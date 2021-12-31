News
Gophers’ men’s basketball game versus Illinois postponed to Tuesday
The Gophers men’s basketball team has had a second game disrupted by COVID-19 this season.
After Minnesota’s final nonconference game against Alcorn State was canceled on Wednesday, the U said Thursday its Big Ten game against Illinois has been postponed from Sunday to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Arena. Issues with the pandemic have come from within the Alcorn State and Illini programs.
The Big Ten Conference changed its policy on COVID-affected games this week. If a team or teams are unable to participate in a scheduled game, the competition may be rescheduled or declared a no-contest or forfeit. The conference said it wants at least seven players and one coach from a team to be available to play, but might be able to play with fewer personnel if its deemed safe by medical staff.
The Gophers (10-1) last played on Dec. 22 in a comeback win over Wisconsin-Green Bay.
News
Boulder County wildfires: How to help those impacted by the disaster
More than 35,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes as two wildfires spread across Boulder County. Here’s how to help them.
Community Foundation Boulder County is collecting monetary donations for those impacted. Donations can be made online at www.commfound.org/grants/get-grant/Boulder-County-Wildfire-Fund.
The Boulder Office of Emergency Management said people who can offer shelter to offer displaced residents should sign up online to be a vetted host through the Airbnb Open Homes Program. The program will contact people if needed.
Donations of household goods should be brought to local non-profit thrift stores, according to the Office of Emergency Management.
If you lost or found a pet, a Facebook page called Boulder County Fire Lost and Found Pets has been created for people to share information. People are also offering to take in pets.
Others with the capacity to shelter or relocate horses and other livestock are posting in a separate Facebook group called Horse Evacuation Boulder Fort Collins Fire.
The Office of Emergency Management asked people to not call their emergency lines to offer donations. They need to keep the lines clear.
We DO NOT need donations at this time–please don’t call our Emergency Operation Center. We need to keep the lines clear. #MiddleForkFire #MarshallFirehttps://t.co/nSPEB20poC
— Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) December 30, 2021
News
Massachusetts Teachers union blasts Charlie Baker over ‘last-minute’ school reopening plan
The Massachusetts Teachers Association tore into the back-to-school COVID-19 plans released this week by Gov. Charlie Baker and the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, calling plans to provide 200,000 rapid test kits to educators ahead of reopening, a “last-minute scramble.”
“This decision, made without consultation with educators’ unions and local stakeholders, is one more example of the failure of the Baker administration to get it right,” MTA President Merrie Najimy said in a statement. “Plans for testing of this magnitude should have been communicated well in advance of schools closing for the winter break.”
That decision entails providing enough rapid tests to districts for each school staffer to have two. DESE advises staff to take one of the tests within 24 hours of returning to the classroom. The administration also sent over 6 million KN95 masks to districts, enough for one per day for school staff.
Najimy dubbed the plan a “logistical nightmare all the way from distribution to testing oversight, placing the burden on school staff — particularly school nurses, who are already stretched beyond their capacity.”
She called on the Baker administration to bolster testing distribution and staffing to ensure that the tests are being used post-winter break, as well as on an ongoing basis for “students, school staff and others who routinely have reason to be in public schools and thus pose a transmission risk,” she said.
She also suggested that the administration consider temporary remote options in the wake of COVID outbreaks.
“Key decisions will be most effective when made in concert with educators, locally elected officials and other community members,” Najimy said. “Proactive planning for the difficult months ahead is imperative.”
Baker responded to the attack in a Thursday press conference, telling reporters: “200,000 tests made available for teachers distributed to communities so that they can make those tests available for their teachers as people come back to school, we think, is the right thing to do.”
He added that community members and superintendents “appreciate” the free tests, and are looking forward to distributing them to teachers, based on the conversations he’s had with them.
A DESE spokesperson declined to comment on the statement. In a previous statement, Education Secretary James Peyser said that “DESE staff worked very hard to secure these at-home rapid antigen tests for schools,” and added that they “remain committed” to keeping schools open for in-person learning.
News
Longtime Vikings broadcaster Greg Coleman to hang up microphone after season
After more than three decades as a Vikings broadcaster, Greg Coleman is hanging up his microphone.
Coleman, who was a Minnesota punter from 1978-87, announced Thursday that this will be his last season on the Vikings’ broadcast team. He has been a broadcaster for the team since he retired from the NFL following the 1988 season, and has spent the past 21 seasons as the radio sideline reporter.
“It’s time,’’ Coleman, 67, said in a phone interview. “It’s been a great run. I look at it as the end of one journey and it’s time to star another chapter. There’s some things I still want to do.”
Coleman informed the Vikings on Wednesday of his intention to depart. He will be on the sidelines for the final two regular-season games, Sunday at Green Bay and Jan. 9 against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, and in the playoffs, if the Vikings make it. He also will leave his position as an NFL uniform inspector for Minnesota home games.
Coleman, who lives in his native Jacksonville, Fla., plans to spend more time with his family, continue to do ministry work and host his annual celebrity golf tournament. And he will devote more time to giving motivational talks for his professional speaking business.
“I’m dropping the mic on the sideline but picking it up on my speaking business,’’ he said.
Coleman didn’t deny that it will be bittersweet doing his final broadcasts for the Vikings.
“I’ve been with the Vikings for 44 years,’’ he said. “That’s most of my adult life.’’
Coleman was one top punters in Vikings history, and has made several all-time anniversary teams. As a broadcaster, he’s been there for a number of top moments. Three he named Thursday were Brett Favre leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game in the dramatic 2009 season, the Metrodome closing in 2013 and Stefon Diggs’ winning catch in the Minneapolis Miracle playoff game against New Orleans in January 2018.
