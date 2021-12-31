News
Guregian: Time for the defense to once again make opposing quarterbacks feel uncomfortable
The pass rush has been the straw that stirs the drink when it comes to the Patriots defense.
It’s been a catalyst for their success, and a primary reason the Patriots got on a roll midway through the season.
Only, the pass rush has been on hiatus since the bye week.
It’s cooled off. It’s been stuck in neutral for the most part. So much so, that Matt Judon & Co. are almost at the point of taking up milk carton status.
Coming off two losses, the Patriots can’t afford to have that group missing in action much longer, especially if the defense wants to again impact games.
With Judon looking like he has a decent chance to play should he pass the necessary protocols — he tested positive for COVID-19 Monday –- the turnaround has to start with him.
He’s the heartbeat of the defense. He gets everyone going with his motor and relentless pursuit of the quarterback.
He provides a jolt of energy that gives everyone a boost. Only Judon, and the defense as a whole, haven’t been able to get it into a higher gear of late.
Judon’s been uncharacteristically silent the last two games both on the scoresheet, and on the field. Some of it has to do with teams scheming to lessen his impact, making sure he gets chipped by tight ends, or backs on their way out of the backfield.
That shouldn’t come as a surprise. Star pass-rushers usually draw that kind of added attention.
Some of the lull also has to do with the Patriots scheme, using more of a measured pass rush against mobile quarterbacks. That was certainly the case against Buffalo.
In order to try to prevent Josh Allen from killing them with his legs, the Patriots rushers modified their rush a bit, with the goal of clogging his rush lanes.
Still, Allen was afforded too much time to dismantle the defense, whether he was in the pocket, or outside on the move. And, he wasn’t the least bit deterred by a lukewarm rush, able to beat the Patriots with his arm, and his legs.
Allen dropped back to pass 47 times on Sunday, and wasn’t sacked once. He was barely touched or bothered on most of his throws.
Carson Wentz didn’t throw it nearly as much the previous week, mostly because he didn’t have to let it loose. But that’s a different story.
Bottom line: The Patriots can’t allow quarterbacks to feel as comfortable as Allen was last week, and Wentz, to a degree, the week before.
If they want to get back to their winning ways, that’s certainly one place to start. Because without pressure, the secondary gets exposed. That much was extremely evident against the Bills.
On Sunday, against the Jaguars, if Judon is indeed back, he needs to get back to being a difference-maker. He leads the team with 12.5 sacks, and the players feed off him. Without him providing the spark, the defense doesn’t have its swagger.
Deatrich Wise just came off the COVID-19 list, and his presence should help, although others are going to have to step up, especially if Judon ultimately doesn’t play.
Christian Barmore needs to get back to blowing up linemen. And, whether it’s Chase Winovich, or rookie Ronnie Perkins, who could be making his NFL debut depending on which players return from the COVID-19 list, someone has to make Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence uncomfortable.
And with the Jaguars decimated by COVID-19 cases, not knowing if they’ll have a makeshift offensive line, or not, it certainly enhances the chances for the Patriots to turn up the heat.
Perhaps Dont’a Hightower will see more time out on the edge, to try and create some pressure, or at the very least, disrupt Lawrence, if Judon doesn’t play.
“Jacksonville is a heavy passing team. You can see why. They have skill players who can take a five-yard hitch and turn it into a 60-yard touchdown,” said Hightower. “We’re aware of all of those things. We’ve got the right guys to (pass rush). It’s going to come down to fundamentals and execution. No doubt coach (Bill Belichick) will have a good plan for us. So it’ll be about us getting it together this week and going out and executing.”
Lawrence has similar traits to Buffalo’s Allen. And while he’s not Allen, he could conceivably hurt the Patriots in the same fashion with both his arm, and his legs.
Whatever the case, the Patriots need to dial up more pressure, or as safety Adrian Phillips put it, get back to their disrupting ways.
“Disruption is big for our defense, especially in the passing game,” Phillips said Wednesday. “It’s about being able to disrupt timing. (Against Buffalo) we didn’t affect the quarterback the way we usually do. Getting him to make a crazy throw, getting him to throw before the receiver breaks out of his route.”
Pressure isn’t always defined by sacks. It’s bothering the quarterback enough so he’s not on time with his throws.
So whether it’s actually bringing the quarterback down, or wreaking havoc with his ability to throw, the Patriots need to get that back in order to aid the secondary, and once again make the difference-making stops that were prevalent during the seven-game win streak.
News
Franks: Why Democrats are entering 2022 in a cranky mood
Is it just me or do others feel that liberal Democrats are cranky, maybe even angry?
Ironically, they’re cranky not because of the large number of COVID deaths in 2021, high inflation, the border crisis, crime in our cities, challenges from Russia and China, or the botched Afghanistan departure.
They’re cranky for several other reasons.
Many liberal Democratic members of Congress seem to be unhappy with their greatest political victory. They have expressed regret for supporting the passage of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which will improve America and prepare the country for the decades ahead. It demonstrated to the nation that we can get big things done with Democratic and Republican support.
So why are they cranky?
Because they were unable to force moderate Democrats to vote in favor of rampant spending on social programs. The Congressional Budget Office reported that these social spending programs over a 10-year period would cost more than three times what the Democratic leadership claimed, without adequate revenue to pay for the additional cost. Eventually, these costs would be added to the nation’s $29 trillion debt and have a negative impact on already high inflation.
Some liberal Democrats are also upset that they cannot use the Republicans’ failure to help govern or pass meaningful legislation as an excuse to destroy or amend the Senate filibuster, as Republicans have demonstrated their willingness to help pass the infrastructure bill and raise the debt ceiling.
Then we had Democrats disappointed in Chief Justice John Roberts, one of America’s most popular public figures according to a recent Gallop poll (60% approval rating). Roberts, who was appointed by a Republican president, single-handedly saved the Affordable Care Act, which baffled many Republicans. He did so based on his interpretations of the law.
Roberts recently disappointed Democrats by refusing to participate in the charade known as the second impeachment of Donald Trump. Why? Logic. You cannot remove a president who is no longer president.
Now Congress is abrogating its real job of passing a budget, authorizing and appropriating spending bills for the federal government via “Regular Order” or for that matter, even via a Continuing Resolution. Instead, Democratic leaders have “kicked the can” down the road yet again. Now, they would be five months late on their requirement to fund the government in some long-term manner.
Apparently disappointed in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach, Congress has decided that failure to do its basic legislative job warrants their doing the FBI’s job instead per the establishment of a Select Committee.
Americans can recognize what President Joe Biden allowed in Afghanistan as a true insurrection. We saw heavily armed Taliban forces take over the president’s palace, the seat of government.
In my opinion, you cannot truly compare the Jan. 6 protests with the insurrection in Afghanistan. Other than disillusioned folks, nobody would believe that the U.S. government was going to be overthrown and the will of the people thwarted.
People have two basic questions concerning Jan. 6. One: How were thousands of protesters allowed to march to the Capitol without having a government-issued permit from the mayor of Washington, D.C.? Two: Who would ultimately be responsible for the security of the U.S. Capitol?
Answer: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader of the Senate (at the time) Mitch McConnell. Both have one thing in common other than not doing this basic function well — they don’t like Donald Trump.
What happened on Jan. 6 had never happened before, will never happen again, as it should have never happened to begin with.
It should be noted that in a recent Gallop poll, Americans have given Speaker Pelosi and Sen. McConnell the worse approval ratings of any major political figure. Pelosi has the second lowest at 40% and McConnell the lowest at 34% — even lower than President Biden (43%).
The American people seem to get it. Maybe that is why the liberal Democrats are cranky.
Gary Franks served three terms as U.S. representative for Connecticut’s 5th District. He was the first Black Republican elected to the House in nearly 60 years and New England’s first Black member of the House. He is host of the podcast “We Speak Frankly.”
News
The 10 best films to hit the screen in 2021
Here are the 10 Best Films of 2021, in no particular order:
“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” — 2021 was a big year for documentaries. This great one brought to light tapes of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, the “other” Woodstock that you never heard of. Directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, mixing archival footage with interviews, the film is a major cultural event and historical find, restored to life and vividly entertaining, featuring such artists as Gladys Knight, Stevie Wonder, Hugh Masekela, Sly and the Family Stone, The 5th Dimension, Nina Simone, Babatunde Olatunji and more.
“They Say Nothing Stays the Same” — Released in a few U.S. theaters in November and available on VOD and DVD, this folk-tale-like Japanese entry from writer-director Joe Odojiri is a throwback to the work of Akira Kurosawa and Vittorio De Sica, telling the story of an old ferryman (a heartbreaking Akira Emoto), who lives in a shack beside the river, and is about to be made obsolete by a new bridge. Cinematography by Christopher Doyle (“Chunking Express”) is only one reason to see this gritty, beautiful and touching film.
“West Side Story” — In the year of Stephen Sondheim’s death, Steven Spielberg remakes the 1961 New York-set, “Romeo and Juliet”-based classic with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Sondheim, and it is a triumph. A star is born with Rachel Zegler as the new Maria. Ariana DeBose is another enormous talent. Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner’s screenplay, based on the book of the 1957 Broadway play by Arthur Laurents, makes the story new. Meet a girl named Maria all over again.
“The Velvet Underground” — Todd Haynes, director of “Velvet Goldmine,” “I’m Not There” and “Superstar,” returns to the subject of musicians in “The Velvet Underground,” a documentary resurrection of the band that fused rock and roll and modern art. See how young Long Islander Lou Reed, Welsh viola player John Cale and others, including visionary “manager” Andy Warhol and singer Nico Paffgen formed an odd union and blazed a trail for art rock, punk rock and indie rock.
“Drive My Car” — Another Japanese entry, this literary drama from Ryusuke Hamaguchi, based on a short story by Haruki Murakami, tells the Ingmar Bergman-esque tale of a theater director (a great Hidetoshi Nishijima), mounting a production of “Uncle Vanya” in present-day Hiroshima. His cast includes a Korean woman who communicates in sign language and a young actor who was a lover of the director’s late wife.
“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” — From the producers of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” comes this phantasmagorical, computer-generated entry about a family on the road trying to steer clear of runaway robots that have taken over the world. Think of the Mitchells (dad voiced by Danny McBride, mom by Maya Rudolph) as The Incredibles minus the superpowers and the robots, including kitchen appliances with chips, all voiced by Olivia Colman, as the zombies.
“The French Dispatch” — This latest delight from Wes Anderson (“The Grand Budapest Hotel”) is an “illustrated” version of a New Yorker-like American magazine of the title with its headquarters in France. The story unfolds like a magazine, beginning with a short tour of the small city where the magazine’s offices are located. The cast features Anderson regular Bill Murray as well as Lea Seydoux, Tilda Swinton, Benicio del Toro, Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand and Tony Revolori.
“Only the Animals” — “With a Friend Like Harry…” director Dominik Moll returns to the subject of human folly with this tale of a group of characters suffering from varying degrees of self-delusion. Arguably most delusional of all is an insane farmer who falls in love with a silent snow maiden, who is in truth a murder victim. Arguably less mad is the neighbor being cat-fished by a young man in the Ivory Coast. Think “Fargo” by way of New Wave master Claude Chabrol (“La Ceremonie”).
“Being the Ricardos” — Aaron Sorkin’s week-in-the-life of an episode of “I Love Lucy” takes place when Lucille Ball, America’s Sweetheart, is accused of being a communist in the early 1950s and must clear herself while also working on the show with the help of her possibly wayward husband and fellow producer Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem). Nicole Kidman magically puts her stamp on Ball and vice-versa. J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda are first-rate as “I Love Lucy” co-stars William Frawley and Vivian Vance. Also in the cast are Alia Shawkat, Jake Lacy, Tony Hale and Linda Lavin.
“Nightmare Alley” — While the film is not perfect (lead Bradley Cooper is miscast), Guillermo del Toro’s latest is a nightmarish remake of the 1947 cult favorite based on a novel by Lindsay Gresham. This deeply dark noir charts the rise and fall of a mysterious grifter and possible murderer (Cooper), who joins a traveling sideshow, where he learns a mind-reading act that he hopes to strike it rich with in the big city. Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, David Strathairn, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett and Ron Perlman are only some of the rest of the cast. Lensing by Dan Laustsen (“The Shape of Water”) and production design by Tamara Deverell (“The Strain”) create an intoxicating atmosphere.
Also noteworthy: “The Dry,” “Zola,” “Becoming Cousteau,” “Quo Vadis, Aida?” “tick…tick…Boom,” “Belfast,” “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” “The Summit of the Gods,” “The Card Counter,” “The Rescue,” “Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain,” “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street,” “Dune.” “The Hand of God,” “I’m Your Man,” “Red Rocket,” “Undine,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “King Richard,” “Luca,” “Language Lessons,” “Cruella,” “Parallel Mothers,” “Passing,” “The Dig” and “The Lost Leonardo.”
And a Happy New Year to us all, please.
News
Lake: Putin’s only pretending to be crazy on Ukraine
Watching Vladimir Putin last week at his year-end press conference, one is tempted to ask whether the Russian president has gone mad.
Here is a man leading a country that in the last few months has amassed tens of thousands of soldiers and advanced military equipment on Ukraine’s border, now asserting that it is Ukraine which is planning an invasion of Russia. Putin claimed (without evidence) that the U.S. intends to arm Ukraine with hypersonic missiles. “They just have to understand that we have nowhere left to retreat,” Putin said.
Peter Pomerantsev, the author of the 2014 book “Nothing Is True and Everything Is Possible,” on the nature of Russian disinformation, told me that Putin sometimes deliberately acts crazy as a way to gain leverage with his adversaries. Launching a new war against Ukraine would indeed be risky for Russia, in part because Ukraine’s own military is better than it was in 2014, when Russia invaded Crimea. Russia would also risk even more devastating sanctions if it moved forward.
Sometimes this tactic is known as “the madman theory.”
It’s impossible to get inside the Russian leader’s head. But Putin’s brinksmanship has already paid modest dividends. President Joe Biden has offered diplomatic off-ramps to Putin, such as a NATO-Russia summit and high-level bilateral meetings to explore ways to ease tensions and address Russia’s security concerns with NATO and Ukraine.
Biden’s intention here is to prevent a catastrophic war. But his response has also emboldened Putin’s regime.
Just consider Russia’s list of demands earlier this month to the U.S. and Europe. Putin’s diplomats are now asking for a treaty commitment to end any further expansion of NATO and to remove advanced weapons from NATO members that border Russia.
Instead of publicly ruling out such concessions, the Biden administration has spoken vaguely about the Russia proposal.
Further bolstering the case that Putin is only pretending to lose touch with reality is that his demands are consistent with what he has been saying for nearly 15 years. In a 2007 speech in Munich, Putin argued that Russia was promised that, after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, NATO would not expand to Eastern Europe.
This history is debatable. What is not debatable is that large majorities in countries that were once under the sway of the Soviet Union favored joining the NATO alliance. Putin’s proposal ignored the right to self determination of Poles, Latvians and others.
Nonetheless, Putin’s 2007 speech telegraphed his foreign policy. The following year, Russian forces invaded the republic of Georgia and to this day occupy two of its provinces. In 2014, Putin invaded Ukraine and annexed Crimea.
So does Putin really believe that the country whose territory he has annexed is the real aggressor? Probably not. Does he really believe the U.S. would provide Ukraine with some of its most advanced military technology? Again, probably not.
But Putin clearly benefits from the perception that he is volatile enough to make good on his latest threats. If Biden believed Putin was rational, he would likely call Putin’s bluff. Instead, he is attempting to coax Putin into defusing a crisis that the Russian leader himself has created.
Eli Lake is a syndicated columnist.
