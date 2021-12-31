Connect with us

Celebrities

Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker hit with third tax lien for unpaid taxes

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker hit with third tax lien for unpaid taxes
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

By Sandra Rose  | 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Kandi Burruss allegedly has a big cash flow problem like her former co-star NeNe Leakes.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was reportedly hit with a third IRS lien for unpaid taxes.

Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker are dealing with health code-related issues at their two Atlanta area restaurants. And now the IRS has hit their establishments with a third tax lien.
 
READ ALSO: Kandi Burruss denies charging restaurant customer for 2 ice cubes
 

1640965273 904 Kandi Burruss Todd Tucker hit with third tax lien

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

According to Radar Online, the couple’s restaurants were previously hit with two federal liens — one in 2020 for $15,812.52 and another lien was filed in 2021 for $5,156.50 in back taxes. A third IRS lien was filed for $23,000 in back taxes on Nov. 17.

Those amounts may seem minuscule to you, but there’s a financial strategy behind IRS liens that most people aren’t aware of.
 
READ ALSO: Job Openings: NeNe Leakes reportedly having trouble keeping cooks
 
The wealthy don’t mind getting hit with IRS liens because it means their other debt collectors are forced to get in line behind the IRS before they can collect a dime.

Thanks to former President Donald Trump, tax liens no longer show up on your credit report.

Photo may have been deleted

Meanwhile, Kandi quietly unloaded her first home to free up some extra cash.

According to real estate records obtained by Radar Online, she sold her 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 3,733 sq. ft. home located in Fayetteville, Georgia for $555,000 earlier this year.

Kandi made a tidy profit on the sale after purchasing the property with her Xscape checks back in 1996 for $252,000.

Question: If Kandi created a GoFundMe page to raise donations to help offset her bills, would you contribute?
 

Posted in Business

Tags: debt collection, default, income tax, IRS liens, Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Christopher Schwarzenegger Is All Smiles, Rocking Matching Hats With Brother Patrick

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

patrick, christopher schwarzenegger
google news

The Schwarzenegger brothers looked ready to ring in the New Year with a picturesque midwest snowfall.

There’s no better way to close out the year than with some snow! Patrick Schwarzenegger, 28, and his younger brother Christopher, 24, both looked happy to be spending some time in the snow together, while in Sun Valley, Idaho in a Thursday December 30 Instagram photo. Patrick posted a series of photos of the brothers hanging out on a snowy day, while each rocked a cowboy hat.

Patrick simply captioned the photo set with the cowboy hat-wearing emoji, and it worked super well for the pair. Patrick’s bleach blonde hair poked out underneath a dark brown hat, while he sported a leather jacket with a navy patch, a gray shirt and leather gloves. Chris sported a lighter tan hat, and a brown leather jacket with fur lining, as he posed alongside his brother. In a few pictures, Patrick also held up his adorable puppy, who looked like they had some fun running through the snow.

Both Christopher and Patrick are the youngest two children of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, and Maria Shriver, 66. The brothers have two older sisters: Katherine, 32, and Christina, 30, plus a younger half brother Joseph Baena, 24. While the boys looked happy to be spending time in the snow together, this has also been a big week for Arnold and Maria. The pair finalized their divorce after over 10 years since the two originally separated. The Terminator star and journalist had married in 1986, but announced that they were separating in 2011.

Chris and Patrick posing on the red carpet for the 2017 ESPY awards. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

After the divorce was finalized, a source shared with HollywoodLife exclusively that Patrick was happy that his mom and dad finally got a sense of closure for their relationship, and acknowledged that little would change since their separation happened so long ago. “Patrick is completely supportive of both his parents,” the source said. “He’s happy that his parents have a sense of closure in this whole thing but as far as their day to day lives, they’re already super close and none of that will ever change. Patrick knows his parents have a great relationship with each other and he’s happy for them that that chapter can close.”

 

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Gina Kirschenheiter Shades Shannon Beador as “Troublemaker”

Published

19 mins ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

RHOC's Gina Kirschenheiter Shades Shannon as a "Troublemaker," Reveals What Surprised Her About Heather, and Admits She Feared She'd Be Fired After Season 15
google news

Gina Kirschenheiter doesn’t believe Shannon Beador is malicious, but she does think she’s a troublemaker.

Following the lawsuit drama surrounding Nicole James and the actions she took against Heather Dubrow‘s plastic surgeon husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, years ago, Gina shared her true feelings about Shannon before revealing what surprised her about Heather and admitting that she wasn’t sure she’d be asked back to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“I don’t think that Shannon is that malicious… I just think that she is a little bit of a troublemaker,” Gina admitted during an interview with Us Weekly earlier this month. “And I don’t even think that sometimes she recognizes or realizes that her dropping things here, dropping things there, what that looks like at the end of it.”

According to Gina, Shannon likely learned a good lesson when her off-screen gossiping about Nicole’s troubled past with the Botched cast member came back to bite her.

“I think this particular situation has more aware of what that looks like and what she actually does do and the damage it could potentially cause for people,” Gina explained. “It was probably honestly a good thing for her to see and recognize.”

After being caught off-guard by the firings of Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Vargas, in June, Gina said she was excited to meet the infamous “Fancy Pants.”

“I thought I would get along with her. She’s from where I’m from and I always found her to be, when I watch the show, very reasonable. But I was surprised by how cool she was… I was very pleasantly surprised by how close we got,” Gina noted.

While many RHOC fans have also called for the returns of Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, Gina said she believes they have a great group now. That said, she’d be “down for whatever” when it comes to the OGs, especially considering there was a spot for them on the show “for a very long time.”

“I don’t think I was in touch with Vicki when we were on the show together. [But] Tamra and I do, every once in a while, we’ll text back and forth. We have some overlap in friends,” she shared.

When Gina was then asked if she feared she’d be fired after season 15, she admitted that it “always crosses [her] mind.”

“But I’m just happy to be here,” she explained. “I like the journey and I like how it challenges me. And I like the fact that in the interviews, they sit me down in the chair that I would avoid and never ask myself… I’ll be here for as long as I’m interesting and when I’m not, I’ll go do something else.”

Also during the interview, Gina admitted to having a big regret about the way in which she commented about Elizabeth’s troubled past in Dave Quinn‘s recently released book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It.

“I actually feel very bad about oversharing about my opinion about her, where she came from. I think it was too much,” Gina stated. “She’s a really sweet person. She’d give you the shirt off her back.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Rihanna Rocks Lacy Lingerie With Matching Skirt From Savage x Fenty In Gorgeous Photo

Published

30 mins ago

on

December 31, 2021

By

rihanna
google news

Rihanna looked sexier than ever when she showed off her toned figure in purple lace lingerie.

Rihanna, 33, is always rocking some sort of sexy lingerie and that’s exactly what she did in her most recent Instagram post. She posted a photo of herself in the doorway wearing a plunging lace purple bra with a pair of matching underwear and a tiny sheer lace mini skirt on top.

She posted the photo with the caption, “Ain’t gotta change ish next year @badgalriri #SavageXFenty.” Aside from her sexy lingerie, she accessorized her look with strappy purple heels and long braids with knots at the top of her head.

Rihanna loves rocking lingerie and just recently she looked incredible when she rocked a plum purple lingerie set featuring a halterneck sheer bra with a gaping cutout on the chest. She styled the bra with a pair of matching high-waisted thong underwear and a sexy garter belt.

In the video, captioned, “Tell ’em u on the naughty list w/out tellin’ ’em u on the naughty list. @badgalriri #uxtra,” RiRi styled her lingerie with a matching high-rise, a lace garter belt that was clipped onto sheer, thigh-high stockings. She styled her outfit with gorgeous glam featuring pin-straight long black hair with front bangs, a dark, sultry smokey eye, and a glossy purple lip.

Aside from that lingerie look, she shared a never-before-seen video from behind the scenes at her Savage x Fenty show. The Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show premiered on September 24, but Rihanna shared a new video that showed her wearing a plunging strapless blue latex bodysuit that put her gorgeous figure on display.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending