News
18-year-old suspect in carjacking, robbery turned in by his mother who said she ‘did not raise him like that’
St. Paul police may have gotten a two-for-one deal when arresting an 18-year-old suspected of carjacking a woman in the Crocus Hill neighborhood earlier this week. Turns out he also is suspected of the attempted robbery of an elderly woman.
Police say they were tipped off by his mother.
Isaiah Jamal Foster, 18, of Richfield was charged Thursday with first-degree attempted aggravated robbery and third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office said charges for the carjacking remain under review.
Foster was arrested Tuesday along with a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old on suspicion of the armed carjacking of a St. Paul woman in her garage in the Crocus Hill neighborhood. He was in jail when police received a call from his mother identifying him as the man in the video stills taken Dec. 23 of the Walgreens assault.
According to the criminal complaint, “She does not trust police officers, but wanted to do the right thing. She prayed about it, and turned her son in. She loves her son, but did not raise him like that.”
Foster’s mother recognized the coat he was wearing as a gift from Foster’s grandmother. She said he was wearing the coat when he left the house and added, “I’m 100 percent sure that is him.”
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Walgreens at 1110 Larpenteur Ave. on a report of a robbery. They found Judy Stuthman, 81, unconscious in front of the store.
Stuthman remembered that she was entering the store when someone pulled her purse. The strap of the purse was around her shoulder, and when she felt the pull, she tugged back and was yanked to the ground. She did not remember anything after that and woke up in an ambulance.
She was taken to United Hospital where she was diagnosed with a concussion, a subdural hematoma (brain bleed). She fell at the hospital due to dizziness and broke her pelvis, requiring surgery, the complaint states.
After receiving the tip from Foster’s mother Wednesday, police realized he was already in custody for the carjacking.
“The actions of this young person caused significant trauma and injury to an elderly resident and spread fear throughout our community,” said Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. “I want to thank investigators for their work on this case and the mother of the young offender for doing the right thing by turning her son into authorities.”
News
Amid breakthrough year, Ravens sign RT Patrick Mekari to contract extension through 2024
The Ravens have signed offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, who’s developed into a reliable right tackle in a breakout season, to a three-year contract extension through the 2024 season, the team announced Thursday. Terms of the deal were not announced.
Mekari, who’s started a career-high 10 games this season, was set to become a restricted free agent this offseason. He’s been the Ravens’ most reliable tackle amid a season of instability, and he enters Week 17 as Pro Football Focus’ No. 46-rated player at the position despite a couple of minor injuries.
“We are excited to sign Patrick Mekari to a three-year contract extension through the 2024 season,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a release. “Pat is an easy decision. He’s tough and gritty, smart, versatile and a five-position player who does everything the right way. Congratulations to Pat and his family, and thank you for playing like a Raven.”
Mekari, who joined the Ravens in 2019 as an undrafted rookie out of California, has started at center, guard and tackle over 36 career games and 23 starts with the team. He was forced into action at right tackle in September after injuries to left tackle Ronnie Stanley and second-year lineman Tyre Phillips forced Alejandro Villanueva to move back to the left side. In 373 pass-blocking snaps this season, Mekari’s allowed three sacks, according to PFF.
“Pat’s a great player, he’s always been a great player,” center Bradley Bozeman said last month. “Guy knows the game plan, he knows the playbook. He’s one of those computer chips out there, kind of knows everything. Great to have that guy out there. When I’m not for sure, I know he has my back to help me out, get things fixed on the field.”
With Mekari’s extension, the Ravens now have five tackles with starting experience under contract through next season. Stanley, an All-Pro in 2019, will be returning from his second straight season-ending ankle injury. Villanueva, who’s started 15 up-and-down games this season, turns 34 in September and could be a salary-cap casualty. Second-year lineman Tyre Phillips has been injury-prone, and his future could be at guard. Ja’Wuan James is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon that’s pushed back his return until 2022.
Mekari, who’s played through ankle and hand injuries this season, could be the favorite to start at right tackle entering next year.
“I’ve seen a guy that’s just playing the position, really, in all honesty, about as well as you could expect it to be played,” coach John Harbaugh said in October. “I couldn’t be more pleased with him — run blocking, pass protection — [and] his versatility, obviously, but he’s locked in at right tackle, and I couldn’t ask for a better player there right now.”
News
Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?
By CARLA K. JOHNSON
Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?
Yes, but U.S. health officials say early data suggests they may be less sensitive at picking it up.
Government recommendations for using at-home tests haven’t changed. People should continue to use them when a quick result is important.
“The bottom line is the tests still detect COVID-19 whether it is delta or alpha or omicron,” says Dr. Emily Volk, president of the College of American Pathologists.
Government scientists have been checking to make sure the rapid tests still work as each new variant comes along. And this week, the Food and Drug Administration said preliminary research indicates they detect omicron, but may have reduced sensitivity. The agency noted it’s still studying how the tests perform with the variant, which was first detected in late November.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said the FDA wanted to be “totally transparent” by noting the sensitivity might come down a bit, but that the tests remain important.
There are many good uses for at-home tests, Volk says. Combined with vaccination, they can make you more comfortable about gathering with family and friends.
If you’ve been exposed to a person who tested positive but you don’t have symptoms, a rapid test five days later can give a good indication of whether you caught the virus. It can also help if you’re not sure whether your runny nose or sore throat is COVID-19.
But consider the context when looking at results. If you feel sick after going out to a nightclub in an area with high infection rates, for example, you should look at a negative result from an at-home test with a little more skepticism, Volk says.
Following up with a PCR test is a good idea, she says. Those tests are more accurate and are done at testing sites and hospitals.
______
The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:
How can I protect myself from the new omicron variant?
Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for children?
Can your pet get COVID-19?
News
Sunday at Lambeau Field: Vikings trying to stay in playoff race, Packers hope to clinch NFC’s top seed
VIKINGS (7-8) at PACKERS (12-3)
· Kickoff: 7:20 p.m. Sunday
· Where: Lambeau Field
· TV: KARE-Channel 11; Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Kathryn Tappen
· Radio: KFXN-FM 100.3; Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Greg Coleman, Ben Leber
· Series: Packers lead 63-55-3
· Line: Packers by 7
The Vikings are calling this a must-win game to stay in the NFC playoff race. If Philadelphia wins earlier in the day at Washington or Atlanta wins at Buffalo and New Orleans defeats Carolina, Minnesota would be eliminated with a loss at Lambeau Field.
The Vikings get back star running back Dalvin Cook after he missed last Sunday’s 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams while on the COVID-19 reserve list. But they will be without wide receiver Adam Thielen, out for the season after undergoing ankle surgery last Tuesday. Thielen will be replaced by K.J. Osborn.
The Packers, who clinched the NFC North two weeks ago, would clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs if they defeat Minnesota and Dallas (11-4) loses to Arizona earlier in the day. The Cowboys hold the tiebreaker if the teams tie after the Jan. 9 conclusion of the season.
The Vikings have beaten the Packers in the past two meetings, 28-22 in November 2020 at Lambeau Field and 34-31 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 11 this season. The wins have made Mike Zimmer 7-7-1 against the Packers since taking over as Vikings coach in 2014.
Before a national TV audience, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers will look to tighten his grip as favorite in the MVP race. Rodgers has thrown for 3,689 yards with 33 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
‘The Twilight Saga’ & More Movies & TV Shows You Won’t Be Able To Watch On Netflix In 2022
18-year-old suspect in carjacking, robbery turned in by his mother who said she ‘did not raise him like that’
Kelly Dodd Says Shannon’s “Afraid” of Heather, Talks Noella
Amid breakthrough year, Ravens sign RT Patrick Mekari to contract extension through 2024
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says He’s Done With ‘Fast & Furious’ Movies; Slams Vin Diesel as ‘Manipulative’
Year 2021 Data Cements Bitcoin As Risk-On Asset
#LaurenSmithFields Black Woman Dies In Connecticut, Family Says Cops Won’t Question The White Man She Was With Because He’s A ‘Nice Guy’
Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Plunging Swimsuit In Gorgeous New Vacation Photos
Mexico’s CBDCs Out Officially by 2024
How To Watch The ‘Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts’ Reunion Special
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News2 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies