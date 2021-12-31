Gina Kirschenheiter Shades Shannon Beador as “Troublemaker”

Gina Kirschenheiter doesn’t believe Shannon Beador is malicious, but she does think she’s a troublemaker.
Following the lawsuit drama surrounding Nicole James and the actions she took against Heather Dubrow‘s plastic surgeon husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, years ago, Gina shared her true feelings about Shannon before revealing what surprised her about Heather and admitting that she wasn’t sure she’d be asked back to The Real Housewives of Orange County.
“I don’t think that Shannon is that malicious… I just think that she is a little bit of a troublemaker,” Gina admitted during an interview with Us Weekly earlier this month. “And I don’t even think that sometimes she recognizes or realizes that her dropping things here, dropping things there, what that looks like at the end of it.”
According to Gina, Shannon likely learned a good lesson when her off-screen gossiping about Nicole’s troubled past with the Botched cast member came back to bite her.
“I think this particular situation has more aware of what that looks like and what she actually does do and the damage it could potentially cause for people,” Gina explained. “It was probably honestly a good thing for her to see and recognize.”
After being caught off-guard by the firings of Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Vargas, in June, Gina said she was excited to meet the infamous “Fancy Pants.”
“I thought I would get along with her. She’s from where I’m from and I always found her to be, when I watch the show, very reasonable. But I was surprised by how cool she was… I was very pleasantly surprised by how close we got,” Gina noted.
While many RHOC fans have also called for the returns of Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, Gina said she believes they have a great group now. That said, she’d be “down for whatever” when it comes to the OGs, especially considering there was a spot for them on the show “for a very long time.”
“I don’t think I was in touch with Vicki when we were on the show together. [But] Tamra and I do, every once in a while, we’ll text back and forth. We have some overlap in friends,” she shared.
When Gina was then asked if she feared she’d be fired after season 15, she admitted that it “always crosses [her] mind.”
“But I’m just happy to be here,” she explained. “I like the journey and I like how it challenges me. And I like the fact that in the interviews, they sit me down in the chair that I would avoid and never ask myself… I’ll be here for as long as I’m interesting and when I’m not, I’ll go do something else.”
Also during the interview, Gina admitted to having a big regret about the way in which she commented about Elizabeth’s troubled past in Dave Quinn‘s recently released book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It.
“I actually feel very bad about oversharing about my opinion about her, where she came from. I think it was too much,” Gina stated. “She’s a really sweet person. She’d give you the shirt off her back.”
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Rihanna looked sexier than ever when she showed off her toned figure in purple lace lingerie.
Rihanna, 33, is always rocking some sort of sexy lingerie and that’s exactly what she did in her most recent Instagram post. She posted a photo of herself in the doorway wearing a plunging lace purple bra with a pair of matching underwear and a tiny sheer lace mini skirt on top.
She posted the photo with the caption, “Ain’t gotta change ish next year @badgalriri #SavageXFenty.” Aside from her sexy lingerie, she accessorized her look with strappy purple heels and long braids with knots at the top of her head.
Rihanna loves rocking lingerie and just recently she looked incredible when she rocked a plum purple lingerie set featuring a halterneck sheer bra with a gaping cutout on the chest. She styled the bra with a pair of matching high-waisted thong underwear and a sexy garter belt.
In the video, captioned, “Tell ’em u on the naughty list w/out tellin’ ’em u on the naughty list. @badgalriri #uxtra,” RiRi styled her lingerie with a matching high-rise, a lace garter belt that was clipped onto sheer, thigh-high stockings. She styled her outfit with gorgeous glam featuring pin-straight long black hair with front bangs, a dark, sultry smokey eye, and a glossy purple lip.
Aside from that lingerie look, she shared a never-before-seen video from behind the scenes at her Savage x Fenty show. The Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show premiered on September 24, but Rihanna shared a new video that showed her wearing a plunging strapless blue latex bodysuit that put her gorgeous figure on display.
Things have been very tough for the Sister Wives’ family lately, and it seems like things are about to get tougher.
With the onset of COVID, the Brown family has had to navigate a whole new set of obstacles that seem to have pushed several of the family members to their breaking point.
It’s no secret that things between Kody Brown and some of his wives have been rocky lately. Kody recently admitted that his relationship with his first wife, Meri Brown, is actually no longer even romantic. Things have also been tense, to say the least, with his other two wives, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown.
The only relationship that seemed to be going well for Kody was his relationship with his most recent wife, Robyn Brown. But now, it seems even that relationship is not picture-perfect as Robyn opens up and reveals that Kody’s difficult relationship with his other wives affects their marriage too.
Kody revealed that, prior to the pandemic, he had been spending two days a week at each wife’s house, although apparently Meri’s house was not included in that rotation as Kody said they had more of a “friendship.” Yikes. But since the pandemic, he had only really been staying at Robyn’s house. This meant that Robyn went from having a one to two night rotation that had been ongoing for the past 10 years to having Kody at her home every single day.
While it may have seemed like Robyn was reaping the benefits of her husband’s poor relationship with his other wives, Robyn revealed that it actually negatively impacted their relationship. She admitted that she felt the foundation their family was built on was “crumbling,” and it was making her and Kody’s relationship, “really, really hard.”
Kody explained that, since the pandemic had started, he had been spending most of his time at his wife Robyn’s house, claiming she had been the only one following the self-imposed COVID guidelines Kody had set up. But when it was revealed that Meri had also been following those guidelines and still been asked to quarantine alone, and then with the even bigger reveal of Robyn’s secret nanny, the family’s trust in Kody grew thin.
The other wives grew suspicious of Robyn, and they and their children often held Robyn responsible for the strict COVID regulations Kody was demanding the family follow.
In the most recent Sister Wives‘ episode, Robyn broke down to the cameras, tearfully saying she could not understand why the family was suspicious of her and that Kody was not one to be controlled by one of his wives.
But Kody’s regulations seem inconsistent, to say the least, as he forwent going to his and Christine’s daughter, Ysabel’s, extensive back surgery and did not see her during her recovery. But he still spent time at Robyn’s household, which included a nanny from outside of the family completely. Kody justified the nanny, claiming she followed the regulations he set up.
Kody gave the family a printed-out list of the regulations he expected them to follow for him to come over to their homes, and his wife, Janelle, found the list “way over the top.” However, she did reluctantly agree to follow the list in hopes the family could be together for Christmas. His other wife, Christine, also balked at the extensive list and admitted she was not sure she would be able to follow it. The list included items like changing clothes on reentering the home, wiping off mail and packages, wiping off groceries before bringing them in the house, etc. The family never seemed to reach a consensus on the matter other than that they would all try to follow the rules to some extent. And the question still remained, if these were the qualifications for Kody visiting the homes, why were they not provided from the get-go? It made many of the wives, and their children, feel Kody just didn’t want to visit in the first place.
With all the tension in the family, it’s no wonder even Robyn is feeling the pressure. In the most recent episode, Robyn explained that each marriage within the family was considered its own and that she wasn’t supposed to interfere in the other marriages. But she explained that that certainly made things difficult as the other marriages affected her life, but she wasn’t really supposed to say anything.
But with loyalties being tested and marriages crumbling, could this be the end of the Sister Wives’ crew as we know it? Judging from the explosive trailers for next week’s episode, it certainly seems like it.
Nicki Minaj played Santa to the children of Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon.
The mom-of-one purchased Gucci products for Gizelle’s three daughters, Gucci wallets for Robyn’s two sons, and a hat and scarf for Ashley Darby‘s toddler son.
Gizelle was grateful:
“I’m SPEECHLESS! So I’ve never bought my girls high end bags because I always wanted to keep them HUMBLE,” she wrote.
“Always felt like humility and gratitude is way more important than stylin and profilin for children. So for their 1st @gucci bag to be gifted by the MEGA ICON SUPERSTAR @nickiminaj for Christmas is PRICELESS! Nicki my kids are screaming thru the house. You have made their YEAR! Thank you for being so sweet, this is beyond special!!”
While Gizelle thought the gifts were a nice gesture, her RHOP co-star, Mia Thornton, was not impressed with Nicki.
Mia was reportedly upset that Nicki forgot to bless her child with Gucci.
“Guess I’m headed to the Gucci store,” she wrote on Instagram. “I forgot I have a 13-year-old who’s on social.”
Black Twitter was also not impressed. One Twitter user wrote:
“How @NICKIMINAJ buying anybody kids Gucci when she got step kids a lil bro/sis she ain’t advertising gifts for and her son ain’t always drippipped [sic] in designer … sounds like they both broke to me.”
How @NICKIMINAJ buying anybody kids Gucci when she got step kids a lil bro/sis she ain’t advertising gifts for and her son ain’t always drippipped in designer ?????sounds like they both broke to me…she gets designer panties and bras and take pics chile where the rest of the outfit?