Latto Responds to Troll Referencing Her Past Rap Name

Published

52 seconds ago

on

Latto Responds to Troll Referencing Her Past Rap Name
By Sandra Rose 

Rapper Latto is tired of Twitter trolls harassing her over her decision to change her rap name from “Mulatto” and “Big Latto” to “Latto.”

The 23-year-old Capricorn performed under the nom de guerre “Mulatto” as a kiddie rapper. Someone thought it would be a cute stage name for a mixed race kid.

Latto responded to a troll on Twitter who asked, “Hey what’s Latto short for? @Latto.”

She wrote:

“Y’all not over this yet? I’ve apologized for it multiple times even tho I didn’t name myself at 8yo. I took the blame/accountability, turned over a new leaf & made sum positive of it.. all while maintaining my trademarks, LLCs etc w/o branching too far off my established brand.”

After catching flack for her name, Latto announced her new name last year, stating it was a “big decision”.

Latto included a fake Google search for “Latto” in a video teasing her song “The Biggest.”

Question: Should Latto just ignore the trolls?

Trending