3 Blues legends invest in medical marijuana dispensary in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Missouri’s first medical marijuana retail sale was just over a year ago, and now there are about 180,000 registered patients with authorized use cards. Just over 15,000 license holders are St. Louis County residents.
“Hippos” is the only medical marijuana dispensary operating in the Chesterfield Valley. It is a “seed-to-sale” company, meaning they grow what they sell. Two of their main investors are former Blues legends Brett Hull and Kelly Chase. The third is Barret Jackman. Hull and Chase had the details from the store in Chesterfield.
Hippos is located at 17409 – G Chesterfield Airport Road in Chesterfield. Click here for more information.
Top 5 in ’22: the St. Louis news stories that will have us talking
ST. LOUIS–One theme for 2022 could be “decisions, decisions”. You could probably make that argument for most years, but as we look at some of the biggest stories in the area heading into the new year, it feels like an apt place to start. Our region, like the rest of the world, faces decisions about how we’ll continue to address the COVID pandemic and its many facets. The St. Louis area faces many decisions about how to spend an unprecedented amount of money that will be flowing into the area for a variety of reasons.
Voters face many important decisions at the ballot box in 2022, highlighted by a U.S. Senate race that could have the nation’s attention. St. Louis and St. Louis County have choices to make about who will lead their respective police departments. And there’s a new man in charge on the field for the Cardinals, who will have many of his own decisions to make–assuming owners and players agree on a new contract in time to avoid disruption to the season.
In no particular, here’s a look at five stories to watch in 2022.
COVID
As 2022 begins, we still find ourselves in the midst of a pandemic almost two years later. More than a year into a vaccine regime, variants are the concern. Health officials are concerned that the St. Louis region is headed toward a “Winter Surge” thanks to the Omicron variant. The potential surge comes at the same time Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won a string of court victories related to limiting mitigation mandates for things like vaccines and masks. Many St. Louis area school districts will remove mask requirements when school returns in January. Will access to testing improve in 2022? Will more boosters be needed? Will children younger than 5 years old be able to get vaccinated? State lawmakers in 2021 passed legislation that limits public health orders. Will further measures to clarify those orders be on the table? So many of the questions we asked in 2021 will continue to get asked in 2022.
‘BILLION$’
Between the NFL settlement, COVID relief, and the recently passed federal infrastructure bill, there is an unprecedented amount of money being poured into the St. Louis region, on both sides of the river. Together it has the potential to make a generational impact on the region. While the funds coming by way of legislation have specific targets as drawn up by the law, the roughly $500 million from the settlement of the Rams lawsuit to be divided between the regional stadium authority, St. Louis and St. Louis County still has an uncertain future. Mayor Tishaura Jones and County Executive Sam Page haven’t disclosed the criteria that will be used to divide up the funds. Some city leaders have already said the city should get a greater cut than the county since the county didn’t contribute to efforts to keep the Rams in town. Will the regional stadium authority’s share go toward paying for upgrades at the convention center? The uncertainty speaks to one of the reasons some fans hoped the lawsuit would lead to an expansion team as part of a settlement. A team is a tangible asset the community can see instead of the result of a political deal.
US SENATE RACE
Roy Blunt’s decision not to seek re-election has created a crowded GOP primary field looking to keep what is widely believed to be a safe Republican seat in party hands come November. Former Governor Eric Greitens, state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, U.S. Rep. Billy Long, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey and Missouri Senate Pro Tem Dave Schatz have already declared on the GOP side. U.S. Rep. Jason Smith has also been considering the race. Former State Senator Scott Sifton and Marine veteran Lucas Kunce have declared their intentions on the Democratic side. No one can file until February 22. Pundits have already wondered out loud if a Greitens primary win, in particular, would put the seat up for grabs in a general election, to the point where some are pleading with former President Donald Trump not to endorse the former governor who resigned under pressure of legal and ethical scandals in 2018. If Democrats sense that Greitens could clinch the GOP nomination, could it push a higher profile candidate into the race on their side?
POLICE CHIEFS WANTED
Both St. Louis and St. Louis County are in search of new leadership. Chief John Hayden announced he would step down in St. Louis this coming February, while Lt. Col. Kenneth Gregory is currently the Acting Chief after Mary Barton announced her resignation in July after accepting a $290,000 settlement for a discrimination complaint. As our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report, the city’s search is tied up in political turf wars, while the county’s search hasn’t yet started.
NEW CARDINAL IN CHARGE
The youngest manager in a major league dugout to start the season will be Oliver Marmol, who succeeded Mike Shildt after Shildt got sideways with the front office and was fired in a move that stunned the baseball world. How will Marmol handle what could be a rushed start of the season depending on negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement? How will he manage what very well could be the last year for both Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina in Cardinals uniforms? What about the expected arrival of the designated hitter, and juggling a bullpen? The Cardinals failed to add pitching depth last offseason, and were dangerously shorthanded when injuries struck the rotation in 2021. Has the front office done enough for 2022? How will Marmol respond if the major additions stop at pitcher Steven Matz?
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from practice again, availability against Rams in doubt
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not participate in the portion of practice visible to reporters Friday, casting doubt on his chances of playing in Sunday’s crucial game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Jackson practiced Wednesday for the first time since he hobbled off the field with an ankle injury in the second quarter of team’s Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He limped noticeably during his limited work and did not practice Thursday.
If he’s not available, the Ravens will likely go with backup Tyler Huntley, who returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. Josh Johnson, who started in the Ravens’ Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, has also prepared to play against the Rams.
Other Ravens who did not appear at the portion of practice open to reporters were: cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest), wide receiver Marquise Brown (illness), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot), guard Ben Powers (toe), running back Latavius Murray and defensive end Calais Campbell.
The Ravens had hoped Averett, their top remaining cornerback, would recover in time to face the Rams, with their deadly connection of quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. But Averett has not practiced all week.
Campbell played limited snaps against the Bengals but has not appeared on the Ravens’ injury report this week and routinely takes rest days.
Brauchler: Polis bows to public pressure and corrupts justice
On the eve of the New Years holiday, Gov. Jared Polis hijacked the criminal justice system, derailed the judicial process, and violated his own posted guidelines about clemency to reduce Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence to the lowest level for a similar crime in memory — 10 years. It is an injustice and Polis has again proven himself to be ill-suited to exercise the massive powers of the governor’s office.
The mishandling of the case of 23-year-old truck driver Aguilera-Mederos, who was convicted of causing a crash that burned four people to death and severely injured six others, risks causing significant damage to the credibility of an already bruised criminal justice system.
The mandated 110-year sentence was excessive, but the existing process to correct that was derailed by the hasty, poorly-informed, and hyper-political reaction of Polis. The greatest risk to the perceived integrity of our system is how due process and the pursuit of justice have been corrupted by an online petition, a social media influencer, and the frenetic reactions of our feckless elected leaders to both.
To be clear: passion and politics are poison for public prosecution.
First, what Mederos did was no accident. Not even close.
On Oct. 15, after considering the complete and emotional testimony of Aguilera-Mederos, a Jefferson County jury the defendant helped pick needed only a few hours to convict him of 27 counts, the most serious of which rejected the claim of a mere accident. The jury unanimously found that the driver’s conduct amounted to far more than negligence or even recklessness. Instead, the jury found that “under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, he knowingly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another person.” This was not, as The Post described it in its editorial demanding immediate clemency, a “negligent homicide” case.
Second, whether the homicidal outcome of a crime was the product of intent has never been dispositive of whether the killer should serve a significant prison sentence. While defense attorneys claim that their client’s sentence is well outside the norm for similar cases, nobody (media outlets included) has yet pointed to another case in which a Coloradan killed four people, severely injured six and received less than a lengthy prison sentence, let alone the Polis’ arbitrarily determined 10-year sentence. . Did Kim Kardashian, who tweeted that Polis was a good man who would do the right thing, influence his decision?
Due to Colorado’s untruth-in-sentencing scheme, Mederos’ will likely be paroled after only 5 years. That’s 6 months for each of Mederos’ victims — deceased and seriously injured. Polis’ light sentence is historic. That is an injustice of historic proportions.
There are other recent cases that help put this case into perspective.
In 2018, in Douglas County, a 27-year-old man high on meth and speeding in a stolen F-150 truck made the split-second decision to pass into oncoming traffic. He crushed an oncoming car, seriously injuring a two-year-old child (mercifully, now physically recovered) and killing both parents. Nobody accused him of intentionally causing the death of the victims. Nonetheless, a jury convicted him of the same first-degree assault charges with the same prison and consecutive sentence mandates as in the present trucker case. As a result, he was sentenced to fifty years in prison. No doubt the trucker here was not high or drunk, nor was he operating a stolen vehicle. But the trucker — who also did not intend the death of his many victims — knew he was operating the biggest, most lethal vehicle on I-70 at that time, and his sober brain was faced with no split-second decisions.
Just over 900 miles from here, a Minneapolis jury spent four days deliberating the fate of a 26-year police veteran who shot and killed a twenty-year-old man, after she mistook her handgun for her Taser. Nobody accused her of intentionally causing the death of the victim. The jury convicted her of manslaughter and she is likely to be sentenced to prison for up to fifteen years.
If fifteen years in prison for a split-second, lethal mistake that tragically took the life of one is justice, and fifty years in prison is justice for a meth-enhanced split-second decision that killed two and injured a baby … how many years of prison for a man whose lethal judgment occurred multiple times over many miles and minutes of contemplation, who ignored numerous opportunities to avoid a collision, and whose conduct resulted in four dead and six more seriously injured?
The Mederos online petition of nearly five million unverified people who do not live in our state is premised on a lie. The petition declares that Mederos’ conduct was not a criminal act and that he “took responsibility showed up and severely apologized to the victims families.” His conduct was undeniably criminal, even if the level of that criminality was contested by Mederos’ attorneys. And the driver did not “take responsibility,” unless the petition drafter has redefined such term to include rejecting a plea bargain and, instead, insisting on pleading guilty to a mere traffic ticket — as described by District Attorney Alexis King.
Unless you believe Mederos should be released from the courtroom with no further incarceration, Polis should have let the justice system run its course.
The legislative calls to remove from district attorneys their discretion to use mandatory and consecutive prison sentences because of this case are unnecessary and ill-advised. When a doctor performs excessive and unnecessary surgery, we don’t prohibit surgery or ban scalpels; we get a new doctor. Legislators need to look no farther than Attorney General Phil Weiser’s decision to indict the defendants who collectively killed Elijah McClain in Aurora with mandatory prison assault charges, instead of probation-eligible manslaughter charges. The legislature should let the system run its course.
King, the prosecutor in the Mederos case, has some explaining to do as well. Within moments of the progressive backlash following Mederos’ sentencing hearing, King hurriedly announced she would welcome reconsideration of the predictable sentence. Only days later, she filed unprecedented motions to resentence Mederos. In 27 years, as a prosecutor and defense attorney, I have never seen anything like this. King, who sought out this office and duly won election to it, owes the public transparency and accountability. She owes the public answers to obvious questions: What plea bargain offer did King make to the defendant and how did he respond to it? What was his offer, if any?
Before trial began, King knew that the minimum sentence for the successful prosecution of the charges she brought would be at least 110 years. If such a sentence is unjust, she was ethically obligated not to pursue such an outcome.
The handling of this case creates serious skepticism about the intersection of politics and prosecution. There should be one, but here we are, at the corner of Polis and King.
George Brauchler is a former district attorney from the 18th Judicial District in Aurora and is a regular columnist for The Denver Post.
