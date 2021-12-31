Celebrities
Family Of Black Man Shot By 5 White Men On Hunting Trip Describe Killing As “Modern Day Lynching”
This case is sus as HELL!
Have you heard of the case about the Black man who was gunned down by 5 white men who he was on a hunting expedition with? If not, then allow us to fill you in on all the shady a** details.
According to, the family of Peter Spencer is calling his death a “modern day lynching” while reporting that the white men who are likely involved are claiming that they “acted in self-defense”. Spencer was dropped off at a cabin in Venango County, Pennsylvania on December 11. On December 12, at 2:30am police arrived on the scene to find him fatally shot multiple times.
“We are talking six bullets into the chest, two into the buttocks, and one we have a different opinion – either through the mouth or from the neck out of the mouth,” Tim Stevens, CEO of the Black Political Empowerment Project, alleged to WTAE.
Peter’s fiancée Carmela King says that he was contacted via Snapchat by a man who he had formerly worked with. A GoFundMe page was set up in Peter’s honor by his brother Tehilah Spencer who claimed in no uncertain terms that this was a murder and a hate crime.
‘Peter was MURDERED in Rockland Township, Pennsylvania in a backwater rural town where he was completely vulnerable and cut off from everything and everyone.
“He was slaughtered and killed in what I consider an act of MODERN DAY LYNCHING!”
At the time that police found Peter’s body, a 25-year-old man was taken into custody but at this point no charges have been filed and the family is frustrated that the Pennsylvania State Police won’t provide any details or information to them about their loved one’s death.
Something is clearly amiss here and any detective worth his badge should be able to see that unless they just don’t give a damn that the only Black man on a hunting trip with 5 white men ended up with numerous gunshot wounds in him.
We’ll be watching this case VERY closely…
What Do We Know About MCU’s ‘Secret Invasion’? All The Latest Updates
‘Secret Invasion’ is among the Marvel projects coming to Disney+ in 2022. Here’s what we know, so far, about the highly-anticipated series.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is bringing an iconic comic book storyline to life on Disney+ in 2022. Secret Invasion is an upcoming miniseries that will consist of six episodes and feature characters from the MCU, including Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury. The television series is based on the 2008-2009 comic book crossover event, which showcased a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who had been infiltrating Earth for years.
Aside from the main premise, Marvel/Disney has been pretty tight-lipped about what it’s in store for Secret Invasion. Below, HollywoodLife has rounded up everything we know so far about Secret Invasion, including its expected release date, cast, and plot details.
MCU’s Secret Invasion Release Date
Marvel has confirmed that Secret Invasion is coming out in the year 2022 — but an exact date release is anyone’s guess. It’ll be available to stream on Disney+, where all of Marvel’s projects live. WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, and Hawkeye all came out on Disney+ in 2021. The new Marvel shows coming out in 2022, in addition to Secret Invasion, include Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms Marvel. Marvel/Disney has not revealed the order that the shows will be released.
Cast & Crew
Secret Invasion will star Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), whose been in 11 Marvel movies. Ben Mendelsohn will star as Talos, the leader of a Skrull sect who is an ally of Fury’s. Talos first appeared in Captain Marvel, where he and his fellow Skrull were refugees and running from the Kree army. In the post-credits for Spider-Man: Far From Home, Talos is revealed to be disguising himself as his Fury, who is commanding a Skrull spaceship. Former SHIELD agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smolders) will also star in the series.
Some new cast members have also signed onto Secret Invasion. They include Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, The Crown star Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo, according to The Hollywood Reporter. There’s still no details about their characters. Plus, Kinglsey Ben-Adir is confirmed to be playing the lead villain, whose identity hasn’t been confirmed. Emilia later confirmed her casting in an interview with Jimmy Fallon in July 2021. “I’m already scared,” she said. “The first people I spoke to from Marvel were their security team and I am convinced that there is a man outside my house. There’s been a car parked there for a long time, and I swear to God, he’s undercover.”
Kyle Bradstreet is the creator and executive producer of Secret Invasion. This is his first project for Marvel. Additional executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Jonathan Schwartz. The six episodes will be directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim. They will divvy up the episodes between them two to direct.
What Is ‘Secret Invasion’ About?
Marvel/Disney hasn’t said much about the plot of Secret Invasion. The show’s official longline, which was revealed when the show was officially announced in December 2020, says that the series “follows a sect of Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects on Earth.” It is inspired by writer Brian Michael Bendis‘ hit comic book series. The eight-issue comic series explored The New Avengers, The Mighty Avengers, The Young Avengers, and more heroes learning that the Skrulls had successfully been disguising themselves on Earth for years. Spider-Woman was the first superhero to be revealed as a Skrull. Eventually, a bunch of the heroes (and even some villains) united to stop the Skrulls. They were also able to rescue the people swapped out by the Skrulls. It’s unclear how similar the TV show’s plot will be to the Marvel Comics.
Production History
Secret Invasion was officially announced in December 2020. The following month, Kevin Feige briefly discussed the show in an interview. “I mean, we’re interested in the political paranoia aspect of Secret Invasion and really showcasing the stars with Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, two amazing actors that you want to have in any series, and we’re very lucky to have them for that,” he said. “That’s the sort of primary focus of that and, of course, it will tie into other things and the Skrulls in ways you haven’t seen before, but yes, anything could be anything. Wise words. But we wanted to do that as a series because it would allow us to do something different than we’ve done before.”
Filming on Secret Invasion officially began by September 1, 2021 in London. The cast and crew are still shooting scenes, and filming is expected to also occur in Europe. The first footage of Secret Invasion was shared by Marvel on Disney+ Day (Nov. 12). It showed Nick Fury, as well as what appeared to be Queen Veranke, who disguised herself as Spider-Woman in the comic series. Marvel also unveiled the official logo for Secret Invasion on Disney+ Day.
Florida mayor says police responsible for 13-year-old boy’s death in dirt bike crash
The mayor of Boynton Beach, Florida has come under fire after blaming police for the death of 13-year-old Stanley Davis Jr.
Stanley died when police tried to pull him over after observing him riding recklessly on a dirt bike.
Surveillance video at a Chevron gas station shows Davis Jr. filling up his bike with gas as a patrol car turns into the station.
The patrol car followed Davis Jr. out of the station and attempted a traffic stop. The patrol unit is not equipped with a camera and the officer was not required to wear a body cam.
According to police, the boy was killed when his dirt bike crashed on North Federal Highway during the attempted traffic stop.
In a statement on Sunday, the Boynton Beach Police Department said the “preliminary investigation indicates that the dirt bike operator was observed driving recklessly on Boynton Beach Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop, and the dirt bike went down in the 800 block of North Federal Highway.”
Boynton Beach Mayor Steven B. Grant said “the city and the police are responsible” for the boy’s death.
“We should not blame the police department for the actions of an individual officer. However, the city and the police are responsible,” said Mayor Grant.
“You know, the situation that created this, you know, it didn’t happen just yesterday,” Mayor Grant said. “This is an aspect of how the city has treated parts of the community for decades before I was even mayor. And so the city is trying to understand and work with the community to get a result, resolution so that it is safer for everyone.”
The unnamed officer was placed on administrative leave Sunday amid an investigation led by the Florida Highway Patrol, according to the report. “Based on our preliminary investigation, the officer’s vehicle did not come into contact with the dirt bike,” said an FHP spokesman.
Safaree Samuels Shades Kanye West’s Style: All He Wears Is ‘Hoodies & Black Gloves’
The ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star called out Kanye West on his recent style choices, saying he ‘hates’ the way the rapper has been dressing for the last two years.
Safaree Samuels could be starting up the first new feud for 2022! The 40-year-old Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star apparently isn’t digging Kanye West’s recent wardrobe choices and he let the whole world know it! Taking to his Twitter on December 30, Safaree said he has always thought highly of the “Famous” rapper, but he can’t co-sign Ye’s allegedly repetitive style.
“I’ve always been a Kanye fan but I really hate how he’s been dressing these last 2 years..” read the not-so-subtle slam. “He use [sic] to be inspiration with clothes and jewelry. Now this guy just wears hoodies and black gloves and it bothers me.” Perhaps to lessen the blow, Safaree ended the post with three laughing emojis.
Fans of Kanye’s quickly came to his defense, as it’s hard to argue fashion against a man who calls Anna Wintour, designer Riccardo Tisci and the late Virgil Abloh friend, much less a designer in his own right with his incredibly successful Yeezy label. “Says the guy with no clothing like, no clothing endorsements, and absolutely no fashion sense,” singer Tank clapped back at Safaree, according to The Shade Room. Others called out Sarafee’s own style choices over the years on Twitter, as one shared a picture of him dolled up in head-to-toe Gatorade attire, while another wrote, “You wore a Jean vest. Please.” Kanye has yet to publicly respond.
I’ve always been a Kanye fan but I really hate how he’s been dressing these last 2 years.. he use to be inspiration with clothes and jewelry. Now this guy just wears hoodies and black gloves and it bothers me 😂😂😂
— @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) December 30, 2021
Meanwhile, it seems Safaree enjoys taking to social media to air out his grievances. In July, he slammed the editors of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ for their ‘tacky and tasteless’ decision to air footage of his daughter Safire falling. The episode in question showed the reality star appearing to laugh at the baby girl, whom he shares with his estranged wife Erica Mena. “Y’all LHH editors ain’t s**t,” Safaree tweeted. “We told y’all not to air my baby falling and y’all still used it. Had us reshoot a whole bunch of bulls**t and y’all still used that.” In a follow-up tweet, he even threatened to quit the show. “That was tacky and tasteless!! It’s definitely about to be a wrap on my time with y’all.”
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
