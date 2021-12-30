Celebrities
Zendaya & Tom Holland’s ‘Low-Key’ New Year’s Eve Plans Revealed
Zendaya and Tom Holland are ready to ring in New Year’s Eve together! The adorable couple plan to keep things cozy as they are “completely okay” with it just being them and their pups for the big holiday.
Zendaya, and Tom Holland are going to keep it “low-key” this New Year’s Eve and we couldn’t think of anything cuter for the adorable couple! Instead of a blow-out bash, the 25-year-old actress and her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star, 25, are planning to spend the holiday at home with each other and their two pups: Zendaya’s Schnauzer she calls Noon and Tom’s Pitbull named Tessa!
“On Christmas, Zendaya and Tom kept it lowkey like they do everything,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They were at her home with their dogs most of the day. They are going to do the same for New Years as they both take the pandemic very seriously and are completely okay with just being with each other. They do have plans to go and visit Tom’s parents in the near future, but not until things settle down with Covid.” The source went on to say the pups are a very important part of the young stars’ relationship, “Most of all, they love spending time at home with their dogs. Their dogs get along well and this was a huge draw for the both of them. It is like they already have a blended family without having any kids yet of their own.”
The It couple appear to prefer being a pair of homebodies, as it gives them a break from the fast-paced Hollywood lifestyle. “When the two of them are together, they are just like any normal couple doing normal things,” the source added. “They like to cook dinners and they like to spend time outside and in nature. They are both very spiritual and this is the foundation of their relationship.”
Although it’s now obvious to everyone that Zendaya and Tom are head over heels for each other, that wasn’t the case at first, as they kept their relationship extremely private. Sure, romance rumors had long simmered when they first co-starred in the Marvel franchise, but the pair avoided adding fuel to the fire for years. That is, until they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles in July, causing fans to freak out over the undeniable proof!
Once the snap-seen-around-the-world surfaced, it was obvious something had been developing between the pair for quite some time. For how long exactly is still a mystery, as the couple remain tight-lipped on the subject. Fans still get little snippets of their love affair here and there, though, as Tom has left a series of flirty comments on social media over the last few months, while Zendaya called him “very charismatic” in a recent InStyle interview.
Celebrities
‘RHOC’ Noella Bergener Says Ex James Threatened to Sue Bravo
Noella Bergener claims her estranged husband, James Bergener, made legal threats against Bravo amid their messy divorce.
In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member revealed that the personal injury attorney known as “Sweet James,” who she says was concerned about his portrayal on the show, gave her custody of their two-year-old autistic son while torturing her by withholding financial support.
“Four months ago my husband and I reached an agreement in mediation that was very generous to him and fair to me in regards to our son,” Noella began on Instagram on December 28. “Given he stated in his divorce filing that he lives in Puerto Rico and our son [and] I live in California he already gave me custody.”
Although Noella was advised by her legal counsel against discussing money, she felt it was important to share details with her fans to prove that she’s fighting for her son.
“With the plane [$8 million] our vacation house [$14 million] etc.. we acquired during our year of marriage the [$2 million] I’m settling for, I know that that sounds high but can’t buy a [four-bedroom] house with that in our neighborhood, I thought was more than fair,” Noella explained of a $2 million settlement she allegedly made with James four months ago.
According to Noella, her offer was more than fair. However, after making the agreement with James, he ultimately backed out.
“Since then he has refused to sign, threatened to sue the network, not seen our son, added illegal terms for me signing a retraction to Bravo, pushed forward with his fraudulent divorce in Puerto Rico, tortured me by withholding funds needed for our child, etc,” Noella alleged.
While Noella claims to have full physical custody at this time, she said she hopes her son will grow to know and respect his dad.
“He had a major lapse in judgment. I will make sure he goes to therapy before reentering our son’s life but if he does the work and I can forgive him so can you. I just want this behind us so we can focus on co-parenting our amazing son,” she shared.
Amid her online drama with James, who created an Instagram account at the end of last week, where he accused Noella of choosing her role on RHOC over their family, Noella returned to court to amend her petition against James. As fans may recall, Noella initially filed for a separation earlier this year after learning James owed $5.8 million in back taxes.
According to a December 28 report from Radar Online, Noella is now seeking a full divorce from James.
In James’ video last week, he defended himself against Noella, saying, “I have not abandoned [my son]. Since separating from Noella, I’ve paid nearly $100,000 in housing. I’ve paid over $50,000 in household goods and supplies for him. Over $15,000 in child care and therapy. I continue to support my son and always will.”
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Celebrities
Ghislaine Maxwell: 5 Things To Know About Jeffrey Epstein’s Ex Found Guilty Of Sex Trafficking
Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on Dec. 29 for 5 out of 6 counts related to her role in her ex Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of underage girls. Here are 5 things to know about the former socialite facing up to 65 years in prison.
Ghislaine Maxwell – the confidante and ex of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – was found guilty by a federal jury in Manhattan on five out of six counts related to her participation in Jeffrey’s sexual abuse of minor girls between 1994 and 2004. She was convicted on Dec. 29, 2021 of conspiring with the disgraced financier to recruit, groom, and abuse underage girls.
After her notorious lover was found dead in his NYC prison cell in August 2019, the British former socialite evaded the public eye until she was finally arrested in Bedford, New Hampshire in July 2020. During her trial, which began Dec. 6, she pleaded not guilty to six federal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, three related counts of conspiracy, and enticing a minor to engage in illegal sex acts. She was not convicted on one count: enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts. Maxwell faces up to 65 years in prison.
The investigation and conviction comes a year after the premiere of the Netflix docu-series, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, which focused on Maxwell’s ex who also faced charges of sex trafficking minors. Many of his alleged victims accused her of being an active participant and accomplice. At least one of them has accused Maxwell of threatening them after they went to law enforcement.
Maxwell’s lawyer has not responded to HollywoodLife’s request for comment about the conviction. Here’s what else you need to know about her:
1. She is a well-connected British former socialite.
Born in France and raised in the U.K., Maxwell is the youngest of nine children. The Oxford-educated socialite has partied with royalty and world leaders including, Prince Andrew and former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, as well as former First Lady, Melania Trump.
2. Her father died in suspicious circumstances.
Maxwell’s dad, Robert Maxwell, once owned the New York Daily News and Britain’s Mirror Group Newspapers. He died in November 1991 after falling off his yacht, Lady Ghislaine, off the Canary Islands. His official cause of death was a heart attack and accidental drowning, although conspiracy theorists believe he either committed suicide or was murdered, according to The Guardian. After his death Robert Maxwell was accused of plundering the Mirror Group’s pension funds of around £460 million.
3. Where did Maxwell and Epstein meet?
Maxwell reportedly met Epstein after relocating to New York in the 1990s following her father’s death. “Her family’s wealth, status and influence considerably depleted, Maxwell found something of a replacement in her relationship with Epstein,” according to The Guardian.
4. She filed a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate.
In court docs filed in the U.S. Virgin Islands, she says that she had “no involvement in or knowledge of Epstein’s alleged misconduct” and is asking for money to pay for her security costs because she allegedly “receives regular threats to her life and safety.”
5. She was rarely seen in public after Epstein’s death.
In 2019 she was photographed outside a Los Angeles In-N-Out Burger restaurant shortly after Epstein’s death in an image published by the New York Post. She was finally arrested in July 2020. In April 2021 her attorney released a photo of her sporting a black eye while awaiting trial in a Brooklyn federal prison. Maxwell told her attorneys she didn’t know how she acquired the bruise, according to the New York Daily News.
Celebrities
Enjoy This Warm & Fuzzy Video Of Nivea Making Her World-Famous Meatball Tacos
Noms noms with Nivea
We love us some Nivea who cheffed up her world-famous turkey meatball tacos in a mood-boosting episode of BET’s “Cooked In 5” that will make you smile the entire time.
Peep the warm and fuzzy video below:
The digital series takes viewers into the kitchens of their favorite celebs as they cook up simple and delicious meals. Other featured stars include Master P, Ray J, Jim Jones, Trina, and more.
Nivea’s chef spotlight comes after her star turn on hit reality series “The Encore” that reconnected us with Shamari DeVoe (Blaque), Irish and LeMisha Grinstead (702), Fallon and Felisha King (Cherish), Pamela Long (Total), Aubrey O’ Day (Danity Kane), Kiely Williams (3LW) and our girl Nivea.
With nothing to lose and everything to gain, the talented singers turned wives, moms, and entrepreneurs, wrote new music, learned choreography and recorded an album while living together in a mansion that was stocked with all sorts of tasty snacks.
Faced with fun twists and unforeseen constraints, the ladies attempted (and mostly failed) to stretch beyond their musical and personal comfort zones to form a supergroup AND put on a live performance in only 30 days.
Over the course of the show, music producer Kosine, choreographer Aliya Janelle, songwriter Elijah Blake, and vocal coach Cynnamyn dropped in each week to prepare the ladies to deliver a chart-topping record.
In the end, Shamari (Blaque), Fallon (Cherish), Felisha (Cherish), and Kiely (3LW) dropped their BluPrint EP without Aubrey O’Day (Danity Kane), Irish and LeMisha Grinstead (702), and Nivea who packed their bags and left.
