Charlie Baker bashes Biden administration he says is ‘struggling to deliver’ on coronavirus commitments
Gov. Charlie Baker defended the state’s testing infrastructure and said residents need to “be patient” as wait times for coronavirus tests can stretch three to four hours as Massachusetts deals with a surge in cases fueled by the new omicron variant.
“The federal government is struggling to deliver on a number of the commitments that they’ve made to states already and I take a lot of pride in the fact that we do have one of the largest testing infrastructures in the country,” Baker said, speaking at Lechmere Station on Thursday.
Daily tallies for the number of new coronavirus cases have shattered records for most of the past week, driving up demand for testing.
“My message would still be the same,” Baker said. “We have more testing infrastructure than just about anybody else. But people are going to have to be patient.”
The governor was north of Boston on Thursday to take a test ride on the Green Line Extension spur from Lechmere Station to Union Square. Secretary of Transportation Jamey Tesler, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak and Outgoing Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone were along for the ride.
Test trolleys have been rolling back and forth — without passengers — since early December, bringing the long-delayed project closer to fruition.
The Union Square branch in Somerville is the first of six new stations to get up and running, slated to open to commuters in March 2022. The Medford branch, which will make stops in East Somerville, Gilman Square, Magoun Square and Ball Square before ending in Medford near the Tufts University campus, will open in May.
Curtatone rattled off statistics of how GLX will shape the area, taking 25,000 cars off the road, creating 10,000 new homes in the region and 30,000 new jobs, and generating $3 billion in new economic activity.
“Personally, growing up in this city, I was telling the governor what it was like to ride the old trains and taking the bus at the old Lechmere bus stop just up the street and just reflecting on the decades of advocacy, it’s great to see this progress,” he said.
Baker, a Republican, agreed, saying “is going to deliver an astonishing amount of not just public transportation for people but an astonishing about of economic opportunity and vitality along this corridor.”
The $2.28 billion extension project was originally scheduled to be finished by the end of 2021. The project is set to come in under budget, according to officials.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice a day after returning from ankle injury
A day after a gimpy return to practice, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Thursday’s workout with a right ankle injury that could again sideline him for Sunday’s crucial game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Jackson was in obvious discomfort at Wednesday’s practice, his first since being carted off the field in a Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns. But coach John Harbaugh had said before the session that he was “really hopeful” Jackson would start for the first time in three weeks. His absence pushes the Ravens one step closer to starting backup Tyler Huntley in what amounts to a must-win game in Baltimore.
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman acknowledged before practice Thursday that the Ravens, losers of four straight games, didn’t know who their starting quarterback would be Sunday. He said the team would “spread the reps around” this week to “be ready for anything.” Huntley, who’s impressed in five games this season, including two starts, was a full participant Thursday after missing Sunday’s blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and Wednesday’s practice while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Typically, the Ravens’ starting quarterback gets most of the repetitions in practice, if not all, Roman said. “But under the circumstances,” he added, “we may adjust that.” Third-string journeyman Josh Johnson, who started Sunday because of Jackson’s ankle injury and Huntley’s coronavirus designation, has spent just over two weeks with the team.
“You obviously want to get your starter the reps” in practice, Roman said Thursday. “But when there’s a chance that multiple guys could play, you’ve got to start to consider: Should we give this guy some reps? Can this guy handle all those reps? Are we better off kind of putting him on a pitch count, spreading them out?
“So I think there’s definitely some options there, and as unique as these situations have been, they’ve been pretty straightforward up until this point, because we knew who our starter was going to be.”
At practice Wednesday, Jackson had a slight limp as he jogged across the field, and he tended not to drive off his injured back foot in passing drills. If he plays Sunday with limited mobility, the Ravens could struggle to keep him out of harm’s way against a fearsome Rams pass rush. Roman said star defensive tackle Aaron Donald (12 sacks) is “darn-near unblockable” and called outside linebackers Leonard Floyd (nine sacks) and Von Miller (5 ½ sacks) “a real toxic combination for offenses.”
The Rams also have the sixth-most interceptions in the NFL this season (16) and enter Week 17 with the league’s sixth-most efficient defense, according to Football Outsiders, the highest of any Ravens opponent this season. Jackson has struggled since early November, setting career highs in both sacks and interceptions this season.
If he practices in Friday’s walk-through, Ravens officials could wait to decide on Jackson’s availability as late as Sunday morning. If he’s absent again, he’ll likely miss his fourth straight game.
“I think it really comes down to, is he ready to play?” Roman said. “I’m sure in his mind, he’s ready to play, but I think as coaches, it’s our responsibility to make sure that he’s in good enough health that he can go out there and play the way we need him to play … and be able to play and make sure he’s able to protect himself adequately.”
Notes: Also absent Thursday were wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (illness), tight end Nick Boyle (rest), left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (rest), left guard Ben Powers (foot), defensive tackle Brandon Williams (rest), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot) and cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest). Powers, Oweh and Averett all missed Wednesday’s practice as well.
Along with Huntley and defensive lineman Justin Madubuike (reserve/COVID-19 list), four Ravens returned to practice: wide receiver Devin Duvernay (knee), fullback Patrick Ricard (knee), inside linebacker Malik Harrison (illness) and defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. (knee). All four were limited participants.
Former Vikings star DE Jared Allen named hall of fame finalist for second straight year
Former Vikings star defensive end Jared Allen was named a finalist Thursday for the Pro Football of Fame for the second straight year.
Allen is in his second year of eligibility. The Hall of Fame Selection Committee chose 15 modern-era players Thursday and they will learn their fate at NFL Honors on Feb. 10 in Inglewood, Calif., three days before Super Bowl LVI is played there.
Allen played in the NFL from 2004-15, including 2008-13 with Minnesota. He made four of his five Pro Bowls and was named to three of his four all-pro teams with the Vikings. Allen is 12th in NFL history with 136 sacks, 85 1/2 with Minnesota
Other finalists are tackles Willie Anderson and Tony Boselli, defensive backs Ronde Barber and LeRoy Butler, kick returner Devin Hester, wide receivers Torry Holt, Andre Johnson and Reggie Wayne, linebackers Sam Mills, DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas and Patrick Willis and defensive linemen Richard Seymour and Bryant Young.
Five of the modern-era players will be named to the hall in Canton, Ohio, and as many as three other finalists will be make it. Having previously been announced as finalists were Dick Vermeil in the coach category, referee Art McNally in the contributor category and wide receiver Cliff Branch in the senior category.
Vikings brace for extreme cold against Packers at Lambeau Field
Guard Ezra Cleveland and defensive end Kenny Willekes wore shorts and linebacker Anthony Barr had on short sleeves. So some players weren’t overly concerned about the cold when the Vikings practiced outside Thursday in 19-degree weather.
Then again, that was nothing compared to what temperatures are forecast to be when the Vikings play Sunday night at Green Bay. The high temperature on Sunday is projected to be 12 and the low zero, so it likely will be in the single digits during the 7:20 p.m. game at Lambeau Field.
“It’s not a tough-guy act, by any means,” Barr said after Thursday’s practice at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan. “Just try to continue to prepare for Sunday. I don’t typically wear sleeves.”
Barr did acknowledge “it was pretty cold out there” Thursday but he didn’t seem too concerned about what it will be like Sunday. After all, Barr did make it through a 10-9 loss Seattle in a January 2016 playoff game when the temperature was minus-6 at TCF Bank Stadium.
“The cold, honestly, once you get moving, it wasn’t so bad,” Barr said of that game.
Former Vikings cornerback Captain Munnerlyn, though, begged to differ. He played in that game, which tied for the third-coldest in NFL history.
“I couldn’t feel the tip of my hands for like the next three, four weeks,” Munnerlyn said. “I couldn’t feel my hands or my feet during the game. Every TV timeout, I ran to the sideline to the heaters. The Gatorade and the water froze on the sideline. If you spit out some water, it would freeze on your facemask.”
Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, then with the Arizona Cardinals, said Thursday he watched that game on television.
“Don’t see how those guys were able to survive that game,” Peterson said.
Even if it won’t be that cold Sunday, Peterson said he’s “not a complainer.” The South Florida native vowed to “deal with” the cold even if he anticipates he “can’t wait to get back in the locker room after the game.”
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson said the coldest game he ever played was for LSU on Nov. 18, 2017 at Tennessee, a night game that had heavy rain, strong wind and temperatures in the 30s. He said that was “terrible,” so it was no surprise he didn’t consider Thursday’s practice much fun.
“It’s tough just being out there and being cold, having to bundle up a little bit, especially for me,” said Jefferson, who definitely was not wearing shorts or short sleeves. “I’m from Louisiana. We don’t get that cold ever, so it’s tough. But you’ll get used to it, and you’ll suck it up.”
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, a Miami native, also isn’t accustomed to cold weather.
“I live here but I be in the house,” Cook said Wednesday. “I don’t be outside unless (Vikings coach Mike Zimmer) tells us to go outside. For me, with this cold thing, I just love playing football. … I don’t know how this single-digit weather is going to be, but we’re going to find out. It’s like another milestone that I’m checking off (that) I dreamed about playing in when I was a kid. I’ve seen these games on TV, these cold games. It’s fun, it’s football.”
Then again, it could be a different kind of football what the Vikings play inside at U.S. Bank Stadium. Special-teams coordinator Ryan Ficken said kicking will be more difficult because the ball will be “like a rock.” And while quarterback Kirk Cousins grew up in Michigan, he said he hasn’t played many games in extreme cold.
“When you start getting down to single digits, zero, even negative temperatures, those games are really few and far between,” Cousins said.
There have been 10 NFL games with the temperature is zero or below at kickoff. Three have been at Lambeau Field and three in Minnesota from when the Vikings used to play outside.
The coldest game in history remains minus-13 at Lambeau Field in the Dec. 31, 1967 NFL Championship Game between the Packers and Dallas. In addition to the playoff game at TCF Bank Stadium, the coldest games the Vikings have played in were both at Metropolitan Stadium in 1972. It was minus-2 degrees against Chicago and zero against Green Bay.
The Vikings used to perhaps have an advantage in late-season games when they played at Metropolitan Stadium from 1961-81 and at TCF Stadium from 2014-2015 when teams came in that weren’t used to the cold. But that advantage hasn’t existed since the Vikings have played indoors at the Metrodome from 1982-2013 and at U.S. Bank Stadium since 2016.
“It definitely is a (disadvantage), I think, when you’re a dome team,” former Vikings executive Jeff Diamond said of playing a late-season game in extreme cold.
But Diamond, who was with the Vikings from 1976-98, including 1991-98 as general manager, said it will help Minnesota this week at least practicing outside. The Vikings practiced indoors on Wednesday, when the high temperature for the day was 10, but left the doors open before heading outside Thursday.
The Packers, of course, are used to playing games in very cold weather. Head coach Matt LaFleur is hoping that will benefit them Sunday.
“In my opinion, I do think it’s one of the advantages that we have, just playing in an outdoor environment like that,” LaFleur said.
