Bitcoin Long Traders Bear The Weight As Liquidations Continue

Bitcoin liquidations have continued as the year draws to an end. The year has been rocked with liquidations that have gone past the $100 billion mark and there does not seem to be a stop even as 2022 rolls around. Long traders have had to bear the brunt of the losses given the recent downtrend. As bitcoin looks set to finish the year off below $50K, these losses will continue well into the year.

Bitcoin Liquidations Continue

Data on the 12 and 24-hour scales on Coinglass shows that bitcoin liquidations have not really slowed down. This number has climbed for the past 12 hours as of the time of this writing and has grown past $31 million in the same time period. For the 24-hour volume, the number is much higher at $46 million but shows more losses recorded over the last 2 hours than the whole day.

This follows the general trend of 2021 that has seen long traders suffer tremendously in the market. While there certainly was money to be made for these long traders due to the various bull rallies that the market experienced, the crashes were swift and brutal leading to quick liquidations that went into the billions of dollars.

Bitcoin short traders have been doing well with the downtrend as bears continue to drag BTC’s price down. The majority of the liquidations recorded for the digital assets have been for long traders. The highest volume has been from crypto exchange Binance which hosts the majority of traders in the market given its trading volume.

Ethereum Trades Not Left Out

Bitcoin traders are not the only ones suffering the effects of ongoing market liquidations. Ethereum traders are also bearing a significant portion of the weight with this. The digital asset has also seen traders get rekt on both the 12 and 24-hour time frames, with liquidations going into the tens of millions.

Like bitcoin, the 12-hour liquidations have made more impact than their 24-hour counterparts. Ethereum liquidations for the past 12 hours have come out to over $21 million. While on the 24-hour scale, there have been a total of $38 million in liquidations going on.

Long traders are once again seeing the majority of the losses. Since ETH’s price, moving in tandem with that of bitcoin has continued to decline, these long traders are seeing their positions liquidated and are incurring heavy losses. Additionally, Binance is also the exchange recording most of the liquidations on this end.

LUNA traders are also feeling some of the heat with over $2 million liquidated in the past 24 hours. If the market continues its current trend, traders may only be seeing what is the start of a stretched-out period of liquidations.

