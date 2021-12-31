News
Column: From the ‘ManningCast’ to Tim Anderson’s walk-off in the Field of Dreams game, here are the best TV moments from sports in 2021
With empty stadiums at the start of the year and mass postponements and cancellations of games at the end, 2021 probably wasn’t the greatest for watching televised sports.
But there was a lot to watch. And if there was a game televised and a screen to view it on, there is a good chance we tuned in on our flat-screens, laptops, tablets or smartphones.
Everything is subjective, of course, but here are some of the favorite things I watched from a couch, comfy chair or barstool in 2021.
Best new show
ESPN made the bold move to create a show that would compete directly against its own “Monday Night Football,” airing it alongside the game on ESPN2. The so-called “ManningCast,” featuring brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, proved to be an instant hit.
The Manning brothers are not only very good at analyzing games, but Peyton proved to be an adept interviewer of guests, mostly from the sports and entertainment worlds. Special guests aside, it’s the repartee between the brothers that really makes it work. The Mannings are at their best when they’re making fun of each other, the way only siblings can do.
If you haven’t seen it, catch the Week 17 “ManningCast” on Monday when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns in what could be quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game with the franchise. The Mannings’ season finale will be ESPN’s wild-card broadcast, which should be epic.
Best studio analysts
Ozzie Guillen and Frank Thomas. While covering them as players with the Chicago White Sox in the 1990s and early 2000s, I never would’ve guessed they one day would pair up to bring us the best pre- and postgame baseball show on TV.
It’s funny, incisive and never too rah-rah, though obviously they’re both happier when the Sox win. Sometimes their NBC Sports Chicago show hosted by Chuck Garfien — a good-natured foil for their ribbing — is more interesting to watch than the game.
Best telecast
There was none better than Fox Sports’ broadcast of the Field of Dreams game between the Sox and New York Yankees, from actor Kevin Costner walking silently out of the cornfield followed by the players to Tim Anderson’s walk-off home run.
What could’ve been a hokey, made-for-TV event turned into an instant classic that can’t be replicated. Naturally, MLB decided to do it again next summer with a game between the Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. Good luck with that.
Best in-game call
Cubs broadcasters Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Jim Deshaies were doing the Marquee Sports Network telecast remotely from Wrigley Field on May 27 when the Cubs traveled to Pittsburgh, but still delivered a call for the ages on what looked like a routine play.
After initially running to first on a grounder to third, former Cubs shortstop Javier Báez retreated back toward home to avoid a tag by the first baseman, allowing a run to score on a botched play and making it all the way to second.
“Keep going, go, go …” Deshaies excitedly said as if communicating to Báez. “You’re invisible.”
The New York Times named it one of their favorite plays of the year. You can’t help but laugh watching it unfold.
Best documentary
Nothing compares to Ken Burns’ PBS documentary “Muhammed Ali,” an engaging account of the life and times of the most famous figure in the history of sports. While it lauded Ali for his stance on the Vietnam War and civil rights issues, Burns didn’t ignore Ali’s infidelities or the inappropriate manner in which he treated his archrival, Joe Frazier.
Also worth watching was “All Madden,” the Fox Sports documentary on the legendary John Madden, who went from Super Bowl-winning coach to ubiquitous TV pitch man to unparalleled NFL analyst to co-developer of one of the world’s most popular sports video games. Unfortunately, it originally aired on Christmas Day, when most people were occupied with family and not football, a few days before Madden’s death. It aired it again Wednesday on FS1 and Thursday on FOX-32.
I didn’t catch the documentary on quarterback Tom Brady, “Man In the Arena.” Frankly, I’ve had quite enough of watching that guy, who never was as interesting as his talent would suggest.
Best day
Final round, the Masters.
Hideki Matsuyama carried a four-stroke lead entering the final round, but his game ebbed and flowed and the lead shrank as they approached the last few holes. Matsuyama finished with a one-stroke victory to become the first player from Japan to win the Masters and the first Japanese man to win a major.
But what made the 2021 Masters so memorable was having it take place in the spring again after the 2020 tournament was switched to November because of the COVID-19 postponement. It just didn’t seem right in the fall. The Masters belongs in April, when the azaleas and dogwoods are in bloom and the tinkling of the piano serves as the perfect background music.
Best rain delay
During an early-season delay in Detroit, Sox announcer Jason Benetti gave a play-by-play of Tigers fans biding their time in the rain.
When one fan took off his shirt and began walking around the stadium while other fans avoided making contact, Benetti cracked: “Shirtless man always has the right of way.” So true.
Best Hall of Fame event
While Derek Jeter’s Cooperstown induction in July dominated the Hall of Fame events, catcher Ted Simmons stole the show for many with one of the best Hall speeches I’ve heard.
Simmons gave credit to former players who paved the way for free agency, including Curt Flood, Catfish Hunter and Andy Messersmith, and saluted unappreciated baseball lifers such as scout Gordon Lakey and minor-league instructor George Kissell, a St. Louis Cardinals legend. Simmons even ended his speech with a quote from a Beatles song: “And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.”
A close second was the induction speech of NFL great Edgerrin James, who dealt with unfair perceptions because he refused to conform and cut off his trademark dreadlocks. James was one of the first stars to wear dreads, which are now common.
“Proudly represent the real you,” James said. “Follow your dreams, aim high and create the life you want to live. And to all those who have been judged prematurely because of their appearance, the way they speak, where they come from and in the minds of many should be locked up in prison, I represent us.”
Bravo.
Best channel
NFL RedZone.
Not sure how Bears fans could’ve survived 2021 without the channel to take their minds off the team’s weekly ineptitude. The Week 14 telecast, when RedZone was switching back-and-forth between two late afternoon overtime games (San Francisco 49ers-Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Buffalo Bills), was the most riveting half hour of sports all year.
Scott Hanson is a master studio host, keeping everyone informed on the game situations and updating the big playmakers for fantasy football fans. It’s the one added cable fee my family would never complain about.
UMN could replace names on over 30 buildings with ‘new people to honor’
Most University of Minnesota buildings would be renamed after 75 years under a proposed policy change recently presented to the Board of Regents.
President Joan Gabel said the U has a limited number of nameable assets, and the change would enable the board to honor new people.
“If university namings and who we honor is a representation of us, of what we achieve, of our impact, of our progress, then our physical landscape of those buildings should evolve as we do,” she said. “As we have new achievements, new people to honor, new progress, so should our landscape evolve to reflect that.”
The proposal comes four years after a library exhibit at the U, “A Campus Divided,” presented evidence that three former administrators promoted segregated student housing in the 1930s and 1940s, while a fourth targeted Jewish and communist students.
A task force appointed by Gabel’s predecessor, Eric Kaler, studied the evidence and called in 2019 for the four men’s names to be scrubbed from campus buildings. Kaler agreed.
However, the Board of Regents, finding the evidence not all that clear or persuasive — and eager to move on from a debate that roiled the campus — voted 10-1 in April 2019 to keep the building names.
Since then, administrators and faculty have been working on a new process for naming and renaming campus buildings. The new policy is nearly complete, and the regents are expected to vote on it in the coming months.
‘EXTRAORDINARY IMPACT’
Under the draft, as many as three of the four controversial building namesakes could, after all, lose their honors in the near future.
The policy calls for the U’s All-University Honors Committee to review each honorary naming as its 75th anniversary approaches.
A name will be retained indefinitely only if the committee determines the person made an “extraordinary impact” and serves as “an exemplar of the University’s past, present, and future and the highest aspiration of the institution’s mission and guiding principles, including the University’s diversity, equity, and inclusion goals, and the evolving landscape of University history and achievement.”
30 BUILDINGS
Gabel said if the policy is approved, it would trigger reviews for an initial batch of more than 30 buildings on the Twin Cities, Duluth, Morris and Crookston campuses.
The U has yet to provide a list of those buildings, but according to the building names task force report, two of the men to come under recent scrutiny received their honors before 1946: the Minneapolis student union was named for President Lotus Coffman in 1939, and an academic building on the Minneapolis campus was named for student affairs dean Edward Nicholson in 1945.
The honors committee could also decide to immediately review Coffey Hall on the St. Paul campus, named in 1949 for President Walter Coffey, because its 75th year is coming soon.
The final administrator to face scrutiny, comptroller and vice president of business administration William Middlebrook, got his name on a West Bank dorm in 1966.
Gabel said the honors committee will need time to produce a new list of potential building namesakes for the regents to consider.
DONORS, CHALLENGES
The 75-year cap would not apply to buildings named in connection with major donations.
At least one regent, Janie Mayeron, thinks it should. “Why not? Why wouldn’t it be?” she said.
Regent Doug Huebsch said doing so could discourage donors from making large gifts.
Also, separate from the 75-year review, the policy would enable the university’s president to initiate the reconsideration of a building name at any time. In such case, the committee would be expected to considered the following factors:
- Whether the name advances the U’s “mission, guiding principles and shared history.”
- Its impact on the U’s “diversity, equity and inclusion goals.”
- “The harm caused by retaining the name, and the harmful impact” of the namesake’s behavior.
- And the relative “strength and clarity of the historical evidence” against the namesake.
Ravens vs. Rams scouting report for Week 17: Who has the edge?
The Ravens (8-7) badly need a win to boost their playoff odds, but they’ll be hard-pressed to find matchup advantages against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4 ). Here’s who has the edge in each phase:
Ravens passing game vs. Rams pass defense
The Ravens will go into another crucial game with uncertainty at quarterback after veteran Josh Johnson served as an emergency starter in their 41-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Johnson filled in ably (28 for 40, 304 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception) for backup Tyler Huntley, who went on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Saturday but returned to practice Thursday. Starter Lamar Jackson has not played since he hobbled off the field with an ankle injury in the second quarter of the team’s Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He returned to practice, with a pronounced limp, Wednesday but did not practice Thursday. The Ravens have relied on shorter, quicker throws with Huntley and Johnson at quarterback, but Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews has remained their No. 1 option regardless. Andrews (93 catches on 132 targets, 1187 yards, 9 touchdowns) is on his way to the greatest receiving season in team history, needing 15 yards and 11 catches to set new single-season records. He has surpassed 100 yards three games in a row. Marquise Brown (85 catches on 130 targets, 953 yards) could reach 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his three-year career but has served as more of an underneath target with Huntley and Johnson in place of Jackson. With Devin Duvernay hurt and Sammy Watkins limited against the Bengals, James Proche II took advantage of an increased workload with 7 catches on 8 targets for 76 yards.
The Ravens offensive line, with Patrick Mekari back at right tackle, did a solid job protecting Johnson, limiting Cincinnati’s talented defensive front to one sack and five quarterback hits. That group will face a unique challenge this week from Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (12 sacks, 23 quarterback hits), perhaps the greatest interior pass rusher in NFL history. The Ravens limited Donald to 1 tackle and no quarterback hits when they blew out the Rams in 2019, but even if they keep him from wrecking the game, they will have to deal with other formidable pass rushers in defensive tackle Greg Gaines and outside linebackers Leonard Floyd and Von Miller. The Rams rank 10th in the league in blitz percentage and fifth in sacks with 42. They also have an elite cornerback in Jalen Ramsey (3 interceptions, 14 passes defended), so the Ravens will have their hands full no matter who lines up behind center.
EDGE: Rams
Rams passing game vs. Ravens pass defense
Quarterback Matthew Stafford has generally flourished (4,339 yards, 36 touchdowns, 8.1 yards per attempt) in his first season with the Rams, ranking fourth in ESPN’s QBR measure of all-around performance. At age 33, Stafford still likes to throw downfield, ranking seventh in intended air yards per attempt, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. He has developed a remarkable symbiosis with No. 1 wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who leads the league with 132 receptions, 1,734 receiving yards and 14 touchdown catches. Kupp has raised his game late in the season with 497 receiving yards over his past four games, all Rams victories. The Ravens gave Green Bay Packers superstar Davante Adams extraordinary attention in coverage in Week 15, and they might have to do the same to limit Kupp.
Stafford has dangerous secondary targets in Van Jefferson (16.1 yard per catch) and Odell Beckham Jr., but the Rams miss veteran Robert Woods, who’s out for the season. Their offensive line has done a solid job protecting Stafford (24 sacks), who will take aim at a Ravens secondary that hit rock bottom against the Bengals. Joe Burrow threw for 525 yards and 4 touchdowns in that debacle, shrugging off pressure to connect on explosive play after explosive play. Football Outsiders deemed it the worst defensive performance of the year as measured by DVOA. The Ravens will receive help from cornerbacks Chris Westry and Jimmy Smith and safety Geno Stone, who tested off the reserve/COVID-19 list. But they could be without top remaining cornerback Anthony Averett, who suffered a rib injury in Cincinnati. They will have a full collection of edge rushers after Tyus Bowser and Justin Houston exited the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Ravens rank 32nd in pass defense and given the decimated state of their roster, they will be hard-pressed to find answers against Stafford and Kupp.
EDGE: Rams
Ravens running game vs. Rams run defense
Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman combined for just 29 yards on 11 carries against the Bengals, who did not have to treat Johnson as a running threat on par with Huntley or Jackson, who both average 5.8 yards per attempt. The Ravens have dropped to fifth in the league in rushing and have not dominated a game on the ground since they rolled up 247 rushing yards against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.
They will face a defense that has limited opponents to 3.8 yards per carry. Donald (71 tackles) is just as good against the run as he is against the pass, and A’Shawn Robinson is a nasty sidekick on the interior. The Rams’ edge defenders have done their jobs limiting explosive plays to the outside.
EDGE: Rams
Rams running game vs. Ravens run defense
Sony Michel ran for 131 yards in the Rams’ Week 16 victory over the Vikings, and they have relied on the former Patriot as their No. 1 back during their current four-game winning streak. Michel supplanted Darrell Henderson, who suffered a knee sprain against the Vikings and won’t play in Baltimore. Rams coach Sean McVay said running back Cam Akers could play for the first time this season after his remarkably rapid recovery from a torn Achilles tendon.
The Ravens, meanwhile, lead the league in rush defense despite the uncertain status of their best interior lineman, Calais Campbell, who played just 14 defensive snaps over the past three weeks because of a thigh injury. Linebacker Patrick Queen has stepped up over the second half of the season and leads the Ravens with 92 tackles and 10 tackles for loss.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens special teams vs. Rams special teams
The Ravens rank first in Football Outsiders’ special teams DVOA. Justin Tucker has made 29 of 31 field-goal attempts and is headed for his third straight Pro Bowl. The Ravens missed Duvernay (ankle), who made the Pro Bowl as a returner, against the Bengals, averaging just 15.3 yards on four kickoff returns.
The Rams have also excelled on special teams, ranking fifth in DVOA thanks to standout work from kicker Matt Gay (31-for-32 on field-goal attempts, 4-for-4 from beyond 50 yards) and a solid net advantage in punt returns/coverage.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens intangibles vs. Rams intangibles
The Ravens know their playoff hopes will dwindle if they cannot find a way to beat the Rams at home. They have lost four in a row and are coming off their worst defensive performance of the season. Their roster is in tatters, though they will be healthier than they were against the Bengals.
The Rams, meanwhile, have won four in a row and clinched a playoff berth. They might be the less desperate team, but they are still fighting for a divisional title and playoff positioning. They received a bit of bad news when the NFL shifted the game from 4:25 p.m. to 1 p.m., not ideal for a team traveling from the West Coast. But all other signs are pointing up as they head for a fourth postseason in five years under McVay.
EDGE: Rams
Prediction
It’s difficult to find a significant advantage for the Ravens against a hot Rams team that excels in all three phases of the game and is loaded with stars. Can a decimated defense hold up better against Matthew Stafford than it did against Joe Burrow? Can Lamar Jackson return to save the day? The Ravens have too many big questions to answer as they cling to fading playoff hopes. Rams 31, Ravens 23
NFL Week 17 Bettors Guide: It’s a safe bet that Jets and Giants will have a rough Sunday
THE 10 BEST GAMES TO BET
BUCS at JETS
1 p.m., Bucs by 13 ½, 46
HANK’S HONEYS: The top seed is still on the line for the Bucs and that means an all-out effort against an overmatched team. Tom Brady, even without his best weapons, should take up where he left off against the Packers and pick apart the Jets’ secondary as in days of old. The Bucs’ secondary can be had but not by this group. Zach Wilson might make a play here or there but the Jets are going to be overwhelmed by the Tampa Bay front. The Jets, COVID and all, held on for a nice win against the Jaguars Sunday but holding on against the Jags equates into being blown out by the Bucs.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bucs and the over.
GIANTS at BEARS
1 p.m., Bears by 6, 37 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Not happy about laying this many points with Matt Nagy’s team but Nick Foles actually made the Bears’ offense look competent last week, which is more than we can say for the sorry Giants. The Bears’ comeback win should create some good feeling and momentum as they play out the season, especially with two winnable games ahead of them. As they showed against the Vikings two weeks ago, they can get after the passer (the term is used loosely with either Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm) and if the Giants’ offense can’t get on schedule, it’s going to be a long day for Big Blue at Soldier Field. The Giants, who hold Chicago’s first-round pick, win by losing.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bears and the over.
RAMS at RAVENS
1 p.m., Rams by 3 ½, 46 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The line is this low based on the Ravens’ reputation alone. In past years, the Baltimore blitz would force Matthew Stafford into poor decisions but this year is not past years. The Ravens’ depleted secondary (last in league at 280.5 passing ypg) is no match for the Rams’ passing attack while Lamar Jackson’s ankle is a huge concern on offense. The Rams are having their first full week of practice after being affected by COVID and weather issues the last three weeks. They have made it through COVID absences and have come out the better for it. This looks like a team that will be taking momentum into the playoffs. They are also 8-2 SU in early games on the East Coast since Sean McVay took over.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Rams and the over.
DOLPHINS at TITANS
1 p.m., Titans by 3 ½, 41
HANK’S HONEYS: It seems that the entire world is waiting for the Dolphins to crash back to Earth and expecting this to be the week they do. Certainly, their win streak is built against flawed opponents but the Titans, without Derrick Henry, aren’t as good as their record either. Tua Tagovailoa has been the model of efficiency on an otherwise one-dimensional offense. He’ll have time in the pocket against a below-average pass rush. The Titans, too, are one-dimensional, and that’s a problem this week with ex-Dolphin Ryan Tannehill going up against an elite secondary that is not going to allow A.J. Brown to beat them by himself. Gotta lean Miami with the hook.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Dolphins and the under.
EAGLES at WASHINGTON
1 p.m., Eagles by 4, 45
HANK’S HONEYS: DC’s football team is dead in the water — that sideline spat was not a good sign — and we don’t see much changing from its showing over the last two weeks. That includes a bad loss in Philly where the Eagles were able to do anything they desired on offense. The Eagles have established an identity running the football, which has really helped Jalen Hurts’ performance, and even with Miles Sanders shelved, they have enough depth in Boston Scott and Jordan Howard. Taylor Heinicke will start but Ron Rivera says he wants to get a good look at Kyle Allen, which means he might be less interested in winning the game, especially if they fall behind.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Eagles and the over.
CARDINALS at COWBOYS
4:25 p.m., Cowboys by 5, 51
HANK’S HONEYS: This is a bad matchup for the Cardinals’ mistake-prone offense. Kyler Murray misses DeAndre Hopkins big-time and Kliff Kingsbury (8-18 SU in games after Week 7) seems lost and confused as a play-caller. On top of that, James Conner was still not practicing midweek. The Dallas D, meanwhile, is flying to the ball, balanced at every level and forcing turnovers. Dak Prescott is heating up again and Tyron Smith is returning at LT. As good as the Cardinals have been on the road, they dropped their last one in miserable fashion in Detroit while the Boys are 12-3 ATS, the best record in football.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cowboys and the over.
BRONCOS at CHARGERS
4:05 p.m., Chargers by 5 ½, 45 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Each team is stumbling coming into this playoff eliminator but at least the Broncos’ defense has been playing well. That’s not true of the Chargers, who, even before being racked by COVID last week, were vulnerable against the run and in the secondary. The Broncos are at their best when they can run the ball and with Teddy Bridgewater likely to return, Denver should be able to at least stay inside the number against their divisional rivals. They always play the Bolts tough (4-1 ATS in last five meetings), including an upset win at home earlier this year.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Broncos and the over.
LIONS at SEAHAWKS
4:25 p.m., Seahawks by 7, 42 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: There is no way the 5-10 Seahawks should be giving this many points to anybody, especially to a team that is 9-5-1 ATS in spite of its 2-12-1 SU record. The Lions seem to be playing hard in an effort to lay some sort of groundwork for next year while the Seahawks, who aren’t used to being eliminated from playoff consideration, are probably going to play uninspired football the final two weeks. D’Andre Swift’s return is a boost for Detroit and even if Jared Goff can’t return this week (he’s questionable with a new knee injury) Tim Boyle did enough last week in Atlanta to keep the Lions competitive.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Lions and the over.
JAGUARS at PATRIOTS
1 p.m., Patriots by 15 ½, 41 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Patriots, losers of two straight, are in desperate need of a get-well game and the Jaguars are the perfect tonic. We can’t see how the Jaguars will bounce back after losing a winnable game against the Jets. It may not be cold but it will be rainy, a dreary scenario for a team that probably can’t wait to get to the offseason. We’re going to see a Patriots defense that will be all over Trevor Lawrence and feast on his mistakes as Mac Jones, whose performance has slid recently, reaps the benefit of a running game that will wear down the Jaguars’ front.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Patriots and the under.
FALCONS at BILLS
1 p.m., Bills by 14 ½, 45
HANK’S HONEYS: It’s a possible letdown spot for the Bills although we don’t see it after they went through that mid-season lull. Now that they’ve shaken off those pesky Pats, there’s no reason not to smash the Falcons and Jets the last two weeks. The Falcons had a dozen players on the COVID list at midweek and they will need all hands on deck on defense in order to hold off Josh Allen, his form fully recovered and on display against the top defenses of the Bucs and Patriots.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bills and the over.
LOOK BUT DON’T TOUCH
CHIEFS at BENGALS
1 p.m., Chiefs by 5 ½, 50 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: You can bank the over here as Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow match arms. KC’s defense has the edge, having held five of its last seven opponents to 10 or fewer points but we can see Burrow stepping it up at home and with a chance to clinch the division. The Chiefs have the edge in experience in big games (Mahomes is 26-1 SU in games from November through January) and the Bengals have been the more inconsistent team. Still, Cincy has the playmakers to compete with anybody.
CAN’T HELP YOURSELF? Bengals and the over.
BEST OF THE REST
RAIDERS at COLTS
1 p.m., Colts by 6 ½, 45 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Raiders and the over.
VIKINGS at PACKERS
8:20 p.m., Packers by 6 ½, 47 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Vikings and the under.
TEXANS at 49ERS
4:05 p.m., 49ers by 12 ½, 44
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Texans and the under.
PANTHERS at SAINTS
1 p.m., Saints by 6 ½, 39 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Saints and the over.
BROWNS at STEELERS
Monday, 8:15 p.m., Browns by 3, 40 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Browns and the under.
WEEK’S BEST BET: Rams. Ravens a shell of their former selves.
Last week: 7-9
Overall: 122-116-2
Over/under: 134-106
Best Bets: 11-5
