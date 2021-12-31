Connect with us

Kelly Dodd Says Shannon's "Afraid" of Heather, Talks Noella

22 seconds ago

Kelly Dodd Reveals Shannon Is "Afraid" of Heather Dubrow, Compares Heather To "Mafia Wives" and Calls Her An "Evil Little Girl"
In the latest episode of Real Housewives of Orange County, Heather Dubrow had some choice words for Shannon Beador (who brought up a rumored lawsuit against Terry Dubrow). Heather expressed that it wasn’t a threat, but her message was crystal clear.

Kelly Dodd, who left the show last season, shared that Heather threatened to sue Kelly twice. The Bravo stars have battled it out in the press, going back and forth. Now that Kelly is no longer a Housewife, she can unleash her true thoughts about the cast, and reveal insider information.

In Kelly’s show Rick & Kelly UNMASKED, Kelly’s husband Rick Leventhal asked Kelly why Shannon recently apologized to Heather. Kelly responded, “Because [Shannon]’s afraid of her!… Poor Shannon… She doesn’t have her real friends to back her up. So she has to kiss her ass… It’s bullshit. You’re going to get mad at somebody for telling the truth?”

Rick then mentioned Heather’s “longstanding grudge” against Shannon, which Kelly feels is “ridiculous. You can just see the evil… She’s a little evil little girl here, that Heather Dubrow.”

Rick addressed Heather’s “threat” at the end of the episode when the mother of four promised Shannon that she’d lose more than just her friendship (if Shannon went after her family again). Rick and Kelly, however, weren’t surprised by Heather’s alleged threat, and the Fox News correspondent said, “She threatens to sue you if she doesn’t like what you say.”

Heather’s scene reminded Kelly of “mafia wives.” She believes Heather is “ruining the show,” but she thinks Noella Bergener is “a great addition” to the cast. “[Noella]’s the only one that’s interesting to me,” she said, before offering a warning: “You’re gonna see Heather Dubrow being very very mean to Noella.”

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Says He's Done With 'Fast & Furious' Movies; Slams Vin Diesel as 'Manipulative'

2 mins ago

December 31, 2021

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Says He's Done With 'Fast & Furious' Movies; Slams Vin Diesel as 'Manipulative'
By Sandra Rose 

The bromance between macho actors Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (left) and Vin Diesel (right) is over. Johnson made it clear that he’s done with the Fast & Furious movies.

Diesel, 54, wrote an Instagram post pleading with Johnson to return to the Fast & Furious franchise, but Johnson said Diesel’s IG post only made matters worse.

He was annoyed that Diesel made a public plea and mentioned his children in his post.

1640890888 887 Dwayne ‘The Rock Johnson Says Hes Done With ‘Fast

“I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding,” Johnson told CNN.

He continued:

“I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem.”

Johnson, 49, played Luke Hobbs in Fast Five (2011), helping to make it the seventh highest-grossing film of 2011. He reprised his role as Luke Hobbs in Fast & Furious 6 (2013) and in the 2019 spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

1640890888 486 Dwayne ‘The Rock Johnson Says Hes Done With ‘Fast

Johnson expressed his appreciation for the franchise and the success that followed his first big box office film.

“My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I’m confident in the Fast universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”

#LaurenSmithFields Black Woman Dies In Connecticut, Family Says Cops Won't Question The White Man She Was With Because He's A 'Nice Guy'

5 mins ago

December 31, 2021

#LaurenSmithFields Black Woman Dies In Connecticut, Family Says Cops Won't Question The White Man She Was With Because He's A 'Nice Guy'
This is a sad and tragic story that, once again, indicates two things: Cops ain’t s** and Black women are still unprotected.

On December 12, 23-year-old Lauren Smith-Fields was found unconscious in her Bridgeport, Connecticut, apartment after she had been on a date with an older white man she met on the Bumble online dating app. The man, who has yet to be identified, called the police to report Smith-Field’s condition, but sadly, she later died days before Christmas.

According to News 12 Westchester, Smith-Fields’ brother, Lakeem Jetter, was told by Bridgeport police that no foul play was suspected in his sister’s death and that the man she was with was a “nice guy” who didn’t need to be questioned.

Imagine being told by an officer of the law that the last person who was with your deceased sibling didn’t need to be investigated or even properly interviewed because the guy, who the cops don’t know from any other random person on the street, seemed to be nice enough that questioning wasn’t necessary.

 

Even if it turns out the man wasn’t responsible for Smith-Fields’ death, how is a Black family not supposed to smell the stench of white privilege in the air as well as the foul odor of a cop that doesn’t care about the life of a Black woman?

“Without a doubt, we know that my daughter was not a drug user, and I had a second autopsy myself paid out of pocket because we felt so uncomfortable with the way it was handled,” Smith-Fields’ father told News 12. He also said the only contact with investigators the family has had has been with a “very insensitive, condescending and arrogant detective.”

Councilwoman Maria Pereira said she reviewed a long email sent by Smith-Fields’ mother to the Bridgeport Police Department and expressed shock and concern that the email was never responded to.

“She sent a really well-written emailit was lengthy, it was extensive, it was very detailed – and I was shocked when she told me just yesterday she had not even received a response,” Pereira said.

Of course, the city of Bridgeport released an obligatory statement claiming the case is being taken seriously. The statement doesn’t mention cops who would apparently rather buy the white man who Smith-Fields was last with a beer rather than interrogate him about her death.

“The Bridgeport Police Department takes these concerns very seriously,” the statement read. “The Command Staff of the Detective Bureau is reviewing the handling of this case to ensure that best practices were and are being followed. It is imperative to note that the death of Lauren Smith-Fields remains an ongoing investigation. Our department extends its deepest condolences to the family of Lauren.”

So far, the Bridgeport medical examiner has not revealed the cause of Smith-Fields’ death.

R.I.P. Lauren Smith-Fields.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Plunging Swimsuit In Gorgeous New Vacation Photos

8 mins ago

December 31, 2021

sarah michelle gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging blue tie-dye swimsuit in new photos while on vacation.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 44, has been having an amazing time while on vacation and she proved that in her latest photos. The actress shared a couple of photos to her Instagram story rocking a plunging one-piece swimsuit and she looked incredible.

Sarah showed off her toned figure in a light blue and white tie-dye Jonathan Simkhai one-piece that had a plunging V-neckline and a wrap-around bodice that knotted in the center. The bathing suit revealed ample cleavage while the bottoms were high-waisted, showing off her toned legs. Sarah posted the selfie of herself with the caption, “When the suits too cute not to show it off.”

This suit is just one of the many gorgeous looks Sarah has rocked since being on vacation. Just the day before, she posted a selfie lounging in the sun on a beach chair while rocking a strapless black swimsuit with a pair of oversized white Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Sarah posted the photo with a little GIF in the corner that read, “Vacation mode on.” She captioned the picture, “It’s definitely been activated.” Aside from Sarah soaking up the sun, she posted another mirror selfie that same day rocking a spaghetti strap white flowy max dress.

The dress featured a plunging V-neckline and a cinched-in waist, while the skirt was completely sheer, revealing her high-waisted bottoms underneath. She captioned the photo, “More coffee please.”

Sarah then posted a photo of a gorgeous beach with her two kids, Charlotte, 12, and Rocky, 9 – who she shares with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. – running around in the background, writing, “Paradise.” Sarah, her two kids, and have been on vacation for the holidays and they’ve been having a fabulous time.

