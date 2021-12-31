Connect with us

Celebrities

Brielle Biermann Rocks Strapless Black Bikini While Showing Off Her Tan

Published

32 seconds ago

on

Brielle Biermann
Brielle Biermann looked incredible when she showed off her toned body & super bronze tan in a sexy new bikini photo.

If there’s one thing for sure about Brielle Biermann, 24, it’s that she is always rocking a sexy bikini and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. Brielle looked amazing when she rocked a tiny black strapless bikini with a low-cut top and super cheeky bottoms.

Brielle posted two photos to her page – a before and after photo, showing off the self-tanner she used and her toned abs were on full display. The tiny scrunched top revealed ample cleavage while the string bottoms were super high-rise and small in the front, showing off her toned legs and tiny waist.

In the first photo, Brielle rocked her long brown hair in two french braid pigtails, and in the second photo, she let her hair down, flowing in beach waves. She captioned the post, “AFTER->BEFORE! Always festive season ready with my @lovingtanofficial Deluxe Bronzing Mousse in Dark. I’ve been using their products for 4+ years and they are still my fav go-to self-tan for dark, natural-looking results. Use my code BRIELLEB to get a free Deluxe Applicator Mitt with your purchase from their website.”

Brielle loves a good bikini photo and just recently she looked fab in a black and white photo of herself, taken from behind while swimming in the ocean and her backside was on full display in the super cheeky bottoms.

Brielle posted the photo rocking a floral print two-piece from her mom, Kim Zolciak’s, bikini line, Salty K Swim, with the caption, “let’s sail away.” The bottoms were ruched in the center and had a tie in the middle while the top was a bandeau. She kept her long hair down and wet in beachy waves.

Celebrities

Latto Responds to Troll Referencing Her Past Rap Name

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

Latto Responds to Troll Referencing Her Past Rap Name
By Sandra Rose  | 

Nicky Nelson/WENN.com

Rapper Latto is tired of Twitter trolls harassing her over her decision to change her rap name from “Mulatto” and “Big Latto” to “Latto.”

The 23-year-old Capricorn performed under the nom de guerre “Mulatto” as a kiddie rapper. Someone thought it would be a cute stage name for a mixed race kid.

1640896862 451 Latto Responds to Troll Referencing Her Past Rap Name

Derrick Salters/WENN

Latto responded to a troll on Twitter who asked, “Hey what’s Latto short for? @Latto.”

She wrote:

“Y’all not over this yet? I’ve apologized for it multiple times even tho I didn’t name myself at 8yo. I took the blame/accountability, turned over a new leaf & made sum positive of it.. all while maintaining my trademarks, LLCs etc w/o branching too far off my established brand.”

After catching flack for her name, Latto announced her new name last year, stating it was a “big decision”.

Latto included a fake Google search for “Latto” in a video teasing her song “The Biggest.”

Question: Should Latto just ignore the trolls?

Celebrities

Knifed Up Or Nah: The Most Succulent Alleged Celeb Plastic Surgery Transformations In 2021

Published

33 mins ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

Knifed Up Or Nah: The Most Succulent Alleged Celeb Plastic Surgery Transformations In 2021
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

In case you missed it, 2021 had some of the biggest celeb plastic surgery scandals and confessions ever. From enhancements to sucking away unwanted body parts, the pandemic didn’t stop any of these folks from strving for perfection!

Latto Confirmed She Had A Breast Augmentation

Over the summer, rapper Latto not only retired her old rap moniker but she confirmed her got a pair of new, more copious bazookas.

Hit the flip for more of the biggest alleged celeb plastic surgery stories of the year!

Celebrities

Baddie Blessings: The Thickest (And Thangiest) Thirst Traps Of 2021

Published

43 mins ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

Baddie Blessings: The Thickest (And Thangiest) Thirst Traps Of 2021
Baddie blessings!

With the world steadily spiraling into the abyss, we looked to our fave baddies for top-tier thirst traps (and THANGIN’) that got us through these uncertain times.

In a year that can only be described as epic, Chloe Bailey found her solo voice, dropped a hit single, and shattered Beyoncé’s internet with her legendary #BussitChallenge video.

“At times, it felt overwhelming. Other times, I was happy that people were loving the content that I was producing online, and they were seeing me and accepting me,” she said in an interview with Refinery29. “I think it’s beautiful to pay attention to the positivity [rather] than the negativity and the hate. There was so much love and it was definitely the foundation for myself.”

The rising superstar rocketed to 1 million followers and celebrated with a steamy video that kicked off the culture-shifting #SilhouetteChallenge.

“a special performance for all of you. THANK YOU for all your love and support. let’s celebrate together in reaching 1Million followers,” she captioned on the world-stopping video.

Naturally, haters tried (and failed) to dim her shine that will be even brighter in 2022.

“I don’t purposely try to do ‘too much,’” she said about the constant criticism online. “I’m just being who I am, unapologetically and completely, and if people think that’s doing too much, well then, I guess I am. I would be doing a disservice to myself if I tried to be less than who I am and dim my light.”

What celebrity Instagram account got you through 2021? Tell us down below and peep the thickest (and thangiest) thirst traps of 2021 on the flip.

