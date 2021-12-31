Connect with us

Celebrities

How Kim Cattrall Feels About Samantha Jones Appearing Via Text In ‘And Just Like That’

Published

29 seconds ago

on

How Kim Cattrall Feels About Samantha Jones Appearing Via Text In ‘And Just Like That’
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE intel on what Kim Cattrall really thinks about her iconic character, Samantha Jones, making off-screen appearances on ‘And Just Like That.’

On the latest episode of And Just Like That, Kim Cattrall‘s Samantha Jones was involved in a texting conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw. While Kim, 65, chose not to return to the Sex and the City revival series, HBO Max has still found ways to involve Samantha in the storyline. Following Samantha’s latest text appearance, a source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the actress isn’t surprised that her iconic character remains relevant on the new show.

Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones (Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/©Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection)

“Kim obviously sees how the series imitates real life because Sarah and Kim will never be friends,” the insider said. “Kim’s focus has been to distance herself from the show on a professional and personal level. She’ll always appreciate the fan support but it’s just not where her life is at anymore. The fact that they’ve written her character in through text messages doesn’t surprise Kim. She knows she played a huge role on the series and Samantha will always be an icon.” HL reached out to Kim’s rep, but we haven’t heard back.

Samantha’s absence was addressed on the very first episode of And Just Like That. It’s explained that she apparently had a falling out with the girls and now lives in London, though she sends flowers to Carrie after her lover Mr. Big (Chris Noth) dies of a heart attack. In episode 5, Carrie texts Samantha to let her know that she’ll be sharing an old story about her on a podcast. Samantha gives her the green light to do so, but when Carrie texts “I miss you” to Samantha, Samantha goes radio-silent.

'And Just like That'
‘And Just like That’ (Photo: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Kim has yet to publicly address Samantha’s disappearance. However, after the And Just Like That premiere, the actress did like several tweets from fans that showed support for her and her beloved character. Show boss Michael Patrick King previously confirmed that Kim’s Samantha, who appeared in all 6 seasons of SATC, as well as the two feature films, would not be part of the revival series after deciding she no longer wanted to play the fictional publicist.

And Just Like That was never four,” the showrunner explained to the The Hollywood Reporter. “It never was on the radar as four because Kim Cattrall, for whatever reason, didn’t want to play Samantha anymore while we were doing the [third] movie. I never thought, ‘Oh, there’s a hole I have to fill.’ Samantha doesn’t not exist in their lives,” he said.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

RIP: Tiffani Hale, former Mickey Mouse Club member, dies of cardiac arrest at 46

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
google news

By Sandra Rose  | 

YouTube

Former Mickey Mouse Club member Tiffini Hale died suddenly on Christmas Day after suffering a cardiac arrest earlier this month. Hale was 46.

Her death was confirmed by former co-star Deedee Magno Hall who said Hale “took her last breath Christmas morning.”

No cause of death was disclosed and Hale had no known health issues. She reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this month that left her in a coma for several weeks.

Hale was an original cast member of The All New Mickey Mouse Club from 1989 thru 1995. She appeared alongside Mickey Mouse Club veterans including Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and Keri Russell.

Hale went on to form the pop band The Party with Hall, Chase Hampton, Albert ‘Jeune Pierre’ Fields and Damon Pampolina, according to DailyMail.com.

Hale’s former bandmates Hall and Hampton revealed the tragic news via their Instagram pages on Thursday.

“Early this month, she suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma. After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully. Tiffini’s family has kindly asked that their privacy be respected as they take this time to grieve.”

Tributes poured in to Twitter from fans mourning the singer and actress.

One person tweeted:

“Tiffini Hale, Former Member of The Mickey Mouse Club, Dead at 46. Cardiac arrest? Did she have heart problems? Was she obese? Or did she just receive the vaccine? That last question will never be reported, if true. But if she was positive for Covid, it would be front and center.”

Posted in RIP

Tags: cardiac arrest, celebrity deaths, died suddenly news, Mickey Mouse Club, Tiffini Hale

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Chrishell Stause “Upset Still” After Jason Oppenheim Breakup

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

Chrishell Stause “Upset Still” After Jason Oppenheim Breakup, Selling Sunset Star Shares Hopes for 2022
google news

Credit: DFree / Shutterstock,

When Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim announced their breakup earlier this month, the exes kept it fairly civil (unlike other reality star couples). The announcement came just five months after the Selling Sunset costars went public with their relationship.

After the split, Jason expressed that Chrishell was an amazing girlfriend, and their relationship was the happiest in his life.

According to a source who spoke with People, Chrishell is still having a difficult time with the breakup, but she’s “trying really hard to be positive.”

“She’s upset still. She feels like life has kicked her down quite a few times these past years, and that’s been a hard feeling,” said the source. “She wants marriage and a family, so the fact that the journey hasn’t gone as planned has made her feel like life hasn’t always been fair to her. It’s like a cycle of happiness, curve ball, happiness, curve ball.”

The insider believes Chrishell is “a positive human by nature and always strives to see the best in people. Despite the public breakups and divorce, she won’t let that stop her from living her life and going after what she wants.”

According to the insider, the “bright side” is that she’ll start 2022 “with a blank slate and a refreshed mindset.”

The 40-year-old recently posted a positive message on her Instagram encouraging fans to manifest their goals: “Ringing in the new year knowing that the key to being successful in life is having a wishbone, a backbone, and a funny bone. I hope you all have an amazing 2022! Manifest everything you want for yourself by BELIEVING it.”

“When life closes a door, open it again,” she said. “It’s a door … That’s how they work😅 We’ve got this! Hope you have an amazing New Year!” The star gave credit to singer Reba McEntire “for the quote inspo.”

Along with the message, Chrishell posted a photo of herself holding onto a bell.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Katharine McPhee Defended By Stepdaughters Erin & Sara Foster For Her Bikini Photo

Published

44 mins ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

Erin, Sara foster, katharine mcphee
google news

Both of David Foster’s daughters came to their step-mom’s defense after someone left a harsh comment on a bikini photo for the ‘American Idol’ alum.

Katharine McPhee’s stepdaughters celebrated her weight-loss body nearly a year after she gave birth to her son Rennie. The 37-year-old singer had written a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday December 29, speaking about her own struggles with weight loss throughout her life. Her husband David Foster‘s daughters Sara, 40, and Erin, 39, both hopped in to defend Katharine for her post.

 

Before Erin and Sara came to their step-mom’s defense, Katherine shared a gorgeous photo of herself in a red bikini, after a fan had written a comment criticizing her husband’s caption on a photo of her in a black bikini, where he spoke about how great his wife looked over 10 months after giving birth in February. “Let’s perpetuate the unhealthy narrative that women need to be back to or smaller than their pre-pregnancy size postpartum,” the person had written. In her photo caption, Katharine refused to apologize, citing her own struggles with her weight throughout her adult life, and she said that she hadn’t dieted or felt pressure to lose her baby weight. She credited her workout routine for the progress which took time after giving birth. “People freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life… Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on,” the singer wrote in her caption.

Sara wrote that the family would be hyping Katharine up regardless of how she had looked in the photo. “If you had of had cellulite and stretch marks in the photo and the caption was exactly the same we would all be celebrating his post. But you don’t and that’s not allowed to be celebrated,” she wrote. The 90210 actress also mentioned how much work the new mom has been doing, and said the commenter’s ire should be directed elsewhere. “You have been working your a** off in the gym. Let’s complain about women and husbands who post 3 week postpartum pics with their full body lipo, filters and altering apps that make us all feel like s**t,” she explained.

The Foster sisters had nothing but nice things to say to their step-mom after she was shamed. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Erin was similarly complimentary and pointed out that her step-mom’s body was all-natural, rather than photo-edited or a product of surgery. “If I can accept my step mom looking like this, you certainly should be able to,” she said. “You can’t shame someone for feeling cute after a baby whether she’s sharing stretch marks or a six pack. Let her live.”

 

google news
Continue Reading

Trending