Biden, Putin hold call as tensions mount over Ukraine crisis
WILMINGTON, Del. — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin spoke Thursday amid growing alarm over Russia’s troop buildup near Ukraine, a simmering crisis that has become further complicated in recent days as the Kremlin has stepped up its calls for security guarantees and test fired hypersonic missiles to underscore its demands.
Putin requested the call, the second between the leaders this month, ahead of scheduled talks between senior U.S. and Russian officials set for Jan. 10 in Geneva.
White House officials said that the call began at 3:35 p.m. EST and concluded 50 minutes later, after midnight in Moscow.
Russia has said it wants a written commitment that Ukraine will never be allowed to join NATO and that the alliance’s military equipment will not be positioned in former Soviet states, demands that the Biden administration has made clear are non-starters.
The White House said ahead of the call that Biden would tell Putin that a diplomatic path remains open even as the Russians have moved an estimated 100,000 troops toward Ukraine and Kremlin officials have turned up the volume on its demands for new guarantees from the U.S. and NATO.
Those demands are to be discussed during the talks in Geneva, but it remains unclear what, if anything, Biden would be willing to offer Putin in exchange for defusing the crisis.
Draft security documents Moscow submitted demand that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back its military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.
The U.S. and its allies have refused to offer Russia the kind of guarantees on Ukraine that Putin wants, citing NATO’s principle that membership is open to any qualifying country.
The security proposal by Moscow has raised the question of whether Putin is making unrealistic demands in the expectation of a Western rejection that would give him a pretext to invade.
Steven Pifer, a career foreign service officer who served as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in the Clinton administration, said the Biden administration could engage on some elements of Russia’s draft document if Moscow is serious about talks.
“The draft treaty’s proposed bar on any NATO military activity in Ukraine, eastern Europe, the Caucasus, or Central Asia is an overreach, but some measures to limit military exercises and activities on a reciprocal basis might be possible,” Pifer said in an analysis for Brookings Institution where he is now a senior fellow.
Biden planned to tell Putin that for there to be “real progress” in the talks they must be conducted in “a context of de-escalation rather than escalation,” according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters before the call.
The call was set up on Putin’s initiative, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.
“The goal of the conversation is clear — to continue discussing the issues that were on the agenda during the recent conversation via video conference,” Peskov told reporters.
In the Dec. 7 video call, the White House said, Biden put Moscow on notice that an invasion of Ukraine would bring sanctions and enormous harm to the Russian economy.
Patriots create roster spot placing DB Joshuah Bledsoe on injured reserve
Two and a half weeks ago, the Patriots added sixth-round rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe to their active roster.
On Thursday, they likely ended his season.
Bledsoe was placed on injured reserve with a calf injury, which will cost him at least the next three weeks. Bledsoe was a healthy scratch for both games he could have played in this year: losses at Indianapolis and versus Buffalo last weekend. Bledsoe spent all summer and most of the regular season on the Non-Football Injury list, after undergoing two wrister surgeries in the spring.
Coming out of the draft, he was billed as a versatile defensive back capable of bouncing between the slot and safety. Now, Bledsoe’s move to IR will serve as an opening for someone else.
With starting inside linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley still sidelined by COVID-19, it’s possible the Pats could activate backup linebacker Harvey Langi off injured reserve to replace him. Langi, who was designated to return earlier this week, has missed two months between stints on IR and COVID-19 reserve. He appeared in the Patriots’ first seven games of the season and made three tackles.
Zach Thomas joined by UM greats Reggie Wayne, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson as Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists are announced
Former Miami Dolphins linebacking great Zach Thomas was named a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the third consecutive year, and was joined by Miami Hurricanes legendary return man Devin Hester and wide receivers Reggie Wayne and Andre Johnson among the 15 players revealed to have made the penultimate cut.
The class will be announced live on the “NFL Honors” telecast scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 10, three days before Super Bowl in Los Angeles.
Thomas was a five-time All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowl player with the Dolphins.
Thomas’ standout career is almost identical to first-ballot Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, who was enshrined in 2017.
Thomas played in two more games (184), had one more All-Pro honor, and one fewer Pro Bowl selection than Urlacher, the 2007 Defensive Player of the Year when the Chicago Bears reached the Super Bowl.
Thomas finished his career with 1,734 total tackles, and his 1,107 solo tackles are more than any other Hall of Fame linebacker besides Ray Lewis and Derrick Brooks.
Thomas also had 17 career interceptions, four pickoffs for touchdowns, eight fumble recoveries and 20.5 sacks with Miami.
Thomas, a fifth-round pick out of Texas Tech in 1996, was inducted into the Dolphins Ring of Honor in 2012. He was also a member of the 2000′s NFL All-Decade Team.
Ten other Dolphins greats are already enshrined in the Hall of Fame: Paul Warfield, Larry Csonka, Jim Langer, Bob Griese, Larry Little, Don Shula, Dwight Stephenson, Nick Buoniconti, Dan Marino, and Jason Taylor.
Additionally, six other shorter-time former members of the Dolphins franchise — Jimmy Johnson, Junior Seau, Cris Carter, Thurman Thomas, Bobby Beathard and Bill Parcells — are also enshrined.
This is a developing story.
‘Just skyrocketing’: Massachusetts again reports highest daily coronavirus case count of pandemic
The incredibly rapid rise of coronavirus cases continued in the Bay State on Thursday, as the state yet again broke its record for most COVID-19 cases in one day as the omicron variant surges.
The daily count of 21,137 new virus cases is now the highest daily case total of the pandemic, breaking Wednesday’s tally of 15,163 cases. That’s a daily increase of 5,974 infections — a 39% spike.
The state has shattered its daily case record five times during the last eight days. The record high has gone from 7,817 cases last Wednesday to now 21,137.
“Just skyrocketing,” said Todd Ellerin, director of infectious diseases at South Shore Health. “We had a superspreading holiday just a few days ago, and then we have a superspreading holiday over the next two days.
“As contagious as omicron is, there are still steps we can take to reduce it,” he added. “Keeping your distance, opening up windows, wearing masks, getting vaccinated and getting boosted.”
The daily average percent positivity has been surging in recent weeks. The average percent positivity is now 16.44%. The rate for Thursday’s report was 17.72%.
State health officials reported 36 new COVID deaths, bringing the state’s total recorded death toll to 20,221. The daily average of deaths is now 27, compared to 77 daily deaths during the peak of last winter’s surge.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations have shot up. The 1,817 patients — a daily increase of 106 patients — is more than double the total of 906 patients from late November. The last time the state had more than 1,800 patients was on Jan. 27.
There are now 382 patients in intensive care units, and 250 patients are currently intubated.
Of the 1,817 total patients, 631 patients are fully vaccinated — or about 35%. Breakthrough hospitalizations have doubled in a month, and are now at a record high. Those who are unvaccinated are at a much higher risk for a severe case.
Overall in the Bay State, more than 5 million people are fully vaccinated, and more than 5.8 million people have gotten at least one shot. The state reported that more than 2 million people have received a booster dose.
