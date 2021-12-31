Connect with us

Bitcoin

2022 Will be a Competitive Year as Major Coins Striving Hard for Supremacy

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Interesting Predictions by 13 Great Experts for Crypto in 2022
  • Dogecoin is stumbling after its infamous fall, while XRP remains in limbo.
  • Like our society, a shift in the crypto world is approaching.

For Bitcoin and other crypto assets, 2021 was one of the most exciting years in recent times. NFTs and the metaverse entered a new phase as values of various crypto tokens on various blockchains skyrocketed. With 2022 rapidly approaching, crypto traders have begun scheming towards a new year. Crypto supporters expect a change in the crypto directory’s market cap ranks. Recently, a slew of useful digital currencies has emerged.

There has been a massive rise in NFTs, metaverse projects, along with Terra (LUNA), Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), Solana (SOL) protocols. The flawless surge has left projects like Cardano and XRP in the dust.

Rearrangement of Market Cap Rankings

The aforementioned cryptocurrency growth measures, together with fundamentals, usefulness, and advancements, have been propellants. Industry supporters expect a rearrangement in the market cap rankings. Many projects have a much faster growth rate than lesser performing alts.

Cardano, XRP, and Dogecoin are among the digital currencies recently hampered. Since the Alonzo hard fork, Cardano price has been drifting in a confined range. Dogecoin is stumbling after its infamous fall, while XRP remains in limbo.

Cardano’s year-to-date gains are 593.8 percent, while XRP’s are 276.4 percent. Terra, Polygon, and Avalanche are up 13069.7%, 13,434.7%, and 3,431.3% respectively. Polkadot, Crypto.com currency, Decentraland, and The Sandbox are probable top-10 cryptocurrencies.

Like our society, a shift in the crypto world is approaching. With so many higher-performing coins, the lower-performing coins will gradually fade away. However, the slower performers may soon pick up speed as well.

4 seconds ago |