Have the Inu Tokens Finally Found Their Leader in Powered Gaming?

At end of the year 2021, the entire crypto industry making its wish list and plans for the upcoming year 2022. Similarly, the well-known and popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) ready to will welcome some big surprises for the forthcoming year, teased the moderator of the official Shiba Inu Discord channel.
Furthermore, on December 29th, the social media community of SHIB has gone live on the AMA session with David Gokhstein, a popular entrepreneur and public speaker of crypto space. This was the first Shiba Inu’s AMA on Twitter space ever made. At the time of the AMA session, SHIB Discord channel moderators stated,
“We do have a big surprise when we enter 2022. So that’s going to be the last little tidbit that I drop”.
More so, more details regarding this not disclosed by the moderators. The official SHIB Twitter account posted that Shiba Inu governance token BONE declared to used as the main token of the long-anticipated Shib’s layer-2 solution Shibarium. This announced just hours after the live AMA session.
Moreover, Shibarium expected to make SHIB transactions cheaper and will help to lower gas fees on the ETH network. At present Shiba Inu (SHIB) runs on the Ethereum blockchain, which often criticized and teased for its high gas fees.
Hence more, the most anticipated launch date of Shibarium not yet revealed. The community expects it to happen within the first quarter of 2022. Even more, the community also teased on the interesting and attractive Shiba Inu roadmap for 2022 and burn initiatives that should be happening every month. Additionally, Shiba Inu (SHIB) become one of the most popular cryptos on Google Search this year. Overtaking the top cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Current SHIB secured the 13th position with an $18.7 billion market cap.