News
Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations
By PATTY NIEBERG
DENVER (AP) — Several hundred homes, a hotel and a shopping center have burned and thousands of people were evacuated in wind-fueled wildfires outside Denver, officials said Thursday evening.
Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said only one injury has been reported, but didn’t rule out finding out later about more severe injuries or death.
The wildfires engulfed parts of the area in smoky, orangish skies.
The city of Louisville, which has a population of about 21,000, was ordered to evacuate after residents in Superior, which has 13,000 residents, were told to leave. The neighboring towns are roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Denver.
The blaze was one of several that started in the area Thursday, at least some sparked by downed power lines, as winds gusted up to 105 mph (169 kph), according to the National Weather Service.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. The AP’s previous story follows.
Thousands of residents in two communities near Denver were ordered to evacuate Thursday because of a wind-fueled wildfire that engulfed parts of the area in smoky, orangish skies.
The city of Louisville, which has a population of about 21,000, was ordered to evacuate after residents in Superior, which has 13,000 residents, were told to leave. The neighboring towns are roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Denver.
The blaze was one of several that started in the area Thursday, at least some sparked by downed power lines, as winds gusted up to 105 mph (169 kph), according to the National Weather Service.
Videos taken by residents showed buildings on fire, though officials had yet to provide any information. They were scheduled to speak at a news briefing Thursday evening
Six people who were injured in the fires were being treated at UCHealth Broomfield Hospital, spokesperson Kelli Christensen said. A nearby portion of U.S. Highway 36 also was shut down.
Colorado’s Front Range, where most of the state’s population lives, had an extremely dry and mild fall, and winter so far has continued to be mostly dry. Snow was expected Friday in the region though.
One video captured by a bystander outside a Superior Costco store showed an apocalyptic scene with winds whipping through barren trees in the parking lot surrounded by gray skies, a hazy sun and small fires scattered across the ground.
Leah Angstman and her husband saw similar dark skies while returning to their Louisville home from Denver International Airport after being away for the holidays. As they were sitting on the bus going toward Boulder, Angstman recalled instantly leaving clear blue skies and entering clouds of brown and yellow smoke.
“The wind rocked the bus so hard that I thought the bus would tip,” she wrote in a message to The Associated Press.
The visibility was so poor that the bus had to pull over and they waited a half-hour until a regional transit authority van escorted them to a turnaround on the highway. There she saw four separate fires burning in bushes across the freeway, she said.
“The sky was dark, dark brown, and the dirt was blowing in swirls across the sidewalk like snakes,” she said.
Angstman later ended up evacuating, getting in a car with her husband and driving northeast without knowing where they would end up.
Vignesh Kasinath, an assistant professor of biochemistry at the University of Colorado in Boulder, evacuated from a neighborhood in Superior with his wife and her parents. Kasinath said the family was overwhelmed because of the sudden evacuation warning and anxious from the chaos while trying to leave.
“It’s only because I am active on Twitter I came to know about this,” said Kasinath, who said he did not receive an official evacuation notice from authorities.
The fires prompted Gov. Jared Polis to declare a state of a emergency, allowing the state to access disaster emergency funds.
The evacuations come as climate change is making weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive, scientists say. A historic drought and heat waves have made wildfires harder to fight in the U.S. West.
____
Associated Press writer Colleen Slevin contributed to this report. Nieberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues.
News
Ex-Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas joined by UM greats Reggie Wayne, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson as Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists are announced
Former Miami Dolphins linebacking great Zach Thomas was named a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the third consecutive year, and was joined by Miami Hurricanes legendary return man Devin Hester and wide receivers Reggie Wayne and Andre Johnson among the 15 players revealed to have made the penultimate cut.
Thomas and Wayne are each finalists for the third time, while Hester and Johnson are first-time eligible.
The class will be announced live on the “NFL Honors” telecast scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 10, three days before Super Bowl in Los Angeles.
Other finalists announced Thursday are linebacker DeMarcus Ware, also eligible for the first time, tackle Tony Boselli, defensive lineman Richard Seymour, safety Leroy Butler, wide receiver Torry Holt, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive end Jared Allen, defensive tackle Bryant Young, cornerback Ronde Barber, tackle Willie Anderson and linebacker Patrick Willis.
Thomas was a five-time All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowl player with Miami, and he looks to become the 14th former Dolphins player to make it to Canton, Ohio.
His standout career is similar to first-ballot Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, who was enshrined in 2017.
Thomas played in two more games (184), had one more All-Pro honor, and one fewer Pro Bowl selection than Urlacher, the 2007 Defensive Player of the Year when the Chicago Bears reached the Super Bowl.
Thomas finished his career with 1,734 total tackles, and his 1,107 solo tackles are more than any other Hall of Fame linebacker besides Ray Lewis and Derrick Brooks. He also had 17 career interceptions, four pickoffs for touchdowns, eight fumble recoveries and 20.5 sacks with Miami.
A fifth-round pick out of Texas Tech in 1996, Thomas was inducted into the Dolphins Ring of Honor in 2012. He was also a member of the 2000′s NFL All-Decade Team.
Ten other Dolphins greats are already enshrined in the Hall of Fame: Paul Warfield, Larry Csonka, Jim Langer, Bob Griese, Larry Little, Don Shula, Dwight Stephenson, Nick Buoniconti, Dan Marino, and Jason Taylor.
Additionally, six other shorter-time former members of the Dolphins franchise — Jimmy Johnson, Junior Seau, Cris Carter, Thurman Thomas, Bobby Beathard and Bill Parcells — also are enshrined.
The Miami Hurricanes could see their Hall representation increase by 33% if Hester, Johnson and Wayne all are enshrined as the university has nine Hall members: Ted Hendricks, Michael Irvin, Edgerrin James, Jim Kelly, Cortez Kennedy, Ray Lewis, Jim Otto, Ed Reed and Warren Sapp.
A maximum of five modern-day players can be elected for enshrinement in August .
Three others — Dick Vermeil in the coaching category, Art McNally as a contributor, and Cliff Branch as a senior player — also are candidates for the class of 2022. Voting on each of those three will be held individually.
Hester is the rare finalist who made his mark mostly on special teams. He opened the 2007 Super Bowl in Miami Gardens with a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, the only time in Super Bowl history that has occurred. An All-Pro three times, Hester was a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s and one of two return specialists on the NFL 100 All-Time Team.
Johnson, the other first-year eligible in the final 15, twice made the All-Pro team during a strong time for wide receivers. He led the league in receptions twice (103 in 2006 and 115 in 2008) and in receiving yards twice (1,575 yards in 2008 and 1,569 yards in 2009). Johnson finished his career with 1,062 receptions for 14,185 yards and 70 receiving touchdowns.
Two of his contemporaries, Holt and Wayne, also are in the finals. Holt was selected to NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s and won a Super Bowl with the 1999 Rams. Wayne retired as NFL’s second all-time leading receiver in the postseason with 93 catches and won a Super Bowl with the Colts, the same game where Hester had his touchdown return.
Boselli has been part of a strong group of offensive linemen considered for the Hall of Fame in recent years. Kevin Mawae, Steve Hutchinson and Alan Faneca preceded the former Jaguars star into the hall. A three-time All-Pro, Boselli made the All-Decade Team of the 1990s despite playing only half the decade.
Like Boselli, Butler is in his 16th year of eligibility. The Packers’ hard-hitting safety, a four-time All-Pro who also made the All-Decade Team of the 1990s, was among the most versatile defensive backs the game has seen.
The late Mills is under consideration in his 20th and final year of eligibility as a modern-day candidate. A three-time All-Pro who made his mark initially in the USFL, Mills then starred for the Saints and expansion Panthers — helping Carolina to the NFC championship game in its second season.
Ware, a four-time All-Pro, led the Cowboys in sacks for eight seasons, topped the NFL with 20 sacks in 2008 and 15 1/2 in 2010, and won a Super Bowl with Denver for the 2015 season. He finished with 138 1/2 sacks and made the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.
Anderson was considered one of the elite right tackles in the game for 13 pro seasons with Cincinnati and Baltimore, making three All-Pro squads.
Pass-rushing standout Allen was a four-time All-Pro who led the NFL in sacks twice (2007, 2011) while playing for the Chiefs, Vikings, Bears and Panthers. The versatile Seymour, a three-time All-Pro selected to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s, played in four Super Bowls for New England. Young was the 1999 Comeback Player of the Year and had 89 1/2 career sacks for San Francisco while being voted to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s.
Young’s last season in 2007 was the first for Willis with the 49ers — and he won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. A member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s, he was a five-time All-Pro.
Barber was one of the league’s stingiest cover cornerbacks during his 26 seasons in Tampa, where he also played some safety. A key to the Cover-2 defensive scheme, Barber was a three-time All-Pro and a member of NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s. He led the NFL with 10 interceptions in 2001 and won a Super Bowl the next season.
The Sun Sentinel’s Steve Svekis contributed to this report.
News
Chicago sports communities — from the Bears to the Cubs’ Jed Hoyer — and NFL figures help raise more than $900,000 for the son of late ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson
The NFL and Chicago sports communities have helped raise more than $900,000 to support the family of late ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who died Tuesday at age 44 after a yearlong battle with colon cancer.
Dickerson’s wife, Caitlin, died from complications from melanoma in 2019 at age 36. The couple is survived by their 11-year-old son, Parker.
Parker’s aunt on Tuesday started a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $100,000 to support his education, health and athletics, his love of which is well known to anyone who knew Dickerson.
In two days, some of the biggest names in the NFL, Chicago sports and media contributed in honor of Dickerson, who was known for his talent and professionalism as a journalist and his positivity, kindness, humor and love of his family.
The Bears, the team Dickerson covered for 20 years, donated $25,000. So, too, did the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and Washington Football Team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder.
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie donated $10,000, and Chicago sports figures Tom Ricketts, Andy Dalton and Anthony Rizzo, journalist Jay Glazer and the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation were among other big donors.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who has 8.9 million Twitter followers, has been promoting the fund on his account by thanking those who donate, including other NFL teams, Jed Hoyer, Theo Epstein, Tom Waddle, Charles Leno Jr. and the Loyola men’s basketball team, for which Dickerson served as a broadcast analyst.
Obvious Shirts, a Chicago apparel company, created orange and blue T-shirts with “JD” printed over a bear logo and is donating 100% of the profits to the fund. The company has made a $28,500 donation on the page already and tweeted Thursday morning that donations from the shirts had topped $40,000.
Meanwhile, tributes to Dickerson have poured in. Bears coach Matt Nagy, safety Eddie Jackson and wide receiver Darnell Mooney all offered their condolences to Dickerson’s family at the beginning of their virtual news conferences Wednesday.
“Obviously it’s a tough day for all of us,” Nagy said. “We know how much Jeff meant to all of us. … I was able to have four good years being able to learn who he is as a person and get to hear his stories, and when I think about Jeff, I think about how positive he was. Which we all talk about. He was always glass half-full. With me, he was always very supportive and respectful, which is pretty neat in this day and age to have somebody like that from the very start. And I appreciated that.”
News
Michelle Wu plans negotiations with Boston Police unions, other unions ahead of vaccine mandate deadline
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced last week that she’s tightening the city worker vaccine mandate put in place by Acting Mayor Kim Janey — eliminating the test-out option — but she said she soon plans to speak with all affected unions at the negotiation table.
“Because our city workforce has multiple unions and collective bargaining units, that kicks off the process in which we’ll be engaging with each union to really go through the impacts and talk through what this means,” Wu said.
“We have already started by having weekly drop-in information sessions for any and all department heads and engaging with departments one by one to ensure that we are not only helping to increase the vaccination rates, but also make it available for people to get boosted who already are vaccinated as well,” she added.
Although almost 90% of the Boston city workforce is already fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the 2,300 as of Dec. 20 who aren’t have until Jan. 15 to receive their first dose and until Feb. 15 to be fully vaccinated.
Since she made her announcement, Wu has faced pushback from the Boston Police Superior Officers Federation and AFSCME 93, which represents municipal employees, among other unions.
“We are exploring our legal options to enforce this binding agreement and our rights to represent sworn supervisors,” the federation previously said in a statement.
The union said it’s not anti-vaccination, but is pro-collective bargaining and public safety.
The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association told the Herald earlier this week that “maintaining a testing option will be part of the discussions. But finding common ground and securing greater protections for our members on several issues is the ultimate goal,” especially for pregnant officers wary of taking the vaccine.
Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations
Ex-Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas joined by UM greats Reggie Wayne, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson as Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists are announced
Chicago sports communities — from the Bears to the Cubs’ Jed Hoyer — and NFL figures help raise more than $900,000 for the son of late ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson
Michelle Wu plans negotiations with Boston Police unions, other unions ahead of vaccine mandate deadline
Justin Bieber’s Siblings: Facts About His Brother, Sisters & Stepsister
State grant program to bring body cameras to more Massachusetts police departments
New Year’s Eve Massachusetts weather forecast: A ‘relatively good night’ for outdoor activities
Charlie Baker bashes Biden administration he says is ‘struggling to deliver’ on coronavirus commitments
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice a day after returning from ankle injury
Former Vikings star DE Jared Allen named hall of fame finalist for second straight year
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News2 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies