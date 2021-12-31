News
‘Just skyrocketing’: Massachusetts again reports highest daily coronavirus case count of pandemic
The incredibly rapid rise of coronavirus cases continued in the Bay State on Thursday, as the state yet again broke its record for most COVID-19 cases in one day as the omicron variant surges.
The daily count of 21,137 new virus cases is now the highest daily case total of the pandemic, breaking Wednesday’s tally of 15,163 cases. That’s a daily increase of 5,974 infections — a 39% spike.
The state has shattered its daily case record five times during the last eight days. The record high has gone from 7,817 cases last Wednesday to now 21,137.
“Just skyrocketing,” said Todd Ellerin, director of infectious diseases at South Shore Health. “We had a superspreading holiday just a few days ago, and then we have a superspreading holiday over the next two days.
“As contagious as omicron is, there are still steps we can take to reduce it,” he added. “Keeping your distance, opening up windows, wearing masks, getting vaccinated and getting boosted.”
The daily average percent positivity has been surging in recent weeks. The average percent positivity is now 16.44%. The rate for Thursday’s report was 17.72%.
State health officials reported 36 new COVID deaths, bringing the state’s total recorded death toll to 20,221. The daily average of deaths is now 27, compared to 77 daily deaths during the peak of last winter’s surge.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations have shot up. The 1,817 patients — a daily increase of 106 patients — is more than double the total of 906 patients from late November. The last time the state had more than 1,800 patients was on Jan. 27.
There are now 382 patients in intensive care units, and 250 patients are currently intubated.
Of the 1,817 total patients, 631 patients are fully vaccinated — or about 35%. Breakthrough hospitalizations have doubled in a month, and are now at a record high. Those who are unvaccinated are at a much higher risk for a severe case.
Overall in the Bay State, more than 5 million people are fully vaccinated, and more than 5.8 million people have gotten at least one shot. The state reported that more than 2 million people have received a booster dose.
Colorado wildfires live blog: Marshall fire and Middle Fork fire updates
Get live updates on the Marshall fire and the Middle Fork fire, burning in Boulder County.
The Dolphins have become NFL leaders in sacks, and the pass rush could be key vs. Titans’ Tannehill
The Miami Dolphins are attacking the quarterback, and they’re coming in droves.
Halfway through the season, when the Dolphins started 1-7, they were tied for 28th in the NFL with just 12 sacks. Since, they’ve dropped the quarterback an eye-popping 33 times during their seven-game winning streak.
That mark easily leads the league in that span, and it has shot Miami up to No. 1 on the season with 45. The Dolphins (8-7) dropped New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Ian Book eight times in his NFL debut on Monday night.
“Obviously, we’re always happy when we get sacks,” said Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer this week, pointing mainly to the residual impact of the negative play for the opposing offense.
“That’s going to put them a little bit off track, which sometimes puts them into a different mentality. It shrinks their call sheet a little bit or you kind of have a little bit of a better idea of maybe what’s coming as opposed to everything’s available to them.”
It’s something that could play a key role in Sunday’s pivotal matchup with playoff implications against the Tennessee Titans and quarterback Ryan Tannehill, an ex-Dolphin who is the league’s second-most sacked quarterback (45).
“We got to put a little pressure on him,” said Miami’s Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard, who played with Tannehill when he was a Dolphin. “I feel like the front got to put pressure on him. Just being with him as a teammate, just being here, just knowing some of the weak things for him, I feel like that’s one of them that we got to do.”
That said, Tannehill is a 33-year-old veteran and has seen more exotic blitzes and coverages than Book, who saw his first NFL regular-season snaps Monday night.
“Just keep staying the course and keep going, keep attacking,” said defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, who leads the Dolphins with nine sacks, about continuing the pass-pressure momentum. “Not trying to do too much. Everybody’s got their own responsibilities they got to handle. Just go out there and do your job.”
That’s how the Dolphins get many of their sacks. It’s often not one pass rusher beating his blocker but any one of them. Many sacks the Dolphins get are split between two defenders simultaneously reaching the quarterback — or one rusher can get initial pressure and flush the passer into a teammate.
Behind Ogbah, rookie Jaelan Phillips has a franchise rookie record with 8½ sacks. Strong safety Brandon Jones has five while free safety Jevon Holland has 2½, since Boyer often uses the safety blitz. Linebacker Jerome Baker, who was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month on Thursday, has picked up 4½, Christian Wilkins 3½ and Andrew Van Ginkel three.
Oftentimes, the Dolphins’ success rushing the passer is attributed to their blitz packages. It’s partly true, especially when Holland and Jones are getting in on the action, but Miami has actually become one of the best units at getting to the quarterback when not blitzing.
“A lot of the time, people don’t realize, I’m not even blitzing,” Baker said. “That’s the main thing. Our D-line, they kind of just cause havoc, and I walk into a lot of sacks.”
And when the coverage is there, it makes it easier for pass rushers to get to the quarterback.
“Guys get sacks from guys in the back end doing their job,” Howard said. “It’s definitely a team effort. We just got to keep adding to that.”
In addition to the sacks, the Dolphins are batting passes at the line of scrimmage. Ogbah has 10 passes defensed in 2021, the most by an NFL defensive lineman since the Saints’ Cameron Jordan in 2017. Van Ginkel had a pair in New Orleans on Monday, one which led to Nik Needham’s pick-six.
“Sometimes you can get pressure, you can get a tipped ball, you can get an interception which ends up being a pick-six kind of like what happened [Monday] night to start the game,” Boyer said. “There’s a lot of times when we have sack opportunities that you’ll see our guys trying to attack the ball because there’s nothing more important than the football. Sacks are nice, but if we can get a strip-sack and recover it, that just made a good play a great play.”
Will Andy Dalton be the starting QB for the Chicago Bears in their 2021 home finale? 3 things we learned Thursday.
The Chicago Bears will play their final home game Sunday against the New York Giants at Soldier Field. As of Thursday afternoon, the team still wasn’t ready to publicly announce its starting quarterback. With the Bears favored for just the fourth time in 16 games, an opportunity is there to build on the 25-24 win in Seattle on Sunday. Here are three things we learned Thursday.
1. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton could have the inside track toward starting Sunday.
For the second consecutive day, Dalton was a full participant in practice, making it clear he has recovered from the groin injury that forced him out of action Sunday. Rookie Justin Fields, meanwhile, remained limited with an ankle issue. That could lead Matt Nagy and his coaching staff to give Dalton the nod for Sunday afternoon. Nagy wasn’t available to reporters Thursday. And offensive coordinator Bill Lazor steered around questions about the quarterback situation when he spoke with the media before practice.
Asked what he learned from Wednesday’s on-field work and where the Bears might be leaning with their quarterback flowchart for Week 17, Lazor chuckled. “We’re definitely going to have one,” he quipped. “But that’s for someone else to answer.”
Lazor also was asked how Dalton looked during Wednesday’s practice.
“He looked full to me,” Lazor said. “Definitely.”
Read between the lines however you see fit. But at the very least, after Nick Foles succeeded in his emergency start Sunday against the Seahawks, it looks as if the Bears will be making a quarterback change for the fifth time this season.
Dalton started the first two games, Fields the next eight followed by Dalton for two, Fields for two and Foles for one.
This week’s opponent, of course, is in the middle of its own quarterback chaos. Daniel Jones was placed on injured reserve Dec. 20 with a neck injury. Mike Glennon has made three starts for the Giants this month, and Jake Fromm started Sunday’s 34-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Coach Joe Judge has said he expects Glennon and Fromm to see playing time against the Bears.
2. Sean Desai was pleased with his defense’s ability to close against the Seahawks.
Earlier this season, the Bears blew late leads against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens and failed to make key stops in home losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers. So it was a step in the right direction when Desai’s unit held the Seahawks scoreless on three fourth-quarter possessions Sunday afternoon.
“It was awesome,” Desai said. “That’s been a big point of emphasis, as you guys know — to make sure we play great in the fourth quarter. And we did that. I thought we needed to control the game that way.”
On the second of those three stops, Robert Quinn delivered a clutch 13-yard sack of Russell Wilson on third down. That pushed the Seahawks back to the 21-yard line and ultimately resulted in kicker Jason Myers pulling a 39-yard field-goal attempt just left with 7 minutes, 18 seconds remaining. That kept the Bears within seven points.
“At a time in the game like that, we all know you need your big time players to step up and make big-time plays,” Desai said. “Our big-time players did that.”
Desai said he was “fired up” when Myers missed his kick, realizing that was the ripple effect of Quinn’s big play.
“It just shows what we’ve seen here — that they’ve been gritty,” he said. “We’re putting together some performances as of late. I’m proud of them that they’re doing it.
“Are we a final finished product? No. We’ll never be a finished product. But they’re improving and they’re taking to the points we’re trying to teach them. They’re really taking a lot of pride in their performance.”
3. David Montgomery has received the honorary scepter from NFL Network’s ‘Good Morning Football.’
Montgomery was given the show’s “Angry Runs” award for an 11-yard run against the Seahawks in the first quarter during which he lowered his shoulder and buried cornerback Sidney Jones IV into the snow.
Montgomery said he wasn’t sure where he would keep the scepter but was satisfied with the honor.
“I just have to keep running angry, to try to get it again,” he said. “It’s definitely a cool accomplishment. But it’s just the way I run.”
