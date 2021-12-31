Bitcoin
3 Promising Crypto to Watch Out for in Upcoming Year
- In 2021, Solana returned about 12,650 percent.
- Avalanche is a popular Ethereum alternative.
Most cryptocurrencies had a bad December. Many prominent crypto’s are trading considerably below recent highs as investors flee risky investments. Consequently, the crypto market will likely remain turbulent in the next year as well.
Let’s look at the top 3 cryptos to watch out for in 2022.
1. Ethereum
Based on market value, Ethereum is already the second-largest cryptocurrency. It also has the most common blockchain. Surprisingly, almost 40 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are based on the ETH platform.
Ethereum may have a better year in 2021. Phase 2 of the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade is due in 2022. This will apply to the whole Ethereum network. Moreover, the upgraded Ethereum blockchain will be speedier, scalable, less energy-intensive, and have reduced transaction costs by 2023.
2. Solana
In 2021, Solana returned about 12,650 percent. Furthermore, this followed a broad cryptocurrency sell-off in the latter two months of the year. However, Solana is the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap for two reasons. Its blockchain can handle up to 65,000 transactions per second. And it just costs around $0.00025 every transaction.
These benefits have enticed many new developers. Moreover, Solana boasts “the fastest-growing crypto ecosystem” with over 400 projects. Moreover, these initiatives include NFT marketplaces and a variety of DeFi applications.
3. Avalanche
Based on the market cap, Avalanche is the third strongest cryptocurrency. After an almost 3,350 percent rise in 2021, it’s significant enough to be ranked 11th on CoinMarketCap’s top cryptocurrencies list. Furthermore, Avalanche is a popular Ethereum alternative. In several aspects, Avalanche outperforms Solana. Moreover, the revenue from decentralized applications is also higher than Solana.
Avalanche outruns Solana in one crucial section. Adding a transaction takes less than two seconds, making it the quickest blockchain that supports smart contracts.
Bitcoin Long Traders Bear The Weight As Liquidations Continue
Bitcoin liquidations have continued as the year draws to an end. The year has been rocked with liquidations that have gone past the $100 billion mark and there does not seem to be a stop even as 2022 rolls around. Long traders have had to bear the brunt of the losses given the recent downtrend. As bitcoin looks set to finish the year off below $50K, these losses will continue well into the year.
Bitcoin Liquidations Continue
Data on the 12 and 24-hour scales on Coinglass shows that bitcoin liquidations have not really slowed down. This number has climbed for the past 12 hours as of the time of this writing and has grown past $31 million in the same time period. For the 24-hour volume, the number is much higher at $46 million but shows more losses recorded over the last 2 hours than the whole day.
This follows the general trend of 2021 that has seen long traders suffer tremendously in the market. While there certainly was money to be made for these long traders due to the various bull rallies that the market experienced, the crashes were swift and brutal leading to quick liquidations that went into the billions of dollars.
BTC trading at $47K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Bitcoin short traders have been doing well with the downtrend as bears continue to drag BTC’s price down. The majority of the liquidations recorded for the digital assets have been for long traders. The highest volume has been from crypto exchange Binance which hosts the majority of traders in the market given its trading volume.
Ethereum Trades Not Left Out
Bitcoin traders are not the only ones suffering the effects of ongoing market liquidations. Ethereum traders are also bearing a significant portion of the weight with this. The digital asset has also seen traders get rekt on both the 12 and 24-hour time frames, with liquidations going into the tens of millions.
Like bitcoin, the 12-hour liquidations have made more impact than their 24-hour counterparts. Ethereum liquidations for the past 12 hours have come out to over $21 million. While on the 24-hour scale, there have been a total of $38 million in liquidations going on.
Long traders are once again seeing the majority of the losses. Since ETH’s price, moving in tandem with that of bitcoin has continued to decline, these long traders are seeing their positions liquidated and are incurring heavy losses. Additionally, Binance is also the exchange recording most of the liquidations on this end.
LUNA traders are also feeling some of the heat with over $2 million liquidated in the past 24 hours. If the market continues its current trend, traders may only be seeing what is the start of a stretched-out period of liquidations.
Featured image from Time.com, chart from TradingView.com
More Crypto Games Than Ever Before Appear at Casinos
If you’ve bet with Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies before, you’ll understand new crypto casinos are springing up all the time. You’ll probably also know that the days of homebrew titles are behind us, with many of today’s top casino games now playable with BTC, LTC, ETH and others. Just how many and what types of cryptocurrency games can you expect to play at top casinos, though.
There are several thousand games at Rollers.io and similar casinos, and many of those span the most popular genres around. Let’s take a closer look at the specific crypto casino games you should expect to see in any betting site worth its salt in 2021.
Play Virtually All Major Slot Hits
Pop into the “right casino”, and you’ll find virtually all major slot machines available to play as cryptocurrency-friendly releases. Of course, there are always one or two software providers who haven’t yet made the leap to offering crypto-friendly slots, but most have. Today, games like NetEnt’s Starburst, Pragmatic Play’s Wolf Gold, and Play ‘n Go’s Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead are can all be played with cryptocurrencies, or at least with Bitcoin.
Try Your Hand at RNG Table Games
While slots form the lion’s share of any cryptocurrency casino’s arsenal of games, they aren’t the only titles you can choose from. Many traditional casino games are available to play, too, including baccarat, blackjack, roulette, and table poker. You’ll also find craps, dice games, Asian favorites like Sic Bo and others. These games can appear in one of two formats. RNG games (random number generator) are played against an AI dealer, with no human element present. Each hand is determined at random using an algorithm.
Opt for Realism with Live Dealer Casino Titles
The other way that you can play table games is to opt for the live dealer approach. Evolution Gaming, Ezugi and many top live dealer providers have also made their games crypto-friendly. These games are played over a live video stream and feature a human dealer. These games include most of the same table games as you’ll find with RNG release, albeit with the game show, money wheel, and Asian favorites like Dragon Tiger, Teen Patti and Andar Bahar thrown in.
The sense of atmosphere and realism brought to human-led games is unrivaled and blows most RNG table games out of the water. Even so, the short betting windows and sense of urgency involved may not be every crypto casino player’s cup of tea.
Something Simple with No Experience Necessary
If you prefer something simpler, perhaps games with no experience necessary, these options are also available to play at crypto casinos. They include keno and bingo games, scratch cards, fixed odds, instant win titles and even virtual sports betting games. While simplistic, the basic idea behind them is that you can sit down to play with no experience or foreknowledge of how these games work.
Ultimately, It’s All Down to the Software Providers
Ultimately, the array of crypto-friendly games you can find at online casinos comes down to the content partnerships it has with software providers. Some sites sign deals with global behemoths such as SoftSwiss, giving them access to an immense selection of games. Others feature open gaming platforms, where the biggest providers host games from fledgling developers. Sites such as Rollers.io have naturally crafted excellent partnerships with many of today’s leading developers to ensure that there is plenty for you to enjoy when you choose to play cryptocurrency games at their sites.
Image: Pixabay
Ariane Capital Notes Stellar Crypto Investment Fund Performance Despite 2021’s Bearish Periods
Geneva, Switzerland, 31st December, 2021,
Ariane Capital notes strong growth throughout 2021, paving the way for bigger and better things in 2022 and beyond. Navigating the crypto waters at an early stage allowed the team to build up years of expertise and remain ahead of the market. As a result, its products have proven very powerful and continue to provide investors with optimal returns regardless of market conditions.
Mainstream institutions and investors have come around on cryptocurrencies. While initially labelled as “worthless speculative pseudo-assets-, the overall appeal of crypto assets has increased dramatically. There is tremendous untapped potential for these assets and everyone wants a piece of the action.
Growing demand for exposure to crypto-assets allows crypto investment funds to capitalise on the momentum. Ariane Capital, a renowned multi-family office, is one of the few European financial players with expertise in crypto matters since 2014. Being an early-stage believer has positioned the company as a top contender among crypto investment funds.
Ariane Capital provides powerful tools and vehicles to its clients, ARBA FUND, designed to look for arbitrage opportunities, noted a monthly performance of +0.12% in May 2021. Remarkable, as all markets lost over 50% in that month, yet the ARBA FUND solution still turned a profit. Moreover, the ARBA FUND performance for 2020 was +41.75%, with 2021’s result being closer to +15%. Continual growth and performance are essential.
Benjamin GUEZ co-founders of Ariane capital said “Many of our peers are entering the cryptocurrency world, which I believe is good for the industry as a whole. It should be noted, however, that this is a world of insiders that is difficult to access: if you don’t have a strong experienced team, mistakes can easily happen”.
ARBA SPIN is a relatively new certificate-based vehicle focused on absolute performance. One month after launching the product, the product noted a +12.5% yield despite bearish conditions affecting all markets. Thanks to Ariane Capital’s management team and its focus on alpha generator qualities, that performance is possible. Identifying opportunities ahead of time creates a competitive edge not found anywhere else.
About Ariane Capital
As proposals for investment funds dedicated to cryptocurrencies flourish, ARIANE CAPITAL is on top of the game, having accumulated more than seven years of experience in the world of crypto assets.
Visit our website: https://arianecapital.com/
