solera Costera Amber Rum
During the 17th and 18th centuries, New England was the rum capital of the world. No, really? With hundreds of ships coming and going, those sailors needed a lot of grog. At the height of our dominance, there were 63 distilleries along the Mystic River alone. While those days are gone, Deacon Giles Distillery references the heyday with its Solera Costera Amber Rum. The Salem booze masters make this through the solera aging technique. Part of the batch is bottled, the remainder stays to “teach” the younger spirit how to age. Bonus points: The coastal location forces the American oak barrels to swell and contract pulling and pushing the rum in and out of the wood to make for an amber rum just right to drink neat or mix in a dark mojito or Christmas punch. (deacongiles.com)
