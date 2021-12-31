Celebrities
Erica Mena Claps Back At Safaree Samuels For Saying He’s Involved In Kids’ Lives: ‘Go To Therapy’
‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Erica Mena called out her estranged husband, Safaree Samuels, after he claimed in an interview that he sees their two children ‘all day.’
Erica Mena, 34, and Safaree Samuels, 40, can’t seem to agree on anything — including whether or not Safaree is an involved father to their two children. “I’m in their lives. They see all day. They know what’s up,” Safaree — who shares daughter Safire, 22 months, and son Legend Brian, 6 months, with his estranged wife — said in a Dec. 30 interview with Majah Hype. “This is not a trophy for social media. My kids are with me in real life,” the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star added.
Safaree’s comments didn’t sit well with Erica. She took to Twitter on Friday (Dec. 31) after seeing the interview and called out her soon-to-be ex-husband for claiming that he’s with his children more than he apparently is.
“When you officially live separately – And you get to pick and choose what day you wannabe a parent that isn’t being with them everyday,” the reality star said. “That ship has sailed. 12 days after birth ALONE in the NicU being a married woman because ‘Dad’ wanted to vacation in Jamaica was my real life.” In a second tweet, Erica wrote, “If you’re not ready to be honest about the real details of your absence the last thing anyone should be doing is a live to LIE. Go to therapy since it’s hard for you to forgive yourself. Because that’s really the truth. No editing needed.”
When you officially live separately – And you get to pick and choose what day you wannabe a parent that isn’t being with them everyday. That ship has sailed. 12 days after birth ALONE in the NicU being a married woman because “Dad” wanted to vacation in Jamaica was my real life.
— Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) December 31, 2021
If your not ready to be honest about the real details of your absence the last thing anyone should be doing is a live to LIE. Go to therapy since it’s hard for you to forgive yourself. Because that’s really the truth. No editing needed.
— Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) December 31, 2021
Erica’s clap back comes seven months after she filed for divorce. In court docs obtained by HollywoodLife, Erica said that their union is “irretrievably broken.” She also requested to share joint legal custody of both children with Safaree, “as well as have final decision-making authority over legal custody matters.” A month after the divorce filing, Erica and Safaree’s son Legend was born.
Erica and Safaree’s turbulent 2-year marriage has played out on Love & Hip Hop. On a recent episode, they got into it regarding Safaree not being present during Erica’s second pregnancy. “The problem with him is he doesn’t take responsibility for what he does,” Erica said, before directly telling her estranged husband that she’s “in pain.” Safaree eventually apologized to Erica “for everything I’ve done to hurt you,” which led to the exes getting emotional and hugging things out.
Celebrities
Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve, 23, Rocks A Bikini On Tropical Winter Vacation — Photos
The Apple pioneer’s youngest child looked stunning, as she relaxed in some warm weather over the holiday season.
There’s nothing better than escaping the winter weather and soaking in some sun. Steve Jobs‘ daughter Eve, 23, shared a series of sexy bikini photos to her Instagram, while she chilled on a relaxing getaway, on Thursday December 30. The late Apple founder’s daughter looked gorgeous, as she lounged in a small brown bikini.
Other than the sexy bikini, Eve shared a series of poses in what looked like a lounge chair placed on a balcony on a tropical island. She laid on her back, stomach, and looked directly at the camera in the series of three photos, Besides her bathing suit, she accessorized with a few rings and a simple bracelet on her wrist. She also shared that she definitely likes to sleep in while on the vacation via the caption. “What’s a morning person anyway,” she wrote.
As the year winds down, it’s certainly been a busy one for Eve. While her dad was a tech entrepreneur during his life, Eve took an interest in modeling and equestrian sports. She’s shared a few of her equestrian victories to her Instagram throughout the year, including photos of her popping celebratory champagne. She also walked the runway in a beautiful green outfit during Paris Fashion Week for Coperni back in October. She showed her enthusiasm to be a part of it in an Instagram post. “I can’t put into words how extraordinary this collection is. It was an honor to be apart of the vision,” she wrote.
Eve is the youngest child of Steve and his widow Laurene Powell, 58. Eve has an older brother Reed, 30, and sister Erin Sienna, 26. She also has an older half-sister Lisa Brennan-Jobs, 40, who Steve had with his high school sweetheart and ex-girlfriend Chrisann Brennan. While it’s definitely been a busy year for Eve, she still found some time to relax with her mom during a vacation to Rome in September, where she and her mom looked stunning in white and black dresses, respectively.
Celebrities
‘Cobra Kai’s Jacob Bertrand Breaks Down Hawk’s Big Loss, His Finale Showdown & Season 5
‘Cobra Kai’ season 4 was a big one for Hawk. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jacob Bertrand about Hawk’s most game-changing moments, including the mohawk shocker, the finale, and more. SPOILERS!
The way Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz started Cobra Kai season 4 was not how he ended it. The iconic mohawk that has become synonymous with the character was shaved off in episode 5 as the rivalry between Miyagi-do and Cobra Kai raged on. Despite this jaw-dropping moment, Hawk emerged like a phoenix by the end of the season.
Hawk ended up going toe-to-toe with Robby Keene in the All-Valley tournament. Hawk was victorious in taking down Robby on the mat, and he did it all without the mohawk. Jacob Bertrand spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about Hawk losing his mohawk, the showdown with Robby, what season 5 will bring, and more. Read our Q&A below:
Episode 5 was a monumental one for Hawk. The remnants of his beloved mohawk ends up on the floor. What was your reaction to Hawk’s iconic mohawk getting shaved off?
Jacob Bertrand: You know, I’m not going to lie, I was a little sad. When I first started the show, I was like, “Oh, I gotta get a mohawk and buzz my head? Oh my god, this sounds crazy.” And then I got the mohawk, and I got so attached to it. I was like, “What? I got to get rid of it? What do you mean? You told me this is me! Why?!” But I think it provided a lot of growth for the character. I’ve never had to do that for a role before. I think that’s almost like a rite of passage of buzzing your head for a role and that transformation, so I think that was fun to do. The writers were definitely like, “Hey, man, I know that this is a little crazy making you buzz your head. It sounds really extreme but trust us, it’s for a good arc.” And I was like, “Okay, I’m trusting you and believing you.”
So that was all your real hair?
Jacob Bertrand: Oh, yeah. I think the longest my hair has ever been was actually at the end of season 3. It was about 9 inches in season 3.
The mohawk has been such a huge part of Hawk’s identity for several seasons. How did you feel when you filmed your first scene without it?
Jacob Bertrand: It definitely felt really weird. The biggest thing was when I was in the shower. I was so used to having the weight of so much hair, and it felt so weird to shower and move my head around. I’d always give myself whiplash because I’d be shaking my head too hard.
Hawk does prove victorious in the end — without the mohawk. Do you think he’ll grow back or do you think this is it for the mohawk?
Jacob Bertrand: Honestly, I don’t think he will. I just don’t picture him doing that. The writers might have something different up their sleeve and a different approach to the role, but I don’t know. I just really don’t see him growing it back out. I just don’t know if that’s the most likely scenario.
Robby was the one to shave off the mohawk. Do you think Hawk could ever forgive Robby for cutting it?
Jacob Bertrand: No, Robby sucks. No way. No way. Robby is a weenie… I think if anyone should believe in second chances it’s Hawk. I don’t think that guy has a lot of room to judge anyone for stuff like that. But that definitely is something that’s so personal. It would definitely take a long time and some very, very specific circumstances for that to happen. I honestly don’t know if it will but we’ll see. That’s all I guess we can speculate on.
Hawk does get his revenge on Robby when they face off in the All-Valley. Not going to lie, I cried when Hawk won. It was such an epic fight between the two of you. Do you think that was Hawk needed to get his confidence back without the mohawk?
Jacob Bertrand: Yes, I think not even necessarily winning, I just think hearing from Moon in that specific way I think really changed him and gave him the confidence that he needed.
The fight was so intense, and then you both took your shirts off in the middle of it. How much of that fight was just the two of you and were stunt doubles used?
Jacob Bertrand: In terms of the shirt-off stuff, that was all us. Yes, those are my real nipples. That was all us. In terms of the stunts, I think in season 4 there’s only one little take of the show where my stunt double is shown. This is something I’m really proud of. The only time my stunt double came in was for this one little thing. Everything else I got to do. Basically, he jumps up into this flying triangle and Don wouldn’t let Thomas catch me and throw me on the ground, but pretty much everything else I got to do.
Hawk versus Robby, would you want to see a rematch at all?
Jacob Bertrand: Oh, yeah. I mean, I would be down for a rematch. I don’t know if Robby would be. He got owned. I don’t know how you come back from that. It’s just kind of embarrassing.
There was that very sweet moment between Hawk and Moon right before the big fight. Where would you like to see those two go in season 5?
Jacob Bertrand: I think they have a good relationship. I think because they have a good relationship I don’t know if that’s probably the most interesting thing to watch. It’s not that interesting to watch a healthy relationship as it is. It’s more interesting to watch Sam kiss three other dudes and a lot of love triangles. I don’t know. I guess I would like them to just continually have a good relationship, and I think it’d be cool to see her get some backstory and learn about what makes Moon tick. I think that’d be kind of fun.
Over the course of season 4, we saw Kenny go to the dark side, in a sense. Do you think Hawk has any regrets about how he treated Kenny?
Jacob Bertrand: You know, when talking about season 4, I actually don’t view Hawk as ever bullied Kenny, which I know is probably an unpopular opinion. But I mean, from his perspective, when he first sees him in the bathroom he pins him up against the wall. He just walks in and sees Kenny about to beat up two kids, so he steps in and intervenes. Seeing him having a Cobra Kai T-shirt, he sort of assumes a lot and I think decently for the most part gets it right. He’s just a very aggressive kid who’s in Cobra Kai and is being led astray. I think Hawk’s very harsh in the way he delivers the message of you got to be careful dealing with those Cobra Kai guys. Get out of there while you can, but that’s actually something I talked about with the writers. I didn’t want Hawk to feel super abusive and aggro towards Kenny just because I feel like Hawk has grown past that. Now he’s on the good side. He’s not going to be actively seeking out people to bully.
I think he’s very much tough love.
Jacob Bertrand: I think that is especially a hard thing to do in a karate show when we’re constantly punching each other. But other than that, I would say he’s just a little mean to Kenny.
When it comes to Miguel, he bails in the middle of the All-Valley. Will Miguel be back in season 5? Or is he going to be off trying to find his dad?
Jacob Bertrand: He’s definitely in the season, and he actually has a great little arc going off looking for his dad. I can’t wait for people to see it. I was very adamant about going on the trip to help look for his dad, but you know, we’ll see if I end up making it to Mexico with him.
In season 5, will you be going by Hawk or Eli? What’s the stance?
Jacob Bertrand: I can’t tell you that.
I feel like we can’t get rid of Hawk for good.
Jacob Bertrand: No, I definitely don’t think you get rid of Hawk for good. I think that’s something that will stay around forever. At least the energy will stay around forever. But who knows? I honestly don’t know what the plan is.
Is there anything you can tease about what’s next for Hawk in season 5?
Jacob Bertrand: He’s a champ now and a lot comes with that. Being the champ the All-Valley champ in The Karate Kid universe at least is like winning the Super Bowl, so I think a lot of eyes are on him. He’s got a lot to live up to. I think with that comes a lot of confidence. I think Hawk is walking around with a lot of confidence now. Do with that information what you will. Next season will be really fun.
You also have an awesome podcast with your co-star Xolo Maridueña called Lone Lobos that you both launched earlier in the year. What has it been like balancing that while obviously filming Cobra Kai?
Jacob Bertrand: It’s been actually pretty smooth sailing so far. We haven’t had any crazy scheduling conflicts in terms of when we’re filming the show. Xolo and I live together when we’re filming in Atlanta, so that makes it really, really easy because we’re just sitting on opposite sides of the couch from each other when we’re doing the podcast. It’s been great so far. I’ve been having so much fun doing it. I didn’t listen to a ton of podcasts before we started, and now that we’re fully into it, I’ve been listening to a ton.
You have this amazing partnership with Smile Train, and you’re their new celebrity ambassador. Tell me a little bit about getting involved in that and what that’s meant to you.
Jacob Bertrand: When I first got the part, I didn’t know a lot about you know cleft-affected. I didn’t know anyone who was cleft-affected. In doing research about it and asking questions about it, getting to work with Smile Train and meeting a lot of people who are cleft-affected, and hearing their stories and all the things they went through, it really helped me with the headspace of the character, especially in the first couple seasons when he’s getting bullied. I can’t really truly understand the emotional and physical turmoil of being cleft-affected, but I love that the show has a character like Hawk who does have a cleft lip because I honestly can’t think of a lot of other shows or even a big show on Netflix that has a character that is representing the cleft community. When Hawk was being a little mean, he’s a bad representation, but now he’s on the good side. He’s on the right track. Smile Train is great. I love being able to help them and partner with them. They do a lot of work to destigmatize how the community is viewed, and they do so much work in so many other countries. They’re just a great force, and they go out to all these other countries and they teach other doctors how to give them the tools and how to do all these surgeries. They really do full comprehensive care post-op and pre-op. They’re just a really awesome community that I get to be a part of, and it’s awesome that I get to get to use my platform to amplify everything that they’re doing.
Celebrities
Rihanna & Kourtney Kardashian’s Must-Have Beanie Will Be Your Winter Staple For Just $17
Keep warm this winter season with the beanie celebs love that’s on sale for just $17! Shop it in a variety of colors here!
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
As we enter the chilly season, it’s time to shop the best steals and deals for cold weather, and that includes beanies! Look no further than the celebrity favorite Carhartt A18 Acrylic Watch Hat that goes for just $16.99 on Amazon in 18 different colors. The rib-knit hat has more than 116,000 perfect reviews online, is stretchable and one size fits almost any noggin! Kourtney Kardashian gave us a peek at her Carhartt hat in a selfie on her Instagram Stories back in June in the black variation.
Buy the Carhartt A18 Acrylic Watch Hat for $17 now.
Similarly, country songstress Kacey Musgraves wore her $17 beanie to her Guinness World Record acceptance ceremony. The singer paired the brown Carhartt with a luxe camel coat and black turtleneck as she accepted her title for the world’s largest display of coloring pages on National Color Day. Speaking of color, Rihanna opted for a highlighter green Carhartt A18 Acrylic Watch Hat, which is the perfect look for any bold fashionista!
If the celebrity approval isn’t enough for you, let the perfect reviews do the talking! “I love this beanie. It keeps me really warm and the quality is good. I have an abnormally large head, and it fit me fine. I wish it was a little bigger just so that it doesn’t look so snug on my massive dome, but it should be perfect on normal-sized heads,” one user wrote. “WOW! I did NOT expect to like this item so much!! I have never been someone who could ever pull off a beanie, or so I thought…until I found this hat! I hated all beanies of this style because of that “alien head” look they give you…this one DOESN’T!” another verified user said.
The Carhartt A18 Acrylic Watch Hat is certainly a stylish beanie for the season that can be dressed up or dressed down depending on your needs! Certain colors are selling out now, so go get yours!
Erica Mena Claps Back At Safaree Samuels For Saying He’s Involved In Kids’ Lives: ‘Go To Therapy’
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from practice again, availability against Rams in doubt
Brauchler: Polis bows to public pressure and corrupts justice
Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve, 23, Rocks A Bikini On Tropical Winter Vacation — Photos
Take two? Arizona’s Vance Joseph works to earn 2nd head coach job.
‘Cobra Kai’s Jacob Bertrand Breaks Down Hawk’s Big Loss, His Finale Showdown & Season 5
New Year’s Eve starts off foggy, highs in low-60s, and rain moves in tonight
3 Promising Crypto to Watch Out for in Upcoming Year
Rihanna & Kourtney Kardashian’s Must-Have Beanie Will Be Your Winter Staple For Just $17
Omicron’s New Years cocktail: Sorrow, fear but hope for 2022
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News21 hours ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News3 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies