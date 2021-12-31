3 Blues legends invest in medical marijuana dispensary in Chesterfield

On the eve of the New Years holiday, Gov. Jared Polis hijacked the criminal justice system, derailed the judicial process, and violated his own posted guidelines about clemency to reduce Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence to the lowest level for a similar crime in memory — 10 years. It is an injustice and Polis has again proven himself to be ill-suited to exercise the massive powers of the governor’s office.

The mishandling of the case of 23-year-old truck driver Aguilera-Mederos, who was convicted of causing a crash that burned four people to death and severely injured six others, risks causing significant damage to the credibility of an already bruised criminal justice system.

The mandated 110-year sentence was excessive, but the existing process to correct that was derailed by the hasty, poorly-informed, and hyper-political reaction of Polis. The greatest risk to the perceived integrity of our system is how due process and the pursuit of justice have been corrupted by an online petition, a social media influencer, and the frenetic reactions of our feckless elected leaders to both.

To be clear: passion and politics are poison for public prosecution.

First, what Mederos did was no accident. Not even close.

On Oct. 15, after considering the complete and emotional testimony of Aguilera-Mederos, a Jefferson County jury the defendant helped pick needed only a few hours to convict him of 27 counts, the most serious of which rejected the claim of a mere accident. The jury unanimously found that the driver’s conduct amounted to far more than negligence or even recklessness. Instead, the jury found that “under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, he knowingly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another person.” This was not, as The Post described it in its editorial demanding immediate clemency, a “negligent homicide” case.

Second, whether the homicidal outcome of a crime was the product of intent has never been dispositive of whether the killer should serve a significant prison sentence. While defense attorneys claim that their client’s sentence is well outside the norm for similar cases, nobody (media outlets included) has yet pointed to another case in which a Coloradan killed four people, severely injured six and received less than a lengthy prison sentence, let alone the Polis’ arbitrarily determined 10-year sentence. . Did Kim Kardashian, who tweeted that Polis was a good man who would do the right thing, influence his decision?

Due to Colorado’s untruth-in-sentencing scheme, Mederos’ will likely be paroled after only 5 years. That’s 6 months for each of Mederos’ victims — deceased and seriously injured. Polis’ light sentence is historic. That is an injustice of historic proportions.

There are other recent cases that help put this case into perspective.

In 2018, in Douglas County, a 27-year-old man high on meth and speeding in a stolen F-150 truck made the split-second decision to pass into oncoming traffic. He crushed an oncoming car, seriously injuring a two-year-old child (mercifully, now physically recovered) and killing both parents. Nobody accused him of intentionally causing the death of the victims. Nonetheless, a jury convicted him of the same first-degree assault charges with the same prison and consecutive sentence mandates as in the present trucker case. As a result, he was sentenced to fifty years in prison. No doubt the trucker here was not high or drunk, nor was he operating a stolen vehicle. But the trucker — who also did not intend the death of his many victims — knew he was operating the biggest, most lethal vehicle on I-70 at that time, and his sober brain was faced with no split-second decisions.

Just over 900 miles from here, a Minneapolis jury spent four days deliberating the fate of a 26-year police veteran who shot and killed a twenty-year-old man, after she mistook her handgun for her Taser. Nobody accused her of intentionally causing the death of the victim. The jury convicted her of manslaughter and she is likely to be sentenced to prison for up to fifteen years.

If fifteen years in prison for a split-second, lethal mistake that tragically took the life of one is justice, and fifty years in prison is justice for a meth-enhanced split-second decision that killed two and injured a baby … how many years of prison for a man whose lethal judgment occurred multiple times over many miles and minutes of contemplation, who ignored numerous opportunities to avoid a collision, and whose conduct resulted in four dead and six more seriously injured?

The Mederos online petition of nearly five million unverified people who do not live in our state is premised on a lie. The petition declares that Mederos’ conduct was not a criminal act and that he “took responsibility showed up and severely apologized to the victims families.” His conduct was undeniably criminal, even if the level of that criminality was contested by Mederos’ attorneys. And the driver did not “take responsibility,” unless the petition drafter has redefined such term to include rejecting a plea bargain and, instead, insisting on pleading guilty to a mere traffic ticket — as described by District Attorney Alexis King.

Unless you believe Mederos should be released from the courtroom with no further incarceration, Polis should have let the justice system run its course.

The legislative calls to remove from district attorneys their discretion to use mandatory and consecutive prison sentences because of this case are unnecessary and ill-advised. When a doctor performs excessive and unnecessary surgery, we don’t prohibit surgery or ban scalpels; we get a new doctor. Legislators need to look no farther than Attorney General Phil Weiser’s decision to indict the defendants who collectively killed Elijah McClain in Aurora with mandatory prison assault charges, instead of probation-eligible manslaughter charges. The legislature should let the system run its course.

King, the prosecutor in the Mederos case, has some explaining to do as well. Within moments of the progressive backlash following Mederos’ sentencing hearing, King hurriedly announced she would welcome reconsideration of the predictable sentence. Only days later, she filed unprecedented motions to resentence Mederos. In 27 years, as a prosecutor and defense attorney, I have never seen anything like this. King, who sought out this office and duly won election to it, owes the public transparency and accountability. She owes the public answers to obvious questions: What plea bargain offer did King make to the defendant and how did he respond to it? What was his offer, if any?

Before trial began, King knew that the minimum sentence for the successful prosecution of the charges she brought would be at least 110 years. If such a sentence is unjust, she was ethically obligated not to pursue such an outcome.

The handling of this case creates serious skepticism about the intersection of politics and prosecution. There should be one, but here we are, at the corner of Polis and King.

George Brauchler is a former district attorney from the 18th Judicial District in Aurora and is a regular columnist for The Denver Post.

