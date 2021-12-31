Dua Lipa Looks Sexier Than Ever In Green Bustier Top For Concert After Anwar Hadid Split — Watch

Fresh off her reported split from Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa sizzled in a sexy top and glitter green pants for a UNICEF concert in St. Barts.

Dua Lipa, 26, looked sexier than ever in a bustier top for her latest show — just days after her reported split from boyfriend of two years, Anwar Hadid, 22. The “Cold Heart” singer sported a revealing green bustier top paired with a pair of glitter pants for the performance, which was part of the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala at the Eden Rock in St. Barts on Dec. 29. The star opened the set with a remake of “Let’s Get Physical” with backup dancers, before getting into some of her own hits like “New Rules” and, of course, her chart topping Elton John collaboration.

The 26-year-old shared a slew of short videos from the show to her Instagram account on Dec. 30, including on of her singing lyrics to tune “Levitating,” along with additional photos of her Y2K inspired ensemble. “honoured to have taken part in the #luisaviaromaforunicef gala in St Barth last night,” she wrote. “thank you for having me!” she also added. The gala marked the first time the LuisiaViaRoma — an Italian luxury retailer — held their event outside of Capri.

Ahead of her headlining performance, Dua got plenty of rest and relaxation in on the ritzy island! The star once again sizzled in a neon green bikini as she soaked up the sun just hours before her performance. Dua tied the straps of her top down under her arms to avoid annoying tan lines — perhaps in preparation for her outfit later that evening — as she gave the camera a duck face.

She appears to be doing just fine amid her break-up, which was initially reported by People on Dec. 23, came after two years of dating. “Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart,” a source said to the publication. “They’re figuring things out right now.”

Anwar has remained in Los Angeles since the news, and stepped out in the rain for a trip to organic food grocer Erewhon on the same day. The model had a neutral expression on his face as he walked outside of the store with a beet juice and brown paper bag filled with food.