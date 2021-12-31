‘I probably won’t sleep tonight’: Anthony Edwards excited for his return to Timberwolves’ lineup

The pass rush has been the straw that stirs the drink when it comes to the Patriots defense.

It’s been a catalyst for their success, and a primary reason the Patriots got on a roll midway through the season.

Only, the pass rush has been on hiatus since the bye week.

It’s cooled off. It’s been stuck in neutral for the most part. So much so, that Matt Judon & Co. are almost at the point of taking up milk carton status.

Coming off two losses, the Patriots can’t afford to have that group missing in action much longer, especially if the defense wants to again impact games.

With Judon looking like he has a decent chance to play should he pass the necessary protocols — he tested positive for COVID-19 Monday –- the turnaround has to start with him.

He’s the heartbeat of the defense. He gets everyone going with his motor and relentless pursuit of the quarterback.

He provides a jolt of energy that gives everyone a boost. Only Judon, and the defense as a whole, haven’t been able to get it into a higher gear of late.

Judon’s been uncharacteristically silent the last two games both on the scoresheet, and on the field. Some of it has to do with teams scheming to lessen his impact, making sure he gets chipped by tight ends, or backs on their way out of the backfield.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise. Star pass-rushers usually draw that kind of added attention.

Some of the lull also has to do with the Patriots scheme, using more of a measured pass rush against mobile quarterbacks. That was certainly the case against Buffalo.

In order to try to prevent Josh Allen from killing them with his legs, the Patriots rushers modified their rush a bit, with the goal of clogging his rush lanes.

Still, Allen was afforded too much time to dismantle the defense, whether he was in the pocket, or outside on the move. And, he wasn’t the least bit deterred by a lukewarm rush, able to beat the Patriots with his arm, and his legs.

Allen dropped back to pass 47 times on Sunday, and wasn’t sacked once. He was barely touched or bothered on most of his throws.

Carson Wentz didn’t throw it nearly as much the previous week, mostly because he didn’t have to let it loose. But that’s a different story.

Bottom line: The Patriots can’t allow quarterbacks to feel as comfortable as Allen was last week, and Wentz, to a degree, the week before.

If they want to get back to their winning ways, that’s certainly one place to start. Because without pressure, the secondary gets exposed. That much was extremely evident against the Bills.

On Sunday, against the Jaguars, if Judon is indeed back, he needs to get back to being a difference-maker. He leads the team with 12.5 sacks, and the players feed off him. Without him providing the spark, the defense doesn’t have its swagger.

Deatrich Wise just came off the COVID-19 list, and his presence should help, although others are going to have to step up, especially if Judon ultimately doesn’t play.

Christian Barmore needs to get back to blowing up linemen. And, whether it’s Chase Winovich, or rookie Ronnie Perkins, who could be making his NFL debut depending on which players return from the COVID-19 list, someone has to make Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence uncomfortable.

And with the Jaguars decimated by COVID-19 cases, not knowing if they’ll have a makeshift offensive line, or not, it certainly enhances the chances for the Patriots to turn up the heat.

Perhaps Dont’a Hightower will see more time out on the edge, to try and create some pressure, or at the very least, disrupt Lawrence, if Judon doesn’t play.

“Jacksonville is a heavy passing team. You can see why. They have skill players who can take a five-yard hitch and turn it into a 60-yard touchdown,” said Hightower. “We’re aware of all of those things. We’ve got the right guys to (pass rush). It’s going to come down to fundamentals and execution. No doubt coach (Bill Belichick) will have a good plan for us. So it’ll be about us getting it together this week and going out and executing.”

Lawrence has similar traits to Buffalo’s Allen. And while he’s not Allen, he could conceivably hurt the Patriots in the same fashion with both his arm, and his legs.

Whatever the case, the Patriots need to dial up more pressure, or as safety Adrian Phillips put it, get back to their disrupting ways.

“Disruption is big for our defense, especially in the passing game,” Phillips said Wednesday. “It’s about being able to disrupt timing. (Against Buffalo) we didn’t affect the quarterback the way we usually do. Getting him to make a crazy throw, getting him to throw before the receiver breaks out of his route.”

Pressure isn’t always defined by sacks. It’s bothering the quarterback enough so he’s not on time with his throws.

So whether it’s actually bringing the quarterback down, or wreaking havoc with his ability to throw, the Patriots need to get that back in order to aid the secondary, and once again make the difference-making stops that were prevalent during the seven-game win streak.