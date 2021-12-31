News
Broncos cancel practice because of COVID-19 concerns, hope to be on field Friday
The Broncos cancelled practice Thursday for the first time this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Around 11:30 a.m., coach Vic Fangio said the Broncos had “some positives (earlier) today … some may be false positives (so) we’re working through that. … I just felt we needed to hit the pause button (and) get our hands around what we’ve got as far as the numbers and roster.”
On Wednesday, the Broncos placed receiver Tim Patrick, safety Caden Sterns, injured offensive tackle Calvin Anderson and practice squad receiver Tyrie Cleveland on the COVID-19/reserve list. Nose tackle Mike Purcell was placed on the list Monday.
Fangio said “possibly five” players had testing irregularities this morning.
“The first test was positive, the second test was negative and now they have their procedures to go through when that happens,” he said. “We’re in limbo on a couple of guys right now.”
Players and coaches held their meetings virtually.
“The hope (Friday) is to have good practices on Friday and Saturday and go and get us a ‘W’ (Sunday against the Chargers),” Fangio said.
Fangio said the players have done a “great job,” handling the schedule changes.
“As my friend, (Los Angeles Angels manager) Joe Maddon would say with his baseball team, ‘Embrace the suck,’” he said. “Sometimes, it sucks and you have that thought for about five seconds and then you embrace and move forward. Our guys have done a great job adapting all year, especially lately when it’s become more prevalent and I expect them to continue to do that.”
Ekeler back. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, a native of Eaton, missed the loss to Houston on Sunday, but was activated from the COVID-19/reserve list earlier this week.
“It feels good to be around this energy again (and) just being around the guys after being out for a week-and-a-half at home, not really seeing anyone — this is my family away from my family,” Ekeler told Los Angeles media.
Ekeler’s 17 touchdowns (10 rushing/seven receiving) enter Week 17 second in the NFL behind Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor (19 — 17 rushing/two receiving). Ekeler leads all running backs in touchdown catches.
In eight games against the Broncos, Ekeler has 224 yards on 55 carries and 292 yards on 36 catches and six combined touchdowns.
This story will be updated.
News
Pac-12 stock report: UCLA’s COVID woes derail the Holiday Bowl; pressure mounts on Utah; a twin collapse in Oregon
Commentary on Pac-12 results on and off the field …
Falling: UCLA’s postseason
After backing out of the Holiday Bowl hours before kickoff because of COVID, the Bruins were summarily skewered on social media and elsewhere — by NC State coach Dave Doeren, for example.
The Hotline understands the frustration, especially given the timing. But playing the blame game with COVID cancellations is a fraught process, one bound to result in unfair and erroneous accusations.
First and foremost is the suggestion that the Bruins kept NC State in the dark about their precarious status.
We aren’t aware of teams providing opponents with regular updates on the daily ebb and flow of COVID matters. That just doesn’t happen. Cal didn’t give USC updates on positive tests and isolated players prior to determining it couldn’t make the mid-November kickoff.
But for anyone paying attention, it was obvious UCLA was on the edge. The following sentence appeared in the L.A. Times on Christmas Eve:
“The Bruins (8-4) are holding their breath for the next four days pending results from additional tests before the game that could knock a player out at the last minute.”
Within the article was a clear indication the Bruins could have a manpower problem on the defensive line.
Everyone involved should have started pondering Plan B right then and there.
Meanwhile, the suggestions on social media — or from NC State — that UCLA was unable to handle its business misses critical nuance. Other than perhaps USC, there is no program in the country more COVID battle-tested than UCLA.
The Bruins and Trojans have spent 22 months navigating the L.A. County wargames, with 1.6 million cases and perhaps the most restrictive protocols in the country. The teams are close to 100% vaccinated. No coach takes COVID more seriously than Chip Kelly, who was stricken with the virus early in the pandemic.
We’d argue the opposite, in fact: The cancellation of the Holiday Bowl was caused, in part, by the enforcement of COVID protocols that simply aren’t applied universally across college football.
For example — and in adherence with athletic department policy — UCLA tests asymptomatic players if they are considered high-risk contacts of known positive cases. In other words, roommates.
When you test asymptomatic players, guess what you find: cases.
That’s exactly what happened to Cal two months ago, when a handful of positives prompted multiple rounds of testing for the entire team, and it’s exactly what happened to UCLA this week.
(Also part of UCLA’s policy, and not to be overlooked: If a player tests positive, then any unvaccinated close contacts must quarantine for 10 days even if they test negative.)
What’s more, the Bruins use the same, hyper-sensitive, rapid-testing device as the NBA.
So again, they’re more likely to find cases.
That’s exactly what you want in the inferno of L.A. County but not ideal for participation in sporting events.
When the positives are clustered within a single position group, because asymptomatic roommates must be tested and those players tend to live with each other, it can become a problem.
When that position group is either the offensive or defensive line, a last-minute cancellation can result.
The Bruins were left with two options:
Use a mishmash of inexperienced and/or undersized players on the line of scrimmage, or call off the game.
They chose the latter.
Yes, the timing was awful. And we get the frustration,
But if you were paying attention in the days leading up to the game and had a working knowledge of UCLA’s policies — or have been closely tracing the plight and protocols of the California schools for two seasons — the outcome was hardly surprising.
Rising: Pressure on Utah
The postseason results across the Pac-12 have been less than ideal:
— Oregon State lost by double-digits to Utah State
— UCLA canceled on the Holiday Bowl hours before kickoff
— Oregon was beaten decisively by Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.
That’s not the kind of postseason destruction that we have witnessed in the SEC, which is 0-4 thus far.
Then again, the Pac-12 doesn’t have two playoff teams. For that reason, the conference could use a victory in the Rose Bowl, where Utah is a 4.5-point underdog against Ohio State — a notable drop from the original spread (7 points) after several Buckeye stars opted out.
At the intersection of poor results by the conference and a more winnable Granddaddy, we find enormous pressure on Utah to carry the Pac-12 banner.
And if there’s one team the collective should trust in that endeavor, it’s the Utes.
Combine Kyle Whittingham’s steady hand with the players’ unbreakable bond (forged by tragedy) and the program’s style of play — it’s comparable to Michigan, which pummeled the Buckeyes — and the Utes are well equipped to handle the pressure and rise to the occasion.
We expect a victory.
Falling: Oregon state football
At one point, it appeared both Oregon and Oregon State were headed for breakthrough seasons:
— In late October, the Beavers were 5-2 overall and in control of their fate in the North division.
Then the defense collapsed, they lost in Berkeley and Boulder, and OSU never fully regained momentum.
The end came with an abysmal performance against Boise State in the LA Bowl, the Beavers’ fourth loss in their last six games.
— In the middle of November, the Ducks were 9-1, ranked No. 3 and on the verge of a playoff berth.
Then came the blowout loss to Utah, a win over Oregon State, the other blowout loss to Utah, and a brutal first half against Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.
The Ducks finished with three losses in their final four games. They haven’t been the same since the first Utah loss, after which we offered the following assessment:
“The magnitude of the loss in Salt Lake City cannot be understated — and we’re not talking about the margin of defeat, folks. That was a trajectory-changing, tenure-altering result …”
It’s more clear now than ever before.
Support the Hotline: Receive three months of unlimited access for just 99 cents. Yep, that’s 99 cents for 90 days, with the option to cancel anytime. Details are here, and thanks for your support.
*** Send suggestions, comments and tips (confidentiality guaranteed) to pac12hotline@bayareanewsgroup.com or call 408-920-5716
*** Follow me on Twitter: @WilnerHotline
*** Pac-12 Hotline is not endorsed or sponsored by the Pac-12 Conference, and the views expressed herein do not necessarily reflect the views of the Conference.
News
18-year-old suspect in carjacking, robbery turned in by his mother who said she ‘did not raise him like that’
St. Paul police may have gotten a two-for-one deal when arresting an 18-year-old suspected of carjacking a woman in the Crocus Hill neighborhood earlier this week. Turns out he also is suspected of the attempted robbery of an elderly woman.
Police say they were tipped off by his mother.
Isaiah Jamal Foster, 18, of Richfield was charged Thursday with first-degree attempted aggravated robbery and third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office said charges for the carjacking remain under review.
Foster was arrested Tuesday along with a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old on suspicion of the armed carjacking of a St. Paul woman in her garage in the Crocus Hill neighborhood. He was in jail when police received a call from his mother identifying him as the man in the video stills taken Dec. 23 of the Walgreens assault.
According to the criminal complaint, “She does not trust police officers, but wanted to do the right thing. She prayed about it, and turned her son in. She loves her son, but did not raise him like that.”
Foster’s mother recognized the coat he was wearing as a gift from Foster’s grandmother. She said he was wearing the coat when he left the house and added, “I’m 100 percent sure that is him.”
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Walgreens at 1110 Larpenteur Ave. on a report of a robbery. They found Judy Stuthman, 81, unconscious in front of the store.
Stuthman remembered that she was entering the store when someone pulled her purse. The strap of the purse was around her shoulder, and when she felt the pull, she tugged back and was yanked to the ground. She did not remember anything after that and woke up in an ambulance.
She was taken to United Hospital where she was diagnosed with a concussion, a subdural hematoma (brain bleed). She fell at the hospital due to dizziness and broke her pelvis, requiring surgery, the complaint states.
After receiving the tip from Foster’s mother Wednesday, police realized he was already in custody for the carjacking.
“The actions of this young person caused significant trauma and injury to an elderly resident and spread fear throughout our community,” said Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. “I want to thank investigators for their work on this case and the mother of the young offender for doing the right thing by turning her son into authorities.”
News
Amid breakthrough year, Ravens sign RT Patrick Mekari to contract extension through 2024
The Ravens have signed offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, who’s developed into a reliable right tackle in a breakout season, to a three-year contract extension through the 2024 season, the team announced Thursday. Terms of the deal were not announced.
Mekari, who’s started a career-high 10 games this season, was set to become a restricted free agent this offseason. He’s been the Ravens’ most reliable tackle amid a season of instability, and he enters Week 17 as Pro Football Focus’ No. 46-rated player at the position despite a couple of minor injuries.
“We are excited to sign Patrick Mekari to a three-year contract extension through the 2024 season,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a release. “Pat is an easy decision. He’s tough and gritty, smart, versatile and a five-position player who does everything the right way. Congratulations to Pat and his family, and thank you for playing like a Raven.”
Mekari, who joined the Ravens in 2019 as an undrafted rookie out of California, has started at center, guard and tackle over 36 career games and 23 starts with the team. He was forced into action at right tackle in September after injuries to left tackle Ronnie Stanley and second-year lineman Tyre Phillips forced Alejandro Villanueva to move back to the left side. In 373 pass-blocking snaps this season, Mekari’s allowed three sacks, according to PFF.
“Pat’s a great player, he’s always been a great player,” center Bradley Bozeman said last month. “Guy knows the game plan, he knows the playbook. He’s one of those computer chips out there, kind of knows everything. Great to have that guy out there. When I’m not for sure, I know he has my back to help me out, get things fixed on the field.”
With Mekari’s extension, the Ravens now have five tackles with starting experience under contract through next season. Stanley, an All-Pro in 2019, will be returning from his second straight season-ending ankle injury. Villanueva, who’s started 15 up-and-down games this season, turns 34 in September and could be a salary-cap casualty. Second-year lineman Tyre Phillips has been injury-prone, and his future could be at guard. Ja’Wuan James is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon that’s pushed back his return until 2022.
Mekari, who’s played through ankle and hand injuries this season, could be the favorite to start at right tackle entering next year.
“I’ve seen a guy that’s just playing the position, really, in all honesty, about as well as you could expect it to be played,” coach John Harbaugh said in October. “I couldn’t be more pleased with him — run blocking, pass protection — [and] his versatility, obviously, but he’s locked in at right tackle, and I couldn’t ask for a better player there right now.”
Broncos cancel practice because of COVID-19 concerns, hope to be on field Friday
Pac-12 stock report: UCLA’s COVID woes derail the Holiday Bowl; pressure mounts on Utah; a twin collapse in Oregon
‘The Twilight Saga’ & More Movies & TV Shows You Won’t Be Able To Watch On Netflix In 2022
18-year-old suspect in carjacking, robbery turned in by his mother who said she ‘did not raise him like that’
Kelly Dodd Says Shannon’s “Afraid” of Heather, Talks Noella
Amid breakthrough year, Ravens sign RT Patrick Mekari to contract extension through 2024
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says He’s Done With ‘Fast & Furious’ Movies; Slams Vin Diesel as ‘Manipulative’
Year 2021 Data Cements Bitcoin As Risk-On Asset
#LaurenSmithFields Black Woman Dies In Connecticut, Family Says Cops Won’t Question The White Man She Was With Because He’s A ‘Nice Guy’
Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Plunging Swimsuit In Gorgeous New Vacation Photos
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News2 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies