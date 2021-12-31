Jack Osbourne Engaged To Aree Gearhart: ‘She Said Yes’ — Ring Photos

Jack Osbourne is engaged to his partner of two years, taking to Instagram to share the happy news. Aree Gearhart also shared photos of her beautiful ring!

Jack Osbourne is engaged! The 36-year-old son of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne confirmed he popped the question to his girlfriend of two years, Aree Gearheart, in an Instagram post shared on Thursday, Dec. 30. “Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!!” he wrote alongside a romantic photo of the two snuggling as she placed her left hand (now with a ring) on his chest.

Aree’s stunning nude manicure was amplified with the oval shaped, vintage inspired ring, which she gave a closer look at on her own story. Jack continued, “Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined.” He went on to reference Aree’s relationship with his children, penning, “Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier than I am right now.”

The two appeared to be on a winter getaway when the proposal happened, staying bundled up in warm clothing for the cool temperatures: captioned a selfie of himself and his fiancée, who showed off her huge sparkler while they posed outside in their snow-covered surroundings. Jack was particularly stylish in a black knit beanie and camel colored coat, while the interior designer opted for a neutral look with a beige beanie and a printed brown-and-beige fleece sweatshirt.

Sharing a photo of her ring, Aree seemed over the moon about the news in a message of her own. “Today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland,” she gushed. “I’ll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne. my soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. i’m ready for forever w you + our tribe.”

Notably, this will be Jack’s second marriage: the former reality star was previously wed to Lisa Stelly, who he shares children Pearl Clementine, 9, Andy Rose, 6, and Minnie Theodora, 3, with. The two split in 2018, and finalized their divorce in 2019.

Sharon Osbourne was also ecstatic about the news, wishing the couple her best in a sweet message from her and Ozzy. “Ozzy and I couldn’t be happier and more proud of our son Jack’s engagement to Aree Gearhart. We are so blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness,” she wrote on a reshared post.