Chrishell Stause “Upset Still” After Jason Oppenheim Breakup

When Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim announced their breakup earlier this month, the exes kept it fairly civil (unlike other reality star couples). The announcement came just five months after the Selling Sunset costars went public with their relationship.
After the split, Jason expressed that Chrishell was an amazing girlfriend, and their relationship was the happiest in his life.
According to a source who spoke with People, Chrishell is still having a difficult time with the breakup, but she’s “trying really hard to be positive.”
“She’s upset still. She feels like life has kicked her down quite a few times these past years, and that’s been a hard feeling,” said the source. “She wants marriage and a family, so the fact that the journey hasn’t gone as planned has made her feel like life hasn’t always been fair to her. It’s like a cycle of happiness, curve ball, happiness, curve ball.”
The insider believes Chrishell is “a positive human by nature and always strives to see the best in people. Despite the public breakups and divorce, she won’t let that stop her from living her life and going after what she wants.”
According to the insider, the “bright side” is that she’ll start 2022 “with a blank slate and a refreshed mindset.”
The 40-year-old recently posted a positive message on her Instagram encouraging fans to manifest their goals: “Ringing in the new year knowing that the key to being successful in life is having a wishbone, a backbone, and a funny bone. I hope you all have an amazing 2022! Manifest everything you want for yourself by BELIEVING it.”
“When life closes a door, open it again,” she said. “It’s a door … That’s how they work😅 We’ve got this! Hope you have an amazing New Year!” The star gave credit to singer Reba McEntire “for the quote inspo.”
Along with the message, Chrishell posted a photo of herself holding onto a bell.
Both of David Foster’s daughters came to their step-mom’s defense after someone left a harsh comment on a bikini photo for the ‘American Idol’ alum.
Katharine McPhee’s stepdaughters celebrated her weight-loss body nearly a year after she gave birth to her son Rennie. The 37-year-old singer had written a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday December 29, speaking about her own struggles with weight loss throughout her life. Her husband David Foster‘s daughters Sara, 40, and Erin, 39, both hopped in to defend Katharine for her post.
Before Erin and Sara came to their step-mom’s defense, Katherine shared a gorgeous photo of herself in a red bikini, after a fan had written a comment criticizing her husband’scaption on a photo of her in a black bikini, where he spoke about how great his wife looked over 10 months after giving birth in February. “Let’s perpetuate the unhealthy narrative that women need to be back to or smaller than their pre-pregnancy size postpartum,” the person had written. In her photo caption, Katharine refused to apologize, citing her own struggles with her weight throughout her adult life, and she said that she hadn’t dieted or felt pressure to lose her baby weight. She credited her workout routine for the progress which took time after giving birth. “People freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life… Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on,” the singer wrote in her caption.
Sara wrote that the family would be hyping Katharine up regardless of how she had looked in the photo. “If you had of had cellulite and stretch marks in the photo and the caption was exactly the same we would all be celebrating his post. But you don’t and that’s not allowed to be celebrated,” she wrote. The 90210 actress also mentioned how much work the new mom has been doing, and said the commenter’s ire should be directed elsewhere. “You have been working your a** off in the gym. Let’s complain about women and husbands who post 3 week postpartum pics with their full body lipo, filters and altering apps that make us all feel like s**t,” she explained.
Erin was similarly complimentary and pointed out that her step-mom’s body was all-natural, rather than photo-edited or a product of surgery. “If I can accept my step mom looking like this, you certainly should be able to,” she said. “You can’t shame someone for feeling cute after a baby whether she’s sharing stretch marks or a six pack. Let her live.”
Helena Christensen looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging black swimsuit to celebrate the end of 2021.
If there’s one thing for sure about Helena Christensen, 53, it is that she always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The model looked stunning in a black one-piece swimsuit that had a massive plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage.
The neckline of the one-piece ended all the way at her belly button while the bodice was knotted on the front. She accessorized her look with a silver brooch, slicked-back wet hair, and a bright red lip.
Helena captioned the photo, “This is one of the 7 times I laughed this year so I thought it was a suitable pic to thank you for all the birthday love, really really touched me so much But seriously, may 2022 (here we go again) be a healthy, safe, hug and laugh-filled year for the world.”
Helena has been on a roll lately when it comes to her outfits and just recently she showed off her fabulous figure in a sheer black lace dress with a bodysuit underneath. In the slideshow of photos, Helena rocked a slew of Staerk & Christensen outfits and she captioned the post, “Vintage and secondhand @staerkandchristensen SCVS.”
In the first photo, Helena looked stunning lounging in a chair while rocking the spaghetti strap lacy dress. Underneath the sheer frock, she opted to wear a black bodysuit that had a low-cut neckline, revealing ample cleavage.
Another sexy outfit from the shoot featured just an oversized white button-down top which she chose to wear without pants. She kept the bottom half of the shirt unbuttoned and styled it with a pair of low-rise red underwear while an untied men’s tie was draped around her neck.
The tweet comes after it was reported in November that Las Vegas authorities were investigating rape allegations against the promiscuous singer.
The alleged sex assault occurred at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas resort casino and hotel. Trey reportedly invited a group of female fans back to his hotel room from Drais Nightlub after celebrating his 37th birthday.
Pray for Trey if you’re a fan. He’s about to be R. Kelly’d.