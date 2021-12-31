News
Chicago sports communities — from the Bears to the Cubs’ Jed Hoyer — and NFL figures help raise more than $900,000 for the son of late ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson
The NFL and Chicago sports communities have helped raise more than $900,000 to support the family of late ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who died Tuesday at age 44 after a yearlong battle with colon cancer.
Dickerson’s wife, Caitlin, died from complications from melanoma in 2019 at age 36. The couple is survived by their 11-year-old son, Parker.
Parker’s aunt on Tuesday started a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $100,000 to support his education, health and athletics, his love of which is well known to anyone who knew Dickerson.
In two days, some of the biggest names in the NFL, Chicago sports and media contributed in honor of Dickerson, who was known for his talent and professionalism as a journalist and his positivity, kindness, humor and love of his family.
The Bears, the team Dickerson covered for 20 years, donated $25,000. So, too, did the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and Washington Football Team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder.
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie donated $10,000, and Chicago sports figures Tom Ricketts, Andy Dalton and Anthony Rizzo, journalist Jay Glazer and the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation were among other big donors.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who has 8.9 million Twitter followers, has been promoting the fund on his account by thanking those who donate, including other NFL teams, Jed Hoyer, Theo Epstein, Tom Waddle, Charles Leno Jr. and the Loyola men’s basketball team, for which Dickerson served as a broadcast analyst.
Obvious Shirts, a Chicago apparel company, created orange and blue T-shirts with “JD” printed over a bear logo and is donating 100% of the profits to the fund. The company has made a $28,500 donation on the page already and tweeted Thursday morning that donations from the shirts had topped $40,000.
Meanwhile, tributes to Dickerson have poured in. Bears coach Matt Nagy, safety Eddie Jackson and wide receiver Darnell Mooney all offered their condolences to Dickerson’s family at the beginning of their virtual news conferences Wednesday.
“Obviously it’s a tough day for all of us,” Nagy said. “We know how much Jeff meant to all of us. … I was able to have four good years being able to learn who he is as a person and get to hear his stories, and when I think about Jeff, I think about how positive he was. Which we all talk about. He was always glass half-full. With me, he was always very supportive and respectful, which is pretty neat in this day and age to have somebody like that from the very start. And I appreciated that.”
Michelle Wu plans negotiations with Boston Police unions, other unions ahead of vaccine mandate deadline
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced last week that she’s tightening the city worker vaccine mandate put in place by Acting Mayor Kim Janey — eliminating the test-out option — but she said she soon plans to speak with all affected unions at the negotiation table.
“Because our city workforce has multiple unions and collective bargaining units, that kicks off the process in which we’ll be engaging with each union to really go through the impacts and talk through what this means,” Wu said.
“We have already started by having weekly drop-in information sessions for any and all department heads and engaging with departments one by one to ensure that we are not only helping to increase the vaccination rates, but also make it available for people to get boosted who already are vaccinated as well,” she added.
Although almost 90% of the Boston city workforce is already fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the 2,300 as of Dec. 20 who aren’t have until Jan. 15 to receive their first dose and until Feb. 15 to be fully vaccinated.
Since she made her announcement, Wu has faced pushback from the Boston Police Superior Officers Federation and AFSCME 93, which represents municipal employees, among other unions.
“We are exploring our legal options to enforce this binding agreement and our rights to represent sworn supervisors,” the federation previously said in a statement.
The union said it’s not anti-vaccination, but is pro-collective bargaining and public safety.
The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association told the Herald earlier this week that “maintaining a testing option will be part of the discussions. But finding common ground and securing greater protections for our members on several issues is the ultimate goal,” especially for pregnant officers wary of taking the vaccine.
State grant program to bring body cameras to more Massachusetts police departments
Barely 10% of Massachusetts police departments use body cameras, but a state-led program that made its first grant payout this week is looking to boost those numbers.
The program made its first of five payouts, giving 64 communities more than $4 million in grants to purchase the technology, according to the governor’s office.
“We are glad to provide communities with these resources for body-worn camera programs, because they improve public safety, strengthen community-police relations, and enhance the values of transparency and accountability,” Baker said in a statement. “This technology offers municipalities a valuable tool in support of municipal police in their efforts to ensure public safety and transparency in their communities”
The goal of the grant program is provide departments with resources to start or expand body-worn camera programs, Baker’s office said. A total of $20 million will be paid out in capital grants to pay for more than 9,000 body-worn cameras across the state.
The grant application process requires each municipal department to submit a comprehensive deployment plan that describes a deliberate and phased plan to deploy the technology, as well as specific ways the proposed program will enhance the agency’s mission.
Currently, 10% of Massachusetts municipal departments operate a body-worn camera program. However, a poll conducted by the Massachusetts Chief of Police Association has indicated that 75% of departments in both major cities and smaller communities are interested in starting a program.
“Body-worn camera programs also provide law enforcement agencies with an important tool to improve training and advance best practices. This grant program and the resulting implementation of advanced technology will improve safety for police and communities across the Commonwealth,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy.
New Year’s Eve Massachusetts weather forecast: A ‘relatively good night’ for outdoor activities
People heading outdoors for New Year’s Eve will get to enjoy some “pretty mild” temps on what is typically a frigid winter night.
Other than possibly some spotty light rain, forecasters are predicting mainly dry weather along with temperatures well above normal.
“It actually looks like a relatively good night for outdoor activities, not like cold New Year’s Eves from the past,” said Kristie Smith, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Boston office.
“It will be pretty mild for late December to early January,” Smith added.
Many Bay State communities, including Boston, have shifted their New Year’s Eve activities outside because of the extremely contagious omicron COVID-19 variant. Virus cases are spiking across the state.
Boston’s midnight temp is expected to be 44 degrees, compared to the normal low temp of 26 degrees. It should be 41 degrees in Worcester at midnight, more than double the normal 20-degree low.
After New Year’s Eve, even warmer temps are expected for the weekend — high 40s on Saturday and climbing into the 50s on Sunday. Periodic rain showers are in the forecast.
Rain may end as a period of snow Sunday night as a cold front passes through.
Sunshine returns early next week, but it will be much colder in the 30s on Monday.
“Monday morning will be in the mid 20s,” Smith said. “Temperatures crash really hard as the cold front comes through. We’ll have more seasonable temperatures to start the workweek. Typical January.”
