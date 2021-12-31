News
Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine
By AAMER MADHANI and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden warned Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine, while Putin responded that such a U.S. move could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations.
The two leaders spoke frankly for nearly an hour amid growing alarm over Russia’s troop buildup near Ukraine, a crisis that has deepened as the Kremlin has stiffened its insistence on border security guarantees and test-fired hypersonic missiles to underscore its demands.
Further U.S. sanctions “would be a colossal mistake that would entail grave consequences,” said Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov, who briefed reporters in Moscow after the Biden-Putin phone conversation. He added that Putin told Biden that Russia would act as the U.S. would if offensive weapons were deployed near American borders.
White House officials offered a far more muted post-call readout, suggesting the leaders agreed there are areas where the two sides can make meaningful progress but also differences that might be impossible to resolve.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden “urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine” and “made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine.”
Putin requested the call, the second between the leaders this month, ahead of scheduled talks between senior U.S. and Russian officials Jan. 9 and 10 in Geneva. The Geneva talks will be followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council on Jan. 12 and negotiations at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Vienna on Jan. 13.
White House officials said Thursday’s call lasted 50 minutes, ending after midnight in Moscow.
Biden told Putin the two powers now face “two paths”: diplomacy or American deterrence through sanctions, according to a senior administration official. Biden said the route taken, according to the official who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity, will “depend on Russia’s actions in the period ahead.”
Russia has made clear it wants a written commitment that Ukraine will never be allowed to join NATO and that the alliance’s military equipment will not be positioned in former Soviet states, demands that the Biden administration has rejected.
Biden told Putin a diplomatic path remains open even as the Russians have moved an estimated 100,000 troops toward Ukraine and Kremlin officials have turned up the volume on their demands for new guarantees from the U.S. and NATO.
White House officials said Biden made clear that the U.S. stands ready to exact substantial economic pain through sanctions should Putin decide to take military action in Ukraine.
Putin reacted strongly.
He “noted that it would be a mistake that our ancestors would see as a grave error. A lot of mistakes have been made over the past 30 years, and we would better avoid more such mistakes in this situation,” Ushakov said.
Russia’s demands are to be discussed during the talks in Geneva, but it remains unclear what, if anything, Biden would be willing to offer Putin in exchange for defusing the crisis.
Draft security documents Moscow submitted demand that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.
The U.S. and its allies have refused to offer Russia the kind of guarantees on Ukraine that Putin wants, citing NATO’s principle that membership is open to any qualifying country. They agreed, however, to hold talks with Russia to discuss its concerns.
The security proposal by Moscow has raised the question of whether Putin is making unrealistic demands in the expectation of a Western rejection that would give him a pretext to invade.
Steven Pifer, who served as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in the Clinton administration, said the Biden administration could engage on some elements of Russia’s draft document if Moscow is serious about talks.
Meanwhile, key NATO members have made clear there is no appetite for expanding the alliance in the near future. The U.S. and allies could also be receptive to language in the Russians’ draft document calling for establishing new consultative mechanisms, such as the NATO-Russia Council and a hotline between NATO and Russia.
“The draft treaty’s proposed bar on any NATO military activity in Ukraine, eastern Europe, the Caucasus, or Central Asia is an overreach, but some measures to limit military exercises and activities on a reciprocal basis might be possible,” Pifer, who is now a senior fellow at Brookings Institution, wrote in an analysis for the Washington think tank.
Biden and Putin, who met in Geneva in June to discuss an array of tensions in the U.S.-Russia relationship, are not expected to take part in the January talks.
Last week, Russia test-fired Zircon hypersonic missiles, a move Russian officials said was meant to help make Russia’s push for security guarantees “more convincing.” The test was the first time Zircon missiles were launched in a salvo, indicating the completion of tests before the new missile enters service with the Russian navy next year and arms its cruisers, frigates and submarines.
U.S. intelligence earlier this month determined that Russian planning was underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022, but that Putin had yet to determine whether to move forward with it.
Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s Security and Defense Council, said Thursday his country believes there is no immediate threat of a major Russian invasion.
“Our experts say that the Russian Federation just physically can’t mount a big invasion of our territory,” Danilov said. “There is a time period needed for preparations.”
The U.S. military has flown surveillance flights in Ukrainian airspace this week, including a flight Thursday by an Air Force E-8C JSTARS aircraft, according to Chuck Pritchard, a spokesman for U.S. European Command. That plane is equipped to provide intelligence on ground forces.
Russia has denied any intention of launching an invasion and, in turn, has accused Ukraine of hatching plans to try to reclaim control of territories held by Moscow-backed rebels by force. Ukraine has rejected the claim.
At the same time, Putin has warned that Moscow will have to take “adequate military-technical measures” if the West continues its “aggressive” course “on the threshold of our home.”
Last month, Putin voiced concern that NATO could potentially use the Ukrainian territory for the deployment of missiles that would be capable of reaching Moscow in just five minutes and said that Zircon would give Russia a comparable capability.
As Biden prepared for the talks with Putin, the administration also sought to highlight its commitment to Ukraine and drive home that Washington is committed to the “principle of nothing about you without you” in shaping policy that affects European allies. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Past military incursions by Putin loom large.
In 2014, Russian troops marched into the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea and seized the territory from Ukraine. Russia’s annexation of Crimea was one of the darker moments for President Barack Obama on the international stage.
The U.S.-Russia relationship was badly damaged near the end of President George W. Bush’s administration after Russia’s 2008 invasion of its neighbor Georgia after Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili ordered his troops into the breakaway region of South Ossetia.
Biden, who is spending the week in his home state of Delaware, spoke to Putin from his home near Wilmington. The White House distributed a photo of the president speaking to the Russian leader from a desk lined with family photos.
___
Vladimir Isachenkov reported from Moscow. Associated Press writers Dasha Litvinova in Moscow, Robert Burns in Washington and Yuras Karmanau in Kyiv, Ukraine, contributed to this report.
News
Driver dies in two-vehicle rollover in Aurora
A driver was killed in a rollover crash in Aurora that left others injured, police said Thursday.
Aurora police were investigating the two-vehicle crash at East Iliff Avenue and South Elkhart Street that was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday.
When first responders arrived, they saw an Acura sedan resting on its roof with its 28-year-old driver still inside. The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His passenger, also a male, was able to crawl out of the vehicle. However, the passenger was injured and taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Police said the female driver of the other vehicle involved, a Chevrolet SUV, was treated for her injuries at the scene.
According to investigators’ initial information, the Acura sedan was traveling east on East Iliff Avenue, approaching South Elkhart Street. The driver made an unsafe lane change, causing the rear driver’s side of the Acura to strike the front passenger side of the Chevrolet SUV. Police said the impact caused the Acura to lose control and spin into the center median, where it then rolled onto its roof. It is believed that the driver of the Acura was not wearing a seatbelt. Police said it’s likely that contributed to his death.
Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were contributing factors. Part of the investigation will determine the speed of the Acura at the time of the crash.
The identity of the driver will be released by the Arapahoe County coroner’s office once he has been identified and next-of-kin have been notified.
Any witnesses or anyone who may have information may call Aurora police or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
News
Jeff Dickerson, a longtime Chicago Bears reporter for ESPN 1000, dies at age 43 after a bout with cancer
Reporter Jeff Dickerson, a beloved and respected figure on the Chicago sports scene, died Tuesday after a bout with cancer.
He was 43.
The longtime ESPN reporter, who made his name covering the Chicago Bears, had been undergoing treatment at a hospice center in Barrington after being diagnosed with colon cancer earlier this year.
WMVP-AM 1000 personality Marc Silverman, who announced the news Tuesday on “The Waddle & Silvy Show,” called Dickerson “the most optimistic man I’ve ever met in my life.”
Almost three years ago, on Feb. 26, 2019, Dickerson’s wife, Caitlin, died of melanoma at age 36 after battling cancer for eight years. Dickerson took time off from his ESPN duties to care for Caitlin and raise their young son, Parker, during her illness.
After Caitlin’s death he hosted a radio telethon to help raise money for cancer research.
“It’s hard to put into words what losing one of my closest friends at this stage of life feels like,” WSCR-AM 670 reporter Zach Zaidman said. “Seems like something that should be a few decades away. I loved him like a brother. He was so determined. I can’t stop thinking of him and his parents and Parker.”
Though Dickerson’s illness was known by his colleagues at the radio station and many in the Bears press box, he did not make it public and still was tweeting information about the Bears as recently as Dec. 3.
“Those who have listened to the radio station are in shock today,” Silverman, a cancer survivor, said on ESPN 1000. “And the reason is Jeff Dickerson is the strongest person I know. People say that and they throw that around about people all the time. I know firsthand.”
The Bears released a statement that called Dickerson “the consummate professional.”
“JD took a great deal of pride in his coverage of the Bears for 20 years,” the statement said. “He was a true professional and even better person. JD always was one of the first media members to arrive in the press box on game day, with a hello and a smile that could brighten anyone’s day. He was one of a kind and will truly be missed.”
San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould, a friend of Dickerson’s since Gould’s days with the Bears, spoke with him by phone at the hospice Friday.
“Today is a very sad day to lose a close friend, to lose a person I’ve looked up to as a mentor in the media world, especially in the Chicago market,” Gould said. “And especially with what he went through the last 10 years with his wife and his own fight (with cancer) and taking on the single parenting life with his son, my heart aches for him.
“You look for a moment of asking yourself ‘Why?’ or ‘How could this happen to such a great person, husband, friend, father, and mentor to many people?’ He’s one of the strongest people I know.”
Gould said Dickerson “touched many lives” and “people will be able to see the influence and impact he had not only in Chicago, but nationwide.”
“You’re going to see a lot of people come together and they’re going to laugh and shine some of that positive light on each other during a very difficult time,” Gould said. “He was loved and he will be missed.”
Bears players confided in Dickerson, Gould said, because they knew “he wasn’t going to railroad the message for his own personal gain.”
“Every story you saw was one happening in true time and what the true story was,” he said. “That’s what players could always appreciate with Jeff. It was great walking into the locker room and having conversations about football … but also trying to find the positive story to give fans hope and give the players their due justice when things might not have been as great as they could’ve been.
“He was a very well-respected person by all the players.”
Dickerson began his journalism career at ESPNChicago.com in 2001 and quickly gained a reputation for his reporting skills on the Bears beat. He also served as an analyst on Loyola basketball games, co-hosted a national radio show with local personality Jonathan Hood and contributed reports to ABC-7.
In a sports-crazed city where fighting for scoops can often create tension on a beat, Dickerson was a friend to every reporter he knew.
“It’s heartwarming to see him bring so many different people together,” Zaidman said. “That’s his gift. I used to joke with him and call him ‘The Ambassador.’ Few people we know get along with everyone, but that was Jeff. How lucky were we to have a friend like him?
“He faced such miserable circumstances over the last 10 years of his life, but he never complained. It takes a special human being to be as positive, graceful and dignified as Jeff was throughout all of this.
“I keep searching for meaning in all of this. Bad things like this shouldn’t happen to good people like Jeff. If some of his goodness is infused in all of us going forward, then I know we are in a better place.”
News
Colorado governor pardons 1,351 Coloradans convicted of marijuana possession
More than 1,300 people convicted of possession of less than two ounces of marijuana will have their criminal records cleared after Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday he would issue a mass pardon.
Polis previously pardoned those convicted of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, but lawmakers in 2021 raised the legal possession limit of marijuana from one to two ounces. Those receiving the pardons did not need to apply and do not need to act further to clear their criminal record.
“Adults can legally possess marijuana in Colorado, just as they can beer or wine,” Polis said in a news release announcing the pardons. “It’s unfair that 1,351 additional Coloradans had permanent blemishes on their record that interfered with employment, credit, and gun ownership, but today we have fixed that by pardoning their possession of small amounts of marijuana that occurred during the failed prohibition era.”
Polis noted in his letter issuing the pardon that many low-level marijuana possession charges are filed as municipal offenses, which he does not have the authority to pardon. He urged municipalities to make changes allowing people with such charges to clear their records.
Polis also pardoned 15 people convicted of other crimes who served their sentences for crimes, including burglary, assault and arson. He reduced the sentences for three men currently incarcerated after reviewing their cases.
Commutations:
- Ronald Johnson, who served more than 20 years of a 96-year sentence he was given in 1999 for theft, forgery and drug charges. Polis wrote in his letter that Johnson took responsibility for his crimes, had no disciplinary problems since 2006 and had a strong network of friends and family to support him upon release. Johnson will be released to parole Jan. 15.
- Nicholas Wells, who served 10 years of a 48-year sentence ordered in 2011 for convictions including motor vehicle theft, possession of a forgery device and burglary. Polis wrote that Wells’ max sentence would be 32 years if he were sentenced under current state laws. Wells will be eligible for parole Jan. 15.
- Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, who was convicted in December for his role in a 2019 crash on Interstate 70 that killed four people. His sentence was reduced from 110 years to 10 years.
Pardons:
- Travis Cleveland, who pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in 2000.
- Rudolph Garcia, who pleaded guilty to possession/sale of a controlled substance in 1997.
- Michael Jordan, who pleaded guilty to distribution of marijuana and possession of a defaced firearm in 1997.
- Reginald McGriff, who pleaded guilty to assault, forgery and criminal attempt in 1996.
- Henry Cruz Moreno, who pleaded guilty to menacing in 2000.
- Joseph Dacosta Murillo, who pleaded guilty to assault, conspiracy to commit burglary and drug possession in 1982, 1983 and 1988.
- Ryan Nguyen, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to distributing a controlled substance.
- Armando Solano, who pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in 2008.
- Mohammed Suleiman, who pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a controlled substance in 2006.
- Theresa Yoder, who pleaded guilty to drug possession in 2006.
- Anthony Formby, who pleaded guilty to first-degree arson in 1980.
- Stephanie Marie Gssime, who pleaded guilty to theft in 1995.
- Timothy Ryan Lewis, who pleaded guilty to theft in 1999.
- Miguel Navarro, who pleaded guilty to menacing in 2006.
- Shawn Phillips, who pleaded guilty to criminal attempt and harassment in 1994.
