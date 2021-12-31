Dakota Johnson Wears Black Bikini As She Hits Beach With BF Chris Martin & His Son Moses, 15

The two-hour show, produced by SNL showrunner Lorne Michaels, will also include performances from various artists, including Green Day front man Billie Joe Armstrong, Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow, Saweetie, and more. “In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete.” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal, when the show was announced.
Miley also gave her take on the upcoming special on a recent episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, saying, “I wanted to do something that’s traditional, but I knew that we would do it in a way that is unique and unconventional, and we did that by starting with going to Miami,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer said. “[Davidson will] be funny, and I’ll be naked, and together we’ve got a show.”