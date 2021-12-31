Deputy shoots man who allegedly shot his mother in Lincoln County

St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – All eyes are on the approaching winter storm to affect the Midwest. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for northern Missouri and includes Pike and Montgomery Counties in our viewing area.

The most impactful winter weather is expected in the watch area from Saturday into Saturday night and early Sunday. From Kansas City to Quincy and points north this looks to be mostly snow with over six inches possible.

Further south into our viewing area, Pike and Montgomery Counties will have the greatest impacts for our viewers with rain changing to freezing rain and then sleet and eventually ending as snow during the day Saturday.

All the while, temperatures will be crashing into the low 20s. Significant impacts to travel are likely in these areas.

Download our app for weather alerts:

Even further south, closer to I-70, the event starts as rain and much of the precipitation will fall as rain but eventually change to freezing rain and sleet as the colder air drops south. Lincoln and northwest Warren counties may see a healthy coating of freezing rain before a switch to sleet, then light snow.

Metro St. Louis is on the southern edge of the real messy weather but I still expect some impacts especially Saturday evening into Saturday night. We can expect rain Saturday for metro St. Louis with temps crashing by evening changing the rain to light freezing rain and sleet and eventually a mix of freezing drizzle and light snow. Accumulations will be light but slick conditions may well develop resulting from rapidly dropping temperatures.

St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here



We are still over two days away from the event and we all know details can change. A 30 or even 15-mile shift south of the forecast temperatures and precip will make a huge difference in conditions experienced within the transition zone. We simply are not that good to pin those down this far in advance. It would be like predicting exactly where a tornado was going to track two days in advance, it can’t be done. But, we can get you in the neighborhood and help you be ready.

The big message today is to expect very challenging travel conditions northwest of St. Louis Saturday and some challenging travel in the metro for Saturday evening.

Sign up for a FOX 2 newsletter for headlines in your inbox

Follow Meteorologist Chris Higgins on Facebook: