50 Cent’s Kids: What To know About His Relationship With His 2 Children
The ‘In Da Club’ rapper has two sons with two different women. Sadly, he is estranged from his eldest child, as they have publicly feuded for years. Find out all about 50 Cent’s kids here.
50 Cent has dominated the hip hop world since the release of his album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ in 2003. With his single “In Da Club” becoming the most listened-to song in radio history within a week at the time, per Billboard, the 46-year-old Queens, New York native, quickly became a household name. He then started his own music label, G-Unit Records, and swept the charts again with his third studio effort, 2005’s The Massacre.
Since then, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has gone on to release several more albums, starred in a film and even began his own production companies. He not only stars in the hit Starz drama Power, but also serves as co-creator and executive producer. He also has his hand in many business ventures, including SMS Audio and SK Energy.
In his personal life, 50 Cent has welcomed two sons with two different women. Although he is estranged to his eldest son Marquise Jackson and currently in a bitter feud with him, the entertainer often gushes over his youngest, Sire Jackson. Find out all about Fiddy’s relationship with his boys, below.
Marquise Jackson
Marquise, who was born on October 13, 1997, has been estranged from his father for over a decade, due in part to the rapper’s tumultuous split with Marquise’s mother, Shaniqua Thompkins, in 2008. After the former couple went their separate ways, Shaniqua claimed 50 Cent promised her his $4 million Long Island Mansion. While she and Marquise were residing in it, the house burned to the ground, with Shaniqua alleging her ex had something to do with it. Although 50 Cent was cleared of any wrongdoing, the former couple continued to feud, which has resulted in a rift between Fiddy and Marquise.
“It completely went south when I was probably like 10 or 11,” Marquise told Rap-Up in 2017. “He wasn’t really around enough. It kind of dwindled down as time went on and certain events happened.” He said he always thought of his father as Superman while he was growing up. “But then, as I got older, you start realizing things or you start seeing certain patterns and it takes an effect on your relationship with people,” Marquise added. “That’s what happened with me and my father. He’s still alive but I can’t tell you our last conversation or the last time we even had a dialogue.”
The feud has escalated since, with 50 Cent saying he wouldn’t mind if Marquise was “hit by a bus” in 2018. The insult came after Marquise shared a snap of himself hanging out with the son of Supreme McGriff, one of 50’s rivals, on Instagram. Fiddy commented, “if both these little n—-s got hit by a bus, I wouldn’t have a bad day.” Although the “Candy Shop” singer walked back the comment, tweeting he had “zero ill will towards anyone living,” the damage had been done.
Sire Jackson
Sire, on the other hand, appears to be the apple of 50 Cent’s eye. Born on September 1, 2012 to Fiddy and his girlfriend at the time, model Daphne Joy, Sire has already been living the high life. When he was just 2 years old, he landed a $700,000 contract with Kidz Safe headphones. “He’s got a [modeling] deal now with Kidz Safe,” 50 Cent announced during an interview with Power 105.1, per E!. “They paid him a big payment, too. He’s super cute, you gotta pay for it.” The doting dad also revealed he set up a trust fund for Sire, saying he wanted his son to enjoy his riches when he was more mature.
And speaking of riches, in 2019 Fiddy treated Sire to an insane shopping spree for Christmas. The actor spent $100,000 to rent out an entire Toys R Us store for the little tyke to shop ’til he dropped, according to E!. The exciting day was revealed on Daphne’s Instagram, where she posted several pics of the holiday surprise, captioning it, “When I asked my Dad for the ‘WHOLE Toys R Us Store’ for Christmas I didn’t think he would actually do it, but he did.” Another post read, “Sire’s in utter shock right now and disbelief.”
50 Cent also gushed about Sire during the 2021 Christmas holiday. Posting adorable pics of Sire wearing a tiger hat and hoodie by a Christmas tree, he wrote, “look at my boy, SIRE on some let’s play video games for money DadNo . you ain’t got no money so i can’t win. LOL” Looks like Sire is in for many more special holidays in the years ahead.
Dallas Dupree Young: 5 Things To Know About The 15-Year-Old Breakout Of ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4
Dallas Dupree Young is a newcomer to season 4 of Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai,’ and he makes quite the impact. Here’s what to know about the talented teenage actor.
Cobra Kai is back! Season 4 of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated comedy series started streaming on Friday, December 31. The series is a sequel to the original The Karate Kid films and stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, and more. The new season introduces several new cast members, including 15-year-old breakout star Dallas Dupree Young. Dallas plays Kenny, who is bullied by kids at school, including Anthony LaRusso (Griffin Santopietro), and ends up as a new member of Cobra Kai.
So who is Dallas Dupree Young? Below, HollywoodLife has rounded up five key facts about the teenage actor, who’s already made a splash in Hollywood.
1. Dallas is the youngest cast member on ‘Cobra Kai.’
At 15 years old, Dallas is the youngest cast member on Cobra Kai. He talked about that distinction in a written piece with Backstage.com, which was published days before the new season began streaming. “I knew being the youngest cast member on set would encourage me to hone my craft, but I didn’t anticipate how much I would also learn about professionalism,” Dallas said. “Watching my talented, more experienced (and intuitive) co-stars made me strive to be more focused. But watching them, I also saw how much value there is in being kind, and in always taking care of your peers—especially newcomers, like I was.”
2. He’s been on numerous TV shows already.
Dallas started acting at 9 years old, and he’s already had a pretty impressive career. He’s been in shows like The Good Place, The Fosters, Good Trouble, Cousins for Life, Mixed-ish, and 9-1-1, according to his IMDb page. Now that he’s on a show as popular as Cobra Kai, there’s no doubt that his career is going to continue to flourish over time.
3. His father is famous.
Dallas’ father is Eric Young, 54, a former MLB star. Eric played second base and left field during his MLB career from 1992 to 2006. He was on the Dodgers, Rockies, Cubs, Brewers, Giants, Rangers, and Padres. In 2010, he started as a coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He then switched to the Colorado Rockies, before getting a job as first base coach for the Atlanta Braves in 2018.
In a Feb. 2021 interview with MLB, Eric talked about Dallas’ budding career as an actor. “It’s unbelievable. He’s so mature and humble and he understands what hard work can do for you. You can tell that he loves it. That’s what I told both of my boys, ‘Whatever you do, make sure you love it.’ Dallas loves acting.”
4. He is on Instagram.
Dallas’ fans can catch him on Instagram, where he has over 47,000 followers (and counting!) He typically posts footage from his acting projects, including some behind-the-scenes stuff from Cobra Kai. He also documents some of the fun things he does like vacations with his family and friends.
5. Dallas has more projects in the works.
Dallas’ future is looking bright. Following Cobra Kai, Dallas’ next project coming out is The Royal. It is a biography movie starring Nic Bishop and LisaRaye McCoy. He plays a young Willie Mays Aiken. The adult version of Willie is played by Amin Joseph. Dallas will also star as Tommy in the upcoming drama film 1-800-Hot-Nite. He will also appear in the Goonies re-enactment TV movie, as Logan. All of these projects are expected to be out in 2022.
New Year’s Eve 2022: How To Watch The Ball Drop During Times Square Countdown
Are you done with 2021? Blow one last kiss to this year while watching the ball drop in New York City’s Times Square. Here’s how you can do it!
Following the ups and many downs of 2021, it’s time to bid farewell to this year – and what better way to do it than by watching the ball drop in Times Square? After a year without spectators, the public will be allowed back into the heart of Manhattan to celebrate New Year’s Eve, but if you can’t make it – or would rather not be among the masses – no worries! You can watch the ball drop from the comfort of your own home. For those without cable, you can watch the livestream below, courtesy of TimesSquareNYC.org. There are no commercials, and the live stream will show “backstage access, behind-the-scenes stories and interviews with performers and other celebrities.”
For those with cable/satellite/a digital antennae, your TV will be full of NYE Goodness. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve airs on ABC, ABC.com, and the ABC App. It begins at 8 pm ET. Ryan Seacrest hosts the show for the 17th year in a row, with help from co-host Liza Koshy. The night will feature Karol G, Macklemore, Big Boi, Avril Lavigne, AJR, French Montana, Masked Wolf, and Walker Hayes. ‘
Over on CNN, there’s New Year’s Eve Celebration hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. Katy Perry is scheduled to perform from her new Las Vegas residency, and the night will also feature Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, Duran Duran, and more. Viewers can watch on CNN, via CNNGo, and the CNN mobile apps. Coverage begins at 8 pm ET.
NBC will air Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. The show will be broadcast live on NBC and live-streamed on the Peacock platform. Saweetie, Brandi Carlile, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h, and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong are some of the listed performers. This event begins a little later – at 10:30 pm ET.
The ball drop and Times Square festivities are going forth despite the spike in new COVID-19 cases driven by the highly-contagious Omicron variant. A week before the event, the city’s outgoing mayor, Bill de Blasio, announced the event would be scaled back, and additional protections would be in place to ensure a safe NYE celebration. Attendees will have to provide proof of full vaccination with a valid photo ID and wear masks during the outdoor event. “There is a lot to celebrate, and these additional safety measures will keep the fully vaccinated crowd safe and healthy as we ring in the New Year,” de Blasio said in a statement.
Mayor-elect Eric Adams, who will be sworn in right after midnight, said that New York City’s New Year’s Eve celebration “will be one of the safest against COVID as well. [de Blasio] has made the right move to take precautionary measures as we learn to live with COVID and fight the Omicron variant—and New Yorkers and visitors alike can now enjoy Times Square and the rest of our city as we ring in 2022.”
The NYE celebration will continue as other cities – Paris, Rome, Venice, Tokyo, and New Delhi – have called off their gatherings due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, per The New York Times. While NYE will go on in NYC, this year’s celebration will be smaller. Only 15,000 viewers will be allowed in. Times Square has held approximately 58,000 people in viewing areas in the past. Visitors will also not be permitted entry until 3:00 pm EST, which is much later than in past years.
Dakota Johnson Wears Black Bikini As She Hits Beach With BF Chris Martin & His Son Moses, 15
Dakota Johnson stunned in a skimpy black bikini while enjoying the beach with boyfriend Chris Martin and his son, Moses.
Beach bums! Dakota Johnson, 32, enjoyed some fun in the sun with her beau, Chris Martin, 44, and his son Moses, 15, while vacationing in Mexico. In photos you can see here, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress was spotted flaunting her stunning figure in a classic-style black bikini that showed off her impressive derrière as she enjoyed the clear blue waters of Tulum. She and Chris played around in the waves while, at one point, Moses was seen throwing a few fake punches at his dad for a fun father-son moment. Dakota later put in a sheer blue linen button-up shirt that grazed her thighs as she took a break from the sun.
Dakota and Chris have been an item since 2017, and they’ve attracted plenty of media attention along the way. Dakota recently opened up about their relationship in a Dec. 30 interview with Elle, explaining why she and the Coldplay front man have decided to stay out of the spotlight throughout their four years together.
While the pair have been seen out and about together on plenty of occasions, the couple have mostly kept their romance low-key. The High Note star noted how she loves being in a relationship with Chris to be able to wind down away from the spotlight. “We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cosy and private,” Dakota told the outlet. “Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”
While the couple may prefer “cozy and private” nights in, Chris also declared his love for Dakota during an Oct. 14 Coldplay gig in London. Before the band played their collaboration “My Universe” with with k-pop sensations BTS, Chris pointed to Dakota in the crowd. “This is about my universe, and she’s here. Yes, sir. Thank you, baby. Alright, go,” he said before the band started the song.
Even though the couple has stated how they like to keep to themselves, they’ve been showing a bit more PDA lately. The actress linked arms with her beau as they went for a romantic stroll in Mallorca, Spain over the summer, and they were also seen holding hands after the London premiere of Dakota’s new movie The Lost Daughter in October.
