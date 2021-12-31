18-year-old suspect in carjacking, robbery turned in by his mother who said she ‘did not raise him like that’

St. Paul police may have gotten a two-for-one deal when arresting an 18-year-old suspected of carjacking a woman in the Crocus Hill neighborhood earlier this week. Turns out he also is suspected of the attempted robbery of an elderly woman.

Police say they were tipped off by his mother.

Isaiah Jamal Foster, 18, of Richfield was charged Thursday with first-degree attempted aggravated robbery and third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office said charges for the carjacking remain under review.

Foster was arrested Tuesday along with a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old on suspicion of the armed carjacking of a St. Paul woman in her garage in the Crocus Hill neighborhood. He was in jail when police received a call from his mother identifying him as the man in the video stills taken Dec. 23 of the Walgreens assault.

According to the criminal complaint, “She does not trust police officers, but wanted to do the right thing. She prayed about it, and turned her son in. She loves her son, but did not raise him like that.”

Foster’s mother recognized the coat he was wearing as a gift from Foster’s grandmother. She said he was wearing the coat when he left the house and added, “I’m 100 percent sure that is him.”

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Walgreens at 1110 Larpenteur Ave. on a report of a robbery. They found Judy Stuthman, 81, unconscious in front of the store.

Stuthman remembered that she was entering the store when someone pulled her purse. The strap of the purse was around her shoulder, and when she felt the pull, she tugged back and was yanked to the ground. She did not remember anything after that and woke up in an ambulance.

She was taken to United Hospital where she was diagnosed with a concussion, a subdural hematoma (brain bleed). She fell at the hospital due to dizziness and broke her pelvis, requiring surgery, the complaint states.

After receiving the tip from Foster’s mother Wednesday, police realized he was already in custody for the carjacking.

“The actions of this young person caused significant trauma and injury to an elderly resident and spread fear throughout our community,” said Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. “I want to thank investigators for their work on this case and the mother of the young offender for doing the right thing by turning her son into authorities.”