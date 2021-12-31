Colorado Governor Commutes 110-Year Sentence of Truck Driver in Accident That Killed 4

The ‘In Da Club’ rapper has two sons with two different women. Sadly, he is estranged from his eldest child, as they have publicly feuded for years. Find out all about 50 Cent’s kids here.

50 Cent has dominated the hip hop world since the release of his album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ in 2003. With his single “In Da Club” becoming the most listened-to song in radio history within a week at the time, per Billboard, the 46-year-old Queens, New York native, quickly became a household name. He then started his own music label, G-Unit Records, and swept the charts again with his third studio effort, 2005’s The Massacre.

Since then, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has gone on to release several more albums, starred in a film and even began his own production companies. He not only stars in the hit Starz drama Power, but also serves as co-creator and executive producer. He also has his hand in many business ventures, including SMS Audio and SK Energy.

In his personal life, 50 Cent has welcomed two sons with two different women. Although he is estranged to his eldest son Marquise Jackson and currently in a bitter feud with him, the entertainer often gushes over his youngest, Sire Jackson. Find out all about Fiddy’s relationship with his boys, below.

Marquise Jackson

Marquise, who was born on October 13, 1997, has been estranged from his father for over a decade, due in part to the rapper’s tumultuous split with Marquise’s mother, Shaniqua Thompkins, in 2008. After the former couple went their separate ways, Shaniqua claimed 50 Cent promised her his $4 million Long Island Mansion. While she and Marquise were residing in it, the house burned to the ground, with Shaniqua alleging her ex had something to do with it. Although 50 Cent was cleared of any wrongdoing, the former couple continued to feud, which has resulted in a rift between Fiddy and Marquise.

“It completely went south when I was probably like 10 or 11,” Marquise told Rap-Up in 2017. “He wasn’t really around enough. It kind of dwindled down as time went on and certain events happened.” He said he always thought of his father as Superman while he was growing up. “But then, as I got older, you start realizing things or you start seeing certain patterns and it takes an effect on your relationship with people,” Marquise added. “That’s what happened with me and my father. He’s still alive but I can’t tell you our last conversation or the last time we even had a dialogue.” The feud has escalated since, with 50 Cent saying he wouldn’t mind if Marquise was “hit by a bus” in 2018. The insult came after Marquise shared a snap of himself hanging out with the son of Supreme McGriff, one of 50’s rivals, on Instagram. Fiddy commented, “if both these little n—-s got hit by a bus, I wouldn’t have a bad day.” Although the “Candy Shop” singer walked back the comment, tweeting he had “zero ill will towards anyone living,” the damage had been done.