Connect with us

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Long Traders Bear The Weight As Liquidations Continue

Published

2 mins ago

on

Bitcoin with a market chart
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Bitcoin liquidations have continued as the year draws to an end. The year has been rocked with liquidations that have gone past the $100 billion mark and there does not seem to be a stop even as 2022 rolls around. Long traders have had to bear the brunt of the losses given the recent downtrend. As bitcoin looks set to finish the year off below $50K, these losses will continue well into the year.

Bitcoin Liquidations Continue

Data on the 12 and 24-hour scales on Coinglass shows that bitcoin liquidations have not really slowed down. This number has climbed for the past 12 hours as of the time of this writing and has grown past $31 million in the same time period. For the 24-hour volume, the number is much higher at $46 million but shows more losses recorded over the last 2 hours than the whole day.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Only Works For The Wealthy, Senator Elizabeth Warren

This follows the general trend of 2021 that has seen long traders suffer tremendously in the market. While there certainly was money to be made for these long traders due to the various bull rallies that the market experienced, the crashes were swift and brutal leading to quick liquidations that went into the billions of dollars.

BTC trading at $47K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Bitcoin short traders have been doing well with the downtrend as bears continue to drag BTC’s price down. The majority of the liquidations recorded for the digital assets have been for long traders. The highest volume has been from crypto exchange Binance which hosts the majority of traders in the market given its trading volume.

Ethereum Trades Not Left Out

Bitcoin traders are not the only ones suffering the effects of ongoing market liquidations. Ethereum traders are also bearing a significant portion of the weight with this. The digital asset has also seen traders get rekt on both the 12 and 24-hour time frames, with liquidations going into the tens of millions.

Like bitcoin, the 12-hour liquidations have made more impact than their 24-hour counterparts. Ethereum liquidations for the past 12 hours have come out to over $21 million. While on the 24-hour scale, there have been a total of $38 million in liquidations going on.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Should Not Be Measured In Dollar Terms, Says Pompliano

Long traders are once again seeing the majority of the losses. Since ETH’s price, moving in tandem with that of bitcoin has continued to decline, these long traders are seeing their positions liquidated and are incurring heavy losses. Additionally, Binance is also the exchange recording most of the liquidations on this end.

LUNA traders are also feeling some of the heat with over $2 million liquidated in the past 24 hours. If the market continues its current trend, traders may only be seeing what is the start of a stretched-out period of liquidations.

Featured image from Time.com, chart from TradingView.com
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Bitcoin

More Crypto Games Than Ever Before Appear at Casinos

Published

13 mins ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

More Crypto Games Than Ever Before Appear at Casinos
google news

If you’ve bet with Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies before, you’ll understand new crypto casinos are springing up all the time. You’ll probably also know that the days of homebrew titles are behind us, with many of today’s top casino games now playable with BTC, LTC, ETH and others. Just how many and what types of cryptocurrency games can you expect to play at top casinos, though.

There are several thousand games at Rollers.io and similar casinos, and many of those span the most popular genres around. Let’s take a closer look at the specific crypto casino games you should expect to see in any betting site worth its salt in 2021.

Play Virtually All Major Slot Hits

Pop into the “right casino”, and you’ll find virtually all major slot machines available to play as cryptocurrency-friendly releases. Of course, there are always one or two software providers who haven’t yet made the leap to offering crypto-friendly slots, but most have. Today, games like NetEnt’s Starburst, Pragmatic Play’s Wolf Gold, and Play ‘n Go’s Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead are can all be played with cryptocurrencies, or at least with Bitcoin.

Try Your Hand at RNG Table Games

While slots form the lion’s share of any cryptocurrency casino’s arsenal of games, they aren’t the only titles you can choose from. Many traditional casino games are available to play, too, including baccarat, blackjack, roulette, and table poker. You’ll also find craps, dice games, Asian favorites like Sic Bo and others. These games can appear in one of two formats. RNG games (random number generator) are played against an AI dealer, with no human element present. Each hand is determined at random using an algorithm.

Opt for Realism with Live Dealer Casino Titles

The other way that you can play table games is to opt for the live dealer approach. Evolution Gaming, Ezugi and many top live dealer providers have also made their games crypto-friendly. These games are played over a live video stream and feature a human dealer. These games include most of the same table games as you’ll find with RNG release, albeit with the game show, money wheel, and Asian favorites like Dragon Tiger, Teen Patti and Andar Bahar thrown in.

The sense of atmosphere and realism brought to human-led games is unrivaled and blows most RNG table games out of the water. Even so, the short betting windows and sense of urgency involved may not be every crypto casino player’s cup of tea.

Something Simple with No Experience Necessary

If you prefer something simpler, perhaps games with no experience necessary, these options are also available to play at crypto casinos. They include keno and bingo games, scratch cards, fixed odds, instant win titles and even virtual sports betting games. While simplistic, the basic idea behind them is that you can sit down to play with no experience or foreknowledge of how these games work.

Ultimately, It’s All Down to the Software Providers

Ultimately, the array of crypto-friendly games you can find at online casinos comes down to the content partnerships it has with software providers. Some sites sign deals with global behemoths such as SoftSwiss, giving them access to an immense selection of games. Others feature open gaming platforms, where the biggest providers host games from fledgling developers. Sites such as Rollers.io have naturally crafted excellent partnerships with many of today’s leading developers to ensure that there is plenty for you to enjoy when you choose to play cryptocurrency games at their sites.

 

Image: Pixabay
google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

Ariane Capital Notes Stellar Crypto Investment Fund Performance Despite 2021’s Bearish Periods

Published

46 mins ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

Ariane Capital Notes Stellar Crypto Investment Fund Performance Despite 2021’s Bearish Periods
google news

Geneva, Switzerland, 31st December, 2021,

Ariane Capital notes strong growth throughout 2021, paving the way for bigger and better things in 2022 and beyond. Navigating the crypto waters at an early stage allowed the team to build up years of expertise and remain ahead of the market. As a result, its products have proven very powerful and continue to provide investors with optimal returns regardless of market conditions.

Mainstream institutions and investors have come around on cryptocurrencies. While initially labelled as “worthless speculative pseudo-assets-, the overall appeal of crypto assets has increased dramatically. There is tremendous untapped potential for these assets and everyone wants a piece of the action.

Growing demand for exposure to crypto-assets allows crypto investment funds to capitalise on the momentum. Ariane Capital, a renowned multi-family office, is one of the few European financial players with expertise in crypto matters since 2014. Being an early-stage believer has positioned the company as a top contender among crypto investment funds. 

Ariane Capital provides powerful tools and vehicles to its clients, ARBA FUND, designed to look for arbitrage opportunities, noted a monthly performance of +0.12% in May 2021. Remarkable, as all markets lost over 50% in that month, yet the ARBA FUND solution still turned a profit. Moreover, the ARBA FUND performance for 2020 was +41.75%, with 2021’s result being closer to +15%. Continual growth and performance are essential. 

Benjamin GUEZ co-founders of Ariane capital said “Many of our peers are entering the cryptocurrency world, which I believe is good for the industry as a whole. It should be noted, however, that this is a world of insiders that is difficult to access: if you don’t have a strong experienced team, mistakes can easily happen”.

ARBA SPIN is a relatively new certificate-based vehicle focused on absolute performance. One month after launching the product, the product noted a +12.5% yield despite bearish conditions affecting all markets. Thanks to Ariane Capital’s management team and its focus on alpha generator qualities, that performance is possible. Identifying opportunities ahead of time creates a competitive edge not found anywhere else. 

About Ariane Capital

As proposals for investment funds dedicated to cryptocurrencies flourish, ARIANE CAPITAL is on top of the game, having accumulated more than seven years of experience in the world of crypto assets.

Visit our website: https://arianecapital.com/ 

Contacts
google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

Shanghai Incorporates Metaverse for Various Economic Developments

Published

6 hours ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

Shanghai Incorporates Metaverse for Various Economic Developments
google news
  • Shanghai puts forth plans of adopting Metaverse.
  • Metaverse technology to be used for economic developments through all sorts of industries and sectors.
  • China focuses on adopting new technologies over crypto.

It’s a well known fact that China is one of the prominent leaders in adopting the latest technology of all sorts adversely. Though, there may be differences when it comes to adoption of cryptocurrency, China actually adopts to all other attributes such as the blockchain technology and much more. 

Accordingly, the latest attribute from the stables of the blockchain sector, the Metaverse technology is what China eyes on now. In spite of this, the most populous city of China, Shanghai puts forth it’s five year development plans, upon which it describes the adoption of Metaverse technology for various uses. 

In spite of the city’s further developments, the Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology of Shanghai, puts forth it’s five year plans. Upon the development plan in terms of information technology, it has listed out four different sectors ought to be explored and used. Out of these four, one is the Metaverse technology.

Accordingly, Shanghai plans on using Metaverse for almost all sectors and adopting it proficiently. These include,  business offices, social leisure, public services, industrial manufacturing, production safety, public transports and also digital games. 

In such terms, Shanghai now insists people and students to show interests and develop the study of the new technologies, the blockchain and much more. 

China’s True Intentions

Even though China remains to be the biggest enemy for the crypto industry, it still encourages all other attributes and technologies derived from it, notably from the blockchain sector. Besides, it’s known that China has its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the digital Yuan. Apart from this, it also gives out biometric based hard-wallets for storing the CBDC too.

Moreover, upon China’s five year development plans which it puts out every five years, it has mentioned the use of the word ‘Blockchain’. The particular word was found in China’s five year plans documents for the year 2021 to 2025.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending