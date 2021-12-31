Kelly Dodd Says Shannon’s “Afraid” of Heather, Talks Noella

The bromance between macho actors Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (left) and Vin Diesel (right) is over. Johnson made it clear that he’s done with the Fast & Furious movies.
Diesel, 54, wrote an Instagram post pleading with Johnson to return to the Fast & Furious franchise, but Johnson said Diesel’s IG post only made matters worse.
He was annoyed that Diesel made a public plea and mentioned his children in his post.
“I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding,” Johnson told CNN.
He continued:
“I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem.”
Johnson, 49, played Luke Hobbs in Fast Five (2011), helping to make it the seventh highest-grossing film of 2011. He reprised his role as Luke Hobbs in Fast & Furious 6 (2013) and in the 2019 spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.
Johnson expressed his appreciation for the franchise and the success that followed his first big box office film.
“My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I’m confident in the Fast universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”