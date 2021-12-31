Fleeing fast-moving fires, weary evacuees fill Boulder County evacuation sites

Scores of people fled to evacuation sites Thursday night, fleeing fast-moving fires in Boulder County, Superior and Louisville.

At the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, a Green Day song played softly on the speaker system while a handful of evacuees sat in the seats around the arena’s lower bowl on Thursday night.

The music venue-turned-evacuation center had welcomed about 30 people as of 5 p.m., Detective Aaron Coleman of the Broomfield Police Department said. More trickled in while some sat in their cars in the parking lot.

Superior resident Patrick Kilbride, 72, was among the people gathered around the arena floor. He was still swearing his green vest from McGuckin Hardware in Boulder where he works. He lost everything but the clothes on his back and his car in the fire, he said.

Kilbride was on the clock when he heard homes in Superior were being threatened.

It took him three hours to get to his house. He parked his car and covered the last stretch on foot, hiding behind a stone pillar for close to an hour at one point to avoid getting blown over by the intense wind, he said.

“It’s ashes,” he said of his home for the last 30 years. “It’s not a house. If you need a fireplace chimney, that’s all that’s left.”

Roscoe, Kilbride’a 16-year-old dog, and Dusty, his 20-year-old cat, both died in the fire, he said.

On his way to the evacuation center, Kilbride stopped at a Walmart and bought socks, underwear and a phone charger. He went into the bathroom to wash the soot off his face. His daughter was driving up from New Mexico to be with him, he said. He expects to spend a lot of time on the phone with insurance companies over the next few weeks.

“It’s just a strange feeling to go from having everything to make your life comfortable to having nothing,” he said.

The YMCA in Lafayette

Early in the evening, people continued to arrive at the YMCA in Lafayette, one of the evacuation centers.

Outside, the wildfire smoke to the south was dense. Inside, families, couples and single people sat on the floor and on chairs in the lobby where a lighted Christmas tree stood.

Jeff Oliver, a YMCA employee, said local businesses donated pizza, sandwiches and water for the evacuees.

Nearby, Pam Allen’s cellphone rang. It was her sister in North Carolina calling to check on her. The Lafayette woman assured her sister she was all right.

Allen, with her cat, Allie, in a carrier next to her feet, was sitting at a table in the gym.

“My next-door neighbor who looks after me said ‘Grab some things and go,’” said Allen, who is on oxygen.

Allen gathered medicine for herself and her cat and food and a bowl for the cat. And she grabbed a blanket on the way.

“I have enough for the night,” Allen said.