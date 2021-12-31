News
Fleeing fast-moving fires, weary evacuees fill Boulder County evacuation sites
Scores of people fled to evacuation sites Thursday night, fleeing fast-moving fires in Boulder County, Superior and Louisville.
At the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, a Green Day song played softly on the speaker system while a handful of evacuees sat in the seats around the arena’s lower bowl on Thursday night.
The music venue-turned-evacuation center had welcomed about 30 people as of 5 p.m., Detective Aaron Coleman of the Broomfield Police Department said. More trickled in while some sat in their cars in the parking lot.
Superior resident Patrick Kilbride, 72, was among the people gathered around the arena floor. He was still swearing his green vest from McGuckin Hardware in Boulder where he works. He lost everything but the clothes on his back and his car in the fire, he said.
Kilbride was on the clock when he heard homes in Superior were being threatened.
It took him three hours to get to his house. He parked his car and covered the last stretch on foot, hiding behind a stone pillar for close to an hour at one point to avoid getting blown over by the intense wind, he said.
“It’s ashes,” he said of his home for the last 30 years. “It’s not a house. If you need a fireplace chimney, that’s all that’s left.”
Roscoe, Kilbride’a 16-year-old dog, and Dusty, his 20-year-old cat, both died in the fire, he said.
On his way to the evacuation center, Kilbride stopped at a Walmart and bought socks, underwear and a phone charger. He went into the bathroom to wash the soot off his face. His daughter was driving up from New Mexico to be with him, he said. He expects to spend a lot of time on the phone with insurance companies over the next few weeks.
“It’s just a strange feeling to go from having everything to make your life comfortable to having nothing,” he said.
The YMCA in Lafayette
Early in the evening, people continued to arrive at the YMCA in Lafayette, one of the evacuation centers.
Outside, the wildfire smoke to the south was dense. Inside, families, couples and single people sat on the floor and on chairs in the lobby where a lighted Christmas tree stood.
Jeff Oliver, a YMCA employee, said local businesses donated pizza, sandwiches and water for the evacuees.
Nearby, Pam Allen’s cellphone rang. It was her sister in North Carolina calling to check on her. The Lafayette woman assured her sister she was all right.
Allen, with her cat, Allie, in a carrier next to her feet, was sitting at a table in the gym.
“My next-door neighbor who looks after me said ‘Grab some things and go,’” said Allen, who is on oxygen.
Allen gathered medicine for herself and her cat and food and a bowl for the cat. And she grabbed a blanket on the way.
“I have enough for the night,” Allen said.
News
Gophers’ men’s basketball game versus Illinois postponed to Tuesday
The Gophers men’s basketball team has had a second game disrupted by COVID-19 this season.
After Minnesota’s final nonconference game against Alcorn State was canceled on Wednesday, the U said Thursday its Big Ten game against Illinois has been postponed from Sunday to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Arena. Issues with the pandemic have come from within the Alcorn State and Illini programs.
The Big Ten Conference changed its policy on COVID-affected games this week. If a team or teams are unable to participate in a scheduled game, the competition may be rescheduled or declared a no-contest or forfeit. The conference said it wants at least seven players and one coach from a team to be available to play, but might be able to play with fewer personnel if its deemed safe by medical staff.
The Gophers (10-1) last played on Dec. 22 in a comeback win over Wisconsin-Green Bay.
News
Boulder County wildfires: How to help those impacted by the disaster
More than 35,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes as two wildfires spread across Boulder County. Here’s how to help them.
Community Foundation Boulder County is collecting monetary donations for those impacted. Donations can be made online at www.commfound.org/grants/get-grant/Boulder-County-Wildfire-Fund.
The Boulder Office of Emergency Management said people who can offer shelter to offer displaced residents should sign up online to be a vetted host through the Airbnb Open Homes Program. The program will contact people if needed.
Donations of household goods should be brought to local non-profit thrift stores, according to the Office of Emergency Management.
If you lost or found a pet, a Facebook page called Boulder County Fire Lost and Found Pets has been created for people to share information. People are also offering to take in pets.
Others with the capacity to shelter or relocate horses and other livestock are posting in a separate Facebook group called Horse Evacuation Boulder Fort Collins Fire.
The Office of Emergency Management asked people to not call their emergency lines to offer donations. They need to keep the lines clear.
We DO NOT need donations at this time–please don’t call our Emergency Operation Center. We need to keep the lines clear. #MiddleForkFire #MarshallFirehttps://t.co/nSPEB20poC
— Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) December 30, 2021
News
Massachusetts Teachers union blasts Charlie Baker over ‘last-minute’ school reopening plan
The Massachusetts Teachers Association tore into the back-to-school COVID-19 plans released this week by Gov. Charlie Baker and the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, calling plans to provide 200,000 rapid test kits to educators ahead of reopening, a “last-minute scramble.”
“This decision, made without consultation with educators’ unions and local stakeholders, is one more example of the failure of the Baker administration to get it right,” MTA President Merrie Najimy said in a statement. “Plans for testing of this magnitude should have been communicated well in advance of schools closing for the winter break.”
That decision entails providing enough rapid tests to districts for each school staffer to have two. DESE advises staff to take one of the tests within 24 hours of returning to the classroom. The administration also sent over 6 million KN95 masks to districts, enough for one per day for school staff.
Najimy dubbed the plan a “logistical nightmare all the way from distribution to testing oversight, placing the burden on school staff — particularly school nurses, who are already stretched beyond their capacity.”
She called on the Baker administration to bolster testing distribution and staffing to ensure that the tests are being used post-winter break, as well as on an ongoing basis for “students, school staff and others who routinely have reason to be in public schools and thus pose a transmission risk,” she said.
She also suggested that the administration consider temporary remote options in the wake of COVID outbreaks.
“Key decisions will be most effective when made in concert with educators, locally elected officials and other community members,” Najimy said. “Proactive planning for the difficult months ahead is imperative.”
Baker responded to the attack in a Thursday press conference, telling reporters: “200,000 tests made available for teachers distributed to communities so that they can make those tests available for their teachers as people come back to school, we think, is the right thing to do.”
He added that community members and superintendents “appreciate” the free tests, and are looking forward to distributing them to teachers, based on the conversations he’s had with them.
A DESE spokesperson declined to comment on the statement. In a previous statement, Education Secretary James Peyser said that “DESE staff worked very hard to secure these at-home rapid antigen tests for schools,” and added that they “remain committed” to keeping schools open for in-person learning.
